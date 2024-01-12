2023 Emmy Winners: 75th Primetime & Creative Arts Emmy Winners (Updating Live)

Succession, The Bear, and Beef win big at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

by | January 15, 2024 | Comments

TAGGED AS: , , , ,

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Watch the 75th Primetime Emmys tonight on Fox at 8 EST/5 PST. The ceremony will stream live on Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream platforms, and Tuesday on standard Hulu.

Read on for the full list of Emmys Award winners.

Recommended: Emmy Awards 2023 Emmys Ballot
Recommended: 2023-2024 Awards Calendar

KEY CATEGORIES:

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear – WINNER
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession – WINNER
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY & TELEVISION MOVIE

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef – WINNER
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenob

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – WINNER

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium – WINNER
The Oscars
The Tonys

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Directed by

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Directed by – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show • Don’t Touch My Hair • BET+ • Dae Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment
Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Declan Lowney, Directed by

Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Tim Burton, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Benjamin Caron, Directed by

Bad Sisters • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Dearbhla Walsh, Directed by

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Peter Hoar, Directed by

Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Andrij Parekh, Directed by

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Mark Mylod, Directed by – WINNER

Succession • Living+ • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Lorene Scafaria, Directed by

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Lee Sung Jin, Directed by – WINNER

BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Jake Schreier, Directed by

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Carl Franklin, Directed by

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Silenced • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Paris Barclay, Directed by

Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
Valerie Faris, Directed by
Jonathan Dayton, Directed by

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Dan Trachtenberg, Directed by

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Written by

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Written by – WINNER

Jury Duty • Ineffective Assistance • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios
Mekki Leeper, Written by

Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
John Hoffman, Written by
Matteo Borghese, Written by
Rob Turbovsky, Written by

The Other Two • Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Broadway Video, Above
Average, JAX Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios
Chris Kelly, Written by
Sarah Schneider, Written by

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brendan Hunt, Written by
Joe Kelly, Written by
Jason Sudeikis, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Andor • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Beau Willimon, Written by

Bad Sisters • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by
Dave Finkel, Teleplay by
Brett Baer, Teleplay by

Better Call Saul • Point And Shoot • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Gordon Smith, Written by

Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Peter Gould, Written by

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation
Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Craig Mazin, Written for Television by

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez
Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by – WINNER

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Lee Sung Jin, Written by – WINNER

Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production
Joel Kim Booster, Written by

Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by
Dan Trachtenberg, Story by

Swarm • Stung • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by
Donald Glover, Story by

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Al Yankovic, Written by|
Eric Appel, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO Max – WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS
Saturday Night Live • NBC

CREATIVE ARTS EMMY WINNERS

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers • The Plight Before Christmas • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Entergalactic • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Shadow Of Fate • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Rick And Morty • Night Family • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street
The Simpsons • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation – WINNER

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
John Paino, Production Designer
Don Macaulay, Art Director
Paul Healy, Set Decorator

Poker Face • The Orpheus Syndrome • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures
Judy Rhee, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Cathy Marshall, Set Decorator

Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer
Molly Mikula, Art Director
George Detitta Jr., Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Sunflowers • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and
Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer
Iain White, Art Director
Kate Goodman, Set Decorator

Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Mark Scruton, Production Designer
Adrian Curelea, Art Director
Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator – WINNER

The White Lotus • Ciao • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Cristina Onori, Production Designer
Gianpaolo Rifino, Art Director
Letizia Santucci, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Jessica Kender, Production Designer
Brian Grego, Art Director
Lisa Clark, Set Decorator
Andi Brittan, Set Decorator

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Tamara Deverell, Production Designer
Brandt Gordon, Art Director
Shane Vieau, Set Decorator – WINNER

House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and
GRRM Productions
Jim Clay, Production Designer
Dominic Masters, Art Director
Claire Nia Richards, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer
Neil Prince, Art Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Perry Mason • Chapter Eleven • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products
Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer
Ian Scroggins, Art Director
Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
Sam Lisenco, Production Designer
Eric Dean, Art Director
Emily Carter, Set Decorator

