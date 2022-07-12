2022 Emmy Nominations: Full List of Nominees for 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

TAGGED AS: 74th Emmy Awards, Awards, Emmys, streaming, television, TV
(Photo by HBO)
The Television Academy announced nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday. HBO’s Succession leads the nominations with 25 followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20 each), Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17 each) and Euphoria (16).
Individuals with multiple nominations this year include Jason Bateman (performance and directing for Ozark), Quinta Brunson (performance and writing for Abbott Elementary), Nicole Byer (host for Nailed It
and writing for Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)), Jerrod Carmichael (performance Saturday Night Live and writing for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel), Julia Garner (Ozark and Inventing Anna), Bill Hader (performance, writing and directing for Barry and performance for Curb Your Enthusiasm), Steve Martin (performance and writing for Only Murders in the Building), Amy Poehler (host for Making It and directing for Lucy and Desi), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul and Cooper’s Bar), Sydney Sweeney (two first-time nominations, Euphoria and The White Lotus), Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso and Succession), and Zendaya (performance and music and lyrics for Euphoria).
There were 50 first-time performer nominees across all performer categories this season, including Chadwick Boseman (What If…?), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Elle Fanning (The Great), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Barack Obama (Our Great National Parks), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Adam Scott (Severance), Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy), Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), and Sweeney for her double nominations.
KEY CATEGORIES:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
The Great
Only Murders In The Building
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Abbott Elementary
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Insecure
Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Barry
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hacks
Abbott Elementary
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Ozark
Succession
Squid Game
Better Call Saul
Severance
Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Killing Eve
Ozark
Yellowjackets
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Succession
The Morning Show
Succession
Squid Game
Succession
Severance
Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Severance
Ozark
Squid Game
Yellowjackets
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Outstanding Television Movie
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Staircase
Under The Banner Of Heaven
Scenes From A Marriage
Dopesick
Station Eleven
Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Staircase
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Dopesick
Pam & Tommy
Dopesick
Dopesick
The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Dopesick
The White Lotus
Dopesick
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Bob’s Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television
Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC
The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
What If…? • What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios,
Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street
Star Wars: Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.
When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman
Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Nina Ruscio, Production Designer
Josh Lusby, Art Director
Mari Lappalainen, Art Director
Matt Callahan, Set Decorator
Ozark • The Beginning Of The End • Let The Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
David Bomba, Production Designer
Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director
Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator
Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer
Nick Francone, Production Designer
Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director
Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer
Gim En-jee, Art Director
Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator
Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary
Sanchez Productions
Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer
Marci Mudd, Art Director
George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Laura Fox, Production Designer
Charles Varga, Art Director
Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Gilded Age • Never The New • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and
Television
Bob Shaw, Production Designer
Larry Brown, Art Director
Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director
Regina Graves, Set Decorator
The Great • Wedding • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer
Emma Painter, Art Director
Monica Alberte, Set Decorator
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Kasra Farahani, Production Designer
Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director
Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon
Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer
Neil Prince, Art Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps
Entertainment for Netflix
Chris Trujillo, Production Designer
Sean Brennan, Art Director
Jess Royal, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer
Gail L. Russell, Art Director
Ann Shea, Set Decorator
Emily In Paris • The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix • MTV
Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Anne Seibel, Production Designer
Beniôt Tételin, Art Director
Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator
Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,
Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Alec Contestabile, Production Designer
Rob Tokarz, Art Director
Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television
Curt Beech, Production Designer
Jordan Jacobs, Art Director
Rich Murray, Set Decorator
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Bo Welch, Production Designer
Don Macaulay, Art Director
Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator
Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television
and Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer
Stacey Dickinson, Art Director
United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with
Warner Bros. Television
Daren Janes, Production Designer
Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For
Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Cindy Chao, Production Designer
Michele Yu, Production Designer
Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Colbert’s “Lord Of The Rings” Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie
History • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer
Larry Hartman, Production Designer
Brendan Hurley, Art Director
Riley Mellon, Art Director
Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Thomas Rouse, Production Designer
Josh Smith, Art Director
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1 • World of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer
Allison Spain, Art Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kim Kardashian • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited Page 3
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Julio Himede, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III
Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
Stephan Olson, Production Designer
Raf Lydon, Art Director
Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Korins, Production Designer
Margaux Lapresle, Art Director
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer
Shelley Rodgers, Art Director
Maria Garcia, Art Director
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Willo Perron, Production Designer
Steve Morden, Art Director
Marc Manabat, Set Decorator
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th
Television
Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO
Allison Jones, Casting by
Ben Harris, Casting by
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3
Arts Entertainment
Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by
Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by
Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal
Television
Theo Park, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat,
A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by
Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by
Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by
Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting
Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by
Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting
Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Carmen Cuba, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting
Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by
Libby Goldstein, Casting by
Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting
Jennifer Page, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting
The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by
Mark Rutman, Casting by
Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by
Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by
Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by
Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by
Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by
Juliette Ménager, Location Casting
Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting
Alexandra Montag, Location Casting
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Meredith Tucker, Casting by
Katie Doyle, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Lynne Spillman, Casting by
Blair Kim, Casting by
Jazzy Collins, Casting by
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
Laura Ritchie, Casting by
Kat Elmore, Casting by
Jeffrey Marx, Casting by
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Danielle Gervais, Casting by
Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by
Natalie Pino, Casting by
Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting
Quinn Fegan, Location Casting
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Samantha Hanks, Casting by
Ron Mare, Casting by
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Annie Live! • Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron
Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Daniella Karagach, Choreographer
The Oscars • Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Fatima Robinson, Choreographer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
Step Into… The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • Routine: Moulin Rouge “Roxanne” • ABC • Done+Dusted in
association with Walt Disney Television
Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer
Derek Hough, Choreographer
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with
ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Ryan Heffington, Choreographer
Goliath • Routine: The Pain Killer • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer
The Porter • Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy’s Featured
Performance/Songbird • BET+ • Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media
Christian Vincent, Choreographer
Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin’ / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal
Television in association with Apple
Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • Routines: It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
Jillian Meyers, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
B Positive • Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography
The Conners • The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX • FX Productions
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Carl Herse, Director of Photography
grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform • ABC Signature
Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography
Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon
Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Adam Bricker, Director of Photography
Insecure • Reunited, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment
and 3 Arts Entertainment
Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography
Russian Doll • Nowhen • Netflix • Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix
Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY
Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography
Loki • Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Eric Koretz, Director of Photography
Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Pieces Of A Man • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with HyperObject
Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield
Company
Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography
1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography
1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV
Entertainment Studios
Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography
Gaslit • Will • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography
Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association
with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super
Frog
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Collab: Andy & Basquiat • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix
Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography
McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45,
Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography
100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing With God • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films,
Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic
Mike Prickett, Director of Photography
Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by
Our Great National Parks • Chilean Patagonia • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media
Christiaan Muñoz-Salas, Cinematography by
Ignacio Walker, Cinematography by
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography
We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production
Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography
Joshua Argue, Camera
Kathryn Barrows, Camera
Marc Bennett, Camera
Denise Borders, Camera
Petr Cikhart, Camera
Dave D’Angelo, Camera
Chris Ellison, Camera
Adam Haisinger, Camera
Kevin R. Johnson, Camera
Daniel Long, Camera
Jeff Philips, Camera
Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
David Reichert, Director of Photography
Bryan Miller, Director of Photography
Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography
Charlie Beck, Director of Photography
Todd Stanley, Director of Photography
Dave Arnold, Director of Photography
Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography
Shane Moore, Director of Photography
Randy Lee, Director of Photography
Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography
Sam Henderson, Camera
Carson Doyle, Camera
Antonio Baca, Camera
Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Danny Day, Director of Photography
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • HBCYou Band • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder
Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography
Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera
Jason Cooley, Camera
Pauline Edwards, Camera
Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera
Brett Smith, Camera
Jeremiah Smith, Camera
Justin Umphenour, Camera
Jon Schneider, Camera
Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television
Scott Duncan, Director of Photography
Peter Wery, Director of Photography
Russ Fill, Director of Photography
Christopher Barker, Director of Photography
Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography
Josh Bartel, Camera
Marc Bennett, Camera
Paulo Castillo, Camera
Rodney Chauvin, Camera
Chris Ellison, Camera
Glenn Louis Evans, Camera
David J. Frederick, Camera
Ben Gamble, Camera
Kevin B. Garrison, Camera
Nixon George, Camera
Matthias Hoffmann, Camera
Toby Hogan, Camera
Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera
Jeff Phillips, Camera
Louis Powell, Camera
Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera
Dirk Steyn, Camera
John Tattersall, Camera
Holly Tompson, Camera
Paulo Velozo, Camera
Ryan Hermosura, Camera
Callum Andrews, Camera
Outstanding Commercial
Detectives – Apple iPhone 13 Pro
O Positive, Production Company
Apple, Ad Agency
Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+
Hungry Man Productions, Production Company
Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
The Lost Class – Change The Ref
Hungry Man Productions, Production Company
Leo Burnett Chicago, Ad Agency
Skate Nation Ghana – Meta
Love Song, Production Company
Droga5, Ad Agency
Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise
BBDO New York, Ad Agency
Smuggler, Production Company
Walter The Cat – Chevy Silverado
Commonwealth//McCann, Ad Agency
O Positive, Production Company
Outstanding Period Costumes
Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content,
Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter
Danny Glicker, Costume Designer
Jessica Fasman, Costume Supervisor
Adam Giradet, Assistant Costume Designer
Bridgerton • Harmony • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Sophie Canale, Costume Designer
Dougie Hawkes, Assistant Costume Designer
Sarah June Mills, Assistant Costume Designer
Charlotte Armstrong, Assistant Costume Designer
Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor
Kevin Pratten-Stone, Costume Supervisor
The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods
Productions Inc.
Signe Sejlund, Costume Designer
Felicia Jarvis, Costume Designer
Matthew Hemesath, Costume Designer
Paula Truman, Costume Supervisor
Stephen Oh, Costume Supervisor
Jessica Trejos, Assistant Costume Designer
The Great • Five Days • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Sharon Long, Costume Designer
Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor
Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer
Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer
Moria Sine Clinton, Assistant Costume Designer
Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer
Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor
Dan Hicks, Costume Supervisor
Mikita Thompson, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Christine Wada, Costume Designer
Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor
Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer
Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer
Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor
Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer
Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer
Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer
Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor
Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer
What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions
Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer
Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor
Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
The Witcher • Family • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer
Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
black-ish • That’s What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature
Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer
Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer
Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor
Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer
Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor
Angelina Vito, Assistant Costume Designer
Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer
Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor
Only Murders In The Building • Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu • 20th Television
Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer
Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer
Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor
Pam & Tommy • Destroyer Of Worlds • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer
Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor
Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer
The White Lotus • Arrivals • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer
Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer
Eileen Stroup, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions
Hiro Murai, Directed by
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Directed by
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,
Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by
The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+ • 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels
Entertainment
Mary Lou Belli, Directed by
Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
Cherien Dabis, Directed by
Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television
Jamie Babbit, Directed by
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros.
