Bel-Air Stars Share Key Notes on Adapting ’90s Sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to Drama

Several of the new streaming drama's stars met with their counterparts from '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, though some of the characters have changed remarkably for this adaptation.

The Bel-Air cast received music playlists for their characters from Morgan Cooper, whose 2019 short film that dramatized ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sparked Peacock’s updated take. Now director, co-writer, and executive producer on the new series, Cooper’s passion for the story’s adaptation manifested in such gestures, cast members revealed to Rotten Tomatoes editor and host Jacqueline Coley. Newcomer Jabari Banks stars as “Will” – the role music and film superstar Will Smith originated – with Adrian Holmes as “Phillip Banks,” Cassandra Freeman as “Vivian Banks,” Olly Sholotan as “Carlton Banks,” Coco Jones as “Hilary Banks,” Akira Akbar as “Ashley Banks,” Jimmy Akingbola as “Geoffrey,” Jordan L. Jones as “Jazz,” and Simone Joy Jones as “Lisa.”

65% Bel-Air: Season 1 (2022) is now streaming on Peacock.

