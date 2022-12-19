How Brendan Fraser Became Charlie in The Whale

Writer-director Darren Aronofsky has never been one to shy away from uncomfortable subjects, and his latest film, The Whale, is no different. The film, based on a stage play of the same name, stars Brendan Fraser as a housebound English professor named Charlie who is affected by obesity. He begins the film in a downward spiral both physically and emotionally but attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter before it’s too late. Fraser takes center stage in his first leading role in several years, and his performance has earned him some of the highest praise of his career; many consider him to be a frontrunner for Best Actor at the Oscars. Ahead of the film’s release, Fraser sat down with Rotten Tomatoes to explore how he transformed into Charlie, from the authenticity of the physical prosthetics to his mental preparation for the role. He describes how he jumped on the opportunity to work with Aronofsky, explains how his talented co-stars helped bring the film to a new level, and recalls what it felt like to inhabit the role of Charlie.

The Whale is in theaters now.