Television and Universal Television
MJ Delaney, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Jason Bateman, Directed by
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Ben Stiller, Directed by
Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez
Productions
Mark Mylod, Directed by
Succession • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez
Productions
Cathy Yan, Directed by
Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary
Sanchez Productions
Lorene Scafaria, Directed by
Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Karyn Kusama, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Danny Strong, Directed by
The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Michael Showalter, Directed by
The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Francesca Gregorini, Directed by
MAID • Sky Blue • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
John Wells, Directed by
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association
with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Hiro Murai, Directed by
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Mike White, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Bridget Stokes, Directed by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Paul Pennolino, Directed by
Christopher Werner, Directed by
Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1252 • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Artistic Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper; Monologue: Ukraine & Russian War, January 6 Committee Evidence On Trump & Donald Jr.; Guest Beanie Feldstein • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Billie Eilish • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by
Liz Patrick, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Paul Dugdale, Directed by
Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Stan Lathan, Directed by
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science
Bo Burnham, Directed by
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix
Norm Macdonald, Directed by
Jeff Tomsic, Directed by
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix
Andrew Rossi, Directed by
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Peter Jackson, Directed by
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in
association with Pulse Films
Judd Apatow, Directed by
Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite
Productions and Diamond Docs
Amy Poehler, Directed by
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Ian Denyer, Directed by
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
W. Kamau Bell, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix
Greg Whiteley, Directed by
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Nneka Onuorah, Directed by
Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Aaron Krummel, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Moulin Ru: The Rusical • VH1 • World of Wonder
Nick Murray, Directed by
Top Chef • Freedmen’s Town • Bravo • Magical Elves
Ari Boles, Directed by
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Laura Zempel, Editor
Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor
Nikola Boyanov, Editor
Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor
Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor
Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Nam Na-young, Editor
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor
Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor
Ellen Tam, Additional Editor
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Jane Rizzo, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Ali Greer, Editor
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jessica Brunetto, Editor
Insecure • Choices, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Nena Erb, ACE, Editor
Only Murders In The Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu • 20th Television
JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor
Only Murders In The Building • Open And Shut • Hulu • 20th Television
Julie Monroe, Editor
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor
Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Call Me Kat • Call Me By My Middle Name • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment
Pam Marshall, Editor
How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu • 20th Television
Sue Federman, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield
Company
C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor
Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor
Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
David Eisenberg, Editor
Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor
Anthony McAfee, Editor
Yoni Reiss, Editor
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor
The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Heather Persons, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor
Bradinn French, Editor
Taylor Joy Mason, Editor
S. Robyn Wilson, Editor
Conan • Series Finale • TBS • Conaco LLC
Robert James Ashe, Lead Editor
Mike Api, Editor
Christopher P. Heller, Editor
Matthew Shaw, Editor
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jordan Klepper Takes On “Wellness” Anti-Vaxxers + Fringewatching Rep. Lauren Boebert • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Storm Choi, Editor
Eric Davies, Editor
Tom Favilla, Editor
Lauren Beckett Jackson, Editor
Nikolai Johnson, Editor
Ryan Middleton, Editor
Mark Paone, Editor
Erin Shannon, Editor
Catherine Trasborg, Editor
Einar Westerlund, Editor
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with
Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films
Simon Bryant, Editor
Jim Clark, Editor
James Collett, Editor
Bill DeRonde, Editor
Asaf Eisenberg, Editor
Will Gilby, Editor
Lior Linevitz–Matthews, Editor
Pablo Noe, Editor
Tim Perniciaro, Editor
Jacob Proctor, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Confesstigators (segment) • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen
String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Jabez Olssen, Editor
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Joseph Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite
Productions and Diamond Docs
Robert A. Martinez, Editor
Dan Reed, Additional Editor
Inaya Graciana Yusuf, Additional Editor
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Hamit Shonpal, Editor
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Julian Hart, Editor
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
Meg Ramsay, Editor
Jennifer Brooks, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor
Hannah Carpenter, Editor
Brian Murphy, Editor
Jeanie Phillips, Editor
Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Nova Taylor, Lead Editor
Sean Gill, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars • Halftime Headliners • Paramount+ • World of Wonder
Michael Lynn Deis, Lead Editor
Mary DeChambres, ACE, Editor
Katherine Griffin, Editor
Laurel Mick Ostrander, Editor
Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves
Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor
Ericka Concha, Editor
Tim Daniel, Editor
George Dybas, Editor
Eric Lambert, Editor
Anthony Rivard, Editor
Jay Rogers, Editor
Sarah Goff, Additional Editor
Matt Reynolds, Additional Editor
Clark Vogeler, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean • A Yacht In Kneed • Bravo • 51 Minds
Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor
Garrett Hohendorf, Lead Editor
Bil Yoelin, Lead Editor
Jonathan Anderson, Editor
Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix
Daniel George McDonald, Supervising Editor
Daniel J. Clark, Editor
Zachary Fuhrer, Editor
Stefanie Maridueña, Editor
Dana Martell, Editor
Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Editor
Sharon Weaver, Editor
David Zucker, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Five Souls On Board • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor
Alexandra Moore, ACE, Editor
Adrian Orozco, Additional Editor
Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Additional Editor
Hugh Elliott, Additional Editor
Chris Courtner, Additional Editor
Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Michael Swingler, Editor
Tony Diaz, Additional Editor
Matt Edwards, Additional Editor
Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor
Simon Callow-Wright, Editor
John Rosser, Editor
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX • 20th Television
Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist
Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist
black-ish • That’s What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature
Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist
Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist
Stacey Morris, Hairstylist
Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist
Dominique Evans, Barber
Lionel Brown, Hairstylist
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist
Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist
Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist
Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,
Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist
Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist
Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist
Lauren Kress, Hairstylist
Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros.
Television and Universal Television
Nicky Austin, Hair Designer
Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton • The Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Erika Okvist, Hair Designer
Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist
Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist
The First Lady • See Saw • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods
Productions Inc.
Colleen LaBaff, Department Head Hairstylist
Louisa Anthony, Department Head Hairstylist
Lawrence Davis, Department Head Hairstylist
Julie Kendrick, Personal Hairstylist
Robert Wilson, Key Hairstylist
Jamika Wilson, Personal Hairstylist
Evelyn Roach, Additional Hairstylist
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Personal Hairstylist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist
Barbara Dally, Key Hairstylist
Daniel Koye, Hairstylist
Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist
Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
George Guzman, Hairstylist
Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps
Entertainment for Netflix
Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist
Katrina Suhre, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Brynn Berg, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Dena Gibson, Key Hairstylist
Jamie Freeman, Barber
Tariq Furgerson, Personal Hairstylist
Chase Heard, Key Hairstylist
Charles Grico, Hairstylist
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent • Finale Results • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
William Gossett, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director
American Song Contest • Semi-Final #1 • NBC • Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio, American Song Contest Inc.
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
William Gossett, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Rob Koenig, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Lighting Director
Darien Koop, Lighting Director
Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer
Joe Holdman, Lighting Director
Nate Files, Lighting Director
Matt McAdam, Lighting Director
The Masked Singer • Group A Semi-Final • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media
Simon Miles, Lighting Designer
Cory Fournier, Lighting Director
The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon
and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
Samuel Barker, Lighting Director
Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director
Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director
Erin Anderson, Lighting Director
Andrew Munie, Lighting Director
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
Ben Green, Lighting Director
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Robert Styles, Lighting Director
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Erin Anderson, Lighting Director
Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions
Leroy Bennett, Lighting Designer
Jason Baeri, Lighting Director
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
Richard Beck, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
Outstanding Main Title Design
Candy • Hulu • UCP and 20th Television
Ronnie Koff, Creative Director
Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director
Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Rob Slychuk, Animator
Nader Husseini, Animator
Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer
Cowboy Bebop • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios
Karin Fong, Creative Director
Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator
James Gardner, Designer/Animator
Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator
Kathy Liang, Designer
Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple
Ronnie Koff, Creative Director
Zach Kilroy, Editor
Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist
James Gardner, Designer
Brandon Savoy, Designer
Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+ • Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple
Karin Fong, Director
Osbert Parker, Director
Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator
Merrill Hall, Animator
Russ Gautier, Animator
Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Lisa Bolan, Creative Director
Tnaya Witmer, Designer
Laura Perez, Designer
James Hurlburt, Animator
Evan Larimore, Animator
Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator
Pachinko • Apple TV+ • Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple
Angus Wall, Creative Director
Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director
Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer
Ante Cheng, Cinematographer
Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor
Lucy Kim, Lead Animator
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist
Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX • 20th Television
Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist
Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist
Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist
Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist
Gage Munster, Makeup Artist
Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist
Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist
Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist
American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist
Angelyne • The Tease • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The
Hollywood Reporter
David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist
Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist
Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist
Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist
Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY
Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Alex French, Makeup Artist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist
KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Makeup Artist
Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist
Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist
Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.
Carol Rasheed, Department Head Makeup Artist
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Personal Makeup Artist
Valli O’Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist
Chauntelle Langston, Key Makeup Artist
Milene Melendez, Key Makeup Artist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist
Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist
Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist
Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist
Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist
Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist
Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist
Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist
Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist
Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist
Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist
Bill Myer, Makeup Artist
Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist
Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist
Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist
Hanny Eisen, Makeup Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
Leo Satkovitch, Key Makeup Artist
Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist
Rocco Gaglioti, Makeup Artist
Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist
Benji Dove, Makeup Artist
Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content,
Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Kate Biscoe, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Abby Lyle Clawson, Key Makeup Artist
Chris Burgoyne, Key Makeup Artist
Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Richard Redrefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Christopher Nelson, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Michael Ornelaz, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Wilderness • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer
Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer
Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Kevin Kirkpatrick, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head
Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Bianca Appice, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer
Toryn Reed, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Ralis Kahn, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Flight Attendant • The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Blake Neely, Composer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Natalie Holt, Composer
Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Christopher Willis, Composer
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Theodore Shapiro, Composer
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Brian Tyler, Composer
Breton Vivian, Composer
Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Hesham Nazih, Composer
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Dan Romer, Composer
A Very British Scandal • Episode 1 • Prime Video • Blueprint Television, Ltd. and Amazon Studios
Nathan Barr, Composer
The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little
Monster Films
Nainita Desai, Composer
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite
Productions and Diamond Docs
David Schwartz, Composer
Return To Space • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Little Monster Films Production
Mychael Danna, Composer
Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer
They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+ • New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple
Terence Blanchard, Composer
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Jessica Jones, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions
Michael Bearden, Music Director
Lee Musiker, Music Director
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Adam Blackstone, Music Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jake Gyllenhaal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lenny Pickett, Music Director
Leon Pendarvis, Music Director
Eli Brueggemann, Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot’s Song • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Labrinth, Music & Lyrics
Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics
Zendaya, Lyrics
Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I’m Tired • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Labrinth, Music & Lyrics
Zendaya, Lyrics
Sam Levinson, Lyrics
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics
Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics
This Is Us • Day Of The Wedding / Song Title: The Forever Now • NBC • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Music
Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Natalie Holt, Composer
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Theodore Shapiro, Composer
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Jung Jae-il, Composer
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul • Black And Blue • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor
Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Jen Malone, Music Supervisor
Adam Leber, Music Supervisor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Ozark • The Cousin Of Death • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Atlanta • FX • FX Productions
Donald Glover as Earn
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader as Barry Berkman / Barry Block
The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Nicholas Hoult as Peter/Pugachev
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Martin Short as Oliver Putnam
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Brian Cox as Logan Roy
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Adam Scott as Mark Scout
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What’s Up Films
Colin Firth as Michael Peterson
Under The Banner Of Heaven • FX • FX Productions
Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre
Scenes From A Marriage • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sheleg, Media Res, Endeavor Content and Filmlance
