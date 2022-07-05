Black Bird Sneak Peek: Taron Egerton's Jimmy Is Recruited To Help Catch a Killer

In episode 2 of Apple TV+ limited drama series Black Bird, Agent Lauren McCauley (Sepideh Moafi) prepares Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) for his mission to coax a confession out of serial killer Larry Hall. “That house was a f—ing horror show,” Jimmy tells her about his childhood, growing up with an alcoholic cop as a father. He’ll need to tap into that feeling to gain Larry’s trust, Agent McCauley tells Jimmy.

Series description: Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall, or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar?

The six-episode psychological thriller also stars Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall, Greg Kinnear as Brian Miller, and Ray Liotta as James Keene. The series was developed and executive produced by bestselling author Dennis Lehane (Gone Baby Gone, Mystic River).

100% Black Bird: Season 1 (2022) premieres with two episodes on Friday, July 8 on Apple TV+.

