Everything We Know About James Cameron's Avatar Sequels

When we last saw the final images of James Cameron’s blockbuster 2009 film Avatar, all humans, with the exceptions of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and a select few others, had been expelled from the Na’vi planet of Pandora and sent back to Earth. Lucky Jake was then transferred permanently into his avatar with the aid of the Tree of Souls.

In the years since, children have grown up and parents have welcomed grandchildren waiting for sequels that never arrived. Snapchat launched. The Cubs won a World Series. Why the interminable delay? Cameron, a renowned perfectionist, had to wait until the technologies for underwater CGI caught up to his ambitious visions of a world completely submerged in H2O. Now that it finally has, Cameron’s master plan is in place: he’s shooting four sequels back to back, two at a time.

Title treatment for Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

(Photo by 20th Century Studios)

To say this is the longest anticipated wait for a sequel in movie history would not be an understatement: Avatar remains the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.8 billion worldwide at the box office.

Speaking at a Vivid event in Sydney, Cameron told vfxblog, “I guarantee one thing: Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5 are all going to be in 3D and they will look sumptuous… they will be, to the best of my ability, the best 3D that’s possible to make.” And thanks to a presentation at CinemaCon in April of 2022, we now know a lot more at least about Avatar 2 — or, rather, Avatar: The Way of Water. Read on for more details.

Who’s In Them?

20th Century Fox

(Photo by 20th Century Fox)

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and CCH Pounder will reprise their original roles, with Sigourney Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar, expected to return in a different role. Notable newcomers include Titanic star Kate Winslet, Game Of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin (granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin), David Thewlis (the Harry Potter films), and Cliff Curtis (Fear The Walking Dead).

If your favorite character died in the first film, not to worry. Cameron is bringing back Stephen Lang as Col. Quartich, last seen expiring from two arrows embedded in his chest, for all four films.  The director sounds pretty excited about it, as he told Empire Online:

“The interesting conceit of the Avatar sequels is it’s pretty much the same characters…. There are new characters and a lot of new settings and creatures, so I’m taking characters you know and putting them in unfamiliar places and moving them on this greater journey. But it’s not a whole bunch of new characters every time. There’s not a new villain every time, which is interesting. Same guy. Same motherf–ker through all four movies. He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park.”

What Are They About?

20th Century Fox

(Photo by 20th Century Fox)

Plotlines are being kept under wraps, but we know the films will be set on Pandora. Back in 2018, Cameron gave a thematic overview to Gizmodo: “I found myself as a father of five starting to think about what would an Avatar story be like if it was a family drama, if it was The Godfather… So, that’s really what it is. It’s a generational family saga. And that’s very different from the first film.”

Even as far back as 2010, Vulture quoted Cameron discussing his plans for Avatar 2. “Part of my focus in the second film is in creating a different environment — a different setting within Pandora. And I’m going to be focusing on the ocean on Pandora, which will be equally rich and diverse and crazy and imaginative, but it just won’t be a rain forest. I’m not saying we won’t see what we’ve already seen; we’ll see more of that as well.”

All of that tracks with what we learned from the CinemaCon presentation in April, namely that the second film, officially titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will focus on Sully (Worthington) and the family he has made with Neytiri (Saldana). As the official synopsis for it says, the sequel “begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

What Were The Technical Challenges?

Mark Fellman/20th Century Fox

(Photo by Mark Fellman/20th Century Fox)

Shooting with complicated underwater motion-capture technology is, as you might expect, difficult. Cameron told Collider, “The problem with water is not the underwater part, but the interface between the air and the water, which forms a moving mirror… Basically, whenever you add water to any problem, it just gets ten times harder.”

While Cameron says that water will be a part of Avatar 4 and 5, the real emphasis will be on 2 and 3. The CinemaCon presentation included a new trailer, full of 3D footage that not only showcased the lakes and oceans of Pandora but also the various wildlife living in and around them. That trailer is set to play in front of showings of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens on May 6, 2022.

When Will They Come Out?

20th Century Fox

(Photo by 20th Century Fox)

Avatar: The Way of Water was originally set to premiere on December 17, 2021, almost 12 years to the day after the original’s premiere, but production in New Zealand was put on hold in March of 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. That first sequel is currently scheduled to open on December 16, 2022, followed by sequels 3, 4, and 5 in December 2024, December 2026, and December 2028, respectively.

