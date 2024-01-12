2023 Emmy Winners: 75th Primetime & Creative Arts Emmy Winners (Updating Live)

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Read on for the full list of Emmys Award winners.

KEY CATEGORIES:

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear – WINNER

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession – WINNER

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY & TELEVISION MOVIE

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef – WINNER

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenob

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – WINNER

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium – WINNER

The Oscars

The Tonys

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader, Directed by

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Storer, Directed by – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show • Don’t Touch My Hair • BET+ • Dae Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment

Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Declan Lowney, Directed by

Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Tim Burton, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

Bad Sisters • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple

Dearbhla Walsh, Directed by

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Peter Hoar, Directed by

Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Andrij Parekh, Directed by

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Mark Mylod, Directed by – WINNER

Succession • Living+ • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Lorene Scafaria, Directed by

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Lee Sung Jin, Directed by – WINNER

BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Jake Schreier, Directed by

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Carl Franklin, Directed by

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Silenced • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Paris Barclay, Directed by

Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature

Valerie Faris, Directed by

Jonathan Dayton, Directed by

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Dan Trachtenberg, Directed by

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader, Written by

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Storer, Written by – WINNER

Jury Duty • Ineffective Assistance • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios

Mekki Leeper, Written by

Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

John Hoffman, Written by

Matteo Borghese, Written by

Rob Turbovsky, Written by

The Other Two • Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Broadway Video, Above

Average, JAX Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios

Chris Kelly, Written by

Sarah Schneider, Written by

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brendan Hunt, Written by

Joe Kelly, Written by

Jason Sudeikis, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Andor • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Beau Willimon, Written by

Bad Sisters • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple

Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by

Dave Finkel, Teleplay by

Brett Baer, Teleplay by

Better Call Saul • Point And Shoot • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Gordon Smith, Written by

Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Peter Gould, Written by

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation

Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Craig Mazin, Written for Television by

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez

Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Jesse Armstrong, Written by – WINNER

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Lee Sung Jin, Written by – WINNER

Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production

Joel Kim Booster, Written by

Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by

Dan Trachtenberg, Story by

Swarm • Stung • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by

Donald Glover, Story by

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Al Yankovic, Written by|

Eric Appel, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO Max – WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS

Saturday Night Live • NBC

CREATIVE ARTS EMMY WINNERS

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers • The Plight Before Christmas • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Entergalactic • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Shadow Of Fate • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Rick And Morty • Night Family • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street

The Simpsons • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation – WINNER

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

John Paino, Production Designer

Don Macaulay, Art Director

Paul Healy, Set Decorator

Poker Face • The Orpheus Syndrome • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures

Judy Rhee, Production Designer

Martha Sparrow, Art Director

Cathy Marshall, Set Decorator

Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer

Molly Mikula, Art Director

George Detitta Jr., Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Sunflowers • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and

Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer

Iain White, Art Director

Kate Goodman, Set Decorator

Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Mark Scruton, Production Designer

Adrian Curelea, Art Director

Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator – WINNER

The White Lotus • Ciao • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Cristina Onori, Production Designer

Gianpaolo Rifino, Art Director

Letizia Santucci, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Jessica Kender, Production Designer

Brian Grego, Art Director

Lisa Clark, Set Decorator

Andi Brittan, Set Decorator

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Tamara Deverell, Production Designer

Brandt Gordon, Art Director

Shane Vieau, Set Decorator – WINNER

House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and

GRRM Productions

Jim Clay, Production Designer

Dominic Masters, Art Director

Claire Nia Richards, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer

Neil Prince, Art Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Perry Mason • Chapter Eleven • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products

Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer

Ian Scroggins, Art Director

Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions

Sam Lisenco, Production Designer

Eric Dean, Art Director

Emily Carter, Set Decorator

How I Met Your Father • The Reset Button • Ride Or Die • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television

Glenda Rovello, Production Designer

Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director

Amy Beth Feldman, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building • Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Patrick Howe, Production Designer

