Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro Offer a FUBAR Scene Breakdown

“I was literally hanging upside down on the train,” Arnold Schwarzenegger told Rotten Tomatoes when we sat down with the FUBAR star and his costar Monica Barbaro to break down the action-packed train sequence from their new Netflix series.

Schwarzenegger stars as a C.I.A. operative nearing retirement who finds out that his daughter (played by Barbaro) is also now C.I.A., leading to some very interesting family dynamics. Joining Schwarzenegger and Barbaro is a comedy-heavy supporting cast that includes Fortune Feimster, Jay Baruchel, Gabriel Luna, Milan Carter, and Tom Arnold.

50% FUBAR: Season 1 (2023) is now streaming on Netflix.

