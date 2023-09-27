Gen V First Reviews: The Boys' College-Set Spin-Off Series Is 'Edgy,' 'Funny,' and 'Sharp,' Critics Say

The Boys’ college-set spin-off Gen V is exactly what you think it is: Junior supes getting into trouble while attending an institute of power-learning. Just how deep the dysfunction and perversity get is what makes the show a must-see, according to critics.

The series cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Gen V also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from The Boys cast members Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles.

Here’s what critics are saying about Gen V:

Gen V cast (Photo by Prime Video)

There are moments where Gen V succeeds in creating a series that perfectly mixes teen melodrama, superheroes, and satire, but the overall story is ultimately a little too generic and predictable.

—Nate Richard, Collider

If you expected “Gen V” to be as subversive, perverse and brilliant as “The Boys,” only more sophomoric, you won’t be disappointed.

—Bob Strauss, TheWrap

If the series becomes frustratingly rushed as it progresses, within that rush and those choppy narrative choices, I kept finding enough moments of giddy inspiration to be entertained and sometimes more than that.

—Dan Fienberg, Hollywood Reporter

Despite its flaws and bumps, Gen V is a good time. It’s a hot mess, but it’s a damn good time. We can only hope it gets weirder from here.

—Lauren Milici, Total Film

“Gen V” retains the edge, cynicism and (aptly) adolescent humor that make its parent show tick, suggesting “The Boys” is far from the creative fatigue now plaguing juggernauts like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

—Alison Herman, Variety

It makes for an entertaining ride, even if the show never manages to stray too far from the original The Boys blueprint.

—Lacy Baugher, Paste Magazine

Fits in to the world of The Boys perfectly, but still feels like its own thing. Unafraid to dive into blood and gore, as well as political and social issues. Fans will fall in love with these new characters & love the cameos!

—Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Like the original, this spinoff is subversive and giddy and full of characters worth caring about as they cope with a deluge of bodily fluids that confirms that, yes, this is very much The Boys territory.

—Kimberly Ricci,

Uproxx

“Gen V” is lively and gruesome, cheeky and clever.

—Ben Travers, indieWire

100% Gen V: Season 1 (2023) premieres on Friday, Sept. 29 on Prime Video.

