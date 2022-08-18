Idris Elba and the Cast of Beast on Fighting Fake Lions

At this stage of his celebrated career, Idris Elba has pretty much done it all, from running street gangs to battling aliens, and as he tells RT correspondent Erik Davis, one of the things he’s most proud of is his well-deserved reputation for versatility. This week, he puts that range to the test in Beast, a good old-fashioned creature feature about a widower who takes his two daughters on an African safari and ends up being stalked by an angry wild lion. We sat down with Elba; his co-stars Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley, and Leah Sava Jeffries; director Baltasar Kormákur; and producer Will Packer to chat about bringing the film – and its stunningly realistic titular villain – to life. Elba also hints at “something really sexy” being cooked up over at DC, while Copley offers some insight into a long overdue District 9 sequel and Kormákur talks about why “Cujo with a lion” was the best way to pitch the film to him.

Beast opens in theaters everywhere on August 19, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.