Elizabeth Banks and the Cast of Cocaine Bear Offer Tips on How to Survive a Bear Attack

If you’re ever stuck in the middle of the forest and are being hunted by a crazed cocaine bear, don’t fret. Elizabeth Banks and the cast of Cocaine Bear have you covered with the best survival tips. RT correspondent Naz Perez sat down with director Elizabeth Banks and cast members Kerri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. to discuss the widely anticipated new film based on real events. They touch on topics like survival tips, acting with the bear, working with the late Ray Liotta, and so much more.

Cocaine Bear opens in theaters on February 24, 2023.

