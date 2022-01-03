Only Murders In The Building keyart

The pandemic might’ve continued to affect the box office in 2021, but the year gave us a wealth of quality television, including a total of 21 rare 100% Certified Fresh seasons (all of which joined the stellar seasons of Rotten Tomatoes’ 100% Club). The grand total of Certified Fresh TV seasons in 2021 was 94, which is less than the nearly 130 of 2020, but impressive nonetheless.

The first (of many) Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series in the works for Disney+ also made an impressive splash when WandaVisionThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye finally premiered. Marvel’s animated What If? also did well, with a Certified Fresh Tomatometer score that also lands it on this list.

In the end, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building came out on top with the most reviews on its perfect score.

To be Certified Fresh, seasons must score at least 75% on the Tomatometer, with at least 20 critic reviews (five of those from Top Critics). Note: Shows retain their Certified Fresh status even if they fall below that threshold, as long as the scores stay at 70% or above.

To break any ties, seasons that have the same score are then ranked by the overall number of reviews (season only or season and episodic scores together where episodic reviews can be counted). Ties between seasons with the same score and the same number of reviews are broken by the average rating out of 10 found under “See Score Details” link beneath their Tomatometer scores on each season’s page.

Losing Alice: Season 1 (2021)
76%

#94
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Twisty and thrilling, if a tad long, Losing Alice is an engaging psychological drama with style to spare.
Starring: Ayelet Zurer, Lihi Kornowski, Gal Toren, Yossi Marshek
Directed By: Tamar Mozes-Borovitz, Nadav Palti

Big Shot: Season 1 (2021)
78%

#93
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Big Shot struggles to find much new to say, but it boasts strong performances, a sweet disposition, and, with a little perseverance, could become a show worth rooting for.
Starring: John Stamos, Shiri Appleby, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux

Colin in Black and White: Limited Series (2021)
78%

#92
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Black & White's clunky format fumbles the fundamentals of storytelling, but this hybrid series nonetheless scores a touchdown in conveying Colin Kaepernick's truth.
Starring: Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman, Colin Kaepernick
Directed By: Michael Starrbury

The Irregulars: Season 1 (2021)
80%

#91
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: It taps into some fairly regular plot points, but when it dares to defy expectations and focus on its charming young cast, The Irregulars hints at something truly special lingering beneath the surface.
Starring: McKell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love: Season 3 (2021)
80%

#90
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by powerful performances from Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie, Moments in Love is undeniably slow TV, but patient viewers will be rewarded with a surprising and mature season that wears its cinematic inspirations on its sleeve.
Starring: Lena Waithe, Naomi Ackie, Aziz Ansari, Aysha Kala
Directed By: Michael Schur, David Miner, Dave Becky, Igor Srubshchik

Brand New Cherry Flavor: Season 1 (2021)
81%

#89
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though definitely not for all tastes, Brand New Cherry Flavor is a delightfully deranged trip anchored by another incredible performance from Rosa Salazar.
Starring: Rosa Salazar, Eric Lange, Catherine Keener, Manny Jacinto

Scenes From a Marriage: Limited Series (2021)
81%

#88
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though Scenes from a Marriage's straightforward approach at times struggles to justify its existence, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's crackling chemistry and impressive performances are a sight to behold.
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Beharie, Corey Stoll
Directed By: Daniel Bergman, Lars Blomgren, M. Blair Breard, Jessica Chastain

Kevin Can F... Himself: Season 1 (2021)
81%

#87
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Kevin Can F**K Himself's ambitious blend of genres don't always gel, but searing social commentary and a stellar performance from Annie Murphy make for an engaging watch.
Starring: Annie Murphy, Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, Alex Bonifer
Directed By: Oz Rodriguez, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Anna Dokoza

Allen v. Farrow: Miniseries (2021)
82%

#86
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Allen v. Farrow unearths new evidence in a well-known case to craft a compelling - if one-sided - indictment of society's complicity in upholding powerful people over seeking justice for those they've wronged.
Starring: Mia Farrow, Alissa Wilkinson, Ronan Farrow, Tisa Farrow
Directed By: Nancy Abraham, Maiken Baird, Dan Cogan, Kirby Dick

The Investigation: Season 1 (2020)
84%

#85
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though not all of its innovations pay off, The Investigation's deliberate focus on the aftermath of a heinous crime successfully eschews sensationalism while offering sobering insights into the harsh realities of seeking justice.
Starring: Søren Malling, Pilou Asbæk, Pernilla August, Rolf Lassgård
Directed By: Tobias Lindholm

Exterminate All the Brutes: Season 1 (2021)
85%

#84
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While Exterminate All the Brutes perhaps packs a little too much into its limited runtime, it remains a powerful, necessary examination of the horrors of historical colonialism and its lingering impact on the world today.
Starring: Josh Hartnett
Directed By: Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil: Miniseries (2021)
85%

#83
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Harrowing and heartfelt, Dancing with the Devil at times trips over itself, but there's no denying the power of Demi Lovato's candid courage in facing their demons.
Starring: Demi Lovato
Directed By: Michael D. Ratner, Michael D. Ratner, Allison Kaye, Allison Kaye

The Chair: Season 1 (2021)
85%

#82
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Chair is too short to achieve all of its ambitions, but spot-on observations about academia and a sturdy ensemble led by an empathetic -- and hilarious -- performance from Sandra Oh ensure it's never less than watchable.
Starring: Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Nana Mensah
Directed By: Sandra Oh, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernadette Caulfield

The Beast Must Die: Season 1 (2021)
86%

#81
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris make for thrilling combatants in The Beast Must Die, a coiled potboiler that excels with deft performances and rich atmosphere.
Starring: Jared Harris, Cush Jumbo, Billy Howle
Directed By: Marina Brackenbury, Emma Broughton, Gaby Chiappe, Ed Rubin

Midnight Mass: Limited Series (2021)
86%

#80
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An ambitious meditation on grief and faith that is as gorgeous as it is unsettling, Midnight Mass's slow boil is a triumph of terror that will leave viewers shaking - and thinking - long after the credits roll.
Starring: Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish

Bloodlands: Season 1 (2021)
87%

#79
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Bloodlands at times threatens to buckle under the weight of its heavy load, but thrilling twists and incredible performances hold steady to create an engaging, challenging viewing experience.
Starring: James Nesbitt, Lola Petticrew, Chris Walley, Lisa Dwan
Directed By: Mark Redhead, Jimmy Mulville, Jed Mercurio, Pete Travis

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 1 (2021)
87%

#78
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Game Changers doesn't quite flip the puck, but it has enough heart and good humor to make The Mighty Ducks proud.
Starring: Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Emilio Estevez, Swayam Bhatia
Directed By: Steven Brill, Emilio Estevez, Michael Spiller

Dopesick: Season 1 (2021)
86%

#77
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Dopesick at times sinks under the weight of its subject matter, but strong performances from Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever and an empathetic approach to the very real people impacted by the opioid crisis make for harrowing drama.
Starring: Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever
Directed By: Beth Macy, Warren Littlefield, Danny Strong, John Goldwyn

Servant: Season 2 (2021)
88%

#76
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Servant's second season serves up a solid - if not always convincing - set of thrills with a better grasp on its dark humor.
Starring: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free
Directed By: M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Season 1 (2021)
88%

#75
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though its tendency toward too-muchness may test some viewers' patience, slick stop-motion, a killer voice cast, and a seemingly endless well of jokes make M.O.D.O.K. an entertainingly chaotic diversion.
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Directed By: Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Jeph Loeb

Superman & Lois: Season 1 (2021)
88%

#74
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it may be a bit too grounded for some viewers, Superman & Lois draws strength from unexpected places - without skimping on the action -- to carve its own path in a crowded superhero universe.
Starring: Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Alexandra La Roche

The Pursuit of Love: Season 1 (2021)
88%

#73
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it's not always as clever as it fancies itself, The Pursuit of Love's spot-on casting and stylish proceedings prove a delicious enough diversion.
Starring: Emily Beecham, Beattie Edmondson, Lily James, Emily Mortimer

Shadow and Bone: Season 1 (2021)
88%

#72
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: From gorgeous costumes to impressive -- if intimidating -- world-building, Shadow and Bone is certainly as meticulous as its source material, but by folding in unexpected stories it expands the novel's scope to craft an exciting new adventure for fans and newcomers alike.
Starring: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman
Directed By: Eric Heisserer, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Josh Barry

Schmigadoon!: Season 1 (2021)
88%

#71
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Schmigadoon!'s clever inside-theater jokes may not be for everyone, but there's no denying the joy of seeing this talented ensemble sing (and dance!) their hearts out.
Starring: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth
Directed By: Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Barry Sonnenfeld

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Season 1 (2021)
89%

#70
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Packed with blockbuster action and deft character beats, Falcon and the Winter Soldier proves itself worthy of Captain America's legacy with its globetrotting intrigue, mature social commentary, and the sparky rapport between stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.
Starring: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp
Directed By: Kari Skogland

The White Lotus: Season 1 (2021)
89%

#69
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though its true intentions can get a bit murky, gorgeous vistas, twisty drama, and a pitch perfect cast make The White Lotus a compelling - if uncomfortable - viewing destination.
Starring: Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario
Directed By: David Bernad, Nick Hall

Hemingway: Season 1 (2021)
90%

#68
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Thorough and thoughtful, Hemingway's honest approach to its complicated subject avoids hagiography without diminishing the impact of his words.
Starring: Jeff Daniels

Young Rock: Season 1 (2021)
90%

#67
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by a winsome ensemble, Young Rock is an endearing peek behind the curtain of both Dwayne Johnson's childhood and the wild world of wrestling.
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx
Directed By: Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia

Cobra Kai: Season 3 (2021)
90%

#66
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: By pairing its emotional punches with stronger humor, Cobra Kai's third season finds itself in fine fighting form.
Starring: William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan
Directed By: Lin Oeding

Dr. Death: Season 1 (2021)
91%

#65
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it keeps viewers in the waiting room a little too long, Dr. Death is a horrifying tale of medical malpractice centered around Joshua Jackson's sufficiently unsettling performance.
Starring: Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Carrie Preston
Directed By: Patrick Macmanus, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch

Chucky: Season 1 (2021)
91%

#64
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A bloody good time that benefits greatly from Brad Dourif's return, Chucky may not play well for non-fans, but franchise devotees will find its absurd humor and creative horror very much intact on the small screen.
Starring: Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa
Directed By: Nick Antosca, David Kirschner, Don Mancini, Harley Peyton

Music Box: Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage (2021)
91%

#63
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Woodstock 99 documents the notorious music festival like an unraveling horror film to visceral effect, presenting a flashpoint in cultural nadir while suggesting that it was also a sign of troubles to come.
Synopsis: Unfolding over three blazing hot days and nights of nonstop performances and heaving mosh pits, a July 1999 music festival... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Garret Price, Bill Simmons, Jody Gerson, Marc Cimino

Pretend It's a City: Limited Series (2021)
91%

#62
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: If Pretend It's a City can't quite live up to its central duo's creative clout, it's still a delight to see their love for their city - and one another -- in full bloom.
Starring: Fran Lebowitz, Martin Scorsese
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

WandaVision: Season 1 (2021)
91%

#61
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Part loving homage to TV history, part off-kilter mystery, WandaVision is a wonderfully weird and strikingly bold step into the small screen for the MCU - and a perfect showcase for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn
Directed By: Jac Schaeffer, Kevin Feige

Naomi Osaka: Season 1 (2021)
92%

#60
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Under director Garrett Bradley's thoughtful eye, Naomi Osaka is a nuanced, moving portrait of a young athlete learning how to navigate life on and off the court.
Starring: Naomi Osaka
Directed By: Garrett Bradley

Rutherford Falls: Season 1 (2021)
92%

#59
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it takes a few episodes to find its footing, a winsome ensemble, witty writing, and a willingness to engage with complex issues facing Indigenous peoples in modern America make Rutherford Falls a place worth visiting.
Starring: Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh
Directed By: Ed Helms, David Miner, Mike Falbo

Sasquatch: Season 1 (2021)
92%

#58
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: As enigmatic as the cryptic itself, Sasquatch spins an intoxicatingly elusive yarn that will keep viewers searching even after the series ends.
Starring: David Holthouse
Directed By: Joshua Rofé, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn

Loki: Season 1 (2021)
92%

#57
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero -- with a little help from Owen Wilson -- in a series that's as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself.
Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard

Maid: Limited Series (2021)
93%

#56
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Maid takes great care with its sensitive subject matter to craft a drama that is not always easy to watch, but undeniably powerful, grounded by an outstanding performance by Margaret Qualley.
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar
Directed By: John Wells, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Brett Hedblom

What If...?: Season 1 (2021)
93%

#55
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: What If...? may not add much to the larger MCU narrative, but surprising takes on beloved characters and some of the best action sequences in the entire franchise make for engaging viewing.
Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Bryan Andrews, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso

Cruel Summer: Season 1 (2021)
94%

#54
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it may have a bit too much going on, Cruel Summer's delicious twists and delightful turns from its young stars are never less than entertaining.
Starring: Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith
Directed By: Jessica Biel, Tia Napolitano, Michelle Purple, Max Winkler

Resident Alien: Season 1 (2021)
94%

#53
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Resident Alien takes a minute to settle into its skin, but once it does it finds fresh humor in a familiar framework and proves a perfect showcase for Alan Tudyk's singular comedic skills.
Starring: Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund
Directed By: Chris Sheridan, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (2021)
94%

#52
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though Never Have I Ever's sophomore season at times suffers from tonal commitment issues, nuanced writing and an utterly charming cast make it easy to forgive and enjoy.
Starring: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young
Directed By: Lang Fisher, Mindy Kaling

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 1 (2021)
94%

#51
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Armed with an incredible voice cast, Revelation smartly updates Masters of the Universe while retaining the quirky charms of the original to create a show that's bound to please fans and newcomers alike.
Starring: Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar
Directed By: Rob David, Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan

The Witcher: Season 2 (2021)
94%

#50
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Witcher's second season expands on its first in all the best ways -- and most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun.
Starring: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren

Made for Love: Season 1 (2021)
94%

#49
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Made for Love's satirical riffs on technology are undeniably clever, but the most valuable special effects in this twisty odyssey are Cristin Milioti's charisma and comedic timing.
Starring: Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezweni, Billy Magnussen
Directed By: Dean Bakopoulos, Patrick Somerville, Christina Lee, Liza Chasin

You: Season 3 (2021)
94%

#48
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: You takes its thrilling saga to the suburbs with superb results, made all the more delicious by Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti's committed performances.
Starring: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein

Squid Game: Season 1 (2021)
94%

#47
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Squid Game's unflinching brutality is not for the faint of heart, but sharp social commentary and a surprisingly tender core will keep viewers glued to the screen - even if it's while watching between their fingers.
Starring: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Young-soo, Wi Ha-joon
Directed By: Hwang Dong-hyuk

The Underground Railroad: Limited Series (2021)
94%

#46
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With a superb ensemble and Barry Jenkins' singular eye, The Underground Railroad delicately translates its source material into a powerfully humane series that is as challenging as it is necessary.
Starring: Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Joel Edgerton, Aaron Pierre
Directed By: Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner

The Beatles: Get Back: Miniseries (2021)
94%

#45
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: It may be too much of a good thing for some viewers, but The Beatles: Get Back offers a thrillingly immersive look at the band's creative process.
Starring: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr
Directed By: Peter Jackson, Peter Jackson, Ken Kamins, Ken Kamins

Waffles + Mochi: Season 1 (2021)
95%

#44
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A deliciously silly serving of edutainment, Waffles + Mochi is a delightful treat.
Starring: Michelle Obama, Piotr Michael, Michelle Zamora, Diona Elise Burnett
Directed By: Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

Rick and Morty: Season 5 (2021)
95%

#43
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Bold, bombastic, and just the right amount of baffling, Rick and Morty's fifth season is an action-packed journey that may finally put Rick in his place.
Starring: Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, Chris Parnell
Directed By: Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland, Jacob Hair

Mare of Easttown: Limited Series (2021)
95%

#42
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Grounded by a career-best Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown's ambitions at times exceed its reach, but its central mystery is supported by such strong sense of place and character it hardly matters.
Starring: Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice
Directed By: Gordon Gray, Paul Lee, Gavin O'Connor, Mark Roybal

In Treatment: Season 4 (2021)
96%

#41
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: In Treatment returns with a solid fourth season that captures the spirit of the original while giving its new ensemble - led by an outstanding Uzo Aduba - plenty of room to shine.
Starring: Uzo Aduba, Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey
Directed By: Stephen Levinson, Hagai Levi, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Schuur

The Wonder Years: Season 1 (2021)
96%

#40
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Sweetly nostalgic without sacrificing substance, The Wonder Years captures the magic of the original while adding necessary nuance and context to its tale of Black life in America.
Starring: Don Cheadle, Elisha "EJ" Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh
Directed By: Saladin Patterson, Lee Daniels, Marc Velez, Fred Savage

Heels: Season 1 (2021)
96%

#39
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig sell hard in Heels, an impressive new drama that has compelling angles on both sides of the rope.
Starring: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack
Directed By: Chris Donnelly, Mike O'Malley, Patrick Walmsley, Julie Yorn

Lupin: Part 2 (2021)
96%

#38
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Smart, sexy, and stylish, Lupin's highly bingeable second season is perfect summer viewing.
Starring: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia
Directed By: Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, Louis Leterrier

Star Wars: Visions: Season 1 (2021)
96%

#37
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Gorgeously animated and wildly creative, Visions is an eclectic, but wholly enjoyable collection of Star Wars stories that breathe new life into the galaxy.
Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kimiko Glenn, Karen Fukuhara, Jamie Chung
Directed By: Justin Leach, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Kanako Shirasaki

Wellington Paranormal: Season 1 (2018)
97%

#36
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A deft blend of monster-of-the-week frights and low-key humor, Wellington Paranormal is a droll delight.
Starring: Mike Minogue, Karen O'Leary, Maaka Pohatu, Jemaine Clement
Directed By: Jackie van Beek, Jackie Van Beech

Hellbound: Season 1 (2021)
97%

#35
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Summoned by the devilish imagination of writer-director Yeon Sang-ho, Hellbound leverages its terrifying concept to thoughtfully explore human fallibility.
Starring: Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Won Jin-ah, Park Jung-min

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece: Season 1 (2020)
97%

#34
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With a winsome cast, picturesque setting, and plenty of heart, All Creatures Great and Smallis a gentle reminder that good drama can be as soothing as it is entertaining.
Starring: Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Callum Woodhouse
Directed By: Andy Hay, Metin Hüseyin, Brian Percival, Melissa Gallant

The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 1 (2021)
97%

#33
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While The Sex Lives of College Girls doesn't rewrite the syllabus for Anthropology 101, it succeeds gracefully as a warm-hearted romp on campus.
Starring: Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott
Directed By: Mindy Kaling, Justin Noble, Howard Klein

McCartney 3,2,1: Season 1 (2021)
97%

#32
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Casual listeners' mileage may vary, but audiophiles and Beatles devotees will love seeing Sir Paul McCartney and producer Rick Rubin come together to talk shop.
Starring: Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin
Directed By: Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg

Station Eleven: Limited Series (2021)
97%

#31
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Station Eleven rewards patient viewers with an insightful and thematically rich assertion that -- even in the post-apocalypse -- the show must go on.
Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot
Directed By: Hiro Murai, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott M. Delman

Landscapers: Season 1 (2021)
97%

#30
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Landscapers layers enigmatic style onto an already unbelievable true story with varying results, but Olivia Colman and David Thewlis ground the absurdity with outstanding performances.
Starring: Olivia Colman, David Thewlis, Samuel Anderson, Felicity Montagu
Directed By: Will Sharpe, Olivia Colman, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry

Sweet Tooth: Season 1 (2021)
97%

#29
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Emotionally engaging, superbly acted, and incredibly entertaining, Sweet Tooth will satisfy fantasy fans of all ages.
Starring: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen
Directed By: Beth Schwartz, Jim Mickle, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey

It's a Sin: Miniseries (2021)
97%

#28
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Propelled by an exquisite cast, empathetic writing, and a distinct visual style, It's a Sin is an incredible feat of small-screen magic.
Starring: Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, Keeley Hawes
Directed By: Peter Hoar

Succession: Season 3 (2021)
97%

#27
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Fans already buying what Sucession is selling will be pleasantly surprised to find its third season in crackling form - even if it gets a little too real from time to time.
Starring: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass
Directed By: Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell

Ted Lasso: Season 2 (2021)
97%

#26
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: As comforting as a buttery biscuit from a friend, Ted Lasso's sophomore season is a feel-good triumph that plays into the show's strengths while giving its supporting team more time on the pitch.
Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift
Directed By: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Brendan Hunt

Girls5eva: Season 1 (2021)
98%

#25
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and just nostalgic enough, Girls5eva's intelligent insights are brought to brilliant life by its talented quartet, whose individual gifts come together to make sweet comedic harmony.
Starring: Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles
Directed By: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner

Lupin: Part 1 (2021)
98%

#24
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Omar Sy effortlessly hits every mark in Lupin, an engrossing espionage thriller that lives up to its source material and then some.
Starring: Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Ludivine Sagnier

Reservation Dogs: Season 1 (2021)
98%

#23
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Aimless afternoons yield absurd delights in Reservation Dogs, a low-key comedy that deftly captures the malaise of youth and Rez life thanks in no small part to its impressive central crew.
Starring: D'Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Jewel Alexis, Lane Factor
Directed By: Garrett Basch, Sydney Freeland, Blackhorse Lowe

Invincible: Season 1 (2021)
98%

#22
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With bold animation, bloody action, and an all-star cast led by the charming Steven Yeun, Invincible smartly adapts its source material without sacrificing its nuanced perspective on the price of superpowers.
Starring: Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen

Painting With John: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#21
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A celebration of art and life through the eyes of a delightful curmudgeon, Painting with John is a surprising, intimate feat of TV joy.
Starring: John Lurie
Directed By: John Lurie, Adam McKay, Todd Schulman

Feel Good: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#20
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Feel Good's second season is at once sharp and soft, a bittersweet examination of love and life that will leave viewers wanting more from Mae Martin ASAP.
Starring: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Sophie Thompson, Lisa Kudrow
Directed By: Ally Pankiw, Ben Farrell, Hannah MacKay, Toby Stevens

Time: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Time's heavy load can be challenging, but strong writing and a magnificent performance from Sean Bean make for an incredible, thought-provoking watch.
Starring: James Nelson-Joyce, Kadiff Kirwan, Bobby Schofield, Dean Fagan
Directed By: Lewis Arnold

For All Mankind: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: For All Mankind's sophomore flight isn't without its hiccups, but compelling character work and a renewed sense of wonder make for thrilling viewing.
Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten
Directed By: Maril Davis, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Nichole Beattie

The Lady and the Dale: Miniseries (2021)
100%

#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An intoxicating blend of historical footage, candid interviews, and animation that deftly captures Liz Carmichael's incredible life, The Lady and the Dale is a wild ride.
Starring:
Directed By: Jay Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mark Duplass

Dickinson: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#16
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Authentically itself to the very last, Dickinson's final season delivers elegant closure like a well-structured stanza.
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov
Directed By: Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, Paul Lee, Josh Stern

LuLaRich: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With lurid twists, wild characters, and tons of spandex, LuLaRich is oh-so-good.
Starring: Deanne Stidham, Mark Stidham
Directed By: Blye Pagon Faust, Cori Shepherd Stern, Mike Gasparro

Blindspotting: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The rare adaptation that exceeds its source material, Blindspotting deftly takes on complicated social constructs with comedic flair, crafting a show that's as funny as it is poignant while giving its incredible ensemble --- led by the captivating Jasmine Cephas Jones -- plenty of room to shine.
Starring: Jasmine Cephas Jones, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron
Directed By: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Calder, Keith Calder

Pose: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it's entirely too short, Pose's final season is a joyously entertaining celebration of life that is not to be missed.
Starring: Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar
Directed By: Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh

Dickinson: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With stronger writing and a never-better Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson finds surer footing in its second season without losing any of its strange delights.
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov
Directed By: Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, Paul Lee, Alex Goldstone

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (2021)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Cobra Kai still delights in a fourth season that mines great fun from shifting alliances, chiefly the uneasy truce between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.
Starring: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña
Directed By: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, James Lassiter

The Great: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Great continues its revisionist reign stronger than before thanks to its addictive wit and marvelous cast -- huzzah!
Starring: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley
Directed By: Marian Macgowan, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, Brittany Kahan Ward

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Carried on the wings of its cast's incredible chemistry and the strongest writing of the series so far, What We Do in the Shadows' third season is scary good.
Starring: Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen
Directed By: Jemaine Clement, Paul Simms, Taika Waititi, Scott Rudin

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A triumph of sketch comedy, I Think You Should Leave's sophomore season dives deeper into Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin's strange minds with manically delightful results.
Starring: Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, Conner O'Malley
Directed By: Alice Mathias, Akiva Schaffer

Starstruck: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Starstruck doesn't rewrite the rom-com datebook, but with a quick wit and a star-making turn from the dynamic Rose Matafeo it's easy to fall for anyway.
Starring: Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, Minnie Driver
Directed By: Karen Maine

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: It covers familiar ground, but with a feast of rare footage and a clear affection for its subject 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is as edifying as it is entertaining.
Starring:
Directed By: Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, David Joseph, Adam Barker

Mythic Quest: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Smartly written, sharply performed, and sentimental without losing its sense of humor, Mythic Quest's stellar second season solidifies its place as one of TV's best workplace comedies.
Starring: Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim
Directed By: David Hornsby, David Gordon Green, Nicholas Frenkel, Jason Altman

Yellowjackets: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A genre mashup that blends smoothly, Yellowjackets presents an absorbing mystery with plenty of sting.
Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress
Directed By: Jonathan Lisco, Drew Comins

We Are Lady Parts: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Infectious energy, great songs, and a magnetic cast come together to make We Are Lady Parts a rocking comedy that is as subversive as it is hilarious.
Starring: Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Faith Omole, Juliette Motamed
Directed By: Mark Freeland, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner

Hacks: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A prickling debut that pulls few punches, Hacks deftly balances its sharp critiques of the comedy world with more intimate moments, all the while giving the incomparable Jean Smart a role worthy of her talents -- and an excellent partner in Hannah Einbinder.
Starring: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs
Directed By: Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett

Only Murders in the Building: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Only Murders in the Building's silly approach to true crime obsessives is at once hilarious and insightful, thanks in large part to its extremely charming central trio.
Starring: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez
Directed By: Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman

