What to Watch This Week: The Creator, Gen V, and More

Along with a brand new sci-fi adventure that has plenty of talent behind it, we bring you a spin-off of a popular comic book-based series, a horror franchise that’s turning double-digits, a dramedy about sticking it to Wall Street, and an animated spin-off series based on a classic video game.

69% The Creator (2023)

Hitting theaters is the sci-fi action thriller, The Creator . The first reason to check this one out — or run in the opposite direction — is the eerily timely premise, about a future war between the human race and A.I. forces, the latter of which have developed a mankind-killing weapon.

Another reason is the talented cast, led by John David Washington, which also includes Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney. And when you’re not hearing their voices, you’ll be hearing a score by Hans Zimmer, which is always a good thing – especially in theaters.

The third reason to give The Creator a try is its creator, as in director and co-writer Gareth Edwards. The Godzilla and Rogue One director has already shown some serious chops, and this one seems to take it up a notch. He said classics like Apocalypse Now, Blade Runner, Rain Man, and E.T. were sources of inspiration for this film, and if The Creator comes anywhere close to any of those films, it’s definitely worth checking out.

Where to Watch: In theaters

96% Gen V: Season 1 (2023)

Arriving on Prime Video this week is the new series Gen V . This show is a spin-off of The Boys , which became a bit of a surprise hit back in 2019 and hasn’t slowed down since, with three Certified Fresh seasons. And that show’s creator, Eric Kripke , also worked on Gen V, so there’s the first reason you’ll want to watch this one.

The second is that this show is based on a story arc from The Boys comics about a group of young superheroes — aka “supes” — who are being battle-tested at a school for crimefighting run by the antagonist corporation Vought. And if you know The Boys, you know that a bunch of young, hormonal, and competitive supes all together in one place probably isn’t the best idea.

Reason three is that the first season of Gen V is set concurrently with season 4 of The Boys, with some of the boys we already know and love popping up, like A-Train, Soldier Boy, and The Deep. Could this mean crossover potential in the future? If so, you won’t want to miss this series.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

83% Saw X (2023)

Opening in theaters this week is the horror flick Saw X . Now, the only thing scarier this weekend than Saw X might just be this fact: Currently, Saw X is the only film in the franchise to be Fresh on the Tomatometer. That’s right, after nearly 20 years of Saw, with only the original film’s Rotten 50% coming the closest, Saw X is sitting comfortably in Fresh territory. Now, it is early, and you can expect the score to change, but the general reception to this entry is the most positive the franchise has ever seen, and that’s more than good enough reason to catch it this weekend.

The second reason to check this out is that it serves as a direct sequel to Saw and a prequel to Saw II, with Shawnee Smith reprising her role as Amanda Young from those movies, as well as the third and sixth installments. Of course, Tobin Bell is also back as John Kramer, aka Jigsaw.

In this film — and this is the third reason — Kramer ends up in Mexico weeks after the events of Saw in search of a miracle cure for his cancer. But what he finds is a fraudulent scheme run by people who need to be taught a lesson — and who better to teach it than Jigsaw?

Where to Watch: In theaters

84% Dumb Money (2023)

Also hitting theaters for its wide release is the film Dumb Money . This biographical dramedy is based on Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network, about the GameStop short squeeze in January of 2021 — aka when a bunch of everymen turned the tables on Wall Street.

If you’re not already sold, here’s another reason to get smart with Dumb Money — the ensemble cast. We’re talking Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, America Ferrera, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen, plus many more.

Thirdly, reviews are in for the film, and it’s already Certified Fresh at 84% on the Tomatometer. The consensus from critics calls it a “​​crowd-pleasing dramatization” and “rousingly entertaining,” which makes this one a pretty sure bet.

Where to Watch: In theaters

100% Castlevania: Nocturne: Season 1 (2023)

And finally, hitting Netflix is the new adult animated series Castlevania: Nocturne . Reason one to rev up your old favorite streaming service is that this dark fantasy action show is a spin-off of the Castlevania animated series, which boasts four very Fresh seasons.

Of course, both are based on the popular Dracula-themed video game franchise, and reason number two to watch Nocturne is that the story comes from the 1993 game entry Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and 1997’s Symphony of the Night. Nineties video games for the win, always.

The series follows a descendant of the Belmont family, Richter Belmont, and is set in 1792 during the French Revolution, so if dark intrigue and period European trappings sound enticing to you, this might be one vampire worth inviting into your home.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.