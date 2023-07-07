(Photo by Boris Martin / © Screen Gems / Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Insidious Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Between Saw and The Conjuring, James Wan directed Insidious, creating a new modern horror franchise with frequent collaborator Leigh Whannell. The first two Wan-directed Insidious films focus on the Lambert family (with Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne as the parents) and their connection to demonic realm, the Further.

As psychic Elise Rainier, Lin Shaye has been the lynchpin of the franchise, moving up the cast billing when Whannell made his directorial debut in prequel Insidious: Chapter 3, and then becoming the lead in The Last Key.

And as the Lamberts thought they were done with the spooky spirit shenanigans after a decade of relative peace, Wilson makes his debut as director with Insidious: The Red Door. A spinoff, Thread: An Insidious Tale, is in the works.

And now, we’re raking the Insidious movies by Tomatometer!