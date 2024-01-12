2023 Emmy Winners: 75th Primetime & Creative Arts Emmy Winners (Updating Live)

TAGGED AS: Awards, Awards Tour, Creative Arts Emmys, emmy awards, Emmys
(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Read on for the full list of Emmys Award winners.
KEY CATEGORIES:
(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
COMEDY
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear – WINNER
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
DRAMA
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession – WINNER
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY & TELEVISION MOVIE
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Beef – WINNER
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenob
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – WINNER
(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium – WINNER
The Oscars
The Tonys
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Directed by
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Directed by – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by
The Ms. Pat Show • Don’t Touch My Hair • BET+ • Dae Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment
Mary Lou Belli, Directed by
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Declan Lowney, Directed by
Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Tim Burton, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
Bad Sisters • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Dearbhla Walsh, Directed by
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Peter Hoar, Directed by
Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Andrij Parekh, Directed by
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Mark Mylod, Directed by – WINNER
Succession • Living+ • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Lorene Scafaria, Directed by
The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Mike White, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Lee Sung Jin, Directed by – WINNER
BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Jake Schreier, Directed by
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Carl Franklin, Directed by
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Silenced • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Paris Barclay, Directed by
Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
Valerie Faris, Directed by
Jonathan Dayton, Directed by
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Dan Trachtenberg, Directed by
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Written by
The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Written by – WINNER
Jury Duty • Ineffective Assistance • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios
Mekki Leeper, Written by
Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
John Hoffman, Written by
Matteo Borghese, Written by
Rob Turbovsky, Written by
The Other Two • Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Broadway Video, Above
Average, JAX Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios
Chris Kelly, Written by
Sarah Schneider, Written by
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brendan Hunt, Written by
Joe Kelly, Written by
Jason Sudeikis, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Andor • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Beau Willimon, Written by
Bad Sisters • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by
Dave Finkel, Teleplay by
Brett Baer, Teleplay by
Better Call Saul • Point And Shoot • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Gordon Smith, Written by
Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Peter Gould, Written by
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation
Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Craig Mazin, Written for Television by
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez
Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by – WINNER
The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Mike White, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Lee Sung Jin, Written by – WINNER
Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production
Joel Kim Booster, Written by
Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by
Dan Trachtenberg, Story by
Swarm • Stung • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by
Donald Glover, Story by
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Al Yankovic, Written by|
Eric Appel, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO Max – WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS
Saturday Night Live • NBC
CREATIVE ARTS EMMY WINNERS
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers • The Plight Before Christmas • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Entergalactic • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Shadow Of Fate • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Rick And Morty • Night Family • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street
The Simpsons • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation – WINNER
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
John Paino, Production Designer
Don Macaulay, Art Director
Paul Healy, Set Decorator
Poker Face • The Orpheus Syndrome • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures
Judy Rhee, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Cathy Marshall, Set Decorator
Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer
Molly Mikula, Art Director
George Detitta Jr., Set Decorator
Ted Lasso • Sunflowers • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and
Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer
Iain White, Art Director
Kate Goodman, Set Decorator
Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Mark Scruton, Production Designer
Adrian Curelea, Art Director
Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator – WINNER
The White Lotus • Ciao • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Cristina Onori, Production Designer
Gianpaolo Rifino, Art Director
Letizia Santucci, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Jessica Kender, Production Designer
Brian Grego, Art Director
Lisa Clark, Set Decorator
Andi Brittan, Set Decorator
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Tamara Deverell, Production Designer
Brandt Gordon, Art Director
Shane Vieau, Set Decorator – WINNER
House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and
GRRM Productions
Jim Clay, Production Designer
Dominic Masters, Art Director
Claire Nia Richards, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer
Neil Prince, Art Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Perry Mason • Chapter Eleven • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products
Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer
Ian Scroggins, Art Director
Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
Sam Lisenco, Production Designer
Eric Dean, Art Director
Emily Carter, Set Decorator
How I Met Your Father • The Reset Button • Ride Or Die • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
Glenda Rovello, Production Designer
Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director
Amy Beth Feldman, Set Decorator
Only Murders In The Building • Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
Patrick Howe, Production Designer
Jordan Jacobs, Art Director
Rich Murray, Set Decorator – WINNER
Schmigadoon! • Famous As Hell • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Jamie Walker McCall, Production Designer
Ryan Garton, Art Director
Gregory Clarke, Art Director
Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator
What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions
Shayne Fox, Production Designer
Aaron Noël, Art Director
Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Cindy Chao, Production Designer
Michele Yu, Production Designer
Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Museums • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer
Sabrina Lederer, Art Director
Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Thomas Rouse, Production Designer
Tyka Edwards, Art Director
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Blame It On The Edit • MTV • World of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer
Brad Bailey, Art Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Steve Martin & Martin Short • Host: Jenna Ortega • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
Andrea Purcigliotti, Production Designer
Danielle Webb, Set Decorator – WINNER
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer
Shelley Rodgers, Art Director
Lindsey Breslauer, Art Director
Maria Garcia, Art Director
Lily Rodgers, Art Director – WINNER
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions
Tamlyn Wright, Production Designer
Travis Deck, Art Director
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Raquel Tarbet, Set Decorator
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Julio Himede, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Production Designer
John Zuiker, Art Director
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Wendy O’Brien, Casting by
Chris Gehrt, Casting by
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by
Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting
Mickie Paskal, Location Casting
AJ Links, Location Casting – WINNER
Jury Duty • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios
Susie Farris, Casting by
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by
Tiffany Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Destiny Lilly, CSA, Casting by
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal
Television
Theo Park, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Bad Sisters • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Nina Gold, Casting by
Lucy Amos, Casting by
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Robert Sterne, Casting by
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games,
The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Corrine Clark, Location Casting
Jennifer Page, Location Casting
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot
Seat Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Meredith Tucker, Casting by
Francesco Vedovati, CSA, Location Casting
Barbara Giordani, CSA, Location Casting – WINNER
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by
Libby Goldstein, Casting by
Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting
Jennifer Page, CSA, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Charlene Lee, Casting by
Claire Koonce, Casting by – WINNER
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Casting by
Eric Dawson, CSA, Casting by
Carol Kritzer, CSA, Casting by
Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Justine Arteta, CSA, Casting by
Kim Davis-Wagner, CSA, Casting by
Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature
Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by
Jodi Angstreich, CSA, Casting by
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
Donna Driscoll, Casting by
Stephanie Lewis, Casting by
Claire Loeb, Casting by
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Quinn Fegan, Casting by
Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by
Keya Mason, Casting by
Lauren Levine, Casting by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
Adam Cook, Casting by
Michelle Redwine, Casting by
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Ron Mare, Casting by
Sena Rich, Casting by
Erinlee Skilton, Casting by
The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert
Erin Tomasello, Casting by
Jazzy Collins, Casting by
Moira Paris, Casting by
Holly Osifat, Casting by – WINNER
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Be Our Guest • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney
Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere
Jamal Sims, Choreographer
Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer
Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer
Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt
Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere
Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer
Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routine: Higher • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Derek Hough, Choreographer – WINNER
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Routines: Family Madrigal / Surface Pressure • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
Jamal Sims, Choreographer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 • Routines: Chameleon / Pride Rock • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Blindspotting • Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues • STARZ • STARZ Original Presents, Lionsgate Television, Snoot Jon Boogz, Choreographer – WINNER
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: New Cool / Hand Jive / The Boom • Paramount+ • Paramount Television Studios
