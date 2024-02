(Photo by Warner Bros.)

The 100 Best Movies of 2014, Ranked by Tomatometer

Enter the best movies of 2014, where we list every movie that went Certified Fresh. 2014 was the year we began peak-Marvel Cinematic Universe with the transformative paranoid thriller Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Guardians of the Galaxy, transforming comic book C-listers into pop culture icons.

Science-fiction had a good spread with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt‘s Edge of Tomorrow, Bong Joon-Ho’s Snowpiercer, the start of Legendary’s take on Godzilla, and Christopher Nolan’s epic Interstellar. Elevated horror continue turning the screws on the genre with The Babadook and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.

2014 was also the end of Studio Ghibli as we once knew it, with Isao Takahata releasing his final film, the elegiac fable The Tale of Princess Kaguya, and Hayao Miyazaki with his melancholic The Wind Rises, also the director’s last until coming out of retirement for The Boy and the Heron.

Keanu Reeves found his way back with John Wick. Jake Gyllenhaal reinvented himself for the grimy, unsettling Nightcrawler. Wes Anderson hit the mainstream with The Grand Budapest Hotel. And Richard Linklater turned in his report on Boyhood, 12 years after starting. Boyhood would go on to win our 2014 Golden Tomato Award for Best Movie, and would additionally be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. One-take wonder Birdman would ultimately take home the Academy Award, over other nominees American Sniper, Budapest Hotel, The Imitation Game, Selma, The Theory of Everything, and Whiplash.

The worldwide highest-grossing movie of the 2014 is not on this list: Transformers: Age of Extinction, with over $1.1 billion. The rest of the top ten box office are: The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Guardians of the Galaxy, Maleficent, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Interstellar.

#1 Gloria (2013) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 105442% Critics Consensus: Marvelously directed by Sebastian Lelio and beautifully led by a powerful performance from Paulina Garcia, Gloria takes an honest, sweetly poignant look at a type of character that's all too often neglected in Hollywood. Synopsis: An aging divorcee (Paulina García) embarks on an intense affair with a man (Sergio Hernández) she picked up at a... An aging divorcee (Paulina García) embarks on an intense affair with a man (Sergio Hernández) she picked up at a... [More] Starring: Paulina García, Sergio Hernández, Diego Fontecilla, Coca Guazzini Directed By: Sebastián Lelio

#3 Selma (2014) 99% #3 Adjusted Score: 114107% Critics Consensus: Fueled by a gripping performance from David Oyelowo, Selma draws inspiration and dramatic power from the life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. -- but doesn't ignore how far we remain from the ideals his work embodied. Synopsis: Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... [More] Starring: David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson, Carmen Ejogo, Giovanni Ribisi Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#5 The Babadook (2014) 98% #5 Adjusted Score: 109630% Critics Consensus: The Babadook relies on real horror rather than cheap jump scares -- and boasts a heartfelt, genuinely moving story to boot. Synopsis: A troubled widow (Essie Davis) discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home... A troubled widow (Essie Davis) discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home... [More] Starring: Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney Directed By: Jennifer Kent

#6 Boyhood (2014) 97% #6 Adjusted Score: 113181% Critics Consensus: Epic in technical scale but breathlessly intimate in narrative scope, Boyhood is a sprawling investigation of the human condition. Synopsis: The joys and pitfalls of growing up are seen through the eyes of a child named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), his... The joys and pitfalls of growing up are seen through the eyes of a child named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), his... [More] Starring: Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Lorelei Linklater Directed By: Richard Linklater

#7 Mr. Turner (2014) 97% #7 Adjusted Score: 106021% Critics Consensus: Led by a masterful performance from Timothy Spall and brilliantly directed by Mike Leigh, Mr. Turner is a superior Hollywood biopic. Synopsis: Eccentric British painter J.M.W. Turner (Timothy Spall) lives his last 25 years with gusto and secretly becomes involved with a... Eccentric British painter J.M.W. Turner (Timothy Spall) lives his last 25 years with gusto and secretly becomes involved with a... [More] Starring: Timothy Spall, Paul Jesson, Dorothy Atkinson, Marion Bailey Directed By: Mike Leigh

#9 Leviathan (2014) 97% #9 Adjusted Score: 103670% Critics Consensus: Leviathan lives up to its title, offering trenchant, well-crafted social satire on a suitably grand scale. Synopsis: A Russian fisherman (Alexey Serebryakov) fights back when a corrupt mayor tries to seize possession of his ancestral home.... A Russian fisherman (Alexey Serebryakov) fights back when a corrupt mayor tries to seize possession of his ancestral home.... [More] Starring: Alexey Serebryakov, Elena Lyadova, Sergey Pokhodaev, Roman Madyanov Directed By: Andrey Zvyagintsev

#12 Ida (2013) 96% #12 Adjusted Score: 103289% Critics Consensus: Empathetically written, splendidly acted, and beautifully photographed, Ida finds director Pawel Pawlikowski revisiting his roots to powerful effect. Synopsis: In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she... In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she... [More] Starring: Agata Trzebuchowska, Agata Kulesza, Joanna Kulig, Dawid Ogrodnik Directed By: Pawel Pawlikowski

#13 Blue Ruin (2013) 96% #13 Adjusted Score: 102141% Critics Consensus: Smart, stripped-down, and thrillingly grim, Blue Ruin proves that a well-told revenge story can still leave its audience on the edge of their seat. Synopsis: An ominous piece of news sends a drifter (Macon Blair) back to his hometown to exact brutal -- and inept... An ominous piece of news sends a drifter (Macon Blair) back to his hometown to exact brutal -- and inept... [More] Starring: Macon Blair, Devin Ratray, Amy Hargreaves, Kevin Kolack Directed By: Jeremy Saulnier

#17 Nightcrawler (2014) 95% #17 Adjusted Score: 108266% Critics Consensus: Restless, visually sleek, and powered by a lithe star performance from Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler offers dark, thought-provoking thrills. Synopsis: Los Angeles denizen Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) survives by scavenging and petty theft. He stumbles into a new career as... Los Angeles denizen Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) survives by scavenging and petty theft. He stumbles into a new career as... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Bill Paxton, Riz Ahmed Directed By: Dan Gilroy

#18 The Rocket (2013) 95% #18 Adjusted Score: 97172% Critics Consensus: A feel-good success crafted with care, Kim Mordaunt's story of two young kids in Laos is a heartfelt audience pleaser while remaining sensitive toward its subjects. Synopsis: Ahlo's family moves after his village is cleared to make way for a new dam. They come across a rocket... Ahlo's family moves after his village is cleared to make way for a new dam. They come across a rocket... [More] Starring: Sitthiphon Deesamoe, Luknam Kaeosainam, Alice Keohavong, Sumrit Warin Directed By: Kim Mordaunt

#19 Whiplash (2014) 94% #19 Adjusted Score: 108665% Critics Consensus: Intense, inspiring, and well-acted, Whiplash is a brilliant sophomore effort from director Damien Chazelle and a riveting vehicle for stars J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller. Synopsis: Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite... Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite... [More] Starring: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, Melissa Benoist, Paul Reiser Directed By: Damien Chazelle

#20 Her (2013) 94% #20 Adjusted Score: 107680% Critics Consensus: Sweet, soulful, and smart, Spike Jonze's Her uses its just-barely-sci-fi scenario to impart wryly funny wisdom about the state of modern human relationships. Synopsis: A sensitive and soulful man earns a living by writing personal letters for other people. Left heartbroken after his marriage... A sensitive and soulful man earns a living by writing personal letters for other people. Left heartbroken after his marriage... [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Rooney Mara Directed By: Spike Jonze

#22 Love Is Strange (2014) 93% #22 Adjusted Score: 100948% Critics Consensus: Held aloft by remarkable performances from John Lithgow and Alfred Molina, Love Is Strange serves as a graceful tribute to the beauty of commitment in the face of adversity. Synopsis: A recently married gay couple (John Lithgow, Alfred Molina) are forced to move into separate households after they lose their... A recently married gay couple (John Lithgow, Alfred Molina) are forced to move into separate households after they lose their... [More] Starring: John Lithgow, Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei, Cheyenne Jackson Directed By: Ira Sachs

#24 Pride (2014) 93% #24 Adjusted Score: 99914% Critics Consensus: Earnest without being didactic and uplifting without stooping to sentimentality, Pride is a joyous crowd-pleaser that genuinely works. Synopsis: Realizing that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend... Realizing that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend... [More] Starring: Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Paddy Considine Directed By: Matthew Warchus