Jordan Jacobs, Art Director

Rich Murray, Set Decorator – WINNER

Schmigadoon! • Famous As Hell • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Jamie Walker McCall, Production Designer

Ryan Garton, Art Director

Gregory Clarke, Art Director

Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions

Shayne Fox, Production Designer

Aaron Noël, Art Director

Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Cindy Chao, Production Designer

Michele Yu, Production Designer

Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Museums • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Eric Morrell, Production Designer

Sabrina Lederer, Art Director

Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Thomas Rouse, Production Designer

Tyka Edwards, Art Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Blame It On The Edit • MTV • World of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer

Brad Bailey, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Steve Martin & Martin Short • Host: Jenna Ortega • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

Andrea Purcigliotti, Production Designer

Danielle Webb, Set Decorator – WINNER

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer

Shelley Rodgers, Art Director

Lindsey Breslauer, Art Director

Maria Garcia, Art Director

Lily Rodgers, Art Director – WINNER

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions

Tamlyn Wright, Production Designer

Travis Deck, Art Director

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions

Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Raquel Tarbet, Set Decorator

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Julio Himede, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Alana Billingsley, Production Designer

John Zuiker, Art Director

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Wendy O’Brien, Casting by

Chris Gehrt, Casting by

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by

Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting

Mickie Paskal, Location Casting

AJ Links, Location Casting – WINNER

Jury Duty • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios

Susie Farris, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by

Tiffany Canfield, CSA, Casting by

Destiny Lilly, CSA, Casting by

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal

Television

Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Bad Sisters • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple

Nina Gold, Casting by

Lucy Amos, Casting by

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games,

The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Corrine Clark, Location Casting

Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot

Seat Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Meredith Tucker, Casting by

Francesco Vedovati, CSA, Location Casting

Barbara Giordani, CSA, Location Casting – WINNER

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by

Libby Goldstein, Casting by

Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting

Jennifer Page, CSA, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Charlene Lee, Casting by

Claire Koonce, Casting by – WINNER

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Casting by

Eric Dawson, CSA, Casting by

Carol Kritzer, CSA, Casting by

Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Justine Arteta, CSA, Casting by

Kim Davis-Wagner, CSA, Casting by

Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature

Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by

Jodi Angstreich, CSA, Casting by

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix

Donna Driscoll, Casting by

Stephanie Lewis, Casting by

Claire Loeb, Casting by

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Quinn Fegan, Casting by

Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by

Keya Mason, Casting by

Lauren Levine, Casting by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Adam Cook, Casting by

Michelle Redwine, Casting by

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Ron Mare, Casting by

Sena Rich, Casting by

Erinlee Skilton, Casting by

The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert

Erin Tomasello, Casting by

Jazzy Collins, Casting by

Moira Paris, Casting by

Holly Osifat, Casting by – WINNER

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Be Our Guest • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney

Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere

Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer

Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt

Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere

Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer

Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routine: Higher • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Derek Hough, Choreographer – WINNER

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Routines: Family Madrigal / Surface Pressure • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions

Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 • Routines: Chameleon / Pride Rock • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Blindspotting • Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues • STARZ • STARZ Original Presents, Lionsgate Television, Snoot Jon Boogz, Choreographer – WINNER

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: New Cool / Hand Jive / The Boom • Paramount+ • Paramount Television Studios

Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: Pulling Strings / Hit Me Again / High Rollin’ • Paramount+ • Paramount Television Studios

Jeffrey Mortensen, Choreographer

Louise Hradsky, Choreographer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Routines: Trash Man / Dream Kitchen • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Marguerite Derricks, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Bells And Whistles / Good Enough To Eat / Bustin’ Out • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World • FX • FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography – WINNER

Barry • Tricky Legacies • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Carl Herse, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

The Mandalorian • Chapter 20: The Foundling • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dean Cundey, ASC, Director of Photography

Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Chris Teague, Director of Photography

Schmigadoon! • Something Real • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Jon Joffin, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Damián García, Director of Photography

The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

Catherine Goldschmidt, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography – WINNER

The Old Man • I • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company

Sean Porter, Director of Photography

Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

David Lanzenberg, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Black Bird • Hand To Mouth • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Natalie Kingston, Director of Photography – WINNER

Boston Strangler • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography

Dead Ringers • One • Prime Video • AnnaPurna Pictures, Amazon Studios

Jody Lee Lipes, ASC, Director of Photography

George & Tammy • Stand By Your Man • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company

Igor Martinovic, Director of Photography

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave • Chapter VI – Force Majeure • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Antoine Chicoye, Cinematography by

Mikey Corker, Cinematography by

Vincent Kardasik, Cinematography by

Alexandre Lesbats, Cinematography by

Chris Smith, Cinematography by

Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by

João Vidinha, Cinematography by

Michael Darrigade, Cinematography by – WINNER

Secrets Of The Elephants • Desert • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National Geographic

Toby Strong, Director of Photography

James Boon, Director of Photography

Bob Poole, Director of Photography

The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions,

Harpo Films and The New York Times

Jerry Henry, Director of Photography

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio

Kim Miles, CSC, ASC, MySC, Director of Photography

Clair Popkin, Cinematography by

Julia Liu, Cinematography by

The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava

Alex Pritz, Cinematography by

Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wa, Cinematography by

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Life Below Zero • The Pursuit • National Geographic • BBC Studios

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television

Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures – WINNER

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series

The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Amy Roberts, Costume Designer

Sidonie Roberts, Associate Costume Designer

Christof Roche-Gordon, Costume Supervisor

The Great • Choose Your Weapon • Hulu • Civic Center Media, MRC

Sharon Long, Costume Designer

Claire Tremlett, Assistant Costume Designer

Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer

Anna Lau, Costume Supervisor – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer

Katie Hartsoe, Assistant Costume Designer

Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer

Amanda Seymour, Assistant Costume Designer

Claire Aquila, Costume Supervisor

Marie Seifts, Costume Supervisor

Perry Mason • Chapter Ten • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products

Catherine Adair, Costume Designer

David J. Matwijkow, Assistant Costume Designer

Nanrose Buchman, Costume Supervisor

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Crown Jewels • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Lyn Elizabeth Paolo, Costume Designer

Laura Frecon, Co-Costume Designer

Jovana Gospavic, Assistant Costume Designer

Alex Locke, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Please Don’t Go • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Rudy Mance, Costume Designer

Monica Chamberlain, Assistant Costume Designer

Desmond Smith, Assistant Costume Designer

Suzy Freeman, Costume Supervisor

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 8: Looks Like We Made It • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Denise Wingate, Costume Designer

Derek Sullivan, Costume Supervisor – WINNER

George & Tammy • We’re Gonna Hold On • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company

Mitchell Travers, Costume Designer

Mitchel Wolf, Assistant Costume Designer

Laurel Rose, Assistant Costume Designer

Aileen Abercrombie, Assistant Costume Designer

Susan Russell, Costume Supervisor

Charles Carter, Costume Supervisor

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Dreams In The Witch House • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Luis Sequeira, Costume Designer

Ann Steel, Assistant Costume Designer

Heather Crepp, Costume Supervisor

Welcome To Chippendales • Leeches • Hulu • 20th Television

Peggy Schnitzer, Costume Designer

Derek Bulger, Assistant Costume Designer

Julie Heath, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

Salvador Perez, Costume Designer

Elizabeth Shelton, Assistant Costume Designer

Gala Autumn, Costume Supervisor

House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and

GRRM Productions

Jany Temime, Costume Designer

Katherine Burchill, Assistant Costume Designer

Paul Yeowell, Assistant Costume Designer

Rachel George, Assistant Costume Designer

Joanna Lynch, Costume Supervisor – WINNER

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • A Shadow Of The Past • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Kate Hawley, Costume Designer

Libby Dempster, Assistant Costume Designer

Lucy McLay, Assistant Costume Designer

Jaindra Watson, Assistant Costume Designer

Pip Lingard, Costume Supervisor

Jenny Rushton, Costume Supervisor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Julie Yang Silver, Costume Supervisor

