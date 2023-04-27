Citadel Stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden Up Their Spy Game

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are getting a spy upgrade with new Prime Video series Citadel. Both are veterans of espionage TV; Jonas as FBI recruit Alex Parrish on ABC’s Quantico, and Madden as David Budd, Specialist Protection Officer assigned to the Home Secretary, in BBC and Netflix’s Bodyguard. Jonas and Madden star, respectively, as Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, elite agents of a global spy agency. The series debuts a global franchise in which this, the first show, and subsequent series traverse the globe with interconnected stories. Jonas and Madden talked with Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Nikki Novak in London along with costar Stanley Tucci, and executive producers David Weil, Angela Russo-Otstot, and brothers Joe and Anthony Russo.

About Citadel:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency — tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people — was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Lesley Manville costars as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

Citadel: Season 1 (2023) premieres on Friday, April 28 on Prime Video.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.