#30 Frank (2014) 92% #30 Adjusted Score: 99539% Critics Consensus: Funny, clever, and endearingly unusual, Frank transcends its quirky trappings with a heartfelt -- and surprisingly thought-provoking -- story. Synopsis: An aspiring musician (Domhnall Gleeson) finds himself way out of his element after he joins a pop group led by... An aspiring musician (Domhnall Gleeson) finds himself way out of his element after he joins a pop group led by... [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender, Domhnall Gleeson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Scoot McNairy Directed By: Lenny Abrahamson

#31 The Guest (2014) 92% #31 Adjusted Score: 97289% Critics Consensus: Boasting enough intelligence to bolster its darkly violent thrills, The Guest offers another treat for genre fans from director Adam Wingard. Synopsis: A string of mysterious deaths leads a teenager to become suspicious of a soldier (Dan Stevens) who showed up on... A string of mysterious deaths leads a teenager to become suspicious of a soldier (Dan Stevens) who showed up on... [More] Starring: Dan Stevens, Maika Monroe, Leland Orser, Sheila Kelley Directed By: Adam Wingard

#33 Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 91% #33 Adjusted Score: 107231% Critics Consensus: Gripping, well-acted, funny, and clever, Edge of Tomorrow offers entertaining proof that Tom Cruise is still more than capable of shouldering the weight of a blockbuster action thriller. Synopsis: When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj.... When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj.... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Paxton Directed By: Doug Liman

#36 Locke (2013) 91% #36 Adjusted Score: 100985% Critics Consensus: A one-man show set in a single confined location, Locke demands a powerful performance -- and gets it from a never-more-compelling Tom Hardy. Synopsis: A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... [More] Starring: Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Tom Holland Directed By: Steven Knight

#38 Wetlands (2013) 91% #38 Adjusted Score: 92896% Critics Consensus: While certainly not for the faint of heart, Wetlands transcends its shock value with sweetness, heart, and subversive wit. Synopsis: After an unfortunate shaving accident lands her in the hospital, a rebellious teen (Carla Juri) bonds with a male nurse... After an unfortunate shaving accident lands her in the hospital, a rebellious teen (Carla Juri) bonds with a male nurse... [More] Starring: Carla Juri, Christoph Letkowski, Marlen Kruse, Meret Becker Directed By: David Wnendt

#39 The Kill Team (2013) 91% #39 Adjusted Score: 92148% Critics Consensus: Urgent, mesmerizing, and infuriating, The Kill Team looks at American foreign policy from a rarely considered perspective. Synopsis: Working from the viewpoint of the accused, filmmaker Dan Krauss examines reports of terrible war crimes committed by a U.S.... Working from the viewpoint of the accused, filmmaker Dan Krauss examines reports of terrible war crimes committed by a U.S.... [More] Starring: Alex Winfield, Stephen Xenakis Directed By: Dan Krauss

#54 Wild (2014) 88% #54 Adjusted Score: 101368% Critics Consensus: Powerfully moving and emotionally resonant, Wild finds director Jean-Marc Vallée and star Reese Witherspoon working at the peak of their respective powers. Synopsis: Driven to the edge by the loss of her beloved mother (Laura Dern), the dissolution of her marriage and a... Driven to the edge by the loss of her beloved mother (Laura Dern), the dissolution of her marriage and a... [More] Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Thomas Sadoski, Michiel Huisman Directed By: Jean-Marc Vallée

#57 Venus in Fur (2013) 88% #57 Adjusted Score: 92892% Critics Consensus: Provocative, funny, and brilliantly acted, Venus in Fur finds Roman Polanski in top late-period form. Synopsis: An enigmatic actress (Emmanuelle Seigner) may have a hidden agenda when she auditions for a part in a misogynistic writer's... An enigmatic actress (Emmanuelle Seigner) may have a hidden agenda when she auditions for a part in a misogynistic writer's... [More] Starring: Emmanuelle Seigner, Mathieu Amalric Directed By: Roman Polanski

#59 Code Black (2013) 88% #59 Adjusted Score: 89098% Critics Consensus: Impassioned and infuriating, Code Black awakens viewers to an endemic problem with no clear solution. Synopsis: Resident physician Ryan McGarry provides a close-up look at the inner workings of the treatment of trauma patients at one... Resident physician Ryan McGarry provides a close-up look at the inner workings of the treatment of trauma patients at one... [More] Starring: Alison Martin, William "Billy" Mallon Directed By: Ryan McGarry