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part I • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Designer

Stacia Lang, Assistant Costume Designer

Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wedding • FX • FX Productions

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer

Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

Emily In Paris • What’s It All About… • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Marylin Fitoussi, Costume Designer

Herehau Ragonneau, Assistant Costume Designer

Daniela Telle, Associate Costume Designer

Marie Fremont, Costume Supervisor

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation

Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Cynthia Ann Summers, Costume Designer

Kelsey Chobotar, Assistant Costume Designer

Rebecca Toon, Assistant Costume Designer

Michelle Carr, Costume Supervisor

Only Murders In The Building • Framed • Hulu • 20th Television

Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer

Abby Geoghegan, Assistant Costume Designer

Kathleen Gerlach, Wardrobe Supervisor

Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Michelle Matland, Costume Designer

Jonathan Schwartz, Assistant Costume Designer

Mark Agnes, Wardrobe Supervisor

Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Colleen Atwood, Costume Designer

Mark Sutherland, Co-Costume Designer

Robin Soutar, Assistant Costume Designer

Claudia Littlefield, Costume Supervisor

Adina Bucur, Costume Supervisor – WINNER

The White Lotus • That’s Amore • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer

Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer

Margherita Zanobetti, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Helen Huang, Costume Designer

Austin Wittick, Assistant Costume Designer

YJ Hwang, Assistant Costume Designer

Mark Anthony Summers, Costume Supervisor – WINNER

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas • NBC • Warner Bros. Television in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions

Provi Fulp, Costume Designer

Jose Ramos, Costume Supervisor

Steve Summers, Dolly’s Wardrobe by

Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature

Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer

Angel Peart, Assistant Costume Designer

Katie Novello, Assistant Costume Designer

Deidre Wegner, Assistant Costume Designer

Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor

Swarm • Honey • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Dominique Dawson, Costume Designer

Brittny Chapman, Assistant Costume Designer

Mashal Khan, Costume Supervisor

The Watcher • Welcome, Friends • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Jam Tart Films / Prospect Films / Ryan Murphy Television

Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer

Rudy Mance, Costume Designer

Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer

Zakiya Dennis, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • 20th Anniversary Special • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Andy Fisher, Directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Afghanistan • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Paul Pennolino, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • John Oliver; Broadway Cast Of The Lion King • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

The Problem With Jon Stewart • Chaos, Law, And Order • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

André Allen, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Liz Patrick, Directed by – WINNER

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Shawn Carter, Directed by – WINNER

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions

Paul Miller, Directed by

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet

Joel Gallen, Directed by

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix • Push It Productions for Netflix

Linda Mendoza, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Judy Blume Forever • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Davina Pardo, Directed by

Leah Wolchok, Directed by

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films

Brett Morgen, Directed by

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions

Lana Wilson, Directed by

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio

Davis Guggenheim, Directed by – WINNER

The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava

Alex Pritz, Directed by

The U.S. And The Holocaust • Episode 3: The Homeless, Tempest-tossed (1942 – ) • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA

Ken Burns, Directed by

Lynn Novick, Directed by

Sarah Botstein, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Patience, Is The New Me • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Directed by

Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Ali Moghadas, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder

Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • London Calling • Bravo • Magical Elves

Ariel Boles, Directed by

Welcome To Wrexham • Wide World Of Wales • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Bryan Rowland, Directed by – WINNER

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Timothy A. Good, ACE, Editor

Emily Mendez, Editor – WINNER

Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Jane Rizzo, ACE, Editor

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Bill Henry, ACE, Editor

Succession • With Open Eyes • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez

Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus • Abductions • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Heather Persons, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Call Me Kat • Call Me Consciously Uncoupled • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment

Pamela Marshall, Editor

How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television

Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor

Night Court • Pilot • NBC • After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Kirk Benson, Editor

Chris Poulos, Editor – WINNER

The Upshaws • Duct Up • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix

Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor

Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor

The Upshaws • Off Beat • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix

Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Franky Guttman, Editor

Ali Greer, ACE, Editor

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions

Joanna Naugle, Editor – WINNER

Only Murders In The Building • The Last Day Of Bunny Folger • Hulu • 20th Television

