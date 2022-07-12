2022 Emmy Nominations: Full List of Nominees for 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by HBO)

The Television Academy announced nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday. HBO’s Succession leads the nominations with 25 followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20 each), Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17 each) and Euphoria (16).

Individuals with multiple nominations this year include Jason Bateman (performance and directing for Ozark), Quinta Brunson (performance and writing for Abbott Elementary), Nicole Byer (host for Nailed It

and writing for Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)), Jerrod Carmichael (performance Saturday Night Live and writing for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel), Julia Garner (Ozark and Inventing Anna), Bill Hader (performance, writing and directing for Barry and performance for Curb Your Enthusiasm), Steve Martin (performance and writing for Only Murders in the Building), Amy Poehler (host for Making It and directing for Lucy and Desi), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul and Cooper’s Bar), Sydney Sweeney (two first-time nominations, Euphoria and The White Lotus), Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso and Succession), and Zendaya (performance and music and lyrics for Euphoria).

There were 50 first-time performer nominees across all performer categories this season, including Chadwick Boseman (What If…?), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Elle Fanning (The Great), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Barack Obama (Our Great National Parks), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Adam Scott (Severance), Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy), Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), and Sweeney for her double nominations.

KEY CATEGORIES:

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY & TELEVISION MOVIE

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The full list of Emmy nominees:

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bob’s Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television

Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC

The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

What If…? • What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios,

Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street

Star Wars: Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman

Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Nina Ruscio, Production Designer

Josh Lusby, Art Director

Mari Lappalainen, Art Director

Matt Callahan, Set Decorator

Ozark • The Beginning Of The End • Let The Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

David Bomba, Production Designer

Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director

Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer

Nick Francone, Production Designer

Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director

Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer

Gim En-jee, Art Director

Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary

Sanchez Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer

Marci Mudd, Art Director

George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Laura Fox, Production Designer

Charles Varga, Art Director

Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Gilded Age • Never The New • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and

Television

Bob Shaw, Production Designer

Larry Brown, Art Director

Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director

Regina Graves, Set Decorator

The Great • Wedding • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer

Emma Painter, Art Director

Monica Alberte, Set Decorator

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Kasra Farahani, Production Designer

Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director

Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon

Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer

Neil Prince, Art Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps

Entertainment for Netflix

Chris Trujillo, Production Designer

Sean Brennan, Art Director

Jess Royal, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer

Gail L. Russell, Art Director

Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Emily In Paris • The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix • MTV

Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Anne Seibel, Production Designer

Beniôt Tételin, Art Director

Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,

Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Alec Contestabile, Production Designer

Rob Tokarz, Art Director

Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television

Curt Beech, Production Designer

Jordan Jacobs, Art Director

Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Bo Welch, Production Designer

Don Macaulay, Art Director

Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television

and Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer

Stacey Dickinson, Art Director

United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with

Warner Bros. Television

Daren Janes, Production Designer

Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For

Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Cindy Chao, Production Designer

Michele Yu, Production Designer

Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Colbert’s “Lord Of The Rings” Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie

History • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer

Larry Hartman, Production Designer

Brendan Hurley, Art Director

Riley Mellon, Art Director

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Thomas Rouse, Production Designer

Josh Smith, Art Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1 • World of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer

Allison Spain, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kim Kardashian • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited Page 3

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Julio Himede, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III

Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

Stephan Olson, Production Designer

Raf Lydon, Art Director

Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Korins, Production Designer

Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer

Shelley Rodgers, Art Director

Maria Garcia, Art Director

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Willo Perron, Production Designer

Steve Morden, Art Director

Marc Manabat, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th

Television

Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO

Allison Jones, Casting by

Ben Harris, Casting by

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3

Arts Entertainment

Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by

Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by

Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal

Television

Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat,

A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by

Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by

Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by

Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting

Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by

Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Carmen Cuba, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting

Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by

Libby Goldstein, Casting by

Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting

Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by

Mark Rutman, Casting by

Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by

Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by

Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by

Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by

Juliette Ménager, Location Casting

Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting

Alexandra Montag, Location Casting

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Meredith Tucker, Casting by

Katie Doyle, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Lynne Spillman, Casting by

Blair Kim, Casting by

Jazzy Collins, Casting by

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

Laura Ritchie, Casting by

Kat Elmore, Casting by

Jeffrey Marx, Casting by

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Danielle Gervais, Casting by

Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by

Natalie Pino, Casting by

Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting

Quinn Fegan, Location Casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Samantha Hanks, Casting by

Ron Mare, Casting by

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Annie Live! • Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron

Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Daniella Karagach, Choreographer

The Oscars • Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Fatima Robinson, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Step Into… The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • Routine: Moulin Rouge “Roxanne” • ABC • Done+Dusted in

association with Walt Disney Television

Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer

Derek Hough, Choreographer

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with

ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Ryan Heffington, Choreographer

Goliath • Routine: The Pain Killer • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer

The Porter • Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy’s Featured

Performance/Songbird • BET+ • Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media

Christian Vincent, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin’ / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal

Television in association with Apple

Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • Routines: It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

Jillian Meyers, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

B Positive • Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners • The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX • FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Carl Herse, Director of Photography

grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform • ABC Signature

Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon

Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Insecure • Reunited, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment

and 3 Arts Entertainment

Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography

Russian Doll • Nowhen • Netflix • Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix

Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY

Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography

Loki • Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Eric Koretz, Director of Photography

Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Pieces Of A Man • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with HyperObject

Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield

Company

Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV

Entertainment Studios

Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography

Gaslit • Will • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association

with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super

Frog

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Collab: Andy & Basquiat • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45,

Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications

Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography

100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing With God • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films,

Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic

Mike Prickett, Director of Photography

Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by

Our Great National Parks • Chilean Patagonia • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media

