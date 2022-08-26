All George Miller Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the movies of George Miller! The Australian director emerged as part of the so-called Ozplotation wave of the 1970s and 1980s, which combined minor budgets and genre filmmaking with rough-and-ready Australian locality. Miller’s 1979 Mad Max launched the career of Mel Gibson and primed the Aussie outback for any kind of post-apocalyptica for decades to come. 1981’s Mad Max 2 (aka The Road Warrior) remains a sci-fi action classic, while Beyond Thunderdome seemingly closed out the trilogy as its own cult film.

Miller answered Hollywood’s call with The Witches of Eastwick and Lorenzo’s Oil, before returning to Australia to produce the enormous hit Babe, and directing its dark sequel Pig in the City. An eclectic filmmaker capable of marrying multiple realms of technology, Miller moved into animation to direct the two Happy Feet sequels. (And see Miller’s Five Favorite Films ever.)

After an extended period, Miller returned to Mad Max with Fury Road, a Best Pictured-nominated film and among the most towering action films of the 21st century. Most recently, he’s directed Three Thousand Years of Longing, before returning to the wasteland for Fury Road prequel Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy. —Alex Vo

#6 Lorenzo's Oil (1992) 92% #6 Adjusted Score: 94647% Critics Consensus: A harrowing tribute to the heroism of parental love, Lorenzo's Oil is kept from abject misery by George Miller's sensitive direction and outstanding performances from Nick Nolte and Susan Sarandon. Synopsis: True-life drama of a father and mother who battled against the odds to save their son's life. Augusto and Michaela... True-life drama of a father and mother who battled against the odds to save their son's life. Augusto and Michaela... [More] Starring: Nick Nolte, Susan Sarandon, Peter Ustinov, Kathleen Wilhoite Directed By: George Miller

Featured image: Jasin Boland/©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection