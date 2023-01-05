The M3GAN Cast and Crew on Techno-Horror and Creepy Doll Team-Ups

Creepy dolls have been a staple of horror cinema for decades, but few of them have embodied the modern age of technology quite like the title character in M3GAN, a state-of-the-art, AI-powered robotic companion who becomes self-aware and more than a little overprotective of her young human owner. Think I, Robot meets Annabelle. The film has surprised critics with its unexpected dark humor and over-the-top shenanigans, which isn’t any surprise to its two super-producers, contemporary horror icons Jason Blum and James Wan, who sat down with RT correspondent Mark Ellis to talk about M3GAN ahead of its release. Together, they discuss what it was like seeing M3GAN in action for the first time, as well as what makes scary doll movies so effective. In addition, Mark also spoke to star Allison Williams and director Gerard Johnstone about how to thwart an AI takeover and how to blend horror and comedy effectively.

M3GAN opens in theaters on January 6, 2022.