Christiaan Muñoz-Salas, Cinematography by

Ignacio Walker, Cinematography by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography

We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production

Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography

Joshua Argue, Camera

Kathryn Barrows, Camera

Marc Bennett, Camera

Denise Borders, Camera

Petr Cikhart, Camera

Dave D’Angelo, Camera

Chris Ellison, Camera

Adam Haisinger, Camera

Kevin R. Johnson, Camera

Daniel Long, Camera

Jeff Philips, Camera

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

David Reichert, Director of Photography

Bryan Miller, Director of Photography

Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography

Charlie Beck, Director of Photography

Todd Stanley, Director of Photography

Dave Arnold, Director of Photography

Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography

Shane Moore, Director of Photography

Randy Lee, Director of Photography

Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography

Sam Henderson, Camera

Carson Doyle, Camera

Antonio Baca, Camera

Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Danny Day, Director of Photography

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • HBCYou Band • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera

Jason Cooley, Camera

Pauline Edwards, Camera

Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera

Brett Smith, Camera

Jeremiah Smith, Camera

Justin Umphenour, Camera

Jon Schneider, Camera

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television

Scott Duncan, Director of Photography

Peter Wery, Director of Photography

Russ Fill, Director of Photography

Christopher Barker, Director of Photography

Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography

Josh Bartel, Camera

Marc Bennett, Camera

Paulo Castillo, Camera

Rodney Chauvin, Camera

Chris Ellison, Camera

Glenn Louis Evans, Camera

David J. Frederick, Camera

Ben Gamble, Camera

Kevin B. Garrison, Camera

Nixon George, Camera

Matthias Hoffmann, Camera

Toby Hogan, Camera

Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera

Jeff Phillips, Camera

Louis Powell, Camera

Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera

Dirk Steyn, Camera

John Tattersall, Camera

Holly Tompson, Camera

Paulo Velozo, Camera

Ryan Hermosura, Camera

Callum Andrews, Camera

Outstanding Commercial

Detectives – Apple iPhone 13 Pro

O Positive, Production Company

Apple, Ad Agency

Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+

Hungry Man Productions, Production Company

Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

The Lost Class – Change The Ref

Hungry Man Productions, Production Company

Leo Burnett Chicago, Ad Agency

Skate Nation Ghana – Meta

Love Song, Production Company

Droga5, Ad Agency

Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise

BBDO New York, Ad Agency

Smuggler, Production Company

Walter The Cat – Chevy Silverado

Commonwealth//McCann, Ad Agency

O Positive, Production Company

Outstanding Period Costumes

Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content,

Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter

Danny Glicker, Costume Designer

Jessica Fasman, Costume Supervisor

Adam Giradet, Assistant Costume Designer

Bridgerton • Harmony • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Sophie Canale, Costume Designer

Dougie Hawkes, Assistant Costume Designer

Sarah June Mills, Assistant Costume Designer

Charlotte Armstrong, Assistant Costume Designer

Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor

Kevin Pratten-Stone, Costume Supervisor

The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods

Productions Inc.

Signe Sejlund, Costume Designer

Felicia Jarvis, Costume Designer

Matthew Hemesath, Costume Designer

Paula Truman, Costume Supervisor

Stephen Oh, Costume Supervisor

Jessica Trejos, Assistant Costume Designer

The Great • Five Days • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Sharon Long, Costume Designer

Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor

Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer

Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer

Moria Sine Clinton, Assistant Costume Designer

Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer

Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor

Dan Hicks, Costume Supervisor

Mikita Thompson, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Christine Wada, Costume Designer

Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor

Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer

Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer

Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor

Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer

Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer

Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor

Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer

Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor

Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

The Witcher • Family • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer

Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish • That’s What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature

Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer

Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer

Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor

Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer

Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor

Angelina Vito, Assistant Costume Designer

Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer

Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

Only Murders In The Building • Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu • 20th Television

Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer

Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer

Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor

Pam & Tommy • Destroyer Of Worlds • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer

Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor

Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer

The White Lotus • Arrivals • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer

Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer

Eileen Stroup, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions

Hiro Murai, Directed by

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader, Directed by

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,

Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+ • 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels

Entertainment

Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television

Cherien Dabis, Directed by

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television

Jamie Babbit, Directed by

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros.

Television and Universal Television

MJ Delaney, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Jason Bateman, Directed by

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Ben Stiller, Directed by

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez

Productions

Mark Mylod, Directed by

Succession • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez

Productions

Cathy Yan, Directed by

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary

Sanchez Productions

Lorene Scafaria, Directed by

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Karyn Kusama, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Danny Strong, Directed by

The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Michael Showalter, Directed by

The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Francesca Gregorini, Directed by

MAID • Sky Blue • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix

John Wells, Directed by

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association

with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Hiro Murai, Directed by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Bridget Stokes, Directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Paul Pennolino, Directed by

Christopher Werner, Directed by

Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1252 • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Artistic Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper; Monologue: Ukraine & Russian War, January 6 Committee Evidence On Trump & Donald Jr.; Guest Beanie Feldstein • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Billie Eilish • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by

Liz Patrick, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Paul Dugdale, Directed by

Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Stan Lathan, Directed by

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science

Bo Burnham, Directed by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

Norm Macdonald, Directed by

Jeff Tomsic, Directed by

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Andrew Rossi, Directed by

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Peter Jackson, Directed by

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in

association with Pulse Films

Judd Apatow, Directed by

Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite

Productions and Diamond Docs

Amy Poehler, Directed by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Ian Denyer, Directed by

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

W. Kamau Bell, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Greg Whiteley, Directed by

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Nneka Onuorah, Directed by

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Aaron Krummel, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Moulin Ru: The Rusical • VH1 • World of Wonder

Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • Freedmen’s Town • Bravo • Magical Elves