Oscar Isaac as Jonathan
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix
Station Eleven • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues
The Flight Attendant • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden
The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Elle Fanning as Catherine The Great
Insecure • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Issa Rae as Issa
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America
Jodie Comer as Villanelle
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Melanie Lynskey as Shauna
Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America
Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Zendaya as Rue
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What’s Up Films
Toni Collette as Kathleen
Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julia Garner as Anna Delvey
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Lily James as Pamela Anderson
Impeachment: American Crime Story • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp
Maid • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
Margaret Qualley as Alex
The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Bowen Yang as Various Characters
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
John Turturro as Irving Bailiff
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Oh Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Murray Bartlett as Armond
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Jake Lacy as Shane Patton
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Will Poulter as Billy Cutler
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Janelle James as Ava Coleman
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kate McKinnon as Various Characters
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Juno Temple as Keeley Jones
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Christina Ricci as Misty
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Sydney Sweeney as Cassie
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Natasha Rothwell as Belinda
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Mare Winningham as Diane Mallum
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jerrod Carmichael • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jerrod Carmichael as Host
Curb Your Enthusiasm • Igor, Gregor, & Timor • HBO/HBO Max • HBO
Bill Hader as Igor/Gregor/Timor
Ted Lasso • Inverting The Pyramid Of Success • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
James Lance as Trent Crimm
Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas
Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Christopher McDonald as Marty
Ted Lasso • Midnight Train To Royston • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Succession • Lion In The Meadow • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy
Euphoria • Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Colman Domingo as Ali
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini
Ozark • You’re The Boss • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jane Adams as Nina Daniels
Hacks • Retired • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Harriet Sansom Harris as Susan
Only Murders In The Building • Double Time • Hulu • 20th Television
Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki
Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Laurie Metcalf as Weed
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kaitlin Olson as DJ
Ted Lasso • The Signal • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Harriet Walter as Deborah
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Hope Davis as Sandi Furness
The Morning Show • Testimony • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener
Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Martha Kelly as Laurie
Succession • What It Takes • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Sanaa Lathan as Lisa Arthur
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Anacostia • YouTube • Southeast Boy Productions, LLC
Anthony A. Anderson as Sean Williams-Grey
Immoral Compass • The Roku Channel • All Things Comedy, Irwin Entertainment
Bill Burr as Rick
State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV
Brendan Gleeson as Scott
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix
Tim Robinson as Various Characters
Words With Ike (Cake) • FX • FX Productions
Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Intersection • YouTube • Messmerize Entertainment
Jacinte Blankenship as Jenaya
State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV
Patricia Clarkson as Ellen
Desi Lydic Foxsplains • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC
Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic
Cooper’s Bar • YouTube • Liam Films, AMC, AMC Networks Content Room
Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer
Bridesman • YouTube • rubbertape
Sydnee Washington as Judith
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Moon Knight • The Friendly Type • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu
Bridgerton • Capital R Rake • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown
What If…? • What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa
Big Mouth • A Very Big Mouth Christmas • Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress
Central Park • Central Dark • Apple TV+ • 20th Television Animation
Stanley Tucci as Bitsy
Archer • London Time • FX • FX Productions
Jessica Walter as Malory Archer
What If…? • What If… Ultron Won? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher
Outstanding Narrator
Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War • HISTORY • Six West Media group for HISTORY Channel
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Narrator
The Mating Game • In Plain Sight • Discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC, Discovery and NHK co-produced with Bilibili and France Télévisions
David Attenborough, Narrator
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
W. Kamau Bell, Narrator
Serengeti II • Intrigue • Discovery+ • Produced by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions for the BBC, the Discovery Channel and BBC Studios Distribution
Lupita Nyong’o, Narrator
Our Great National Parks • A World Of Wonder • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media
Barack Obama, Narrator
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Bobby Berk, Host
Karamo Brown, Host
Tan France, Host
Antoni Porowski, Host
Jonathan Van Ness, Host
Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Host
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mark Cuban, Host
Barbara Corcoran, Host
Lori Greiner, Host
Robert Herjavec, Host
Daymond John, Host
Kevin O’Leary, Host
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Padma Lakshmi, Host
Making It • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment
Amy Poehler, Host
Nick Offerman, Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder
RuPaul, Host
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+ • Mandeville Films
Ray Donovan: The Movie • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, The Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon • Paramount+ • MTV Entertainment Studios
The Survivor • HBO/HBO Max • HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
James Corden, Executive Producer
Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer
David Young, Co-Executive Producer
Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer
Diana Miller, Producer
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix
Zach Kanin, Executive Producer
Tim Robinson, Executive Producer
Akiva Schaffer, Executive Producer
Ali Bell, Executive Producer
Alex Bach, Executive Producer
Alice Mathias, Executive Producer
Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS • YouTube • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
Seth Meyers, Executive Producer/Host
Mike Shoemaker, Executive Producer
The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc.
Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer
Victoria Varela, Producer
Michael J. Moritz Jr., Producer
Jesse Kissel, Producer
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+ • CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons
RJ Fried, Executive Producer
Tim Luecke, Executive Producer
Chris Licht, Executive Producer
Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer
Zach Smilovitz, Co-Executive Producer
Mike Leech, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC
Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host
Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer
Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer
David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer
Folake Ayiloge, Produced by
Jocelyn Conn, Producer
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night • TBS • TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital
Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host
Allana Harkin, Executive Producer
Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer
Caroline Dunphy, Producer
Anthony Zaccone, Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ With Michelle Visage • VH1 • VH1
Ray Hunt, Executive Producer
Eric Dimitratos, Co-Executive Producer
Joseph Gerbino, Supervising Producer
Robert Diminico, Producer
Christina D’ambrosio, Producer
Michelle Visage, Producer
Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and
Broadway Video
Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer
Paul Briganti, Co-Executive Producer
Grace Shaker, Co-Executive Producer
Dina Moles, Supervising Producer
Sean McIlraith, Producer
Matt Yonks, Producer
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo • Magical Elves
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Jo Sharon, Executive Producer
Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer
Wade Sheeler, Executive Producer
Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer
Chris King, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX • The New York Times and Left/Right
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix
The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A TIME Studios Production in association with Creative Control and Leah Natasha Productions
100 Foot Wave • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix
The Problem With Jon Stewart • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Vice • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Vice Media LLC