Peggy Tachdjian, ACE, Editor

Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and

Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor

Alex Szabo, Editor

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor

Francesca Castro, Additional Editor

What We Do In The Shadows • Go Flip Yourself • FX • FX Productions

Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor

Dane McMaster, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Nat Fuller, Editor

Laura Zempel, Editor – WINNER

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • The Good Boy Box • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor

Ms. Marvel • Generation Why • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor

Sabrina Plisco, ACE, Editor

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor

Josh Earl, ACE, Editor

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE, Editor

Claudia Castello, Editor

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Jamie Kennedy, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • My Love Language Is Words Of Defamation • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media – WINNER

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jordan Klepper Shows Trump Supporters January 6th Hearing Clips • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

History Of The World, Part II • III • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television

Saturday Night Live • HBO Mario Kart Trailer (Segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road

Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films

100 Foot Wave • Chapter III – Jaws • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions

The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions,

Harpo Films and The New York Times

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio – WINNER

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race • Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder – WINNER

Survivor • Telenovela • CBS • MGM Television

Top Chef • Body Of Work • Bravo • Magical Elves

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Life Below Zero • A Storm To Remember • National Geographic • BBC Studios

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Daytona Wind 2 • MTV • World of Wonder

Vanderpump Rules • Lady And The Glamp • Bravo • Evolution Media

Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures – WINNER

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary • Festival • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Emily In Paris • Coo D’état • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation

Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

P-Valley • Snow • STARZ • STARZ Original Presents, Lionsgate Television

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

The White Lotus • Abductions • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District – WINNER

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

The Mandalorian • Chapter 19: The Convert • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A House Full Of Extremely Lame Horses • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Crown Jewels • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia – WINNER

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent • Episode 1717 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

American Idol • Top 20 • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Dancing With The Stars • Semi Finals • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions – WINNER

So You Think You Can Dance • Starry Starry Night • FOX • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Dick Clark

The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production – WINNER

75th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium • HBO Max • HBO

Outstanding Main Title Design

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Hello Tomorrow! • Apple TV+ • MRC in association with Apple

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games – WINNER

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories • Bloody Mary • FX • 20th Television

Emily In Paris • What’s It All About… • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Star Trek: Picard • Võx • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production – WINNER

The White Lotus • That’s Amore • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

House Of The Dragon • We Light The Way • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios – WINNER

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Dreams In The Witch House • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM

The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, – WINNER

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Adar • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Star Trek: Picard • The Last Generation • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry

Entertainment

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Nicholas Britell, Composer

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Gustavo Santaolalla, Composer

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Wednesday • Woe Is The Loneliest Number • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Danny Elfman, Composer

Chris Bacon, Composer

The White Lotus • In The Sandbox • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer – WINNER

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

John Debney, Composer

Ms. Marvel • Time And Again • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Laura Karpman, Composer

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Sarah Schachner, Composer

A Small Light • What Can Be Saved • National Geographic • ABC Signature

Ariel Marx, Composer

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Leo Birenberg, Composer

Zach Robinson, Composer – WINNER

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico • Veracruz • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Tony Morales, Composer

Light & Magic • Gang Of Outsiders • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm Ltd.

James Newton Howard, Composer

Pamela, A Love Story • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Dorothy St Pictures, Tripod Media, and Colony Entertainment

Production

Blake Neely, Composer

Prehistoric Planet • Badlands • Apple TV+ • BBC Studios in association with Apple

Hans Zimmer, Composer

Anže Rozman, Composer

Kara Talve, Composer

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio

John Powell, Composer – WINNER

Outstanding Music Direction

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell • PBS • Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc., Library of Congress, WETA – WINNER

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production

Saturday Night Live • Host: Austin Butler • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Ginny & Georgia • Hark! Darkness Descends! / Song Title: Marriage Is A Dungeon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Lili Haydn, Music & Lyrics

