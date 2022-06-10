Video Interviews

Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani, Her Costars, and Series Creators on Tom Holland's Visit & More Magical Moments

Vellani swapped spoilers with her Marvel colleague. Plus, how '80s teen movies and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse influenced the new Disney+ series.

June 10, 2022

Iman Vellani, who plays the titular Ms. Marvel (aka Kamala Khan) in Disney+’s latest Marvel series, tells Rotten Tomatoes about the time Tom Holland showed up on her set wearing sweatpants over his Spider-Man suit. What do two young superheroes share when they meet? Spoilers, of course! Host Naz Perez gets the scoop on the new series from Vellani, her costars Mohan Kapur (“Yusuf”), Zenobia Shroff (“Muneeba”), Saagar Shaikh (“Aamir”), Rish Shah (“Kamran”), Yasmeen Fletcher (“Nakia”), and Matt Lintz (“Bruno”); executive producers and directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (episodes 1 and 6); producer and writer Sana Amanat (based on the character by); and series head writer and executive producer Bisha K. Ali. Watch now to find out how Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and John Hughes movies influenced the series and which Marvel superheroes the stars would most like their characters to hang out with.

95% Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) new episodes launch on Wednesdays on Disney+.

