James Cameron Explains Why He Changed the Narrator for Avatar: Fire and Ash

The third chapter of James Cameron‘s Avatar saga arrives in theaters just ahead of the Christmas holiday, with fans excited to see what comes next for Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family on the planet Pandora. Both the original Avatar and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, became huge box office hits that made over $2 billion each worldwide, with the former ranking No. 1 of all time and the latter sitting not far behind it at No. 3.

Ahead of the film’s premiere, Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak sat down with both James Cameron and the cast — Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaña, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Lang, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss — to talk about returning to the franchise for its latest installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

(Photo by 20th Century Studios)

The cast reveal their reactions to seeing cuts of the film for the first time, discuss the evolution of their characters, talk about the new additions to the cast, and more. In his discussion with Nikki, James Cameron also explains why he made the decision to switch the narrator of the film to Jake Sully’s son Lo’ak (Britain Dalton).

Check out Cameron’s explanation above, and watch the full interview with the cast below. Then get your tickets to Avatar: Fire and Ash before it opens in theaters on December 19, 2025!

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19, 2025.