Ari Boles, Directed by

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Laura Zempel, Editor

Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor

Nikola Boyanov, Editor

Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor

Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor

Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Nam Na-young, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor

Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor

Ellen Tam, Additional Editor

Page 14

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Jane Rizzo, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Ali Greer, Editor

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jessica Brunetto, Editor

Insecure • Choices, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu • 20th Television

JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Open And Shut • Hulu • 20th Television

Julie Monroe, Editor

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Call Me Kat • Call Me By My Middle Name • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment

Pam Marshall, Editor

How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu • 20th Television

Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield

Company

C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor

Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor

Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

David Eisenberg, Editor

Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor

Anthony McAfee, Editor

Yoni Reiss, Editor

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Heather Persons, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor

Bradinn French, Editor

Taylor Joy Mason, Editor

S. Robyn Wilson, Editor

Conan • Series Finale • TBS • Conaco LLC

Robert James Ashe, Lead Editor

Mike Api, Editor

Christopher P. Heller, Editor

Matthew Shaw, Editor

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jordan Klepper Takes On “Wellness” Anti-Vaxxers + Fringewatching Rep. Lauren Boebert • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Storm Choi, Editor

Eric Davies, Editor

Tom Favilla, Editor

Lauren Beckett Jackson, Editor

Nikolai Johnson, Editor

Ryan Middleton, Editor

Mark Paone, Editor

Erin Shannon, Editor

Catherine Trasborg, Editor

Einar Westerlund, Editor

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with

Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films

Simon Bryant, Editor

Jim Clark, Editor

James Collett, Editor

Bill DeRonde, Editor

Asaf Eisenberg, Editor

Will Gilby, Editor

Lior Linevitz–Matthews, Editor

Pablo Noe, Editor

Tim Perniciaro, Editor

Jacob Proctor, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Confesstigators (segment) • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen

String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Jabez Olssen, Editor

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Joseph Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite

Productions and Diamond Docs

Robert A. Martinez, Editor

Dan Reed, Additional Editor

Inaya Graciana Yusuf, Additional Editor

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Hamit Shonpal, Editor

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Julian Hart, Editor

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

Meg Ramsay, Editor

Jennifer Brooks, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor

Hannah Carpenter, Editor

Brian Murphy, Editor

Jeanie Phillips, Editor

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Nova Taylor, Lead Editor

Sean Gill, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars • Halftime Headliners • Paramount+ • World of Wonder

Michael Lynn Deis, Lead Editor

Mary DeChambres, ACE, Editor

Katherine Griffin, Editor

Laurel Mick Ostrander, Editor

Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves

Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor

Ericka Concha, Editor

Tim Daniel, Editor

George Dybas, Editor

Eric Lambert, Editor

Anthony Rivard, Editor

Jay Rogers, Editor

Sarah Goff, Additional Editor

Matt Reynolds, Additional Editor

Clark Vogeler, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean • A Yacht In Kneed • Bravo • 51 Minds

Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor

Garrett Hohendorf, Lead Editor

Bil Yoelin, Lead Editor

Jonathan Anderson, Editor

Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Daniel George McDonald, Supervising Editor

Daniel J. Clark, Editor

Zachary Fuhrer, Editor

Stefanie Maridueña, Editor

Dana Martell, Editor

Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Editor

Sharon Weaver, Editor

David Zucker, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Five Souls On Board • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor

Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor

Alexandra Moore, ACE, Editor

Adrian Orozco, Additional Editor

Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Additional Editor

Hugh Elliott, Additional Editor

Chris Courtner, Additional Editor

Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Michael Swingler, Editor

Tony Diaz, Additional Editor

Matt Edwards, Additional Editor

Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor

Simon Callow-Wright, Editor

John Rosser, Editor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX • 20th Television

Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist

Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist

black-ish • That’s What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature

Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist

Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist

Stacey Morris, Hairstylist

Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist

Dominique Evans, Barber

Lionel Brown, Hairstylist

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist

Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist

Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist

Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,

Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist

Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist

Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist

Lauren Kress, Hairstylist

Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros.

Television and Universal Television

Nicky Austin, Hair Designer

Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • The Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Erika Okvist, Hair Designer

Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist

Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist

The First Lady • See Saw • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods

Productions Inc.

Colleen LaBaff, Department Head Hairstylist

Louisa Anthony, Department Head Hairstylist

Lawrence Davis, Department Head Hairstylist

Julie Kendrick, Personal Hairstylist

Robert Wilson, Key Hairstylist

Jamika Wilson, Personal Hairstylist

Evelyn Roach, Additional Hairstylist

Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Personal Hairstylist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist

Barbara Dally, Key Hairstylist

Daniel Koye, Hairstylist

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist

Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

George Guzman, Hairstylist

Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps

Entertainment for Netflix

Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist

Katrina Suhre, Co-Department Head Hairstylist

Brynn Berg, Co-Department Head Hairstylist

Dena Gibson, Key Hairstylist

Jamie Freeman, Barber

Tariq Furgerson, Personal Hairstylist

Chase Heard, Key Hairstylist

Charles Grico, Hairstylist

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent • Finale Results • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

William Gossett, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director

American Song Contest • Semi-Final #1 • NBC • Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio, American Song Contest Inc.

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

William Gossett, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Rob Koenig, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Darien Koop, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer

Joe Holdman, Lighting Director

Nate Files, Lighting Director

Matt McAdam, Lighting Director

The Masked Singer • Group A Semi-Final • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media

Simon Miles, Lighting Designer

Cory Fournier, Lighting Director

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon

and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer

Samuel Barker, Lighting Director

Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director

Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director

Erin Anderson, Lighting Director

Andrew Munie, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Robert Styles, Lighting Director

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Erin Anderson, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions

Leroy Bennett, Lighting Designer

Jason Baeri, Lighting Director

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Richard Beck, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy • Hulu • UCP and 20th Television

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director

Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director

Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Rob Slychuk, Animator

Nader Husseini, Animator

Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer

Cowboy Bebop • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios

Karin Fong, Creative Director

Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator

James Gardner, Designer/Animator

Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator

Kathy Liang, Designer

Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director

Zach Kilroy, Editor

Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist

James Gardner, Designer

Brandon Savoy, Designer

Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+ • Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

Karin Fong, Director

Osbert Parker, Director

Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator

Merrill Hall, Animator

Russ Gautier, Animator

Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Lisa Bolan, Creative Director

Tnaya Witmer, Designer

Laura Perez, Designer

James Hurlburt, Animator

Evan Larimore, Animator

Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator

Pachinko • Apple TV+ • Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple

Angus Wall, Creative Director

Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director

Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer

Ante Cheng, Cinematographer

Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor

Lucy Kim, Lead Animator

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist

Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX • 20th Television

Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist

Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist

Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist

Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist

Gage Munster, Makeup Artist

Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist

Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist

Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist

Angelyne • The Tease • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The

Hollywood Reporter

David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist

Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist

Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist

Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY

Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Alex French, Makeup Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist

KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Makeup Artist

Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist

Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist

Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.

Carol Rasheed, Department Head Makeup Artist

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Personal Makeup Artist

Valli O’Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist

Chauntelle Langston, Key Makeup Artist

Milene Melendez, Key Makeup Artist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist

Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist

Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist

Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist

Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist

Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist

Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist

Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist

Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist

Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist

Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist

Bill Myer, Makeup Artist

Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist

Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist

Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist

Hanny Eisen, Makeup Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist

Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Leo Satkovitch, Key Makeup Artist

Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist

Rocco Gaglioti, Makeup Artist

Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist

Benji Dove, Makeup Artist

Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content,

Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Kate Biscoe, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Abby Lyle Clawson, Key Makeup Artist

Chris Burgoyne, Key Makeup Artist

Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Richard Redrefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Christopher Nelson, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Michael Ornelaz, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Wilderness • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer

Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer

Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Kevin Kirkpatrick, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head

Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Bianca Appice, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer

Toryn Reed, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Ralis Kahn, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Flight Attendant • The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Blake Neely, Composer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Christopher Willis, Composer

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Brian Tyler, Composer

Breton Vivian, Composer

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Hesham Nazih, Composer

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Dan Romer, Composer

A Very British Scandal • Episode 1 • Prime Video • Blueprint Television, Ltd. and Amazon Studios

Nathan Barr, Composer

The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little

Monster Films

Nainita Desai, Composer

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite

Productions and Diamond Docs

David Schwartz, Composer

Return To Space • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Little Monster Films Production

Mychael Danna, Composer

Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer

They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+ • New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple

Terence Blanchard, Composer

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Jessica Jones, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director

44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions

Michael Bearden, Music Director

Lee Musiker, Music Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Adam Blackstone, Music Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jake Gyllenhaal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot’s Song • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics

Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics

Zendaya, Lyrics

Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I’m Tired • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics

Zendaya, Lyrics

Sam Levinson, Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics

Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us • Day Of The Wedding / Song Title: The Forever Now • NBC • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Music

Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Jung Jae-il, Composer

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul • Black And Blue • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Jen Malone, Music Supervisor

Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Ozark • The Cousin Of Death • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Atlanta • FX • FX Productions

Donald Glover as Earn

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman / Barry Block

The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Nicholas Hoult as Peter/Pugachev

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What’s Up Films

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson

Under The Banner Of Heaven • FX • FX Productions

Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre

Scenes From A Marriage • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sheleg, Media Res, Endeavor Content and Filmlance

Oscar Isaac as Jonathan

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix

Station Eleven • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

The Flight Attendant • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden

The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Elle Fanning as Catherine The Great

Insecure • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Issa Rae as Issa

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America

Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna

Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Zendaya as Rue

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What’s Up Films

Toni Collette as Kathleen

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Lily James as Pamela Anderson

Impeachment: American Crime Story • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Maid • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix

Margaret Qualley as Alex

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Bowen Yang as Various Characters

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Oh Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Murray Bartlett as Armond

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Jake Lacy as Shane Patton

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Will Poulter as Billy Cutler

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kate McKinnon as Various Characters

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Christina Ricci as Misty

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Mare Winningham as Diane Mallum

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jerrod Carmichael • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jerrod Carmichael as Host

Curb Your Enthusiasm • Igor, Gregor, & Timor • HBO/HBO Max • HBO

Bill Hader as Igor/Gregor/Timor

Ted Lasso • Inverting The Pyramid Of Success • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Christopher McDonald as Marty

Ted Lasso • Midnight Train To Royston • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Succession • Lion In The Meadow • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

Euphoria • Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Colman Domingo as Ali

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

Ozark • You’re The Boss • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels

Hacks • Retired • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Harriet Sansom Harris as Susan

Only Murders In The Building • Double Time • Hulu • 20th Television

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Laurie Metcalf as Weed

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kaitlin Olson as DJ

Ted Lasso • The Signal • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Harriet Walter as Deborah

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Hope Davis as Sandi Furness

The Morning Show • Testimony • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener

Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Martha Kelly as Laurie

Succession • What It Takes • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Sanaa Lathan as Lisa Arthur

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Anacostia • YouTube • Southeast Boy Productions, LLC

Anthony A. Anderson as Sean Williams-Grey

Immoral Compass • The Roku Channel • All Things Comedy, Irwin Entertainment

Bill Burr as Rick

State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV

Brendan Gleeson as Scott

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix

Tim Robinson as Various Characters

Words With Ike (Cake) • FX • FX Productions

Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Intersection • YouTube • Messmerize Entertainment

Jacinte Blankenship as Jenaya

State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV

Patricia Clarkson as Ellen

Desi Lydic Foxsplains • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC

Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic

Cooper’s Bar • YouTube • Liam Films, AMC, AMC Networks Content Room

Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer

Bridesman • YouTube • rubbertape

Sydnee Washington as Judith

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Moon Knight • The Friendly Type • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu

Bridgerton • Capital R Rake • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

What If…? • What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa

Big Mouth • A Very Big Mouth Christmas • Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress

Central Park • Central Dark • Apple TV+ • 20th Television Animation

Stanley Tucci as Bitsy

Archer • London Time • FX • FX Productions

Jessica Walter as Malory Archer

What If…? • What If… Ultron Won? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher

Outstanding Narrator

Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War • HISTORY • Six West Media group for HISTORY Channel

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Narrator

The Mating Game • In Plain Sight • Discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC, Discovery and NHK co-produced with Bilibili and France Télévisions

David Attenborough, Narrator

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

W. Kamau Bell, Narrator

Serengeti II • Intrigue • Discovery+ • Produced by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions for the BBC, the Discovery Channel and BBC Studios Distribution

Lupita Nyong’o, Narrator

Our Great National Parks • A World Of Wonder • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media

Barack Obama, Narrator

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Bobby Berk, Host

Karamo Brown, Host

Tan France, Host

Antoni Porowski, Host

Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix

Nicole Byer, Host

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mark Cuban, Host

Barbara Corcoran, Host

Lori Greiner, Host

Robert Herjavec, Host

Daymond John, Host

Kevin O’Leary, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Padma Lakshmi, Host

Making It • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment

Amy Poehler, Host

Nick Offerman, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

RuPaul, Host

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+ • Mandeville Films

Ray Donovan: The Movie • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, The Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon • Paramount+ • MTV Entertainment Studios

The Survivor • HBO/HBO Max • HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

James Corden, Executive Producer

Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer

David Young, Co-Executive Producer

Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer

Diana Miller, Producer

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix

Zach Kanin, Executive Producer

Tim Robinson, Executive Producer

Akiva Schaffer, Executive Producer

Ali Bell, Executive Producer

Alex Bach, Executive Producer

Alice Mathias, Executive Producer

Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS • YouTube • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

Seth Meyers, Executive Producer/Host

Mike Shoemaker, Executive Producer

The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc.

Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer

Victoria Varela, Producer

Michael J. Moritz Jr., Producer

Jesse Kissel, Producer

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+ • CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons

RJ Fried, Executive Producer

Tim Luecke, Executive Producer

Chris Licht, Executive Producer

Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer

Zach Smilovitz, Co-Executive Producer

Mike Leech, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC

Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host

Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer

Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer

David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer

Folake Ayiloge, Produced by

Jocelyn Conn, Producer

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night • TBS • TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital

Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host

Allana Harkin, Executive Producer

Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer

Caroline Dunphy, Producer

Anthony Zaccone, Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ With Michelle Visage • VH1 • VH1

Ray Hunt, Executive Producer

Eric Dimitratos, Co-Executive Producer

Joseph Gerbino, Supervising Producer

Robert Diminico, Producer

Christina D’ambrosio, Producer

Michelle Visage, Producer

Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and

Broadway Video

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer

Paul Briganti, Co-Executive Producer

Grace Shaker, Co-Executive Producer

Dina Moles, Supervising Producer

Sean McIlraith, Producer

Matt Yonks, Producer

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo • Magical Elves

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Jo Sharon, Executive Producer

Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer

Wade Sheeler, Executive Producer

Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer

Chris King, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX • The New York Times and Left/Right

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A TIME Studios Production in association with Creative Control and Leah Natasha Productions

100 Foot Wave • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix

The Problem With Jon Stewart • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Vice • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Vice Media LLC

The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+ • Nutopia for National Geographic and Disney+

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Changing The Game • Hulu • Hulu, Superfilms Productions, Foton Pictures, Glanzrock Productions

Alex Schmider, Produced by

Clare Tucker, Produced by

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a McGee Media and Inkwell Media

Production

Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Executive Producer

Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer

Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

Oluwaseum Babalola, Producer

Sara Rodriguez, Senior Producer

When Claude Got Shot • PBS • 371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media

Brad Lichtenstein, Producer

Steven Cantor, Producer

Jamie Schutz, Producer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home • Magnolia Network • Blind Nil

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean • Bravo • 51 Minds

Cheer • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder

Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

The Voice • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor

Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor

Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor

Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist

Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Sound Editor

Angela Ang, Sound Editor

Ryan Cota, Sound Editor

Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor

David Collins, Sound Editor

Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist

Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Sean England, Foley Artist

Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor

Steve Slanec, Sound Editor

Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor

Adam Kopald, Sound Editor

Joel Raabe, Sound Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Ed Hamilton, Music Editor

Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

John Roesch, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sean Hessinger, Dialogue Editor

Alex Pugh, Sound Editor

Clay Weber, Foley Editor

John Sanacore, Foley Editor

Ben Schorr, Music Editor

Katherine Harper, Foley Artist

Ginger Geary, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Memento Mori • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Designer

Clay Weber, Sound Editor

John Sanacore, Sound Editor

David Barbee, Sound Editor

Matt Decker, Music Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Rick Owens, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor

Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor

Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor

Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor

Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor

Steven Baine, Foley Artist

David Klotz, Music Editor

Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer

Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer

Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor

Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor

Alexander Temple, Music Editor

Alex Seaver, Music Editor

Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist

John Cucci, Foley Artist

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

John Creed, Dialogue Editor

Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor

Clay Weber, Sound Editor

Darrin Mann, Sound Editor

Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Cobra Kai • The Rise • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor

Daniel Salas, Sound Editor

Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor

Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor

Nick Papalia, Sound Editor

Andres Locsey, Music Editor

Mitchell Cohen, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Anthony Zeller, Foley Editor

Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor

Zane Bruce, Foley Artist

Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television

and Universal Television

Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor

Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor

Jordan McClain, Foley Editor

Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor

Richard David Brown, Music Editor

Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist

Matt Salib, Foley Artist

What We Do In The Shadows • The Escape • FX • FX Productions

Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor

Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor

John Guentner, Foley Editor

Sam Lewis, Foley Editor

Steve Griffen, Music Editor

Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television

Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor

David Beadle, Dialogue Editor

Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor

Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor

Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor

Sean McGuire, Music Editor

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Gaslit • Year Of The Rat • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor

Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor

Adam Parrish-King, Sound Effects Editor

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor

Ben Zales, Music Editor

Chris Rummel, Music Editor

Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Midnight Mass • Book VII: Revelation • Netflix • Intrepid Pictures for Netflix

Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor

Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor

Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor

Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor

Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor

James Miller, Sound Effects Editor

Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor

Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor

Amy Barber, Foley Editor

Julia Huberman, Foley Editor

Brett “Snacky” Pierce, Music Editor

Ben Parker, Foley Artist

Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor

Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor

Matt Hartman, Sound Editor

Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Editor

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor

Joel Raabe, Sound Editor

Ian Chase, Sound Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor

Carl Sealove, Music Editor

Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist

John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor

Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Manselle, Foley Editor

Matt Kelsey, Foley Editor

Lodge Worster, Music Editor

Brian Straub, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor

Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor

Matt Stutter, Sound Editor

Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor

Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor

Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor

Simon Riley, Foley Artist

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in

association with Pulse Films

Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Joseph Beshenkovsky, Sound Effects Editor

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite

Productions and Diamond Docs

Anthony Vanchure, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Daniel Pagan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Mike James Gallagher, Sound Effects Editor

Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor

Bryant Furhman, Music Editor

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • The People We Loved Were Loving Us! • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45,

Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications

Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor

Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor

Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor

E. Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor

Kim Foscato, Sound Editor

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association

with VG

Maria Kelly, Dialogue Editor

Chad Orororo, Sound Designer

Nirupama Rajendran, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Philip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Anne Jimkes-Root, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris David, Re-Recording Mixer

Austin Roth, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer

George A. Lara, Foley Mixer

Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer

Ozark • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer

Amy Barber, Foley Mixer

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer

Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary

Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer

Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer

Ken Ishii, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield

Company

Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer

Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer

Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer

Pam & Tommy • The Master Beta • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Juan Cisneros, Production Mixer

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Walter Anderson, Production Mixer

Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • all the sauces • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer

Curb Your Enthusiasm • IRASSHAIMASE! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer

Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer

Michael Miller, ADR Mixer

Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television

Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and

Universal Television

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer

David Lascelles, Production Mixer

Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer

What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions

Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer

Rob Beal, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Paul Wittman, Production Mixer

Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer

Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer

Josh Morton, Package Mixer

Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer

Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer

Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • First Show Back With An Audience, Dana Carvey As Joe Biden, Interview With Jon Stewart, And Jon Batiste Performs “Freedom” • CBS • CBS Studios

Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer

Harvey Goldberg, Broadcast Music Mixer

Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer

Tom Herrmann, Front of House Mixer

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent •

NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

Alex Guessard, FOH Production Mixer

Dave Natale, FOH Music Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

Saturday Night Live • Host: John Mulaney • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal television and Broadway Video

Robert Palladino, CAS, Production Mixer

Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer

Bob Selitto, FOH Music Mixer

Frank J. Duca Jr., CAS, FOH/Foldback Mixer

Caroline Sanchez, FOH Production Mixer

Josiah Gluck, CAS, Music Mixer

Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer

Douglas Nightwine, Monitor Mixer

William Taylor, CAS, Sound Effects mixer

Devin Emke, Package Mixer

Eric Pfeifer, Package Mixer

Andrew Guastella, Package Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or

Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer

Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer

Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer

Giles Martin, Music Mixer

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in

association with Pulse Films

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer

Jason Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer

Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer

Kevin Rosen Quan, Production Mixer

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Becoming 100% That Bitch • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Erik Brena, Re-Recording Mixer

Ross D’Alessandro, Production Mixer

Julianne Kane, Production Mixer

Deanna Decenario, Production Mixer

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45,

Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer

David Nolte, Production Mixer

Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer

Renato Ferrari, Production Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor

Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer

Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor

Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor

Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor

John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor

Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple

Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor

Addie Manis, Overall VFX Supervisor

Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor

Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer

Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG

Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG

Nicholas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo

Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost

Lost In Space • Netflix • Legendary for Netflix

Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor

Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer

Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor

Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor

Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor

Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor

Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager

Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor

Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor

Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor

Terron Pratt, VFX Producer

Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer

Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor

Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor

Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor

The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor

Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer

Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor

Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor

Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor

Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor

Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor

Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor

Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

The Man Who Fell To Earth • Hallo, Spaceboy • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, CBS Studios Inc., Secret Hideout,

Timberman & Beverly, StudioCanal

Jason Michael Zimmerman, Lead VFX Supervisor/ Supervising Producer

Aleksandra Kochoska, Senior VFX Producer

Shawn Ewashko, Senior VFX Coordinator

Simon Carr, VFX Supervisor

Elizabeth Alvarez, Senior VFX Coordinator

Richard R Reed, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite)

Jesper Kjolsrud, VFX Supervisor (Outpost VFX)

Anna James, VFX Producer

Neal Champion, SFX Supervisor

SEE • Rock-a-Bye • Apple TV+ • Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple

Chris Wright, Overall VFX Supervisor

Parker Chehak, Overall VFX Producer

Scott Riopelle, On-Set VFX Supervisor

Javier Roca, VFX Supervisor (El Ranchito)

Tristan Zerafa, VFX Supervisor (Pixomondo)

Nathan Overstrom, VFX Supervisor (Zoic Studios)

Sam O’Hare, VFX Supervisor (Chickenbone FX)

Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator

Tamriko Bardo, Senior VFX Coordinator

Snowpiercer • A Beacon For Us All • TNT • TNT in association with Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment

Geoff Scott, Series Visual Effects Supervisor

Darren Bell, Series Visual Effects Producer

Chris Ryan, Series On-set Visual Effects Supervisor & CG Supervisor

Christine Galvan, Series Visual Effects Production Manager

Anita Milias, Series Visual Effects Production Coordinator

Jordan Acomba, Series Visual Effects Editor

Jason Snea, Visual Effects Compositor: Series VFX Production Team

Hannes Poser, Visual Effects Supervisor: Image Engine

Jamie Barty, Visual Effects Supervisor: FuseFX

Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor

Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D)

Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer

Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead

Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor

Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor

Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D)

Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor

Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor

Vikings: Valhalla • The Bridge • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Ben Mossman, VFX Supervisor

Melanie Callaghan, VFX Producer

Vishal Rustgi, VFX Producer

Troy Tylka, CG Supervisor

Mina Gaued, 2D Supervisor

Jorge Perez, Lighting Lead

Liz Sui, DMP Lead

Blayke Nadeau, FX Lead

Summer Zong, Asset Lead

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator

Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator

Hawkeye • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator

Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator

Peacemaker • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with The Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, DC and Warner

Bros. Television

Wayne Dalglish, Stunt Coordinator

Gaston Morrison, Stunt Coordinator

The Righteous Gemstones • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rough House

John Copeman, Stunt Coordinator

What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions

Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator

JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Blacklist • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television

Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

Moon Knight • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator

Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator

9-1-1: Lone Star • FOX • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision

Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Clay Cullen, Stunt Performer

David Castillo, Stunt Performer

Jolene Van Vugt, Stunt Performer

Chris Morrison, Stunt Performer

The Blacklist • Between Sleep And Awake • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television

Chad Michael Hessler, Stunt Performer

Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer

Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer

Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer

Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Daren Nop, Stunt Performer

Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer

Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer

Sara Leal, Stunt Performer

Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer

Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer

Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer

Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Matthew Scheib, Stunt Performer

Jura Yury Kruze, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

American Idol • Disney Night • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Charles Ciup, Technical Director

David Bernstein, Technical Director

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Bruce Green, Camera

Daryl Studebaker, Camera

Mike Carr, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Nathanial Havholm, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera

Ed Horton, Camera

Brian Reason, Camera

Keith Dicker, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Christopher Gray, Video Control

Luke Chantrell, Video Control

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Robert Glasper Performs “Heaven’s Here” • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Mike Williams, Technical Director

Matt Muro, Camera

Rich York, Camera

Tim Quigley, Camera

Phil Salanto, Camera

Ricardo Sarmiento, Camera

Joel Sadler, Camera

Dancing With The Stars • Horror Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Charles Ciup, Technical Director

Christine Salomon, Technical Director

Brian Reason, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Daryl Studebaker, Camera

Bruce Green, Camera

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Nat Havholm, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Mike Carr, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Derek Pratt, Camera

Mark Koonce, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera

Luke Chantrell, Video Control

Ed Moore, Video Control

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack

Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director

Dante Pagano, Camera

John Harrison, Camera

Rich Freedman, Camera

Ken Thompson, Camera

Yayo Vang, Camera

Elizabeth Cavanagh, Camera

Wyatt Maker, Camera

John Schwartz, Camera

Augie Yuson, Video Control

The Masked Singer • Masks Back — The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly — Round 1 • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and

Smart Dog Media

Christine Salomon, Technical Director

Nat Havholm, Camera

Mark Koonce, Camera

Brett Crutcher, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Jeff Wheat, Camera

Kary D’Alessandro, Camera

Daryl Studebaker, Camera

John Goforth, Camera

Cary Symmons, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera

Darin Gallacher, Video Control

Chris Hill, Video Control

The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with

Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mano Bonilla, Camera

Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera

Robert Burnette, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Guido Frenzel, Camera

Alex Hernandez, Camera

Marc Hunter, Camera

Scott Hylton, Camera

Kathrine Iacofano, Camera

Scott Kaye, Camera

Steve Martynuk, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Steve Simmons, Camera

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

57th Academy Of Country Music Awards • Prime Video • MRC and Academy of Country Music

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Iqbal Hans, Technical Director

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mano Bonilla, Camera

Davide Carline, Camera

Robert Del Russo, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Darla Elledge, Camera

Freddy Frederick Jr., Camera

Pat Gleason, Camera

Ed Horton, Camera

Garrett Hurt, Camera

Kat Kallergis, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Lyn Nolad, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

John Perry, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Danny Webb, Camera

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Guy Jones, Video Control

Kevin Faust, Video Control

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Michael Anderson, Technical Director

Dan Winterburn, Technical Director

Danny Webb, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

David Eastwood, Camera

Vincent Foilett, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Bruce Green, Camera

Robert Del Russo, Camera

Brian Lataille, Camera

Keith Dicker, Camera

Patrick Gleason, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Rob Vuona, Camera

Dave Rudd, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

Freddy Frederick, Camera

Gabriel De La Perna, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

David Carline, Camera

Kosta Krstic, Camera

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Joey Lopez, Video Control

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Ken Shapiro, Technical Director

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Michael Carr, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera

Jeremy Freeman, Camera

Helena Jackson, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

John Perry, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

Chad Smith, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Guy Jones, Video Control

