(Photo by Paramount/ Courtesy Everett Collection. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING.)

Best Spy Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

Spies! Secret agents! Intelligence officers! Undercover operatives! Moles! (Moley moley moley moley!) Some of our favorite characters in some of our favorite movies are adept at sneaking into where they don’t belong and either taking out enemies or gathering crucial information.

To celebrate the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the conclusion to the decades-in-the-making story arc that began with Mission: Impossible, we present our top 100 Best Spy Movies, ranked by Tomatometer.

What counts as a spy movie, first of all? Our definition is that the movie has to have spy characters and a political, international, and/or high-government dressing. That’s a pretty broad definition, but it allows us to include a lot of great films. The list is also Certified Fresh movies alone.

#2 007: Goldfinger (1964)

99% 89% #2 Critics Consensus: Goldfinger is where James Bond as we know him comes into focus - it features one of 007's most famous lines ("A martini. Shaken, not stirred.") and a wide range of gadgets that would become the series' trademark. Synopsis: Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and [More] Starring: Sean Connery , Gert Fröbe , Honor Blackman , Shirley Eaton Directed By: Guy Hamilton

#11 Black Bag (2025)

96% 70% #11 Critics Consensus: Sleek in design and spiked with dry wit, Black Bag is an exemplary espionage caper that lets movie stars like Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender do what they do best -- light up the screen. Synopsis: BLACK BAG is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his beloved wife Kathryn. When she BLACK BAG is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his beloved wife Kathryn. When she [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett , Michael Fassbender , Marisa Abela , Tom Burke Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#13 Notorious (1946)

96% 91% #13 Critics Consensus: Sublime direction from Hitchcock, and terrific central performances from Ingrid Bergman and Cary Grant make this a bona-fide classic worthy of a re-visit. Synopsis: In order to help bring Nazis to justice, U.S. government agent T.R. Devlin recruits Alicia Huberman, the American daughter of In order to help bring Nazis to justice, U.S. government agent T.R. Devlin recruits Alicia Huberman, the American daughter of [More] Starring: Cary Grant , Ingrid Bergman , Claude Rains , Louis Calhern Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#14 Spy (2015)

95% 78% #14 Critics Consensus: Simultaneously broad and progressive, Spy offers further proof that Melissa McCarthy and writer-director Paul Feig bring out the best in one another -- and delivers scores of belly laughs along the way. Synopsis: Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey, Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey, [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy , Jason Statham , Rose Byrne , Miranda Hart Directed By: Paul Feig

#18 Casino Royale (2006)

94% 90% #18 Critics Consensus: Casino Royale disposes of the silliness and gadgetry that plagued recent James Bond outings, and Daniel Craig delivers what fans and critics have been waiting for: a caustic, haunted, intense reinvention of 007. Synopsis: After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers [More] Starring: Daniel Craig , Eva Green , Mads Mikkelsen , Judi Dench Directed By: Martin Campbell

#22 Charade (1963)

94% 92% #22 Critics Consensus: A globetrotting caper that prizes its idiosyncratic pieces over the general puzzle, Charade is a delightful romp with Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn's sparkling chemistry at the center of some perfectly orchestrated mayhem. Synopsis: After Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) falls for the dashing Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) on a skiing holiday in the French After Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) falls for the dashing Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) on a skiing holiday in the French [More] Starring: Cary Grant , Audrey Hepburn , Walter Matthau , James Coburn Directed By: Stanley Donen

#24 Skyfall (2012)

92% 86% #24 Critics Consensus: Sam Mendes brings Bond surging back with a smart, sexy, riveting action thriller that qualifies as one of the best 007 films to date. Synopsis: When James Bond's (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents When James Bond's (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents [More] Starring: Daniel Craig , Judi Dench , Javier Bardem , Ralph Fiennes Directed By: Sam Mendes

(Photo by Sony / Courtesy Everett Collection. CASINO ROYALE.)