#60 Foxcatcher (2014) 87% #60 Adjusted Score: 98937% Critics Consensus: A chilling true crime drama, Foxcatcher offers Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, and Channing Tatum a chance to shine -- and all three of them rise to the challenge. Synopsis: When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and... When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and... [More] Starring: Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Vanessa Redgrave Directed By: Bennett Miller

#61 Chef (2014) 87% #61 Adjusted Score: 95715% Critics Consensus: Chef's charming cast and sharp, funny script add enough spice to make this feel-good comedy a flavorful -- if familiar -- treat. Synopsis: After a controlling owner (Dustin Hoffman) pushes him too far, chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) quits his position at a... After a controlling owner (Dustin Hoffman) pushes him too far, chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) quits his position at a... [More] Starring: Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson Directed By: Jon Favreau

#62 Alan Partridge (2013) 87% #62 Adjusted Score: 91443% Critics Consensus: The Alan Partridge movie ditches the TV series' nuanced humor for something broader, and succeeds in presenting the character on a global scale. Synopsis: Radio host Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) gets a chance to boost his sagging career by serving as a liaison between... Radio host Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) gets a chance to boost his sagging career by serving as a liaison between... [More] Starring: Steve Coogan, Colm Meaney, Felicity Montagu, Monica Dolan Directed By: Declan Lowney

#65 John Wick (2014) 86% #65 Adjusted Score: 96503% Critics Consensus: Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves -- and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise. Synopsis: Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#68 Night Moves (2013) 86% #68 Adjusted Score: 92740% Critics Consensus: A uniquely character-driven thriller with a finely composed cast and some outstanding direction from Kelly Reichardt, Night Moves bolsters its thought-provoking themes with compelling drama. Synopsis: Two Oregon environmentalists (Jesse Eisenberg, Dakota Fanning) and a former Marine (Peter Sarsgaard) hatch a plan to blow up a... Two Oregon environmentalists (Jesse Eisenberg, Dakota Fanning) and a former Marine (Peter Sarsgaard) hatch a plan to blow up a... [More] Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Dakota Fanning, Peter Sarsgaard, Alia Shawkat Directed By: Kelly Reichardt

#69 Joe (2013) 86% #69 Adjusted Score: 91841% Critics Consensus: Rich in atmosphere and anchored by a powerful performance from Nicolas Cage, Joe is a satisfying return to form for its star -- as well as director David Gordon Green. Synopsis: The rough-hewn boss (Nicolas Cage) of a lumber crew courts trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member... The rough-hewn boss (Nicolas Cage) of a lumber crew courts trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Tye Sheridan, Gary Poulter, Ronnie Gene Blevins Directed By: David Gordon Green

#73 Top Five (2014) 85% #73 Adjusted Score: 93511% Critics Consensus: As smart, funny, and trenchant as writer-director-star Chris Rock's best standup work, Top Five is a career highlight for its creator -- and one of the comedy standouts of 2014. Synopsis: Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... [More] Starring: Chris Rock, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union Directed By: Chris Rock

#74 The Immigrant (2013) 85% #74 Adjusted Score: 89693% Critics Consensus: Beautiful visuals, James Gray's confident direction, and a powerful performance from Marion Cotillard combine to make The Immigrant a richly rewarding period drama. Synopsis: After her sister is quarantined at Ellis Island, a Polish nurse (Marion Cotillard) is forced into prostitution by a theater... After her sister is quarantined at Ellis Island, a Polish nurse (Marion Cotillard) is forced into prostitution by a theater... [More] Starring: Marion Cotillard, Joaquin Phoenix, Jeremy Renner, Dagmara Domińczyk Directed By: James Gray

#75 The Good Lie (2014) 85% #75 Adjusted Score: 88653% Critics Consensus: The Good Lie sacrifices real-life nuance in order to turn its true story into a Hollywood production, but the results still add up to a compelling, well-acted, and deeply moving drama. Synopsis: After their village is destroyed and their parents killed by Northern militia, Sudanese orphans Theo, his siblings and other survivors... After their village is destroyed and their parents killed by Northern militia, Sudanese orphans Theo, his siblings and other survivors... [More] Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Oceng, Ger Duany, Emmanuel Jal Directed By: Philippe Falardeau

