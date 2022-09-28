The Amsterdam Cast on Choosing Love, Personal Escapes, and Run-Ins with the Joker

Oscar-winning director David O. Russell has assembled the most stacked cast for his 1930s comedic murder-mystery Amsterdam. Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Naz Perez asked Christian Bale and Robert De Niro about the complexity of love, plus their encounters with the Joker and whether he haunts their nightmares. Margot Robbie and Rami Malek talk about their own personal Amsterdams, while John David Washington takes us into the scene where he sings with Bale. And Mike Myers and Michael Shannon, hilarious together, talk about whether or not they got to improvise on set.

Amsterdam opens in theaters everywhere on October 7, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.