Video Interviews

Fast X Stars Jason Momoa, Vin Diesel, and More on the Franchise's Family and Latest Villain

Rotten Tomatoes catches up with 13 members of The Fast and the Furious franchise family to find out how it feels to have the end of the series in sight.

by | May 19, 2023 | Comments

TAGGED AS: , , ,

Buckle up! The latest installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise has arrived. RT correspondent Jacqueline Coley sat down with the stars to talk all things Fast X: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, and Helen Mirren. The cast talked about the introduction of a new villain, the future of the franchise, what “family” means to them, and more.

54% Fast X (2023) (Universal Pictures) is now playing in theaters.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News