Jamal Sims, Choreographer
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: Pulling Strings / Hit Me Again / High Rollin’ • Paramount+ • Paramount Television Studios
Jeffrey Mortensen, Choreographer
Louise Hradsky, Choreographer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Routines: Trash Man / Dream Kitchen • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Marguerite Derricks, Choreographer
Schmigadoon! • Routines: Bells And Whistles / Good Enough To Eat / Bustin’ Out • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta • Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World • FX • FX Productions
Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography – WINNER
Barry • Tricky Legacies • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Carl Herse, Director of Photography
How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 20: The Foundling • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dean Cundey, ASC, Director of Photography
Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
Chris Teague, Director of Photography
Schmigadoon! • Something Real • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Jon Joffin, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)
Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Damián García, Director of Photography
The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
Catherine Goldschmidt, Director of Photography
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography – WINNER
The Old Man • I • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company
Sean Porter, Director of Photography
Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
David Lanzenberg, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Black Bird • Hand To Mouth • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Natalie Kingston, Director of Photography – WINNER
Boston Strangler • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography
Dead Ringers • One • Prime Video • AnnaPurna Pictures, Amazon Studios
Jody Lee Lipes, ASC, Director of Photography
George & Tammy • Stand By Your Man • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company
Igor Martinovic, Director of Photography
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave • Chapter VI – Force Majeure • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Antoine Chicoye, Cinematography by
Mikey Corker, Cinematography by
Vincent Kardasik, Cinematography by
Alexandre Lesbats, Cinematography by
Chris Smith, Cinematography by
Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by
João Vidinha, Cinematography by
Michael Darrigade, Cinematography by – WINNER
Secrets Of The Elephants • Desert • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National Geographic
Toby Strong, Director of Photography
James Boon, Director of Photography
Bob Poole, Director of Photography
The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions,
Harpo Films and The New York Times
Jerry Henry, Director of Photography
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
Kim Miles, CSC, ASC, MySC, Director of Photography
Clair Popkin, Cinematography by
Julia Liu, Cinematography by
The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava
Alex Pritz, Cinematography by
Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wa, Cinematography by
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
Life Below Zero • The Pursuit • National Geographic • BBC Studios
Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television
Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures – WINNER
Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series
The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Amy Roberts, Costume Designer
Sidonie Roberts, Associate Costume Designer
Christof Roche-Gordon, Costume Supervisor
The Great • Choose Your Weapon • Hulu • Civic Center Media, MRC
Sharon Long, Costume Designer
Claire Tremlett, Assistant Costume Designer
Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer
Anna Lau, Costume Supervisor – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer
Katie Hartsoe, Assistant Costume Designer
Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer
Amanda Seymour, Assistant Costume Designer
Claire Aquila, Costume Supervisor
Marie Seifts, Costume Supervisor
Perry Mason • Chapter Ten • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products
Catherine Adair, Costume Designer
David J. Matwijkow, Assistant Costume Designer
Nanrose Buchman, Costume Supervisor
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Crown Jewels • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Lyn Elizabeth Paolo, Costume Designer
Laura Frecon, Co-Costume Designer
Jovana Gospavic, Assistant Costume Designer
Alex Locke, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Please Don’t Go • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Rudy Mance, Costume Designer
Monica Chamberlain, Assistant Costume Designer
Desmond Smith, Assistant Costume Designer
Suzy Freeman, Costume Supervisor
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 8: Looks Like We Made It • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Denise Wingate, Costume Designer
Derek Sullivan, Costume Supervisor – WINNER
George & Tammy • We’re Gonna Hold On • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company
Mitchell Travers, Costume Designer
Mitchel Wolf, Assistant Costume Designer
Laurel Rose, Assistant Costume Designer
Aileen Abercrombie, Assistant Costume Designer
Susan Russell, Costume Supervisor
Charles Carter, Costume Supervisor
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Dreams In The Witch House • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Luis Sequeira, Costume Designer
Ann Steel, Assistant Costume Designer
Heather Crepp, Costume Supervisor
Welcome To Chippendales • Leeches • Hulu • 20th Television
Peggy Schnitzer, Costume Designer
Derek Bulger, Assistant Costume Designer
Julie Heath, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
Salvador Perez, Costume Designer
Elizabeth Shelton, Assistant Costume Designer
Gala Autumn, Costume Supervisor
House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and
GRRM Productions
Jany Temime, Costume Designer
Katherine Burchill, Assistant Costume Designer
Paul Yeowell, Assistant Costume Designer
Rachel George, Assistant Costume Designer
Joanna Lynch, Costume Supervisor – WINNER