The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+ • Nutopia for National Geographic and Disney+
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
Changing The Game • Hulu • Hulu, Superfilms Productions, Foton Pictures, Glanzrock Productions
Alex Schmider, Produced by
Clare Tucker, Produced by
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a McGee Media and Inkwell Media
Production
Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Executive Producer
Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
Oluwaseum Babalola, Producer
Sara Rodriguez, Senior Producer
When Claude Got Shot • PBS • 371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media
Brad Lichtenstein, Producer
Steven Cantor, Producer
Jamie Schutz, Producer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home • Magnolia Network • Blind Nil
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean • Bravo • 51 Minds
Cheer • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder
Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
The Voice • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor
Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist
Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist
The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Sound Editor
Angela Ang, Sound Editor
Ryan Cota, Sound Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor
David Collins, Sound Editor
Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Sean England, Foley Artist
Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor
Steve Slanec, Sound Editor
Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor
Adam Kopald, Sound Editor
Joel Raabe, Sound Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Ed Hamilton, Music Editor
Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
John Roesch, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sean Hessinger, Dialogue Editor
Alex Pugh, Sound Editor
Clay Weber, Foley Editor
John Sanacore, Foley Editor
Ben Schorr, Music Editor
Katherine Harper, Foley Artist
Ginger Geary, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Memento Mori • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Designer
Clay Weber, Sound Editor
John Sanacore, Sound Editor
David Barbee, Sound Editor
Matt Decker, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Rick Owens, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor
Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor
Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor
Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor
Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor
Steven Baine, Foley Artist
David Klotz, Music Editor
Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer
Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer
Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor
Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor
Alexander Temple, Music Editor
Alex Seaver, Music Editor
Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist
John Cucci, Foley Artist
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
John Creed, Dialogue Editor
Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor
Clay Weber, Sound Editor
Darrin Mann, Sound Editor
Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Cobra Kai • The Rise • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor
Daniel Salas, Sound Editor
Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor
Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor
Nick Papalia, Sound Editor
Andres Locsey, Music Editor
Mitchell Cohen, Foley Artist
Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Anthony Zeller, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Zane Bruce, Foley Artist
Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television
and Universal Television
Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor
Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor
Jordan McClain, Foley Editor
Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor
Richard David Brown, Music Editor
Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
What We Do In The Shadows • The Escape • FX • FX Productions
Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor
Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor
John Guentner, Foley Editor
Sam Lewis, Foley Editor
Steve Griffen, Music Editor
Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television
Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor
David Beadle, Dialogue Editor
Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor
Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor
Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor
Sean McGuire, Music Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Gaslit • Year Of The Rat • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor
Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor
Adam Parrish-King, Sound Effects Editor
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor
Ben Zales, Music Editor
Chris Rummel, Music Editor
Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Midnight Mass • Book VII: Revelation • Netflix • Intrepid Pictures for Netflix
Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor
Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor
Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor
Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor
Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor
James Miller, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor
Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor
Amy Barber, Foley Editor
Julia Huberman, Foley Editor
Brett “Snacky” Pierce, Music Editor
Ben Parker, Foley Artist
Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor
Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor
Matt Hartman, Sound Editor
Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Editor
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
Joel Raabe, Sound Editor
Ian Chase, Sound Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor
Carl Sealove, Music Editor
Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist
John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor
Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Manselle, Foley Editor
Matt Kelsey, Foley Editor
Lodge Worster, Music Editor
Brian Straub, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor
Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor
Matt Stutter, Sound Editor
Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor
Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor
Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor
Simon Riley, Foley Artist
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in
association with Pulse Films
Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Joseph Beshenkovsky, Sound Effects Editor
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite
Productions and Diamond Docs
Anthony Vanchure, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Daniel Pagan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Mike James Gallagher, Sound Effects Editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
Bryant Furhman, Music Editor
McCartney 3, 2, 1 • The People We Loved Were Loving Us! • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45,
Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor
Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor
Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor
E. Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor
Kim Foscato, Sound Editor
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association
with VG
Maria Kelly, Dialogue Editor
Chad Orororo, Sound Designer
Nirupama Rajendran, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Philip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Anne Jimkes-Root, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris David, Re-Recording Mixer
Austin Roth, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer
George A. Lara, Foley Mixer
Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer
Ozark • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer
Amy Barber, Foley Mixer
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer
Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer
Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary
Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer
Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer
Ken Ishii, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick • Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield
Company
Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer
Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer
Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer
Pam & Tommy • The Master Beta • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Juan Cisneros, Production Mixer
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Walter Anderson, Production Mixer
Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry • all the sauces • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer
Curb Your Enthusiasm • IRASSHAIMASE! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer
Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer
Michael Miller, ADR Mixer
Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Lakin, Production Mixer
Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer
Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and
Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer
David Lascelles, Production Mixer
Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer
What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions
Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer
Rob Beal, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Paul Wittman, Production Mixer
Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer
Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer
Josh Morton, Package Mixer
Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer
Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer
Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • First Show Back With An Audience, Dana Carvey As Joe Biden, Interview With Jon Stewart, And Jon Batiste Performs “Freedom” • CBS • CBS Studios
Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer
Harvey Goldberg, Broadcast Music Mixer
Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer
Tom Herrmann, Front of House Mixer
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent •
NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
