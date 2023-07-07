(Photo by Boris Martin / © Screen Gems / Courtesy Everett Collection)
All Insidious Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
Between Saw and The Conjuring, James Wan directed Insidious, creating a new modern horror franchise with frequent collaborator Leigh Whannell. The first two Wan-directed Insidious films focus on the Lambert family (with Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne as the parents) and their connection to demonic realm, the Further.
As psychic Elise Rainier, Lin Shaye has been the lynchpin of the franchise, moving up the cast billing when Whannell made his directorial debut in prequel Insidious: Chapter 3, and then becoming the lead in The Last Key.
And as the Lamberts thought they were done with the spooky spirit shenanigans after a decade of relative peace, Wilson makes his debut as director with Insidious: The Red Door. A spinoff, Thread: An Insidious Tale, is in the works.
And now, we’re raking the Insidious movies by Tomatometer!
#1
Adjusted Score: 72141%
Critics Consensus: Aside from a shaky final act, Insidious is a very scary and very fun haunted house thrill ride.
Synopsis:
Parents (Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne) take drastic measures when it seems their new home is haunted and their comatose son... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 61397%
Critics Consensus: Insidious: Chapter 3 isn't as terrifying as the original, although it boasts surprising thematic depth and is enlivened by another fine performance from Lin Shaye.
Synopsis:
When teenager Quinn Brenner (Stefanie Scott) senses that her late mother is trying to contact her, she seeks help from... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 42529%
Critics Consensus: Insidious: Chapter 2 is decidedly short on the tension and surprises that made its predecessor so chilling.
Synopsis:
Soon after their showdown with evil spirits that possessed their son, the Lamberts, Renai (Rose Byrne) and Josh (Patrick Wilson),... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 40217%
Critics Consensus: Earlier installments have had their moments, but behind Insidious: The Red Door lies the disappointing denouement of a once-frightening franchise.
Synopsis:
In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise's original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 37953%
Critics Consensus: Insidious: The Last Key offers franchise star Lin Shaye another welcome opportunity to take the lead, but her efforts aren't enough to rescue this uninspired sequel.
Synopsis:
Brilliant parapsychologist Elise Rainier receives a disturbing phone call from a man who claims that his house is haunted. Even... [More]