Kevin Faust, Video Control

2021 MTV Video Music Awards • MTV • MTV Entertainment Studios, Den Of Thieves

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Mike Williams, Technical Director

Shaun Harkins, Camera

John Lee, Camera

Rich York, Camera

David Trenkle, Camera

Nat Havholm, Camera

Robert Del Russo, Camera

Mark Renaudin, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Rob Balton, Camera

Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera

Marc Bloomgarden, Camera

Ray Hoover, Camera

Daniel Paulet, Camera

Kurt Decker, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Jeff Latonero, Camera

Jofre Rosaro, Camera

J.M. Hurley, Video Control

Bob Benedetti, Video Control

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions

Lori Gallati, Technical Director

Rob Balton, Camera

Jerry Cancel, Camera

Eli Clarke, Camera

Robert Del Russo, Camera

Dave Driscoll, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Jeff Latonero, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

Mark Renaudin, Camera

Carlos Rios, Camera

Jim Scurti, Camera

Tim Quigley, Camera

Dan Zadwarny, Camera

J.M. Hurley, Video Control

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th

Television

Quinta Brunson, Written by

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Duffy Boudreau, Written by

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Alec Berg, Written by

Bill Hader, Written by

Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,

Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Written by

Paul W. Downs, Written by

Jen Statsky, Written by

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television

Steve Martin, Written by

John Hoffman, Written by

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jane Becker, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions

Sarah Naftalis, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions

Stefani Robinson, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Plan And Execution • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Chris Mundy, Written by

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Dan Erickson, Written by

Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Written by

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez

Productions

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Jonathan Lisco, Written by

Ashley Lyle, Written by

Bart Nickerson, Written by

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Ashley Lyle, Written by

Bart Nickerson, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions,

The Littlefield Company

Danny Strong, Written by

The Dropout • I’m In A Hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Elizabeth Meriwether, Written for Television by

Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Sarah Burgess, Written by

MAID • Snaps • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix

Molly Smith Metzler, Written by

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in

association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions,

and Super Frog

Patrick Somerville, Written by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Tracey Ashley, Head Writer

Robin Thede, Writer

Alrinthea Carter, Writer

Michelle Davis, Writer

Sonia Denis, Writer

Jonterri Gadson, Writer

Chloé Hilliard, Writer

Shenovia Large, Writer

Natalie McGill, Writer

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Dan Amira, Head Writer

Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer

Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer

David Angelo, Writer

Devin Delliquanti, Writer

Zach DiLanzo, Writer

Jennifer Flanz, Writer

Jason Gilbert, Writer

Josh Johnson, Writer

David Kibuuka, Writer

Matt Koff, Writer

Christiana Mbakwe, Writer

Trevor Noah, Writer

Joseph Opio, Writer

Randall Otis, Writer

Kat Radley, Writer

Scott Sherman, Writer

Ashton Womack, Writer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon

Television

Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer

Owen Parsons, Senior Writer

Charlie Redd, Senior Writer

Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer

Seena Vali, Senior Writer

Johnathan Appel, Writer

Ali Barthwell, Writer

Tim Carvell, Writer

Liz Hynes, Writer

Greg Iwinski, Writer

Ryan Ken, Writer

Mark Kramer, Writer

Sofía Manfredi, Writer

John Oliver, Writer

Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer

Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

Ariel Dumas, Head Writer

Jay Katsir, Head Writer

Delmonte Bent, Written by

Michael Brumm, Written by

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Stephen T. Colbert, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Barry Julien, Written by

Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by

Eliana Kwartler, Written by

Matt Lappin, Written by

Caroline Lazar, Written by

Pratima Mani, Written by

Felipe Torres Medina, Written by

Opus Moreschi, Written by

Carley Moseley, Written by

Asher Perlman, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by

Kate Sidley, Written by

Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by

Steve Waltien, Written by

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Michael Che, Head Writer

Alison Gates, Head Writer

Streeter Seidell, Head Writer

Colin Jost, Head Writer

Kent Sublette, Head Writer

Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer

Dan Bulla, Written by

Mike DiCenzo, Written by

Billy Domineau, Written by

Alex English, Written by

Martin Herlihy, Written by

Steve Higgins, Written by

John Higgins, Written by

Vanessa Jackson, Written by

Erik Kenward, Written by

Tesha Kondrat, Written by

Ben Marshall, Written by

Lorne Michaels, Written by

Jake Nordwind, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Will Stephen, Written by

Celeste Yim, Written by

Anna Drezen, Written by

Steven Castillo, Written by

Rob Klein, Written by

Jasmine Pierce, Written by

Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer

Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by

Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by

Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by

Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix • A24 for Netflix

Ali Wong, Written by

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central •

Central Productions, LLC

Ian Berger, Writer

Devin Delliquanti, Writer

Jennifer Flanz, Writer

Jordan Klepper, Writer

Zhubin Parang, Writer

Scott Sherman, Writer

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science

Jerrod Carmichael, Written by

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix • All Things Comedy for Netflix

Nicole Byer, Written by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

Norm Macdonald, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Andrew Rossi, Written by

How To With John Wilson • How To Appreciate Wine • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Atlantic Pictures, Johns

Movies and Blow Out Productions

John Wilson, Written by

Michael Koman, Written by

Susan Orlean, Written by

Conner O’Malley, Written by

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite

Productions and Diamond Docs

Mark Monroe, Written by

The Problem With Jon Stewart • The Economy • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Chelsea Devantez, Head Writer

Jon Stewart, Writer

Kristen Acimovic, Writer

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association

with VG

Felicity Morris, Written by

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 12, (8-11 p.m. EDT/5-8 p.m. PDT) on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