Grant Best Actor Turner MTV medical drama Britbox christmas movies screenings TLC Star Wars facebook name the review golden globe awards boxoffice Winter TV Universal Pictures TruTV mutant Oscars suspense art house biopic cancelled TV series TV Pirates elevated horror Creative Arts Emmys asian-american Hallmark Musicals Interview Comic Book Acorn TV comic book movies streaming 93rd Oscars target unscripted spider-verse VICE Avengers Election HFPA parents Tarantino Lifetime know your critic cancelled series leaderboard king arthur Walt Disney Pictures joker cancelled TV shows doctor who Heroines Epix Writers Guild of America harry potter APB Disney spider-man Mary poppins DC Comics Trophy Talk HBO Holidays Horror BAFTA Action olympics foreign batman toy story indiana jones stand-up comedy Rocky kaiju documentary Shudder Legendary book adaptation dogs Martial Arts action-comedy Netflix dexter high school Black Mirror FX on Hulu Rocketman documentaries Best Picture VOD casting MGM japan crime Trivia posters Starz social media 2018 VH1 Pixar Paramount Network OWN vs. YouTube Premium universal monsters 45 Fall TV dragons discovery technology Opinion theme song Marvel Cartoon Network 94th Oscars what to watch cartoon Vudu Tomatazos Shondaland Exclusive Video new zealand space Reality serial killer satire live action 2017 BET Awards BBC Valentine's Day CNN transformers Warner Bros. nbcuniversal stoner FXX TNT USA Spike Syfy emmy awards 72 Emmy Awards fast and furious animated hispanic halloween PBS strong female leads PlayStation Stephen King Reality Competition Spectrum Originals E3 NBA MCU Fantasy child's play comic book movie 007 true crime Certified Fresh dreamworks heist movie sag awards Best and Worst superhero Sci-Fi international GoT Film Festival SXSW dceu SDCC politics venice CBS All Access Marvel Studios Emmys Summer NBC Country Amazon Prime worst movies trophy video on demand streaming movies fresh book DirecTV twilight based on movie obituary IFC Films Sundance TV 90s pirates of the caribbean sequels Cannes biography thriller rt labs critics edition mockumentary quibi Marvel Television talk show cooking History Endgame Chilling Adventures of Sabrina deadpool Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt movie Comics on TV GLAAD WGN remakes Pet Sematary Christmas First Look ratings TCA ID Winners monster movies crime drama rt labs Film 2015 scorecard Disney Plus Black History Month breaking bad CW Seed cults scary movies IMDb TV TCA Awards Showtime Prime Video X-Men sitcom 4/20 revenge Discovery Channel Chernobyl marvel cinematic universe docuseries Superheroes nature diversity 2016 Crunchyroll crime thriller a nightmare on elm street period drama marvel comics The Walking Dead Spring TV Academy Awards BBC America The CW NYCC YouTube prank FOX SundanceTV HBO Max The Walt Disney Company versus teaser BBC One natural history Ellie Kemper LGBTQ Apple jamie lee curtis Comedy telelvision 2019 AMC Plus Sony Pictures Ovation hist live event TIFF dramedy james bond french tv talk slashers A24 San Diego Comic-Con comedies spinoff cancelled television hidden camera Oscar australia Red Carpet docudrama 73rd Emmy Awards SXSW 2022 Hear Us Out mob Binge Guide Apple TV Plus Year in Review Sundance 1990s DGA Instagram Live football ABC Signature MSNBC zero dark thirty Countdown Ghostbusters TV One Cosplay ABC Family cats nfl Box Office science fiction 71st Emmy Awards Pride Month justice league USA Network rotten comiccon HBO Go historical drama Mudbound Crackle superman South by Southwest Film Festival criterion popular Quiz rt archives new star wars movies indie disaster Calendar FX Women's History Month Hulu RT History spain BET Logo TCA 2017 toronto all-time video news war 24 frames Infographic canceled Set visit YouTube Red Mystery Best Actress Grammys 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards scene in color Toys streamig Alien Lionsgate south america Disney streaming service Superheroe Amazon Studios National Geographic spanish chucky critic resources kids comics Turner Classic Movies blaxploitation binge singing competition comic Brie Larson Fargo genre adenture Awards Tour Biopics Television Academy See It Skip It dark Fox News The Witch Mary Tyler Moore Food Network Captain marvel feel good Music AMC adventure First Reviews Television Critics Association japanese Premiere Dates movies Image Comics Song of Ice and Fire Awards Emmy Nominations spanish language best game show cars television 99% Amazon Prime Video TCM romance Western comic books TBS archives king kong boxing Podcast police drama young adult directors ViacomCBS sports RT21 TV movies Kids & Family basketball razzies lord of the rings festival Musical Rom-Com Pacific Islander jurassic park spy thriller godzilla critics legend Classic Film aapi Broadway A&E Family 79th Golden Globes Awards New York Comic Con Columbia Pictures free movies sopranos
