Hayden Christensen on Returning to Darth Vader for Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Star Wars prequel films' Anakin Skywalker explains where Darth Vader is emotionally in Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi and how it felt to lock lightsabers again with Ewan McGregor.

by | June 23, 2022 | Comments

“I really didn’t think I would be playing this character again,” Hayden Christensen says reprising the role of Darth Vader, the Dark Side iteration of Anakin Skywalker from the Star Wars prequel films. “He’s got a lot of anger,” the actor says of Vader’s emotional state in Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which finds Ewan McGregor also returning to his Star Wars prequels role. Rotten Tomatoes host Naz Perez also tries to squeeze some scoop out of Christensen about Vader’s potential appearance in upcoming series Ahsoka, which stars Rosario Dawson as the Jedi from Star Wars animated series and the role she played in The Mandalorian.

84% Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022) is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

