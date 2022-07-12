Biggest Snubs and Surprises From the 2022 Emmy Nominations

The nominees for the 74rd Primetime Emmy Awards are in and by the look of things, streaming programming is making a huge impact in the TV landscape, as a number of network heavy-hitters were pushed aside entirely. HBO Max received a whopping 108 nominations, edging out Netflix for the top spot, and Squid Game became the first-ever non-English series to receive a Drama Series nod. That said, there were plenty of actors and programs missing from the roster released on Tuesday morning, and many more who disrupted expectations to score nominations.

Read on for our full list of snubs and surprises then let us know which nomination — or lack thereof — sent you to social media in a rage.

Surprise: The Great Lives Up to Its Name

(Photo by Hulu)

After going unrecognized by the TV Academy in its first season, The Great returned with a vengeance. This time around, the public took notice of the period piece — notably, the lead performances of Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, as Catherine the Great and Peter III, respectively. Both actors have received nominations for their comedic performances in the challenging series and, honestly, it’s about time.

Snub: Sadie Sink and Stranger Things Actors Miss Out

(Photo by Netflix)

The performances of Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, and Sadie Sink are a few of many details that stand out from season 4 of Stranger Things. And while it is a sad state of affairs that genre shows are regularly left out of awards talk such as this, it’s a stunning detail that, at the very least, Sink wasn’t nominated in the drama supporting actress category; she turned in a deeply moving performance as Max in the show’s most recent season. She may still receive the recognition next year for the show’s upcoming final season — here’s hoping she’s not stuck running up that hill.

Surprise: Curb Your Enthusiasm Returns to the Spotlight

(Photo by HBO)

Larry David’s hit comedy series premiered on HBO over two decades ago. That detail alone may have left the long-running program on the outskirts of many’s expectations this year. He may be in his mid-70s, but David should not at all be counted out. Thanks to the viral popularity of Curb’s smart writing, the cast’s enduring comedic chemistry, standout guest stars, and the show’s continued cultural relevance, it’s clear it has earned its spot alongside the other heavy-hitters in the category.

Snub: Black-ish Gets No Love

(Photo by ABC)

Over the course of the show’s previous seven seasons, Black-ish has received 24 Emmy nominations total, with four best comedy nods under its belt. Considering the fact that the hit comedy came to an end this year, expectations were high that the TV Academy would recognize the show, and its leads Anthony Anderson (who has been nominated every year the show has been on) and Tracy Ellis Ross (who received five previous nominations). Instead, the eighth and final season of the show was shut out from any series and acting noms at all.

Surprise: Himesh Patel Is in for Station Eleven



(Photo by Ian Watson/HBO Max)

Station Eleven came into the competition as an outlier. HBO Max’s post-apocalyptic limited series, while celebrated for its performances and storyline, didn’t quite make it into many of the top categories, but an unexpected nomination did come through for the program: a Best Actor nod for Himesh Patel, who plays reluctant hero Jeevan in the series. Getting this slot is a big achievement considering names like Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Penn, and Jared Leto were also in the running for the nod. They didn’t get it. Hamesh did.

Snub: This Is Us Is Shut Out

(Photo by Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

This Is Us ended its series run on NBC this year, leaving many expecting the program and its cast to be a shoe-in for awards consideration. The emotional show, after all, had become one of the most beloved episodic dramas of the past decade. But, as we’ve seen many times before, the TV Academy isn’t one to follow through on fan expectations. That said, This Is Us has ended its tenure with absolutely no Emmy nominations for its final season. The wonderful performances of Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore just couldn’t cut it against the stacked talent in their respective acting categories.

Surprise: Rhea Seehorn Finally Gets Her Shot

(Photo by AMC)

One of the standout performers from AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul has been Rhea Seehorn. Throughout the show’s first five seasons, Seehorn turned in a solid performance in her role as pro bono criminal defense attorney Kim Wexler opposite Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman. But for some reason, she repeatedly eluded recognition by the TV Academy for her consistently enthralling work. Six is Seehorn’s lucky number, it seems. The actress has finally received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Phew, took them long enough.

Snub: Sarah Goldberg misses out

(Photo by HBO Max)

In an odd turn of events, Sarah Goldberg, who received a nomination for her performance as Sally in season 2 of Barry was left out of the category altogether this year. Sometimes it’s an impossible feat to understand why these things happen. But specifically, in reference to Goldberg’s performance in HBO’s hit comedy series, this past season found the actress in top form — as Sally’s emotional rollercoaster ride left audiences on the edge of their seats, she went all-in on the complex character, leaving her rage, sadness, and all-around quirks on the screen for all to see. Her lack of recognition here is an absolute travesty.

Surprise: Netflix Underdog Inventing Anna Is a Contender

(Photo by Netflix)

Julia Garner’s Emmy nomination for her performance in Netflix’s limited series Inventing Anna makes sense — by now, the talented actress’ winning work on Ozark is very familiar to Emmy voters. But with titles like Maid, Under the Banner of Heaven, and Gaslit missing the mark altogether in the Best Limited Series category, one has to wonder how this show — which was mostly panned by critics, and barely scraped by with a Fresh rating on the Tomatometer — made the cut.

Snub: Atlanta Misses Comedy Series Nod

(Photo by Copyright 2022, FX Networks. All Rights Reserved.)

In its first two seasons, Donald Glover’s brilliant and groundbreaking comedy Atlanta received five Emmy wins out of a total of 22 nominations. It built up some great momentum, there — and then disappeared from the zeitgeist for nearly four years (including pandemic years). A lot changed in that time, it seems. And while Glover did receive a nomination for lead actor this year, the show was pretty much left out in the cold for most other categories except cinematography and directing.

Surprise: Yellowjackets Makes a Splash

(Photo by Showtime)

Yellowjackets made a mark when it first premiered, presenting a horror-adjacent drama series to the masses. The writing, the performances, the direction — it all felt like a worthy combination for awards consideration. But then, of course, there are the Successions of the world that tend to dominate year-in and year-out. Alas, the tides finally seem to be shifting. In its first outing, not only did Yellowjackets receive nods for writing and in the drama series category, it got the acting nominations it absolutely deserves. Melanie Lynskey is nominated in the lead actress in a drama category, and Christina Ricci is nominated for drama supporting actress.

Snub: Yellowstone Put Out to Pasture?

(Photo by Paramount Plus)

Yellowstone is a TV juggernaut. It’s got an extremely dedicated fan base, received record-breaking viewership numbers, and has spawned multiple spinoff programs. Heck, it’s why Kevin Costner can now be considered a television star. All that hype can only get you so far, it seems, and the fact that the series didn’t receive any Emmy nominations makes it clear there is still work to be done. Fortunately, there’s still time to get back on that horse for consideration next year.