Alex Guessard, FOH Production Mixer
Dave Natale, FOH Music Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
Saturday Night Live • Host: John Mulaney • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal television and Broadway Video
Robert Palladino, CAS, Production Mixer
Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer
Bob Selitto, FOH Music Mixer
Frank J. Duca Jr., CAS, FOH/Foldback Mixer
Caroline Sanchez, FOH Production Mixer
Josiah Gluck, CAS, Music Mixer
Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer
Douglas Nightwine, Monitor Mixer
William Taylor, CAS, Sound Effects mixer
Devin Emke, Package Mixer
Eric Pfeifer, Package Mixer
Andrew Guastella, Package Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or
Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer
Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer
Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer
Giles Martin, Music Mixer
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in
association with Pulse Films
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer
Jason Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer
Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer
Kevin Rosen Quan, Production Mixer
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Becoming 100% That Bitch • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Erik Brena, Re-Recording Mixer
Ross D’Alessandro, Production Mixer
Julianne Kane, Production Mixer
Deanna Decenario, Production Mixer
McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45,
Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer
David Nolte, Production Mixer
Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer
Renato Ferrari, Production Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor
Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor
Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor
Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple
Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor
Addie Manis, Overall VFX Supervisor
Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor
Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer
Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG
Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG
Nicholas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo
Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost
Lost In Space • Netflix • Legendary for Netflix
Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer
Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor
Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor
Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor
Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager
Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator
Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor
Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor
Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor
Terron Pratt, VFX Producer
Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer
Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor
Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor
Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor
Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor
The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor
Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer
Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor
Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor
Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor
Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor
Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor
Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor
Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
The Man Who Fell To Earth • Hallo, Spaceboy • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, CBS Studios Inc., Secret Hideout,
Timberman & Beverly, StudioCanal
Jason Michael Zimmerman, Lead VFX Supervisor/ Supervising Producer
Aleksandra Kochoska, Senior VFX Producer
Shawn Ewashko, Senior VFX Coordinator
Simon Carr, VFX Supervisor
Elizabeth Alvarez, Senior VFX Coordinator
Richard R Reed, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite)
Jesper Kjolsrud, VFX Supervisor (Outpost VFX)
Anna James, VFX Producer
Neal Champion, SFX Supervisor
SEE • Rock-a-Bye • Apple TV+ • Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple
Chris Wright, Overall VFX Supervisor
Parker Chehak, Overall VFX Producer
Scott Riopelle, On-Set VFX Supervisor
Javier Roca, VFX Supervisor (El Ranchito)
Tristan Zerafa, VFX Supervisor (Pixomondo)
Nathan Overstrom, VFX Supervisor (Zoic Studios)
Sam O’Hare, VFX Supervisor (Chickenbone FX)
Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator
Tamriko Bardo, Senior VFX Coordinator
Snowpiercer • A Beacon For Us All • TNT • TNT in association with Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment
Geoff Scott, Series Visual Effects Supervisor
Darren Bell, Series Visual Effects Producer
Chris Ryan, Series On-set Visual Effects Supervisor & CG Supervisor
Christine Galvan, Series Visual Effects Production Manager
Anita Milias, Series Visual Effects Production Coordinator
Jordan Acomba, Series Visual Effects Editor
Jason Snea, Visual Effects Compositor: Series VFX Production Team
Hannes Poser, Visual Effects Supervisor: Image Engine
Jamie Barty, Visual Effects Supervisor: FuseFX
Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor
Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D)
Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer
Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead
Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor
Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor
Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D)
Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor
Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor
Vikings: Valhalla • The Bridge • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Ben Mossman, VFX Supervisor
Melanie Callaghan, VFX Producer
Vishal Rustgi, VFX Producer
Troy Tylka, CG Supervisor
Mina Gaued, 2D Supervisor
Jorge Perez, Lighting Lead
Liz Sui, DMP Lead
Blayke Nadeau, FX Lead
Summer Zong, Asset Lead
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator
Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator
Hawkeye • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator
Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator
Peacemaker • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with The Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, DC and Warner
Bros. Television
Wayne Dalglish, Stunt Coordinator
Gaston Morrison, Stunt Coordinator
The Righteous Gemstones • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rough House
John Copeman, Stunt Coordinator
What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions
Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator
JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Blacklist • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television
Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator
The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator
Moon Knight • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator
Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator
9-1-1: Lone Star • FOX • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision
Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator
Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Clay Cullen, Stunt Performer
David Castillo, Stunt Performer
Jolene Van Vugt, Stunt Performer
Chris Morrison, Stunt Performer
The Blacklist • Between Sleep And Awake • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television
Chad Michael Hessler, Stunt Performer
Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer
Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer
Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer
Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Daren Nop, Stunt Performer
Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer
Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer
Sara Leal, Stunt Performer
Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer
Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer
Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer
Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Matthew Scheib, Stunt Performer
Jura Yury Kruze, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
American Idol • Disney Night • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
David Bernstein, Technical Director
Bettina Levesque, Camera
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Damien Tuffereau, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Bruce Green, Camera
Daryl Studebaker, Camera
Mike Carr, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Nathanial Havholm, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera
Ed Horton, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Christopher Gray, Video Control
Luke Chantrell, Video Control
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Robert Glasper Performs “Heaven’s Here” • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Mike Williams, Technical Director
Matt Muro, Camera
Rich York, Camera
Tim Quigley, Camera
Phil Salanto, Camera
Ricardo Sarmiento, Camera
Joel Sadler, Camera
Dancing With The Stars • Horror Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
Christine Salomon, Technical Director
Brian Reason, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera
Daryl Studebaker, Camera
Bruce Green, Camera
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Nat Havholm, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Mike Carr, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Damien Tuffereau, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Derek Pratt, Camera
Mark Koonce, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera
Luke Chantrell, Video Control
Ed Moore, Video Control
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack
Productions and Avalon Television
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director
Dante Pagano, Camera
John Harrison, Camera
Rich Freedman, Camera
Ken Thompson, Camera
Yayo Vang, Camera
Elizabeth Cavanagh, Camera
Wyatt Maker, Camera
John Schwartz, Camera
Augie Yuson, Video Control
The Masked Singer • Masks Back — The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly — Round 1 • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and
Smart Dog Media