How I Met Your Father • The Reset Button • Ride Or Die • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
Glenda Rovello, Production Designer
Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director
Amy Beth Feldman, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building • Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
Patrick Howe, Production Designer
Jordan Jacobs, Art Director
Rich Murray, Set Decorator – WINNER

Schmigadoon! • Famous As Hell • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Jamie Walker McCall, Production Designer
Ryan Garton, Art Director
Gregory Clarke, Art Director
Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions
Shayne Fox, Production Designer
Aaron Noël, Art Director
Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Cindy Chao, Production Designer
Michele Yu, Production Designer
Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Museums • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer
Sabrina Lederer, Art Director

Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Thomas Rouse, Production Designer
Tyka Edwards, Art Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Blame It On The Edit • MTV • World of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer
Brad Bailey, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Steve Martin & Martin Short • Host: Jenna Ortega • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
Andrea Purcigliotti, Production Designer
Danielle Webb, Set Decorator – WINNER

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer
Shelley Rodgers, Art Director
Lindsey Breslauer, Art Director
Maria Garcia, Art Director
Lily Rodgers, Art Director – WINNER

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions
Tamlyn Wright, Production Designer
Travis Deck, Art Director

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Raquel Tarbet, Set Decorator

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Julio Himede, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Production Designer
John Zuiker, Art Director

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Wendy O’Brien, Casting by
Chris Gehrt, Casting by

The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by
Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting
Mickie Paskal, Location Casting
AJ Links, Location Casting – WINNER

Jury Duty • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios
Susie Farris, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by
Tiffany Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Destiny Lilly, CSA, Casting by

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal
Television
Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Bad Sisters • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Nina Gold, Casting by
Lucy Amos, Casting by

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games,
The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Corrine Clark, Location Casting
Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot
Seat Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Meredith Tucker, Casting by
Francesco Vedovati, CSA, Location Casting
Barbara Giordani, CSA, Location Casting – WINNER

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by
Libby Goldstein, Casting by
Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting
Jennifer Page, CSA, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Charlene Lee, Casting by
Claire Koonce, Casting by – WINNER

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Casting by
Eric Dawson, CSA, Casting by
Carol Kritzer, CSA, Casting by

Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Justine Arteta, CSA, Casting by
Kim Davis-Wagner, CSA, Casting by

Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature
Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by
Jodi Angstreich, CSA, Casting by

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
Donna Driscoll, Casting by
Stephanie Lewis, Casting by
Claire Loeb, Casting by

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Quinn Fegan, Casting by
Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by
Keya Mason, Casting by
Lauren Levine, Casting by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
Adam Cook, Casting by
Michelle Redwine, Casting by

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Ron Mare, Casting by
Sena Rich, Casting by
Erinlee Skilton, Casting by

The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert
Erin Tomasello, Casting by
Jazzy Collins, Casting by
Moira Paris, Casting by
Holly Osifat, Casting by – WINNER

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Be Our Guest • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney
Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere
Jamal Sims, Choreographer
Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer
Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt
Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere
Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer
Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routine: Higher • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Derek Hough, Choreographer – WINNER

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Routines: Family Madrigal / Surface Pressure • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 • Routines: Chameleon / Pride Rock • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Blindspotting • Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues • STARZ • STARZ Original Presents, Lionsgate Television, Snoot Jon Boogz, Choreographer – WINNER

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: New Cool / Hand Jive / The Boom • Paramount+ • Paramount Television Studios
Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: Pulling Strings / Hit Me Again / High Rollin’ • Paramount+ • Paramount Television Studios
Jeffrey Mortensen, Choreographer
Louise Hradsky, Choreographer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Routines: Trash Man / Dream Kitchen • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Marguerite Derricks, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Bells And Whistles / Good Enough To Eat / Bustin’ Out • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World • FX • FX Productions
Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography – WINNER

Barry • Tricky Legacies • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Carl Herse, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

The Mandalorian • Chapter 20: The Foundling • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dean Cundey, ASC, Director of Photography

Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
Chris Teague, Director of Photography

Schmigadoon! • Something Real • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Jon Joffin, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Damián García, Director of Photography

The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
Catherine Goldschmidt, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography – WINNER

The Old Man • I • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company
Sean Porter, Director of Photography

Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
David Lanzenberg, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Black Bird • Hand To Mouth • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Natalie Kingston, Director of Photography – WINNER

Boston Strangler • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography

Dead Ringers • One • Prime Video • AnnaPurna Pictures, Amazon Studios
Jody Lee Lipes, ASC, Director of Photography

George & Tammy • Stand By Your Man • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company
Igor Martinovic, Director of Photography

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave • Chapter VI – Force Majeure • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Antoine Chicoye, Cinematography by
Mikey Corker, Cinematography by
Vincent Kardasik, Cinematography by
Alexandre Lesbats, Cinematography by
Chris Smith, Cinematography by
Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by
João Vidinha, Cinematography by
Michael Darrigade, Cinematography by – WINNER

Secrets Of The Elephants • Desert • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National Geographic
Toby Strong, Director of Photography
James Boon, Director of Photography
Bob Poole, Director of Photography

The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions,
Harpo Films and The New York Times
Jerry Henry, Director of Photography

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
Kim Miles, CSC, ASC, MySC, Director of Photography
Clair Popkin, Cinematography by
Julia Liu, Cinematography by

The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava
Alex Pritz, Cinematography by
Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wa, Cinematography by

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Life Below Zero • The Pursuit • National Geographic • BBC Studios

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television

Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures  – WINNER

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series

The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Amy Roberts, Costume Designer
Sidonie Roberts, Associate Costume Designer
Christof Roche-Gordon, Costume Supervisor

The Great • Choose Your Weapon • Hulu • Civic Center Media, MRC
Sharon Long, Costume Designer
Claire Tremlett, Assistant Costume Designer
Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer
Anna Lau, Costume Supervisor – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer
Katie Hartsoe, Assistant Costume Designer
Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer
Amanda Seymour, Assistant Costume Designer
Claire Aquila, Costume Supervisor
Marie Seifts, Costume Supervisor

Perry Mason • Chapter Ten • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products
Catherine Adair, Costume Designer
David J. Matwijkow, Assistant Costume Designer
Nanrose Buchman, Costume Supervisor

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Crown Jewels • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Lyn Elizabeth Paolo, Costume Designer
Laura Frecon, Co-Costume Designer
Jovana Gospavic, Assistant Costume Designer
Alex Locke, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Please Don’t Go • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Rudy Mance, Costume Designer
Monica Chamberlain, Assistant Costume Designer
Desmond Smith, Assistant Costume Designer
Suzy Freeman, Costume Supervisor

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 8: Looks Like We Made It • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Denise Wingate, Costume Designer
Derek Sullivan, Costume Supervisor – WINNER

George & Tammy • We’re Gonna Hold On • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company
Mitchell Travers, Costume Designer
Mitchel Wolf, Assistant Costume Designer
Laurel Rose, Assistant Costume Designer
Aileen Abercrombie, Assistant Costume Designer
Susan Russell, Costume Supervisor
Charles Carter, Costume Supervisor

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Dreams In The Witch House • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Luis Sequeira, Costume Designer
Ann Steel, Assistant Costume Designer
Heather Crepp, Costume Supervisor

Welcome To Chippendales • Leeches • Hulu • 20th Television
Peggy Schnitzer, Costume Designer
Derek Bulger, Assistant Costume Designer
Julie Heath, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
Salvador Perez, Costume Designer
Elizabeth Shelton, Assistant Costume Designer
Gala Autumn, Costume Supervisor

House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and
GRRM Productions
Jany Temime, Costume Designer
Katherine Burchill, Assistant Costume Designer
Paul Yeowell, Assistant Costume Designer
Rachel George, Assistant Costume Designer
Joanna Lynch, Costume Supervisor – WINNER

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • A Shadow Of The Past • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Kate Hawley, Costume Designer
Libby Dempster, Assistant Costume Designer
Lucy McLay, Assistant Costume Designer
Jaindra Watson, Assistant Costume Designer
Pip Lingard, Costume Supervisor
Jenny Rushton, Costume Supervisor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Julie Yang Silver, Costume Supervisor

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part I • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Designer
Stacia Lang, Assistant Costume Designer
Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wedding • FX • FX Productions
Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer
Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

Emily In Paris • What’s It All About… • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Marylin Fitoussi, Costume Designer
Herehau Ragonneau, Assistant Costume Designer
Daniela Telle, Associate Costume Designer
Marie Fremont, Costume Supervisor

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation
Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Cynthia Ann Summers, Costume Designer
Kelsey Chobotar, Assistant Costume Designer
Rebecca Toon, Assistant Costume Designer
Michelle Carr, Costume Supervisor

Only Murders In The Building • Framed • Hulu • 20th Television
Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer
Abby Geoghegan, Assistant Costume Designer
Kathleen Gerlach, Wardrobe Supervisor

Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Michelle Matland, Costume Designer
Jonathan Schwartz, Assistant Costume Designer
Mark Agnes, Wardrobe Supervisor

Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Colleen Atwood, Costume Designer
Mark Sutherland, Co-Costume Designer
Robin Soutar, Assistant Costume Designer
Claudia Littlefield, Costume Supervisor
Adina Bucur, Costume Supervisor – WINNER

The White Lotus • That’s Amore • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer
Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer
Margherita Zanobetti, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Helen Huang, Costume Designer
Austin Wittick, Assistant Costume Designer
YJ Hwang, Assistant Costume Designer
Mark Anthony Summers, Costume Supervisor – WINNER

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas • NBC • Warner Bros. Television in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions
Provi Fulp, Costume Designer
Jose Ramos, Costume Supervisor
Steve Summers, Dolly’s Wardrobe by

Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer
Angel Peart, Assistant Costume Designer
Katie Novello, Assistant Costume Designer
Deidre Wegner, Assistant Costume Designer
Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor

Swarm • Honey • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Dominique Dawson, Costume Designer
Brittny Chapman, Assistant Costume Designer
Mashal Khan, Costume Supervisor

The Watcher • Welcome, Friends • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Jam Tart Films / Prospect Films / Ryan Murphy Television
Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
Rudy Mance, Costume Designer
Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer
Zakiya Dennis, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • 20th Anniversary Special • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Andy Fisher, Directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Afghanistan • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Paul Pennolino, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • John Oliver; Broadway Cast Of The Lion King • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

The Problem With Jon Stewart • Chaos, Law, And Order • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
André Allen, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Liz Patrick, Directed by – WINNER

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
Shawn Carter, Directed by – WINNER

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions
Paul Miller, Directed by

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet
Joel Gallen, Directed by

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix • Push It Productions for Netflix
Linda Mendoza, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Judy Blume Forever • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Davina Pardo, Directed by
Leah Wolchok, Directed by

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films
Brett Morgen, Directed by

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions
Lana Wilson, Directed by

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
Davis Guggenheim, Directed by – WINNER

The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava
Alex Pritz, Directed by

The U.S. And The Holocaust • Episode 3: The Homeless, Tempest-tossed (1942 – ) • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA
Ken Burns, Directed by
Lynn Novick, Directed by
Sarah Botstein, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Patience, Is The New Me • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Directed by

Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Ali Moghadas, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder
Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • London Calling • Bravo • Magical Elves
Ariel Boles, Directed by

Welcome To Wrexham • Wide World Of Wales • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Bryan Rowland, Directed by – WINNER

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Timothy A. Good, ACE, Editor
Emily Mendez, Editor – WINNER

Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Jane Rizzo, ACE, Editor

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Bill Henry, ACE, Editor

Succession • With Open Eyes • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez
Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus • Abductions • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Heather Persons, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Call Me Kat • Call Me Consciously Uncoupled • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment
Pamela Marshall, Editor

How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor

Night Court • Pilot • NBC • After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Kirk Benson, Editor
Chris Poulos, Editor – WINNER

The Upshaws • Duct Up • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor
Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor

The Upshaws • Off Beat • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Franky Guttman, Editor
Ali Greer, ACE, Editor