You may notice that there are several spy movies conspicuous by their absence in this list. To explain why, a quick history of spy movies during the Cold War is necessary. Buckle up:

During the 1960s and ’70s, there was a constant fear throughout the Western world due to the Cold War. Nuclear attack could happen at any time and students practiced “duck and cover.” Paranoia about communism was rampant. Love of country was paramount, and anyone who dissented was automatically suspect. Spies could be everywhere!

This fear was channeled by filmmakers into some of the best spy movies ever made. They’re not listed here because they don’t meet our minimum review threshold for Certified Fresh: review websites, newspapers and blogs aren’t inclined to review old spy movies when there are new films to be concerned about. Still, it’s important to point out that movies like the British films The Ipcress File and The Quiller Memorandum, British / French film The Day of the Jackal and the later American movie The Falcon and the Snowman are excellent and well worth tracking down.

#45 Thunderball (1965)

85% 73% #45 Critics Consensus: Lavishly rendered set pieces and Sean Connery's enduring charm make Thunderball a big, fun adventure, even if it doesn't quite measure up to the series' previous heights. Synopsis: Led by one-eyed evil mastermind Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi), the terrorist group SPECTRE hijacks two warheads from a NATO plane Led by one-eyed evil mastermind Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi), the terrorist group SPECTRE hijacks two warheads from a NATO plane [More] Starring: Sean Connery , Claudine Auger , Adolfo Celi , Luciana Paluzzi Directed By: Terence Young

#50 JFK (1991)

84% 88% #50 Critics Consensus: As history, Oliver Stone's JFK is dubious, but as filmmaking it's electric, cramming a ton of information and excitement into its three-hour runtime and making great use of its outstanding cast. Synopsis: This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans [More] Starring: Kevin Costner , Sissy Spacek , Joe Pesci , Tommy Lee Jones Directed By: Oliver Stone

(Photo by Universal/ Courtesy Everett Collection. THE BOURNE IDENTITY.)

Spy films got a renaissance of sorts in the 1990s and 2000s, after the Berlin Wall fell. Technology developed to the point where high-tech spying was possible through computers and through phone lines. Enemy of the State, starring Will Smith and Gene Hackman, was a spiritual sequel of sorts to The Conversation from 1974. Another great spy film, Ronin, starred Robert De Niro in a series of spectacular car chases to retrieve a briefcase Macguffin. The ’90s was also the decade of wicked satire, so spoofs of spy films were everywhere, kicking off with the Austin Powers series, which mainly satirized British spy films that Mike Myers enjoyed in his youth, like Our Man Flint.

The 2000s brought an updated take on the 1980s Bourne novel spy series, with Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, a man with no memory, mysterious fighting and gun skills, and ties to a strange paramilitary organization.

#65 Haywire (2011)

80% 41% #65 Critics Consensus: MMA star and first-time actress Gina Carano displays ample action-movie chops in Haywire, a fast-paced thriller with a top-notch cast and outstanding direction from Steven Soderbergh. Synopsis: Mallory Kane (Gina Carano) is a highly trained operative for a government security contractor. Her missions take her to the Mallory Kane (Gina Carano) is a highly trained operative for a government security contractor. Her missions take her to the [More] Starring: Gina Carano , Michael Fassbender , Ewan McGregor , Bill Paxton Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#66 GoldenEye (1995)

80% 83% #66 Critics Consensus: The first and best Pierce Brosnan Bond film, GoldenEye brings the series into a more modern context, and the result is a 007 entry that's high-tech, action-packed, and urbane. Synopsis: When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006 (Sean Bean), a former ally-turned-enemy, When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006 (Sean Bean), a former ally-turned-enemy, [More] Starring: Pierce Brosnan , Sean Bean , Izabella Scorupco , Famke Janssen Directed By: Martin Campbell

#68 Atomic Blonde (2017)

79% 64% #68 Critics Consensus: Atomic Blonde gets enough mileage out of its stylish action sequences -- and ever-magnetic star -- to make up for a narrative that's somewhat less hard-hitting than its protagonist. Synopsis: Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who's willing to use all of Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who's willing to use all of [More] Starring: Charlize Theron , James McAvoy , Eddie Marsan , John Goodman Directed By: David Leitch

#69 Munich (2005)

79% 83% #69 Critics Consensus: Munich can't quite achieve its lofty goals, but this thrilling, politically even-handed look at the fallout from an intractable political conflict is still well worth watching. Synopsis: After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner [More] Starring: Eric Bana , Daniel Craig , Geoffrey Rush , Ciarán Hinds Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#75 Fair Game (2010)

78% 65% #75 Critics Consensus: It struggles with the balance between fact-based biopic and taut political thriller, but Fair Game brims with righteous anger -- and benefits from superb performances by Naomi Watts and Sean Penn. Synopsis: Wife and mother Valerie Plame (Naomi Watts) has a double life as a CIA operative, hiding her vocation from family Wife and mother Valerie Plame (Naomi Watts) has a double life as a CIA operative, hiding her vocation from family [More] Starring: Naomi Watts , Sean Penn , Sam Shepard , Ty Burrell Directed By: Doug Liman

(Photo by Focus/ Courtesy Everett Collection. TINKER TAILOR SOLDIER SPY.)

Since spy movies are usually genre pictures, they generally don’t have much luck at the Academy Awards. Even Hitchcock only won one Best Picture (the non-spy film) and one honorary Oscar in his day and never won for Best Director (though he was nominated five times for the latter), which seems mind-boggling today.

In fact, the only spy movie to win Best Picture was Argo in 2012, and no director has won Best Director for a spy movie. Argo, a dramatization of a true story features Ben Affleck (who also directed and produced) as a CIA officer who devises an elaborate plan to get six hostages out of Iran by creating an entire fake sci-fi movie from scratch, including concept art by Jack Kirby! The true story of what happened during what’s now called the Canadian Caper was classified until just recently, which allowed Affleck to make this movie.

Among other Academy Awards involving spy films, Mark Rylance won Best Supporting Actor as Rudolf Abel in Bridge of Spies, and Gary Oldman won Best Actor as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Among women, Ingrid Bergman won Best Actress as Alicia Huberman in Hitchcock’s Notorious, so at least Hitchcock’s movies were still awarded at the time in some way.

#88 Red (2010)

72% 72% #88 Critics Consensus: It may not be the killer thrill ride you'd expect from an action movie with a cast of this caliber, but Red still thoroughly outshines most of its big-budget counterparts with its wit and style. Synopsis: After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old [More] Starring: Bruce Willis , Morgan Freeman , John Malkovich , Helen Mirren Directed By: Robert Schwentke

(Photo by Universal/ Courtesy Everett Collection. BLACK BAG.)

Though not showered with golden statues, spy movies tend to do very well at the box office, as filmgoers love to return time and again to movie theaters to see characters wear disguises, avoid capture, and find their targets under cover of darkness.

The biggest live-action spy movie of all time going by worldwide gross, and the only one to pass $300 million at the box office, is Skyfall, the third of five Daniel Craig James Bond movies and the one with the Home Alone-like estate-invasion theme. Skyfall is surpassed by Despicable Me 2, a family-oriented animated sequel with equal parts espionage and supervillain themes.

Others that have crested the $200 million mark are The Bourne Ultimatum, the second of the Bourne series and the highest rated; Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth entry in the series and the second pairing writer-director Christopher McQuarrie with Tom Cruise; Mission: Impossible II, the strange second entry by director John Woo and the top-grossing movie of 2000; Austin Powers in Goldmember, the third and arguably best of this satirical series; Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, the sequel to Fallout; Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, the highly anticipated followup to the surprise home video hit; and Spectre, the Bond movie after Skyfall that brought back the classic evil spy organization of the same name and its leader, Blofeld. (Steve Horton)