Christine Salomon, Technical Director
Nat Havholm, Camera
Mark Koonce, Camera
Brett Crutcher, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera
Jeff Wheat, Camera
Kary D’Alessandro, Camera
Daryl Studebaker, Camera
John Goforth, Camera
Cary Symmons, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera
Darin Gallacher, Video Control
Chris Hill, Video Control
The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with
Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Mano Bonilla, Camera
Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera
Robert Burnette, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Guido Frenzel, Camera
Alex Hernandez, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera
Scott Hylton, Camera
Kathrine Iacofano, Camera
Scott Kaye, Camera
Steve Martynuk, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Steve Simmons, Camera
Terrance Ho, Video Control
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
57th Academy Of Country Music Awards • Prime Video • MRC and Academy of Country Music
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Iqbal Hans, Technical Director
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Mano Bonilla, Camera
Davide Carline, Camera
Robert Del Russo, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Darla Elledge, Camera
Freddy Frederick Jr., Camera
Pat Gleason, Camera
Ed Horton, Camera
Garrett Hurt, Camera
Kat Kallergis, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Lyn Nolad, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
John Perry, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Danny Webb, Camera
Terrance Ho, Video Control
Guy Jones, Video Control
Kevin Faust, Video Control
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Michael Anderson, Technical Director
Dan Winterburn, Technical Director
Danny Webb, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
David Eastwood, Camera
Vincent Foilett, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Bruce Green, Camera
Robert Del Russo, Camera
Brian Lataille, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
Patrick Gleason, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Rob Vuona, Camera
Dave Rudd, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
Freddy Frederick, Camera
Gabriel De La Perna, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
David Carline, Camera
Kosta Krstic, Camera
Terrance Ho, Video Control
Joey Lopez, Video Control
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Ken Shapiro, Technical Director
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Michael Carr, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera
Jeremy Freeman, Camera
Helena Jackson, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
John Perry, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
Chad Smith, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Guy Jones, Video Control
Kevin Faust, Video Control
2021 MTV Video Music Awards • MTV • MTV Entertainment Studios, Den Of Thieves
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Mike Williams, Technical Director
Shaun Harkins, Camera
John Lee, Camera
Rich York, Camera
David Trenkle, Camera
Nat Havholm, Camera
Robert Del Russo, Camera
Mark Renaudin, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Rob Balton, Camera
Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera
Marc Bloomgarden, Camera
Ray Hoover, Camera
Daniel Paulet, Camera
Kurt Decker, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Jeff Latonero, Camera
Jofre Rosaro, Camera
J.M. Hurley, Video Control
Bob Benedetti, Video Control
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions
Lori Gallati, Technical Director
Rob Balton, Camera
Jerry Cancel, Camera
Eli Clarke, Camera
Robert Del Russo, Camera
Dave Driscoll, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Jeff Latonero, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Mark Renaudin, Camera
Carlos Rios, Camera
Jim Scurti, Camera
Tim Quigley, Camera
Dan Zadwarny, Camera
J.M. Hurley, Video Control
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th
Television
Quinta Brunson, Written by
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Duffy Boudreau, Written by
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Alec Berg, Written by
Bill Hader, Written by
Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,
Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Written by
Paul W. Downs, Written by
Jen Statsky, Written by
Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television
Steve Martin, Written by
John Hoffman, Written by
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jane Becker, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions
Sarah Naftalis, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions
Stefani Robinson, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Better Call Saul • Plan And Execution • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Schnauz, Written by
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Chris Mundy, Written by
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Dan Erickson, Written by
Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Written by
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez
Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Jonathan Lisco, Written by
Ashley Lyle, Written by
Bart Nickerson, Written by
Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Ashley Lyle, Written by
Bart Nickerson, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions,
The Littlefield Company
Danny Strong, Written by
The Dropout • I’m In A Hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Elizabeth Meriwether, Written for Television by
Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Sarah Burgess, Written by
MAID • Snaps • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
Molly Smith Metzler, Written by
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in
association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions,
and Super Frog
Patrick Somerville, Written by
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Mike White, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Tracey Ashley, Head Writer
Robin Thede, Writer
Alrinthea Carter, Writer
Michelle Davis, Writer
Sonia Denis, Writer
Jonterri Gadson, Writer
Chloé Hilliard, Writer
Shenovia Large, Writer
Natalie McGill, Writer
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Dan Amira, Head Writer
Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer
Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer
David Angelo, Writer
Devin Delliquanti, Writer
Zach DiLanzo, Writer
Jennifer Flanz, Writer
Jason Gilbert, Writer
Josh Johnson, Writer
David Kibuuka, Writer
Matt Koff, Writer
Christiana Mbakwe, Writer
Trevor Noah, Writer
Joseph Opio, Writer
Randall Otis, Writer
Kat Radley, Writer
Scott Sherman, Writer
Ashton Womack, Writer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon
Television
Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer
Owen Parsons, Senior Writer
Charlie Redd, Senior Writer
Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer
Seena Vali, Senior Writer
Johnathan Appel, Writer
Ali Barthwell, Writer
Tim Carvell, Writer
Liz Hynes, Writer
Greg Iwinski, Writer
Ryan Ken, Writer
Mark Kramer, Writer
Sofía Manfredi, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer
Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Ariel Dumas, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer
Delmonte Bent, Written by
Michael Brumm, Written by
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Stephen T. Colbert, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by
Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by
Eliana Kwartler, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Caroline Lazar, Written by
Pratima Mani, Written by
Felipe Torres Medina, Written by
Opus Moreschi, Written by
Carley Moseley, Written by
Asher Perlman, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by
Kate Sidley, Written by
Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by
Steve Waltien, Written by
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Michael Che, Head Writer
Alison Gates, Head Writer
Streeter Seidell, Head Writer
Colin Jost, Head Writer
Kent Sublette, Head Writer
Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer
Dan Bulla, Written by
Mike DiCenzo, Written by
Billy Domineau, Written by
Alex English, Written by
Martin Herlihy, Written by
Steve Higgins, Written by
John Higgins, Written by
Vanessa Jackson, Written by
Erik Kenward, Written by
Tesha Kondrat, Written by
Ben Marshall, Written by
Lorne Michaels, Written by
Jake Nordwind, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Will Stephen, Written by
Celeste Yim, Written by
Anna Drezen, Written by
Steven Castillo, Written by
Rob Klein, Written by
Jasmine Pierce, Written by
Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer
Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by
Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by
Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix • A24 for Netflix
Ali Wong, Written by
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central •
Central Productions, LLC
Ian Berger, Writer
Devin Delliquanti, Writer
Jennifer Flanz, Writer
Jordan Klepper, Writer
Zhubin Parang, Writer
Scott Sherman, Writer
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science
Jerrod Carmichael, Written by
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix • All Things Comedy for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Written by
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix
Norm Macdonald, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix
Andrew Rossi, Written by
How To With John Wilson • How To Appreciate Wine • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Atlantic Pictures, Johns
Movies and Blow Out Productions
John Wilson, Written by
Michael Koman, Written by
Susan Orlean, Written by
Conner O’Malley, Written by
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite
Productions and Diamond Docs
Mark Monroe, Written by
The Problem With Jon Stewart • The Economy • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
Chelsea Devantez, Head Writer
Jon Stewart, Writer
Kristen Acimovic, Writer
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association
with VG
Felicity Morris, Written by
The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 12, (8-11 p.m. EDT/5-8 p.m. PDT) on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.