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • A Shadow Of The Past • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Kate Hawley, Costume Designer
Libby Dempster, Assistant Costume Designer
Lucy McLay, Assistant Costume Designer
Jaindra Watson, Assistant Costume Designer
Pip Lingard, Costume Supervisor
Jenny Rushton, Costume Supervisor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Julie Yang Silver, Costume Supervisor
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part I • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Designer
Stacia Lang, Assistant Costume Designer
Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor
What We Do In The Shadows • The Wedding • FX • FX Productions
Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer
Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series
Emily In Paris • What’s It All About… • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Marylin Fitoussi, Costume Designer
Herehau Ragonneau, Assistant Costume Designer
Daniela Telle, Associate Costume Designer
Marie Fremont, Costume Supervisor
The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation
Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Cynthia Ann Summers, Costume Designer
Kelsey Chobotar, Assistant Costume Designer
Rebecca Toon, Assistant Costume Designer
Michelle Carr, Costume Supervisor
Only Murders In The Building • Framed • Hulu • 20th Television
Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer
Abby Geoghegan, Assistant Costume Designer
Kathleen Gerlach, Wardrobe Supervisor
Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Michelle Matland, Costume Designer
Jonathan Schwartz, Assistant Costume Designer
Mark Agnes, Wardrobe Supervisor
Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Colleen Atwood, Costume Designer
Mark Sutherland, Co-Costume Designer
Robin Soutar, Assistant Costume Designer
Claudia Littlefield, Costume Supervisor
Adina Bucur, Costume Supervisor – WINNER
The White Lotus • That’s Amore • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer
Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer
Margherita Zanobetti, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Helen Huang, Costume Designer
Austin Wittick, Assistant Costume Designer
YJ Hwang, Assistant Costume Designer
Mark Anthony Summers, Costume Supervisor – WINNER
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas • NBC • Warner Bros. Television in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions
Provi Fulp, Costume Designer
Jose Ramos, Costume Supervisor
Steve Summers, Dolly’s Wardrobe by
Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer
Angel Peart, Assistant Costume Designer
Katie Novello, Assistant Costume Designer
Deidre Wegner, Assistant Costume Designer
Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor
Swarm • Honey • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Dominique Dawson, Costume Designer
Brittny Chapman, Assistant Costume Designer
Mashal Khan, Costume Supervisor
The Watcher • Welcome, Friends • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Jam Tart Films / Prospect Films / Ryan Murphy Television
Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
Rudy Mance, Costume Designer
Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer
Zakiya Dennis, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • 20th Anniversary Special • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Andy Fisher, Directed by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Afghanistan • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Paul Pennolino, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • John Oliver; Broadway Cast Of The Lion King • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
The Problem With Jon Stewart • Chaos, Law, And Order • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
André Allen, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Liz Patrick, Directed by – WINNER
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
Shawn Carter, Directed by – WINNER
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions
Paul Miller, Directed by
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet
Joel Gallen, Directed by
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix • Push It Productions for Netflix
Linda Mendoza, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Judy Blume Forever • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Davina Pardo, Directed by
Leah Wolchok, Directed by
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films
Brett Morgen, Directed by
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions
Lana Wilson, Directed by
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
Davis Guggenheim, Directed by – WINNER
The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava
Alex Pritz, Directed by
The U.S. And The Holocaust • Episode 3: The Homeless, Tempest-tossed (1942 – ) • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA
Ken Burns, Directed by
Lynn Novick, Directed by
Sarah Botstein, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Patience, Is The New Me • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Directed by
Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Ali Moghadas, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder
Nick Murray, Directed by
Top Chef • London Calling • Bravo • Magical Elves
Ariel Boles, Directed by
Welcome To Wrexham • Wide World Of Wales • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Bryan Rowland, Directed by – WINNER
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor
The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Timothy A. Good, ACE, Editor
Emily Mendez, Editor – WINNER
Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Jane Rizzo, ACE, Editor
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Bill Henry, ACE, Editor
Succession • With Open Eyes • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez
Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor
The White Lotus • Abductions • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Heather Persons, ACE, Editor
The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Call Me Kat • Call Me Consciously Uncoupled • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment
Pamela Marshall, Editor
How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor
Night Court • Pilot • NBC • After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Kirk Benson, Editor
Chris Poulos, Editor – WINNER
The Upshaws • Duct Up • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor
Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor
The Upshaws • Off Beat • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series
Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Franky Guttman, Editor
Ali Greer, ACE, Editor
The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
Joanna Naugle, Editor – WINNER
Only Murders In The Building • The Last Day Of Bunny Folger • Hulu • 20th Television
Peggy Tachdjian, ACE, Editor
Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and
Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor
Alex Szabo, Editor
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor
Francesca Castro, Additional Editor
What We Do In The Shadows • Go Flip Yourself • FX • FX Productions
Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor
Dane McMaster, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Nat Fuller, Editor
Laura Zempel, Editor – WINNER
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • The Good Boy Box • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor
Ms. Marvel • Generation Why • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor
Sabrina Plisco, ACE, Editor
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor
Josh Earl, ACE, Editor
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE, Editor
Claudia Castello, Editor
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Jamie Kennedy, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • My Love Language Is Words Of Defamation • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media – WINNER
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jordan Klepper Shows Trump Supporters January 6th Hearing Clips • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
History Of The World, Part II • III • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television
Saturday Night Live • HBO Mario Kart Trailer (Segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road
Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films
100 Foot Wave • Chapter III – Jaws • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions
The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions,
Harpo Films and The New York Times
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio – WINNER
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
The Amazing Race • Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder – WINNER
Survivor • Telenovela • CBS • MGM Television
Top Chef • Body Of Work • Bravo • Magical Elves
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
Life Below Zero • A Storm To Remember • National Geographic • BBC Studios
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Daytona Wind 2 • MTV • World of Wonder
Vanderpump Rules • Lady And The Glamp • Bravo • Evolution Media
Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures – WINNER
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Abbott Elementary • Festival • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Emily In Paris • Coo D’état • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation
Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
P-Valley • Snow • STARZ • STARZ Original Presents, Lionsgate Television
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
The White Lotus • Abductions • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District – WINNER
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
The Mandalorian • Chapter 19: The Convert • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A House Full Of Extremely Lame Horses • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Crown Jewels • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia – WINNER
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent • Episode 1717 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
American Idol • Top 20 • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
Dancing With The Stars • Semi Finals • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions – WINNER
So You Think You Can Dance • Starry Starry Night • FOX • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Dick Clark
The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production – WINNER
75th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium • HBO Max • HBO
Outstanding Main Title Design
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Hello Tomorrow! • Apple TV+ • MRC in association with Apple
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games – WINNER
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Stories • Bloody Mary • FX • 20th Television
Emily In Paris • What’s It All About… • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Star Trek: Picard • Võx • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production – WINNER
The White Lotus • That’s Amore • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
House Of The Dragon • We Light The Way • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios – WINNER
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Dreams In The Witch House • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM
The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, – WINNER
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Adar • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Star Trek: Picard • The Last Generation • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry
Entertainment
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Nicholas Britell, Composer
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Gustavo Santaolalla, Composer
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Wednesday • Woe Is The Loneliest Number • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Danny Elfman, Composer
Chris Bacon, Composer
The White Lotus • In The Sandbox • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer – WINNER
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
John Debney, Composer
Ms. Marvel • Time And Again • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Karpman, Composer
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Sarah Schachner, Composer
A Small Light • What Can Be Saved • National Geographic • ABC Signature
Ariel Marx, Composer
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Leo Birenberg, Composer
Zach Robinson, Composer – WINNER
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico • Veracruz • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Tony Morales, Composer
Light & Magic • Gang Of Outsiders • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm Ltd.