Ben Bromfield, Music & Lyrics

The L Word: Generation Q • Questions For The Universe / Song Title: All About Me • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, An MLR Original

Heather McIntosh, Music & Lyrics

Taura Stinson, Music & Lyrics

Allyson Newman, Music & Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan / Song Title: Your Personal Trash Man Can • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics

Ted Lasso • Mom City / Song Title: Fought & Lost • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with

Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Tom Howe, Music & Lyrics

Jamie Hartman, Music & Lyrics

Sam Ryder, Music & Lyrics – WINNER

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ed Sheeran, Music & Lyrics

Foy Vance, Music & Lyrics

Max Martin, Music & Lyrics

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • Song Title: Now You Know • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Al Yankovic, Music & Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Holly Amber Church, Composer

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Howard Shore, Composer

Ms. Marvel • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Laura Karpman, Composer

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Danny Elfman, Composer – WINNER

Outstanding Music Supervision

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 8: Looks Like We Made It • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Frankie Pine, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Tony Von Pervieux, Music Supervisor

Christa Miller, Music Supervisor

The White Lotus • Bull Elephants • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor – WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

The Bear • Braciole • FX • FX Productions

Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Only Murders In The Building • Here’s Looking At You… • Hulu • 20th Television

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Saturday Night Live • Host: Pedro Pascal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Pedro Pascal as Host

The Bear • Dogs • FX • FX Productions

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Szorski

Ted Lasso • International Break • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo – WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Lamar Johnson as Henry Burrell

Succession • Honeymoon States • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Nick Offerman as Bill – WINNER

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam Burrell

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso

Saturday Night Live • Host: Quinta Brunson • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Quinta Brunson as Host

Abbott Elementary • Mom • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta

Poker Face • Time Of The Monkey • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures

Judith Light as Irene Smothers – WINNER

Ted Lasso • Smells Like Mean Spirit • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Harriet Walter as Deborah

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Succession • Honeymoon States • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Hiam Abbass as Marcia

Succession • The Munsters • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

The Last Of Us • Left Behind • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Storm Reid as Riley Abel – WINNER

The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Anna Torv as Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos

Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel

Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix

Tim Robinson as Various Characters – WINNER

Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel

Ben Schwartz as Andre

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel

Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King

Chronicles Of Jessica Wu • Prime Video • Ironbeard Films

Jasmine Guy as Barbara Baldwin – WINNER

Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel

Paula Pell as Cynthia

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Honeymoon Bliss • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Family Guy • A Bottle Episode • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

History Of The World, Part II • VIII • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television

Mel Brooks as The Narrator

Big Mouth • Asexual Healing • Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress – WINNER

Crank Yankers • Wanda Sykes, JB Smoove & Adam Carolla • Comedy Central • Kimmelot, ITV

Wanda Sykes as Gladys

Tuca & Bertie • Fledging Day • Adult Swim • The Tornante Company

Ali Wong as Bertie

Outstanding Narrator

Chimp Empire • Reckoning • Netflix • Keo Films and Underdog Films for Netflix

Mahershala Ali, Narrator

Good Night Oppy • Prime Video • Amblin Entertainment, Film 45, Tripod Media, Amazon Studios

Angela Bassett, Narrator

Our Universe • Chasing Starlight • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A BBC Studios Production

Morgan Freeman, Narrator

Working: What We Do All Day • The Middle • Netflix • A Higher Ground and Concordia Studio Production for Netflix

Barack Obama, Narrator – WINNER

Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World • Mountains • CNN • CNN Original Series, Plimsoll Productions, Ltd.

