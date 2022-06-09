RT Podcast

Binge Battle: Moon Knight

Marvel went darker than usual in this Disney+ series, and our panelists debate everything from best episode to most shocking moment.

by | June 10, 2022 | Comments

Over the last year and a half, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered hit after hit on the small screen, beginning with their Disney+ series WandaVision, and the latest series to debut on the streaming service is Ms. Marvel. With that in mind, we though the most recent series before that, Moon Knight, would be a great subject for another episode of our Binge Battle podcast, in which two panelists go head-to-head on a number of topics related to a specific TV show.

Listen Now: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Radio Public | Deezer| iHeart | Art19

Joining regular host Mark Ellis for a spoiler-heavy discussion are a couple of guys who are no strangers to our podcast family. Andres “Ace” Cabrera is a writer for Geeks of Color, co-host of The Meaning Of podcast, and co-founder of the YouTube channel First Cut; and Mike Kalinowski is an actor, host, and author of the book Bond, James Bond. Ace and Mike face off on topics like best episode, best character, most shocking moment, and more. Tune in for the full battle!

Key art for Moon Knight (2022)

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios)

Check out some episodes from our other podcasts, Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong and Aftershow.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

heist movie Apple kaiju BET Awards spanish language pirates of the caribbean Brie Larson spain comedies cancelled supernatural Film unscripted IFC Films biography Ovation Schedule ABC Family Countdown animated The Walking Dead Pixar mcc GLAAD Certified Fresh war hidden camera new zealand Universal Pictures documentary Hulu rotten streaming movies Britbox USA Network scary TCA Awards medical drama screen actors guild space psychological thriller First Reviews 45 Rocketman halloween tv First Look Awards mockumentary revenge Trailer adaptation Marvel Television crossover Endgame dark Calendar Broadway Hallmark Heroines slasher President Arrowverse FXX Box Office 2018 Shudder Tokyo Olympics festivals Spring TV casting Polls and Games laika deadpool 24 frames PaleyFest Best Actor travel Premiere Dates hispanic Film Festival El Rey international spider-verse Crunchyroll BBC independent award winner ITV Fantasy Prime Video dreamworks films football Musicals Kids & Family Marathons Crackle a nightmare on elm street Fargo Grammys Avengers Best Director Disney HBO Shondaland critics Exclusive Video video on demand SXSW 2022 Turner Classic Movies target TV One police drama halloween new york broadcast child's play sag awards Mudbound 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards vs. docuseries talk show Neflix Writers Guild of America Cartoon Network Awards Tour comic breaking bad ESPN Year in Review die hard Hallmark Christmas movies werewolf X-Men NBC Academy Awards Star Wars TLC Mary poppins venice blockbuster Lionsgate Disney Channel series A24 Sony romance Ellie Kemper Geeked Week canceled spanish mob japan Paramount NBA SXSW Paramount Plus Superheroe SundanceTV documentaries Family YA festival 4/20 VICE The Arrangement PBS olympics black Pirates Sneak Peek Election Universal FOX all-time Oscar true crime marvel comics italian Toys feel good Fox News archives Martial Arts DirecTV Thanksgiving Comedy Central Winners crime thriller sitcom free movies Binge Guide Western The Walt Disney Company Tumblr golden globe awards LGBT CMT Wes Anderson PlayStation anime 007 Lifetime Christmas movies blockbusters finale kids Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Country lord of the rings teaser dramedy Bravo telelvision obi wan rt archives Warner Bros. latino OneApp Emmy Nominations spinoff universal monsters legend popular black comedy kong Mary Poppins Returns 2020 Sundance FX on Hulu based on movie aapi jurassic park Winter TV FX godzilla APB Tags: Comedy 2021 Logo worst movies Marvel Studios scorecard Fox Searchlight cancelled TV shows composers Quiz prank