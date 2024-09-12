Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2024 Emmy Winners

(Photo by Courtesy of Prime Video)

It’s time for the Emmys and our predictions for who will take home hardware for the best television of the past year. Shōgun leads all series with 25 nominations, and after this past weekend, they go into the Sunday night ceremony with the most wins. Coming off their record-breaking 14-win haul at the Creative Arts Emmys, the team behind the acclaimed adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 novel is riding high, and the series is on its way to being one of the most-awarded shows in television history. Our predictions rightly support that, although we aren’t expecting a Shōgun sweep of all the categories they were nominated for. The same can also be said for The Bear, the second-most nominated show, which goes into the weekend with high hopes and expected wins in several categories.

With so much domination on the Comedy and Drama side, the most exciting contests of the night are sure to be in the Limited Series category. Issa Lopez’s True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, was the hands-down favorite to sweep most of the Limited Series acting categories. However, the late resurgence of the based-on-true-events Baby Reindeer gives us a bit of pause, especially regarding the uncanny performance by supporting actress Jessica Gunning. The bad press around the Netflix series and the supposed real-life subjects’ court case might turn off some Television Academy voters, but as this was such a dominant force throughout the viewing period, we have to expect the series to take home something this Sunday — the question is which prize. In addition to that, we’re holding out hope that Fallout, which unfortunately suffered the unenviable fate of sharing pretty much every category with Shōgun, will find a way to win somewhere despite the latter’s dominance.

(Photo by Courtesy of FX/Hulu)

We also hope The Morning Show’s third season will get some well-deserved love. Many wrote the show off as uneven and perhaps slightly more style than substance, but its third season was arguably its best. With Mimi Leder coming on for directing duties, the show found its groove and showcased the best work of lead actresses Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Additionally, the supporting work of Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, Holland Taylor, and Nicole Beharie came together to create one of the best ensemble acting performances in television history.

This year is interesting, with four or five shows dominating most categories and receiving the lion’s share of awards. We expect this to be a night of repeats (pun intended), where the same shows will be called up multiple times for multiple wins. It will be most exciting to see who, besides The Bear, Shōgun, The Crown, and True Detective: Night Country, will make their way up to the dais. Will Hacks be able to break through in the Best Writing category? Will somebody from The Gilded Age be able to steal a trophy from a frontrunner?

No matter what happens, we’ll be on hand to recap all of the winners with live coverage of the ceremony, which will be hosted by Emmy winners and Schitt’s Creek stars Dan and Eugene Levy.

So read on for our predictions for this year’s Emmy winners, and check back on our Awards Tour Hub for all Emmy News. And if you Disagree with one of our picks. Let us know in the comments.