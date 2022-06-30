News

The 5 Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of July 2022

Rotten Tomatoes social media followers are most looking forward to part 2 of Stranger Things season 4 and the series finale of Better Call Saul in July. Find out what other shows made the list.

June 30, 2022

July may mean sun and fun, but for 2022, it also means some executive couch time with a few of the best titles of the year. Here are the five titles Rotten Tomatoes fans on social media said they’re most looking forward to in the month.

89% Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022) (Netflix)

#1 on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, #2 on YouTube
Premieres: Friday, July 1

Part 2 of the horror series concludes Vol. 4, as the kids of Hawkins face off against Vecna and his diabolical doings, while Hopper, Joyce, and Murray’s story picks up again in Russia.

100% Better Call Saul: Season 6 (2022) (AMC)

#1 on YouTube, #2 on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Premieres: Monday, July 11

After a sometimes heartbreaking part 1 of Better Call Saul’s final season, the series returns to conclude as Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill completes the final phase of becoming Saul Goodman and the fate of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) is revealed.

- - What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 (2022) (FX)

#3 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube
Premieres: Tuesday, July 12

The vampire roommates split up at the end of season 3. Season 4 will see Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) running a club and Laszlo’s (Matt Berry) parenting skills tested by the ultimate energy vampire: baby Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), meanwhile, hunt for mates.

94% Harley Quinn : Season 3 (HBO Max)

#4 on Instagram and Twitter, #5 on Facebook and YouTube
Premieres: Thursday, July 28

In season 3 of the adult animated comedy, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) enjoy their new relationship as villain power couple “Harlivy” while stepping up the havoc they wreak on Gotham. The Joker and Clayface (both Alan Tudyk), King Shark (Ron Funches), and Batman (Diedrich Bader) return.

53% The Terminal List: Season 1 (2022) (Prime Video)

#4 Facebook and YouTube
Premieres: Friday, July 1

Chris Pratt stars as a Navy SEAL whose last mission went horribly wrong and whose family is now threatened by dark forces in an action series from Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Constance Wu also star.

