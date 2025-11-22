Critical Thinking: Film Critics Break Down Thier Favorite Movie Musicals

“Movie musicals are kind of having a renaissance in cinema right now,” says Tomatometer-approved critic Carla Renata when she joined Kristen Lopez and Chauncey K. Robinson to talk to Rotten Tomatoes about their favorite musicals.

Wicked: for Good has just landed in theaters, and while the world gears up to see Jon M. Chu’s highly-anticipated sequel, we’re taking this time to explore some of the most iconic movie musicals that have graced the big screen, from Singin’ in the Rain to The Wizard of Oz. Hear from the critics as they share their insight on the genre, as well as their personal favorite moments, like the Cowardly Lion’s epic solo, “If I Were King of the Forest.”

Check out the full interview above and reserve your tickets to Wicked: For Good on Fandango today.

Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.