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
Joanna Naugle, Editor – WINNER

Only Murders In The Building • The Last Day Of Bunny Folger • Hulu • 20th Television
Peggy Tachdjian, ACE, Editor

Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and
Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor
Alex Szabo, Editor

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor
Francesca Castro, Additional Editor

What We Do In The Shadows • Go Flip Yourself • FX • FX Productions
Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor
Dane McMaster, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Nat Fuller, Editor
Laura Zempel, Editor – WINNER

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • The Good Boy Box • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor

Ms. Marvel • Generation Why • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor
Sabrina Plisco, ACE, Editor

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor
Josh Earl, ACE, Editor

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE, Editor
Claudia Castello, Editor

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Jamie Kennedy, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • My Love Language Is Words Of Defamation • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media – WINNER

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jordan Klepper Shows Trump Supporters January 6th Hearing Clips • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

History Of The World, Part II • III • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television

Saturday Night Live • HBO Mario Kart Trailer (Segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road
Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films

100 Foot Wave • Chapter III – Jaws • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions

The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions,
Harpo Films and The New York Times

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio  – WINNER

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race • Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder – WINNER

Survivor • Telenovela • CBS • MGM Television

Top Chef • Body Of Work • Bravo • Magical Elves

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Life Below Zero • A Storm To Remember • National Geographic • BBC Studios

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Daytona Wind 2 • MTV • World of Wonder

Vanderpump Rules • Lady And The Glamp • Bravo • Evolution Media

Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures – WINNER

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary • Festival • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Emily In Paris • Coo D’état • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation
Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

P-Valley • Snow • STARZ • STARZ Original Presents, Lionsgate Television

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

The White Lotus • Abductions • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District – WINNER

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

The Mandalorian • Chapter 19: The Convert • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A House Full Of Extremely Lame Horses • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Crown Jewels • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia – WINNER

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent • Episode 1717 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

American Idol • Top 20 • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Dancing With The Stars • Semi Finals • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions –  WINNER

So You Think You Can Dance • Starry Starry Night • FOX • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Dick Clark

The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production – WINNER

75th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium • HBO Max • HBO

Outstanding Main Title Design

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Hello Tomorrow! • Apple TV+ • MRC in association with Apple

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games  – WINNER

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories • Bloody Mary • FX • 20th Television

Emily In Paris • What’s It All About… • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Star Trek: Picard • Võx • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production – WINNER

The White Lotus • That’s Amore • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

House Of The Dragon • We Light The Way • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios – WINNER

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Dreams In The Witch House • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM

The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, – WINNER

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Adar • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Star Trek: Picard • The Last Generation • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry

Entertainment

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Nicholas Britell, Composer

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Gustavo Santaolalla, Composer

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Nicholas Britell, Composer

Wednesday • Woe Is The Loneliest Number • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Danny Elfman, Composer
Chris Bacon, Composer

The White Lotus • In The Sandbox • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer – WINNER

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
John Debney, Composer

Ms. Marvel • Time And Again • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Karpman, Composer

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Sarah Schachner, Composer

A Small Light • What Can Be Saved • National Geographic • ABC Signature
Ariel Marx, Composer

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Leo Birenberg, Composer
Zach Robinson, Composer – WINNER

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico • Veracruz • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Tony Morales, Composer

Light & Magic • Gang Of Outsiders • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm Ltd.
James Newton Howard, Composer

Pamela, A Love Story • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Dorothy St Pictures, Tripod Media, and Colony Entertainment
Production
Blake Neely, Composer

Prehistoric Planet • Badlands • Apple TV+ • BBC Studios in association with Apple
Hans Zimmer, Composer
Anže Rozman, Composer
Kara Talve, Composer

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
John Powell, Composer – WINNER

Outstanding Music Direction

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell • PBS • Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc., Library of Congress, WETA – WINNER

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production

Saturday Night Live • Host: Austin Butler • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Ginny & Georgia • Hark! Darkness Descends! / Song Title: Marriage Is A Dungeon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Lili Haydn, Music & Lyrics
Ben Bromfield, Music & Lyrics

