(Photo by Hulu)

The Best TV of 2021



Updated January 3, 2022

The pandemic might’ve continued to affect the box office in 2021, but the year gave us a wealth of quality television, including a total of 21 rare 100% Certified Fresh seasons (all of which joined the stellar seasons of Rotten Tomatoes’ 100% Club). The grand total of Certified Fresh TV seasons in 2021 was 94, which is less than the nearly 130 of 2020, but impressive nonetheless.

The first (of many) Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series in the works for Disney+ also made an impressive splash when WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye finally premiered. Marvel’s animated What If? also did well, with a Certified Fresh Tomatometer score that also lands it on this list.

In the end, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building came out on top with the most reviews on its perfect score.

To be Certified Fresh, seasons must score at least 75% on the Tomatometer, with at least 20 critic reviews (five of those from Top Critics). Note: Shows retain their Certified Fresh status even if they fall below that threshold, as long as the scores stay at 70% or above.

Read Also: The Best Movies of 2021

To break any ties, seasons that have the same score are then ranked by the overall number of reviews (season only or season and episodic scores together where episodic reviews can be counted). Ties between seasons with the same score and the same number of reviews are broken by the average rating out of 10 found under “See Score Details” link beneath their Tomatometer scores on each season’s page.

Need more suggestions? Check out our comprehensive list of the best TV and streaming shows of 2020 — there are a whopping 129 Certified Fresh TV seasons on last year’s list.

Did your favorite shows of 2021 make our list of the best-reviewed TV of the year? Tell us about your picks in the comments!

Exterminate All the Brutes: Season 1 (2021) 85% #84 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: While Exterminate All the Brutes perhaps packs a little too much into its limited runtime, it remains a powerful, necessary examination of the horrors of historical colonialism and its lingering impact on the world today. Starring: Josh Hartnett Directed By: Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety

Hemingway: Season 1 (2021) 90% #68 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Thorough and thoughtful, Hemingway's honest approach to its complicated subject avoids hagiography without diminishing the impact of his words. Starring: Jeff Daniels

Naomi Osaka: Season 1 (2021) 92% #60 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Under director Garrett Bradley's thoughtful eye, Naomi Osaka is a nuanced, moving portrait of a young athlete learning how to navigate life on and off the court. Starring: Naomi Osaka Directed By: Garrett Bradley

Looking for more TV and movies to watch? Check out our guide to the best in streaming and TV, Binge Central.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.