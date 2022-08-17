(Photo by Paramount/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Summer Movie Scorecard 2022

2022 held the first full summer blockbuster season since pandemic lockdown, after several starts and stops: 2019’s Tenet gambit tested the waters but ultimately backfired, and 2020’s Black Widow basked in what felt like the light at the end of the tunnel, before the Delta surge swallowed up the nation. But with the 2022 summer movie season, it’s been full steam ahead, with the heat high and popcorn bursting to keep the blockbuster engine chugging. By early August, 2022 box office numbers had surpassed all of 2021’s total.

With that, we’re bringing back the Summer Movie Scorecard, which ranks by Tomatometer all the major releases during the season. (You can check out the previous editions: 2019, 2018, and 2017.) The start of the summer movie season shifts each year. Instead of a set date, it’s usually marked by the release of a big-budget, highly-anticipated film, and runs until the end of August.

This year, things kicked off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6. Some of the biggest movies that followed included the now-legendary box office run of Top Gun: Maverick, the meme-driven Minions: The Rise of Gru, and the dino-closer Jurassic World Dominion.

Only wide releases are included, which means 600+ theaters. And we left off re-releases, like Everything Everywhere All at Once (all A24 movies ranked) and Morbius (see: worst superhero movies). After that, we ranked them by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first.

We’ll update the guide with the latest wide releases up until the start of September. Now, read on for the 2022 Summer Movie Scorecard! —Alex Vo

#6 Watcher (2022) 88% #6 Adjusted Score: 93109% Critics Consensus: Although its story may lack surprises, Watcher benefits from director Chloe Okuno's chilling grip on the material -- and Maika Monroe's terrific work in the leading role. Synopsis: As a serial killer stalks the city, a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend notices a... As a serial killer stalks the city, a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend notices a... [More] Starring: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Tudor Petrut Directed By: Chloe Okuno

#8 Nope (2022) 82% #8 Adjusted Score: 102097% Critics Consensus: Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal. Synopsis: Two siblings who run a California horse ranch discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above, and the owner... Two siblings who run a California horse ranch discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above, and the owner... [More] Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott Directed By: Jordan Peele

#11 Vengeance (2022) 79% #11 Adjusted Score: 84861% Critics Consensus: Writer-director-star B.J. Novak could have taken a sharper approach to this dark comedy's deeper themes, but if you're in the mood for a slyly smart mystery, Vengeance is yours. Synopsis: Vengeance, the directorial debut from writer and star B.J. Novak ("The Office"), is a darkly comic thriller about Ben Manalowitz,... Vengeance, the directorial debut from writer and star B.J. Novak ("The Office"), is a darkly comic thriller about Ben Manalowitz,... [More] Starring: B.J. Novak, Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook Directed By: B.J. Novak

#12 Elvis (2022) 78% #12 Adjusted Score: 97977% Critics Consensus: The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann's dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler's outstanding lead performance. Synopsis: The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship... The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship... [More] Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#14 Lightyear (2022) 75% #14 Adjusted Score: 91562% Critics Consensus: Lightyear settles for being a rather conventional origin story instead of reaching for the stars, but this gorgeously animated adventure ably accomplishes its mission of straightforward fun. Synopsis: Legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby, and his robot companion,... Legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby, and his robot companion,... [More] Starring: Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, James Brolin Directed By: Angus MacLane