James Newton Howard, Composer
Pamela, A Love Story • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Dorothy St Pictures, Tripod Media, and Colony Entertainment
Production
Blake Neely, Composer
Prehistoric Planet • Badlands • Apple TV+ • BBC Studios in association with Apple
Hans Zimmer, Composer
Anže Rozman, Composer
Kara Talve, Composer
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
John Powell, Composer – WINNER
Outstanding Music Direction
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell • PBS • Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc., Library of Congress, WETA – WINNER
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production
Saturday Night Live • Host: Austin Butler • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Ginny & Georgia • Hark! Darkness Descends! / Song Title: Marriage Is A Dungeon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Lili Haydn, Music & Lyrics
Ben Bromfield, Music & Lyrics
The L Word: Generation Q • Questions For The Universe / Song Title: All About Me • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, An MLR Original
Heather McIntosh, Music & Lyrics
Taura Stinson, Music & Lyrics
Allyson Newman, Music & Lyrics
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan / Song Title: Your Personal Trash Man Can • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics
Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics
Ted Lasso • Mom City / Song Title: Fought & Lost • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with
Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Tom Howe, Music & Lyrics
Jamie Hartman, Music & Lyrics
Sam Ryder, Music & Lyrics – WINNER
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ed Sheeran, Music & Lyrics
Foy Vance, Music & Lyrics
Max Martin, Music & Lyrics
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • Song Title: Now You Know • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Al Yankovic, Music & Lyrics
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Holly Amber Church, Composer
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Howard Shore, Composer
Ms. Marvel • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Karpman, Composer
Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Danny Elfman, Composer – WINNER
Outstanding Music Supervision
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 8: Looks Like We Made It • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Frankie Pine, Music Supervisor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Tony Von Pervieux, Music Supervisor
Christa Miller, Music Supervisor
The White Lotus • Bull Elephants • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor – WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
The Bear • Braciole • FX • FX Productions
Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce
Only Murders In The Building • Here’s Looking At You… • Hulu • 20th Television
Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas
Saturday Night Live • Host: Pedro Pascal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Pedro Pascal as Host
The Bear • Dogs • FX • FX Productions
Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Szorski
Ted Lasso • International Break • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo – WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Murray Bartlett as Frank
Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy
The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Lamar Johnson as Henry Burrell
Succession • Honeymoon States • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Nick Offerman as Bill – WINNER
The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam Burrell
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso
Saturday Night Live • Host: Quinta Brunson • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Quinta Brunson as Host
Abbott Elementary • Mom • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta
Poker Face • Time Of The Monkey • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures
Judith Light as Irene Smothers – WINNER
Ted Lasso • Smells Like Mean Spirit • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Harriet Walter as Deborah
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Succession • Honeymoon States • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Hiam Abbass as Marcia
Succession • The Munsters • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce
The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen
The Last Of Us • Left Behind • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Storm Reid as Riley Abel – WINNER
The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Anna Torv as Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos
Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel
Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix
Tim Robinson as Various Characters – WINNER
Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel
Ben Schwartz as Andre
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel
Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King
Chronicles Of Jessica Wu • Prime Video • Ironbeard Films
Jasmine Guy as Barbara Baldwin – WINNER
Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel
Paula Pell as Cynthia
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Honeymoon Bliss • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown
Family Guy • A Bottle Episode • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin
History Of The World, Part II • VIII • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television
Mel Brooks as The Narrator
Big Mouth • Asexual Healing • Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress – WINNER
Crank Yankers • Wanda Sykes, JB Smoove & Adam Carolla • Comedy Central • Kimmelot, ITV
Wanda Sykes as Gladys
Tuca & Bertie • Fledging Day • Adult Swim • The Tornante Company
Ali Wong as Bertie
Outstanding Narrator
Chimp Empire • Reckoning • Netflix • Keo Films and Underdog Films for Netflix
Mahershala Ali, Narrator
Good Night Oppy • Prime Video • Amblin Entertainment, Film 45, Tripod Media, Amazon Studios
Angela Bassett, Narrator
Our Universe • Chasing Starlight • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A BBC Studios Production
Morgan Freeman, Narrator
Working: What We Do All Day • The Middle • Netflix • A Higher Ground and Concordia Studio Production for Netflix
Barack Obama, Narrator – WINNER
Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World • Mountains • CNN • CNN Original Series, Plimsoll Productions, Ltd.
