How to Watch Purge Movies In Order

The Purge has emerged from its high-concept original film (What if for one annual night all crime was legal?) into a lightly sprawling franchise, mixing horror, action, and politics all in one. If you want to watch the Purge franchise in order to see its events unfold chronologically, start with the conveniently titled First Purge, which was actually the fourth movie released overall.

To become a true Purge completionist, the next movie to watch isn’t actually a movie at all: It’s actually the TV series that ran for two seasons starting in 2018. The second season, considered the best thing to come out of the franchise by diehards, ends with an explicit tie-in to the original Purge movie, starring Ethan Hawke. From there, you can watch the rest of the franchise chronologically as they released in theaters, with Anarchy, Election Year, and now the latest, Forever Purge.

Watch all 5 Purge movies in order with the list below! —Alex Vo