The L Word: Generation Q • Questions For The Universe / Song Title: All About Me • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, An MLR Original
Heather McIntosh, Music & Lyrics
Taura Stinson, Music & Lyrics
Allyson Newman, Music & Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan / Song Title: Your Personal Trash Man Can • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics
Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics

Ted Lasso • Mom City / Song Title: Fought & Lost • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with
Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Tom Howe, Music & Lyrics
Jamie Hartman, Music & Lyrics
Sam Ryder, Music & Lyrics – WINNER

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ed Sheeran, Music & Lyrics
Foy Vance, Music & Lyrics
Max Martin, Music & Lyrics

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • Song Title: Now You Know • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Al Yankovic, Music & Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Nicholas Britell, Composer

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Holly Amber Church, Composer

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Howard Shore, Composer

Ms. Marvel • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Karpman, Composer

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Danny Elfman, Composer – WINNER

Outstanding Music Supervision

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 8: Looks Like We Made It • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Frankie Pine, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Tony Von Pervieux, Music Supervisor
Christa Miller, Music Supervisor

The White Lotus • Bull Elephants • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor – WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

The Bear • Braciole • FX • FX Productions
Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Only Murders In The Building • Here’s Looking At You… • Hulu • 20th Television
Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Saturday Night Live • Host: Pedro Pascal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Pedro Pascal as Host

The Bear • Dogs • FX • FX Productions
Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Szorski

Ted Lasso • International Break • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo – WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Murray Bartlett as Frank

Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Lamar Johnson as Henry Burrell

Succession • Honeymoon States • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Nick Offerman as Bill – WINNER

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam Burrell

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso

Saturday Night Live • Host: Quinta Brunson • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Quinta Brunson as Host

Abbott Elementary • Mom • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta

Poker Face • Time Of The Monkey • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures
Judith Light as Irene Smothers – WINNER

Ted Lasso • Smells Like Mean Spirit • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Harriet Walter as Deborah

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Succession • Honeymoon States • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Hiam Abbass as Marcia

Succession • The Munsters • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

The Last Of Us • Left Behind • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Storm Reid as Riley Abel – WINNER

The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Anna Torv as Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos

Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel
Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix
Tim Robinson as Various Characters – WINNER

Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel
Ben Schwartz as Andre

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel
Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King

Chronicles Of Jessica Wu • Prime Video • Ironbeard Films
Jasmine Guy as Barbara Baldwin – WINNER

Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel
Paula Pell as Cynthia

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Honeymoon Bliss • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Family Guy • A Bottle Episode • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

History Of The World, Part II • VIII • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television
Mel Brooks as The Narrator

Big Mouth • Asexual Healing • Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress – WINNER

Crank Yankers • Wanda Sykes, JB Smoove & Adam Carolla • Comedy Central • Kimmelot, ITV
Wanda Sykes as Gladys

Tuca & Bertie • Fledging Day • Adult Swim • The Tornante Company
Ali Wong as Bertie

Outstanding Narrator

Chimp Empire • Reckoning • Netflix • Keo Films and Underdog Films for Netflix
Mahershala Ali, Narrator

Good Night Oppy • Prime Video • Amblin Entertainment, Film 45, Tripod Media, Amazon Studios
Angela Bassett, Narrator

Our Universe • Chasing Starlight • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A BBC Studios Production
Morgan Freeman, Narrator

Working: What We Do All Day • The Middle • Netflix • A Higher Ground and Concordia Studio Production for Netflix
Barack Obama, Narrator – WINNER

Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World • Mountains • CNN • CNN Original Series, Plimsoll Productions, Ltd.
Pedro Pascal, Narrator

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Bobby Berk, Host
Karamo Brown, Host
Tan France, Host
Antoni Porowski, Host
Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Padma Lakshmi, Host

Baking It • Peacock • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts
Entertainment
Amy Poehler, Host
Maya Rudolph, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder
RuPaul, Host – WINNER

Outstanding Host For A Game Show

Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mayim Bialik, Host

Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
Steve Harvey, Host

Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Ken Jennings, Host

Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog
Keke Palmer, Host – WINNER

Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Pat Sajak, Host

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore • HBO Max • Hillman Grad Productions, Debra Martin Chase Productions, The Mission Entertainment

Judy Blume Forever • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

My Transparent Life • Prime Video • Elysium Media

Pamela, A Love Story • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Dorothy St Pictures, Tripod Media, and Colony Entertainment

Production

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio  – WINNER

 

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Dear Mama • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment

100 Foot Wave • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Secrets Of The Elephants • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National

Geographic

The 1619 Project • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times – WINNER

The U.S. And The Holocaust • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey • Netflix • A Netflix Special in association with Higher Ground

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman And Volodymyr Zelenskyy • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW  – WINNER

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi • Hulu • Part2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.


Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? • PBS

Aftershock • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Onyx Collective

Last Flight Home • Paramount+ • Interloper Films, MTV Documentary Films

The Territory • National Geographic – WINNER

 

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Food Network • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix – WINNER
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking • Netflix • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World of Wonder
Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done+Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix
Vanderpump Rules • Bravo • Evolution Media
Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures – WINNER

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television – WINNER
The Price Is Right • CBS • Fremantle
That’s My Jam • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Electric Hog Dog
Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor • The Eye • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Boys • The Instant White-Hot Wild • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios
House Of The Dragon • The Black Queen • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM
The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max – WINNER
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Udûn • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix

 

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • wow • HBO Max
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions – WINNER
The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Reservation Dogs • This Is Where The Plot Thickens • FX • FX Productions
What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • God Of Forgiveness, God Of Vengeance • Netflix
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Mrs. Davis • Mother Of Mercy: The Call Of The Horse • Peacock • Warner Bros. Television
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios – WINNER

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Love, Lizzo • HBO Max
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max – WINNER
100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film
Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC
The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • The Testi-Roastial • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max
The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video – WINNER
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • wow • HBO Max
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions – WINNER
The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Only Murders In The Building • The Tell • Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With Dave Letterman • Disney+
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ – WINNER
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS
Saturday Night Live • Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short • NBC
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert • Paramount+

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max – WINNER
100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max
The Sound Of 007 • Prime Video • MGM
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Amazing Race • The Only Leg That Matters • CBS
Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV
The Voice • Live Top 10 • NBC
Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX  – WINNER

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
House Of The Dragon • HBO Max
The Last Of Us • HBO Max – WINNER
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

Five Days At Memorial • Day Two • Apple TV+ – WINNER
The Nevers • It’s A Good Day • Tubi • HBO
Shadow And Bone • Rusalye • Netflix
Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+
The Umbrella Academy • Marigold • Netflix
Wednesday • A Murder Of Woes • Netflix

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator – WINNER

Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator

Poker Face • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures
Tom Place, Stunt Coordinator

Tulsa King • Paramount+ • 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, Cold Front Productions, Balboa Productions, MTV
Entertainment Studios
Freddie Poole, Stunt Coordinator

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator
Jason Ng, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios
John Koyama, Supervising Stunt Coordinator – WINNER

FBI: Most Wanted • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios
Declan Mulvey, Stunt Coordinator

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Entertainment One
David Scott Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator

S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios
Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
Lance Gilbert, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

FBI: Most Wanted • Black Mirror • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios
Chad Hessler, Stunt Performer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer
Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer
Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer – WINNER

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Performer
Niko Dalman, Stunt Performer
Shannon Beshears, Stunt Performer

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Courtney Schwartz, Stunt Performer
Michelle Andrea Adams, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series

American Idol • Season Finale • ABC
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • Disney+ – WINNER
The Masked Singer • New York Night • FOX
The Problem With Jon Stewart • Trump Indicted • Apple TV+
The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ – WINNER
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+
2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max
The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium • HBO Max

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix
John Mulaney: Baby J • Netflix • Netflix – WINNER
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix
Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early • Peacock

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Dear Mama • Panther Power • FX
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max
100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max
The U.S. And The Holocaust • Episode 2: Yearning To Breathe Free (1938 – 1942) • PBS  – WINNER

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News