Pedro Pascal, Narrator

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Bobby Berk, Host

Karamo Brown, Host

Tan France, Host

Antoni Porowski, Host

Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix

Nicole Byer, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Padma Lakshmi, Host

Baking It • Peacock • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts

Entertainment

Amy Poehler, Host

Maya Rudolph, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder

RuPaul, Host – WINNER

Outstanding Host For A Game Show

Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mayim Bialik, Host

Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle

Steve Harvey, Host

Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Ken Jennings, Host

Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog

Keke Palmer, Host – WINNER

Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Pat Sajak, Host

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore • HBO Max • Hillman Grad Productions, Debra Martin Chase Productions, The Mission Entertainment

Judy Blume Forever • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

My Transparent Life • Prime Video • Elysium Media

Pamela, A Love Story • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Dorothy St Pictures, Tripod Media, and Colony Entertainment

Production

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio – WINNER

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Dear Mama • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment

100 Foot Wave • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Secrets Of The Elephants • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National

Geographic

The 1619 Project • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times – WINNER

The U.S. And The Holocaust • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey • Netflix • A Netflix Special in association with Higher Ground

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman And Volodymyr Zelenskyy • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW – WINNER

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi • Hulu • Part2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.



Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? • PBS

Aftershock • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Onyx Collective

Last Flight Home • Paramount+ • Interloper Films, MTV Documentary Films

The Territory • National Geographic – WINNER

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Food Network • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix – WINNER

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking • Netflix • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World of Wonder

Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done+Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix

Vanderpump Rules • Bravo • Evolution Media

Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures – WINNER

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle

Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television – WINNER

The Price Is Right • CBS • Fremantle

That’s My Jam • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Electric Hog Dog

Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor • The Eye • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Boys • The Instant White-Hot Wild • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios

House Of The Dragon • The Black Queen • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM

The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max – WINNER

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Udûn • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • wow • HBO Max

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions – WINNER

The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Reservation Dogs • This Is Where The Plot Thickens • FX • FX Productions

What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • God Of Forgiveness, God Of Vengeance • Netflix

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Mrs. Davis • Mother Of Mercy: The Call Of The Horse • Peacock • Warner Bros. Television

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios – WINNER

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Love, Lizzo • HBO Max

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max – WINNER

100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film

Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC

The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • The Testi-Roastial • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video – WINNER

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • wow • HBO Max

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions – WINNER

The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Only Murders In The Building • The Tell • Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With Dave Letterman • Disney+

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ – WINNER

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS

Saturday Night Live • Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short • NBC

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert • Paramount+

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max – WINNER

100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max

The Sound Of 007 • Prime Video • MGM

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Amazing Race • The Only Leg That Matters • CBS

Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV

The Voice • Live Top 10 • NBC

Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX – WINNER

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

House Of The Dragon • HBO Max

The Last Of Us • HBO Max – WINNER

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

Five Days At Memorial • Day Two • Apple TV+ – WINNER

The Nevers • It’s A Good Day • Tubi • HBO

Shadow And Bone • Rusalye • Netflix

Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+

The Umbrella Academy • Marigold • Netflix

Wednesday • A Murder Of Woes • Netflix

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator – WINNER

Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator

Poker Face • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures

Tom Place, Stunt Coordinator

Tulsa King • Paramount+ • 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, Cold Front Productions, Balboa Productions, MTV

Entertainment Studios

Freddie Poole, Stunt Coordinator

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator

Jason Ng, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios

John Koyama, Supervising Stunt Coordinator – WINNER

FBI: Most Wanted • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios

Declan Mulvey, Stunt Coordinator

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Entertainment One

David Scott Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator

S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios

Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator

Lance Gilbert, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

FBI: Most Wanted • Black Mirror • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios

Chad Hessler, Stunt Performer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer

Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer

Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer – WINNER

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Performer

Niko Dalman, Stunt Performer

Shannon Beshears, Stunt Performer

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Courtney Schwartz, Stunt Performer

Michelle Andrea Adams, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series

American Idol • Season Finale • ABC

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • Disney+ – WINNER

The Masked Singer • New York Night • FOX

The Problem With Jon Stewart • Trump Indicted • Apple TV+

The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ – WINNER

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+

2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max

The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium • HBO Max

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix

John Mulaney: Baby J • Netflix • Netflix – WINNER

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix

Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early • Peacock

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Dear Mama • Panther Power • FX

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max

100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max

The U.S. And The Holocaust • Episode 2: Yearning To Breathe Free (1938 – 1942) • PBS – WINNER