Pedro Pascal, Narrator
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Bobby Berk, Host
Karamo Brown, Host
Tan France, Host
Antoni Porowski, Host
Jonathan Van Ness, Host
Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Host
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Padma Lakshmi, Host
Baking It • Peacock • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts
Entertainment
Amy Poehler, Host
Maya Rudolph, Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder
RuPaul, Host – WINNER
Outstanding Host For A Game Show
Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mayim Bialik, Host
Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
Steve Harvey, Host
Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Ken Jennings, Host
Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog
Keke Palmer, Host – WINNER
Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Pat Sajak, Host
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Being Mary Tyler Moore • HBO Max • Hillman Grad Productions, Debra Martin Chase Productions, The Mission Entertainment
Judy Blume Forever • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
My Transparent Life • Prime Video • Elysium Media
Pamela, A Love Story • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Dorothy St Pictures, Tripod Media, and Colony Entertainment
Production
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio – WINNER
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
Dear Mama • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment
100 Foot Wave • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Secrets Of The Elephants • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National
Geographic
The 1619 Project • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times – WINNER
The U.S. And The Holocaust • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey • Netflix • A Netflix Special in association with Higher Ground
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman And Volodymyr Zelenskyy • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW – WINNER
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi • Hulu • Part2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? • PBS
Aftershock • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Onyx Collective
Last Flight Home • Paramount+ • Interloper Films, MTV Documentary Films
The Territory • National Geographic – WINNER
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Food Network • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix – WINNER
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Indian Matchmaking • Netflix • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World of Wonder
Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done+Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix
Vanderpump Rules • Bravo • Evolution Media
Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures – WINNER
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television – WINNER
The Price Is Right • CBS • Fremantle
That’s My Jam • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Electric Hog Dog
Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Andor • The Eye • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
The Boys • The Instant White-Hot Wild • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios
House Of The Dragon • The Black Queen • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM
The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max – WINNER
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Udûn • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry • wow • HBO Max
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions – WINNER
The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Reservation Dogs • This Is Where The Plot Thickens • FX • FX Productions
What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • God Of Forgiveness, God Of Vengeance • Netflix
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Mrs. Davis • Mother Of Mercy: The Call Of The Horse • Peacock • Warner Bros. Television
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios – WINNER
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Love, Lizzo • HBO Max
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max – WINNER
100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film
Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC
The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • The Testi-Roastial • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max
The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video – WINNER
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry • wow • HBO Max
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions – WINNER
The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Only Murders In The Building • The Tell • Hulu • 20th Television
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With Dave Letterman • Disney+
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ – WINNER
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS
Saturday Night Live • Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short • NBC
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert • Paramount+
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max – WINNER
100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max
The Sound Of 007 • Prime Video • MGM
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Amazing Race • The Only Leg That Matters • CBS
Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV
The Voice • Live Top 10 • NBC
Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX – WINNER
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
House Of The Dragon • HBO Max
The Last Of Us • HBO Max – WINNER
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
Five Days At Memorial • Day Two • Apple TV+ – WINNER
The Nevers • It’s A Good Day • Tubi • HBO
Shadow And Bone • Rusalye • Netflix
Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+
The Umbrella Academy • Marigold • Netflix
Wednesday • A Murder Of Woes • Netflix
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator – WINNER
Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator
Poker Face • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures
Tom Place, Stunt Coordinator
Tulsa King • Paramount+ • 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, Cold Front Productions, Balboa Productions, MTV
Entertainment Studios
Freddie Poole, Stunt Coordinator
Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator
Jason Ng, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios
John Koyama, Supervising Stunt Coordinator – WINNER
FBI: Most Wanted • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios
Declan Mulvey, Stunt Coordinator
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator
The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Entertainment One
David Scott Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator
S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios
Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
Lance Gilbert, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
FBI: Most Wanted • Black Mirror • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios
Chad Hessler, Stunt Performer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer
Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer
Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer – WINNER
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Performer
Niko Dalman, Stunt Performer
Shannon Beshears, Stunt Performer
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Courtney Schwartz, Stunt Performer
Michelle Andrea Adams, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series
American Idol • Season Finale • ABC
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • Disney+ – WINNER
The Masked Singer • New York Night • FOX
The Problem With Jon Stewart • Trump Indicted • Apple TV+
The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ – WINNER
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+
2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max
The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium • HBO Max
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix
John Mulaney: Baby J • Netflix • Netflix – WINNER
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix
Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early • Peacock
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Dear Mama • Panther Power • FX
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max
100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max
The U.S. And The Holocaust • Episode 2: Yearning To Breathe Free (1938 – 1942) • PBS – WINNER