Musical renewed TV shows boxoffice criterion rt labs critics edition Disney streaming service Marvel Sundance Now TV Land ABC aliens rom-coms live event social media sequel period drama summer TV TruTV mutant christmas movies streaming fresh ID Nat Geo Set visit National Geographic discovery HBO Max summer TV preview Paramount Pictures Masterpiece comic books Rock 94th Oscars Extras chucky nbcuniversal Mystery 71st Emmy Awards Character Guide Freeform Best Picture Animation Interview Hollywood Foreign Press Association cancelled television WarnerMedia women Travel Channel Esquire satire YouTube Red cartoon reboot Netflix USA superhero Amazon Alien Star Trek james bond Women's History Month stop motion richard e. Grant doctor who 79th Golden Globes Awards CBS All Access french crime drama toy story scene in color binge boxing screenings Holiday Valentine's Day docudrama Song of Ice and Fire leaderboard Comic Book posters The CW Disney+ Disney Plus Turner Reality Competition king kong WGN Paramount Network BBC One dragons canceled TV shows Biopics Image Comics cooking 2015 Apple TV+ summer preview saw Legendary MCU slashers golden globes sequels tv talk Elton John Chernobyl critic resources Spike American Society of Cinematographers Sundance TV crime See It Skip It Lucasfilm trophy adventure DC Comics basketball cops YouTube RT21 73rd Emmy Awards Apple TV Plus 90s 21st Century Fox BET Pop natural history Star Wars Celebration interviews Focus Features harry potter nfl concert television what to watch suspense San Diego Comic-Con nature cars Horror Pet Sematary genre TCM ABC Signature japanese indie 72 Emmy Awards thriller royal family justice league Trivia Television Critics Association Drama Super Bowl action-comedy CNN political drama facebook quibi DC streaming service Superheroes Food Network dexter South by Southwest Film Festival theme song 20th Century Fox Emmys art house E3 2016 Comedy versus Tarantino monster movies 99% Adult Swim TBS Disney Plus dceu HFPA king arthur Mary Tyler Moore Pride Month high school australia fast and furious joker Lifetime south america Mindy Kaling 93rd Oscars VH1 NYCC Action TNT ratings asian-american Columbia Pictures BAFTA VOD name the review spy thriller Red Carpet anthology twilight movies young adult TV Video Games DC Universe book adaptation Pacific Islander TCA Captain marvel stoner cults live action adenture batman jamie lee curtis news AMC Photos MSNBC 1990s Oscars HBO Go movie Watching Series Vudu miniseries Rocky reviews Podcast Black History Month debate comic book movies cats The Purge Opinion The Academy razzies green book indiana jones hist zero dark thirty cinemax CBS TV movies game show Teen cancelled TV series A&E IFC Peacock vampires IMDb TV Black Mirror elevated horror Syfy dc Anna Paquin Trophy Talk Ghostbusters book franchise History singing competition dogs romantic comedy spider-man biopic TCA 2017 zombie classics witnail obituary know your critic CW Seed GIFs politics The Witch emmy awards Classic Film New York Comic Con video robots Sony Pictures sports rt labs foreign Discovery Channel Funimation comic book movie comics Hear Us Out Sci-Fi Music RT History technology transformers OWN TCA Winter 2020 Nickelodeon SDCC BBC America Television Academy Infographic Chilling Adventures of Sabrina worst Best Actress E! hispanic heritage month TV renewals stand-up comedy ghosts Holidays Comic-Con@Home 2021 Pop TV Fall TV Creative Arts Emmys blaxploitation new star wars movies Instagram Live Christmas strong female leads disaster Nominations zombies Showtime Reality AMC Plus Amazon Prime streamig Amazon Prime Video Walt Disney Pictures Best and Worst MTV Tubi comiccon rotten movies we love ViacomCBS Stephen King Cannes Amazon Studios LGBTQ Epix mission: impossible parents toronto trailers Dark Horse Comics remakes YouTube Premium TIFF Cosplay MGM Baby Yoda best diversity marvel cinematic universe children's TV Comics on TV scary movies 2017 Tomatazos hollywood gangster Summer psycho Spectrum Originals Starz GoT Acorn TV science fiction DGA game of thrones Netflix Christmas movies historical drama serial killer Rom-Com 2019 sopranos directors superman wonder woman
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy