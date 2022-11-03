The Enola Holmes 2 Cast on Siblings and Superheroes

Not long after the pandemic lockdown went into effect in 2020, Netflix delivered couchbound audiences everywhere a taste of adventure with Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown as the younger – but equally brilliant – sister of Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill. Now we get a second outing in Enola Holmes 2, with Enola opening up her own detective agency and accepting her first job: find the missing sister of a poor matchstick girl. Ahead of the film’s debut on Netflix, RT correspondent Naz Perez chatted with Brown, Cavill, and director Harry Bradbeer about sibling relationships, parallels between the stars and their characters, and why the world needs superhero movies right now.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres on Netflix on November 4, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.