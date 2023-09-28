What to Watch This Week: The Creator, Gen V, and More

TAGGED AS: movies, streaming, TV
Along with a brand new sci-fi adventure that has plenty of talent behind it, we bring you a spin-off of a popular comic book-based series, a horror franchise that’s turning double-digits, a dramedy about sticking it to Wall Street, and an animated spin-off series based on a classic video game.
69% The Creator (2023)
Another reason is the talented cast, led by John David Washington, which also includes Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney. And when you’re not hearing their voices, you’ll be hearing a score by Hans Zimmer, which is always a good thing – especially in theaters.
The third reason to give The Creator a try is its creator, as in director and co-writer Gareth Edwards. The Godzilla and Rogue One director has already shown some serious chops, and this one seems to take it up a notch. He said classics like Apocalypse Now, Blade Runner, Rain Man, and E.T. were sources of inspiration for this film, and if The Creator comes anywhere close to any of those films, it’s definitely worth checking out.
Where to Watch: In theaters
96% Gen V: Season 1 (2023)
The second is that this show is based on a story arc from The Boys comics about a group of young superheroes — aka “supes” — who are being battle-tested at a school for crimefighting run by the antagonist corporation Vought. And if you know The Boys, you know that a bunch of young, hormonal, and competitive supes all together in one place probably isn’t the best idea.
Reason three is that the first season of Gen V is set concurrently with season 4 of The Boys, with some of the boys we already know and love popping up, like A-Train, Soldier Boy, and The Deep. Could this mean crossover potential in the future? If so, you won’t want to miss this series.
Where to Watch: Prime Video
83% Saw X (2023)
The second reason to check this out is that it serves as a direct sequel to Saw and a prequel to Saw II, with Shawnee Smith reprising her role as Amanda Young from those movies, as well as the third and sixth installments. Of course, Tobin Bell is also back as John Kramer, aka Jigsaw.
In this film — and this is the third reason — Kramer ends up in Mexico weeks after the events of Saw in search of a miracle cure for his cancer. But what he finds is a fraudulent scheme run by people who need to be taught a lesson — and who better to teach it than Jigsaw?
Where to Watch: In theaters
84% Dumb Money (2023)
If you’re not already sold, here’s another reason to get smart with Dumb Money — the ensemble cast. We’re talking Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, America Ferrera, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen, plus many more.
Thirdly, reviews are in for the film, and it’s already Certified Fresh at 84% on the Tomatometer. The consensus from critics calls it a “crowd-pleasing dramatization” and “rousingly entertaining,” which makes this one a pretty sure bet.
Where to Watch: In theaters
100% Castlevania: Nocturne: Season 1 (2023)
Of course, both are based on the popular Dracula-themed video game franchise, and reason number two to watch Nocturne is that the story comes from the 1993 game entry Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and 1997’s Symphony of the Night. Nineties video games for the win, always.
The series follows a descendant of the Belmont family, Richter Belmont, and is set in 1792 during the French Revolution, so if dark intrigue and period European trappings sound enticing to you, this might be one vampire worth inviting into your home.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!