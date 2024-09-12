Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2024 Emmy Winners

TAGGED AS: Awards, Best TV, Emmys, Predictions, what to watch
(Photo by Courtesy of Prime Video)
It’s time for the Emmys and our predictions for who will take home hardware for the best television of the past year. Shōgun leads all series with 25 nominations, and after this past weekend, they go into the Sunday night ceremony with the most wins. Coming off their record-breaking 14-win haul at the Creative Arts Emmys, the team behind the acclaimed adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 novel is riding high, and the series is on its way to being one of the most-awarded shows in television history. Our predictions rightly support that, although we aren’t expecting a Shōgun sweep of all the categories they were nominated for. The same can also be said for The Bear, the second-most nominated show, which goes into the weekend with high hopes and expected wins in several categories.
With so much domination on the Comedy and Drama side, the most exciting contests of the night are sure to be in the Limited Series category. Issa Lopez’s True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, was the hands-down favorite to sweep most of the Limited Series acting categories. However, the late resurgence of the based-on-true-events Baby Reindeer gives us a bit of pause, especially regarding the uncanny performance by supporting actress Jessica Gunning. The bad press around the Netflix series and the supposed real-life subjects’ court case might turn off some Television Academy voters, but as this was such a dominant force throughout the viewing period, we have to expect the series to take home something this Sunday — the question is which prize. In addition to that, we’re holding out hope that Fallout, which unfortunately suffered the unenviable fate of sharing pretty much every category with Shōgun, will find a way to win somewhere despite the latter’s dominance.
(Photo by Courtesy of FX/Hulu)
We also hope The Morning Show’s third season will get some well-deserved love. Many wrote the show off as uneven and perhaps slightly more style than substance, but its third season was arguably its best. With Mimi Leder coming on for directing duties, the show found its groove and showcased the best work of lead actresses Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Additionally, the supporting work of Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, Holland Taylor, and Nicole Beharie came together to create one of the best ensemble acting performances in television history.
This year is interesting, with four or five shows dominating most categories and receiving the lion’s share of awards. We expect this to be a night of repeats (pun intended), where the same shows will be called up multiple times for multiple wins. It will be most exciting to see who, besides The Bear, Shōgun, The Crown, and True Detective: Night Country, will make their way up to the dais. Will Hacks be able to break through in the Best Writing category? Will somebody from The Gilded Age be able to steal a trophy from a frontrunner?
No matter what happens, we’ll be on hand to recap all of the winners with live coverage of the ceremony, which will be hosted by Emmy winners and Schitt’s Creek stars Dan and Eugene Levy.
So read on for our predictions for this year’s Emmy winners, and check back on our Awards Tour Hub for all Emmy News. And if you Disagree with one of our picks. Let us know in the comments.
(Photo by Courtesy of FX/Hulu)
The Nominees:
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Who will Win? The Bear
Possible Spoiler: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Coulda Woulda Shoulda: Poker Face
(Photo by Courtesy of Hulu/FX)
The Nominees:
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple TV+)
Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
Who will Win? Ayo Edebiri
Coulda Woulda Shoulda: Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs)
(Photo by Courtesy of (FX/Hulu))
The Nominees:
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)
Who will Win? Jeremy Allen White
(Photo by Courtesy of ABC)
The Nominees:
Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Who will Win? Janelle James
Possible Spoiler: Meryl Streep
(Photo by Courtesy of FX/Hulu)
The Nominees:
Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)
Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)
Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Who will Win? Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Possible Spoiler: Tyler James Williams
Coulda Woulda Shoulda: Alanna Ubach (Ted)
(Photo by Courtesy of FX/Hulu)
The Nominees:
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shogūn (FX)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Who will Win? Shogūn
Possible Spoilers: The Crown, Fallout
(Photo by Courtesy of FX)
The Nominees:
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)
Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Who will Win? Anna Sawai
Coulda Woulda Shoulda: Ella Purnell (Fallout), Emma Stone (The Curse)
(Photo by Courtesy of Prime Video)
The Nominees:
Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple TV+)
Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun, FX)
Dominic West (The Crown, Netflix)
Who will Win? Walton Goggins
Possible Spoiler: Hiroyuki Sanada
Coulda Woulda Shoulda: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
The Nominees
Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)
Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)
Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Who will Win? Elizabeth Debicki
Coulda Woulda Shoulda: Audra McDonald (The Glided Age)
(Photo by Courtesy of FX/Hulu)
The Nominees:
Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun, FX)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Takehiro Hira (Shōgun, FX)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)
Who will Win? Tadanobu Asano
Possible Spoiler: Billy Crudup
Coulda Woulda Shoulda: Benny Safdie (The Curse)
(Photo by Courtesy of HBO)
The Nominees:
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Fargo (FX)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)
Who will Win? True Detective: Night Country
Possible Spoiler: Baby Reindeer
Coulda Woulda Shoulda: Masters of the Air, Expats
(Photo by Courtesy of HBO)
The Nominees:
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)
Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Who will Win? Jodie Foster
Possible Spoiler: Juno Temple
Coulda Woulda Shoulda: Sandra Oh (Quiz Lady)
(Photo by Courtesy of FX/Hulu)
The Nominees:
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)
Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)
Who will Win? Jon Hamm
Possible Spoiler: Matt Bomer
Coulda Woulda Shoulda: Tony Shalhoub (Mr Monk’s Last Case)
(Photo by Courtesy of Paramount+)
Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)
Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)
Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Who will Win? Jonathan Bailey
Possible Spoiler: John Hawkes
(Photo by Courtesy of Netflix)
The Nominees:
Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)
Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Who will Win? Jessica Gunning
Possible Spoiler: Kali Reis
(Photo by Courtesy of FX/Hulu)
The Nominees:
Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)
Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shōgun, FX)
Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shōgun, FX)
Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Who will Win? Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shōgun, FX)
Possible Spoiler: Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shōgun, FX)
(Photo by Courtesy of HBO)
The Nominees:
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)
Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)
Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)
Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Who will Win? Issa López
Possible Spoiler: Richard Gadd
(Photo by Courtesy of FX/Hul)
The Nominees:
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)
Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
Who will Win? Christopher Storer
Possible Spoiler: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Coulda Woulda Shoulda: Tony Shalhoub (Mr Monk’s Last Case)
The 2024 Emmy Awards will air at 5 pm PST / 8 pm EST on ABC.
On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.
Lead Image Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video