#79 Belle (2013) 84% #79 Adjusted Score: 90690% Critics Consensus: It boasts all the surface beauty that fans of period pictures have come to expect, but Belle also benefits from its stirring performances and subtle social consciousness. Synopsis: The illegitimate, mixed-race daughter (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) of a British admiral plays an important role in the campaign to abolish slavery... The illegitimate, mixed-race daughter (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) of a British admiral plays an important role in the campaign to abolish slavery... [More] Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Wilkinson, Sam Reid, Sarah Gadon Directed By: Amma Asante

#83 Begin Again (2013) 83% #83 Adjusted Score: 90439% Critics Consensus: Writer-director John Carney's return to musical drama isn't quite as potent as it was with Once, but thanks to charming work from its well-matched leads, Begin Again is difficult to resist. Synopsis: Gretta (Keira Knightley) and her songwriting partner/lover Dave (Adam Levine) head for New York when he lands a record deal... Gretta (Keira Knightley) and her songwriting partner/lover Dave (Adam Levine) head for New York when he lands a record deal... [More] Starring: Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Hailee Steinfeld, Adam Levine Directed By: John Carney

#84 The Double (2013) 83% #84 Adjusted Score: 88641% Critics Consensus: Hauntingly bleak and thrillingly ambitious, The Double offers Jesse Eisenberg a pair of compelling roles while reaffirming writer-director Richard Ayoade's remarkable talent. Synopsis: An awkward office drone (Jesse Eisenberg) becomes increasingly unhinged after a charismatic and confident look-alike takes a job at his... An awkward office drone (Jesse Eisenberg) becomes increasingly unhinged after a charismatic and confident look-alike takes a job at his... [More] Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Mia Wasikowska, Wallace Shawn, Rade Serbedzija Directed By: Richard Ayoade

#87 Ivory Tower (2014) 83% #87 Adjusted Score: 84659% Critics Consensus: Although Ivory Tower makes it clear that there isn't enough room in a 90-minute film to tackle spiraling student loan debt, it also serves as a compelling call for deeper investigation. Synopsis: As tuition spirals upward and student debt passes a trillion dollars, students and parents begin to wonder if college is... As tuition spirals upward and student debt passes a trillion dollars, students and parents begin to wonder if college is... [More] Starring: Jerry Brown, Clayton Christensen, Michael Crow, Andrew Delbanco Directed By: Andrew Rossi

#89 Tracks (2013) 82% #89 Adjusted Score: 87491% Critics Consensus: What Tracks lacks in excitement, it more than makes up with gorgeous cinematography and Mia Wasikowska's outstanding performance. Synopsis: Accompanied only by her faithful dog and four camels, an Australian (Mia Wasikowska) satisfies her craving for solitude by embarking... Accompanied only by her faithful dog and four camels, an Australian (Mia Wasikowska) satisfies her craving for solitude by embarking... [More] Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Adam Driver, Rainer Bock, Rolley Mintuma Directed By: John Curran

#91 Lilting (2014) 82% #91 Adjusted Score: 83915% Critics Consensus: Skillfully weaving multiple delicate tonal strands into a quietly affecting whole, Lilting serves as a thoroughly compelling calling card for writer-director Hong Khaou. Synopsis: In London, a Cambodian mother mourns her son as she struggles to connect with someone.... In London, a Cambodian mother mourns her son as she struggles to connect with someone.... [More] Starring: Ben Whishaw, Morven Christie, Peter Bowles, Cheng Pei-pei Directed By: Hong Khaou

#101 Veronica Mars (2014) 80% #101 Adjusted Score: 86056% Critics Consensus: It might be a more entertaining watch for diehard fans of the show, but Veronica Mars offers enough sharp writing and solid performances to entertain viewers in the mood for a character-driven thriller. Synopsis: With her graduation from law school imminent, Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) is interviewing with prestigious New York law firms when... With her graduation from law school imminent, Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) is interviewing with prestigious New York law firms when... [More] Starring: Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Krysten Ritter, Ryan Hansen Directed By: Rob Thomas

#104 Grand Piano (2013) 80% #104 Adjusted Score: 82695% Critics Consensus: Grand Piano is so tense in its best moments -- and appealingly strange overall -- that it remains rewarding in spite of its flaws. Synopsis: A concert pianist who has stage fright finds a threatening note written on his sheet music just moments before a... A concert pianist who has stage fright finds a threatening note written on his sheet music just moments before a... [More] Starring: Elijah Wood, John Cusack, Tamsin Egerton, Kerry Bishé Directed By: Eugenio Mira

#110 Bethlehem (2013) 79% #110 Adjusted Score: 80347% Critics Consensus: Balancing complex Middle Eastern politics against a universal human drama, director Yuval Adler fashions Bethlehem into a thought-provoking, well-acted character study. Synopsis: A complex relationship develops between an Israeli secret service officer (Tsahi Halevi) and his teenage Palestinian informant (Shadi Mar'i).... A complex relationship develops between an Israeli secret service officer (Tsahi Halevi) and his teenage Palestinian informant (Shadi Mar'i).... [More] Starring: Shadi Mar'i, Tsahi Halevi, Haitham Alomari, Tarik Kopty Directed By: Yuval Adler

#118 Godzilla (2014) 76% #118 Adjusted Score: 91895% Critics Consensus: With just enough human drama to anchor the sweeping spectacle of giant monsters smashing everything in sight, Gareth Edwards' Godzilla satisfyingly restores the franchise's fire-breathing glory. Synopsis: Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a Navy bomb expert, has just reunited with his family in San Francisco when he is... Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a Navy bomb expert, has just reunited with his family in San Francisco when he is... [More] Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche Directed By: Gareth Edwards

#119 Fury (2014) 76% #119 Adjusted Score: 88396% Critics Consensus: Overall, Fury is a well-acted, suitably raw depiction of the horrors of war that offers visceral battle scenes but doesn't quite live up to its larger ambitions. Synopsis: In April 1945, the Allies are making their final push in the European theater. A battle-hardened Army sergeant named Don... In April 1945, the Allies are making their final push in the European theater. A battle-hardened Army sergeant named Don... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña Directed By: David Ayer

#124 Noah (2014) 75% #124 Adjusted Score: 87397% Critics Consensus: With sweeping visuals grounded by strong performances in service of a timeless tale told on a human scale, Darren Aronofsky's Noah brings the Bible epic into the 21st century. Synopsis: When God decides that mankind has become too sinful and must be wiped off the Earth, he chooses Noah (Russell... When God decides that mankind has become too sinful and must be wiped off the Earth, he chooses Noah (Russell... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson, Anthony Hopkins Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

#126 Oculus (2013) 75% #126 Adjusted Score: 81890% Critics Consensus: With an emphasis on dread over gore and an ending that leaves the door wide open for sequels, Oculus could be just the first spine-tingling chapter in a new franchise for discerning horror fans. Synopsis: Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites)... Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites)... [More] Starring: Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites, Katee Sackhoff, Rory Cochrane Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#127 Camp X-Ray (2014) 74% #127 Adjusted Score: 75966% Critics Consensus: Camp X-Ray's treatment of its subject verges on the shallow, but benefits greatly from a pair of impressive performances from Kristen Stewart and Peyman Moaadi. Synopsis: A female guard (Kristen Stewart) at Guantanamo Bay forms an unlikely friendship with one of the facility's longtime detainees.... A female guard (Kristen Stewart) at Guantanamo Bay forms an unlikely friendship with one of the facility's longtime detainees.... [More] Starring: Kristen Stewart, Peyman Moaadi, Lane Garrison, J.J. Soria Directed By: Peter Sattler

#128 Interstellar (2014) 73% #128 Adjusted Score: 91378% Critics Consensus: Interstellar represents more of the thrilling, thought-provoking, and visually resplendent filmmaking moviegoers have come to expect from writer-director Christopher Nolan, even if its intellectual reach somewhat exceeds its grasp. Synopsis: In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#129 Neighbors (2014) 73% #129 Adjusted Score: 83505% Critics Consensus: With plenty of bawdy humor evenly spread between its well-matched stars, Neighbors earns its R rating -- and filmgoers' laughs. Synopsis: New parents Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly (Rose Byrne) move to the suburbs when they welcome an infant daughter into... New parents Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly (Rose Byrne) move to the suburbs when they welcome an infant daughter into... [More] Starring: Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne, Christopher Mintz-Plasse Directed By: Nicholas Stoller

#130 The Congress (2013) 73% #130 Adjusted Score: 77443% Critics Consensus: The Congress rises on the strength of Robin Wright's powerful performance, with enough ambitious storytelling and technical thrills to overcome its somewhat messy structure. Synopsis: An aging actress agrees to preserve her digital likeness for a studio to use in any future films it likes.... An aging actress agrees to preserve her digital likeness for a studio to use in any future films it likes.... [More] Starring: Robin Wright, Harvey Keitel, Jon Hamm, Paul Giamatti Directed By: Ari Folman