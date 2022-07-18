2022 Fall TV First Look: Find out What's on Each Night

What to know what TV you can look forward to in fall 2022? Rotten Tomatoes has an early look at what’s coming, including returning favorites and brand new offerings. Last year’s hits like Abbott Elementary and Ghosts will become the season’s must-see TV, while new shows vie to be the next addiction.

Some series not included below that technically premiere in summer will still dominate in early fall as they roll out new episodes, including the first seasons of fantasy giants Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Sept. 2) from Amazon and House of the Dragon (Aug. 21) on HBO, as well as dramas like season 5 of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (Sept. 14) and American Gigolo (Sept. 9) on Showtime and more like the second (and final) season of AMC’s dark comedy Kevin Can F**K Himself (Aug. 22), and CW superhero show DC’s Stargirl (Aug. 31). The list, likewise, does not include movies coming to streaming, so check in with our Premiere Dates Calendar to get dates for Hocus Pocus 2, Blonde, My Policeman, and Disenchanted and even more TV and streaming titles.

Have a look below for the weekly schedule networks are airing this fall, along with the premiere dates for when each night of programming begins. A few shows premiere early in different time slots before their regular night resumes. We’ve also looked ahead to cable and streaming offerings and will update our list as more are announced.

ABC

MONDAY

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise – Oct. 3

10 p.m.: The Good Doctor – Oct. 3

TUESDAY

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise – Sept. 27

10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds – Sept. 27

Who: Niecy Nash, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, Felix Solis, James Lesure

What: FBI trainee Simone Clark (Nash) is a federal level rookie. John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) also filmed a scene for the spinoff.

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. The Conners – Sept. 21

8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs – Sept. 21

9 p.m. Abbott Elementary – Sept. 21

9:30 p.m. Home Economics – Sept. 21

10 p.m. Big Sky – Sept. 21

THURSDAY

8 p.m.: Station 19 – Oct. 6

9 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy – Oct. 6

10 p.m.: Alaska Daily – Oct. 6

Who: Hilary Swank, Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, Grace Dove, Veena Sood

What: A journalist takes over the newspaper in Anchorage and investigates a missing persons case.

FRIDAY

8 p.m.: Shark Tank – Sept. 23

9 p.m.: 20/20 – Sept. 23

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos – Oct. 2

8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! – Sept. 25

9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Sept. 25

10 p.m.: The Rookie – Sept. 25

