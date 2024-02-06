(Photo by Warner Bros.)

The 100 Best Movies of 2014, Ranked by Tomatometer

Enter the best movies of 2014, where we list every movie that went Certified Fresh. 2014 was the year we began peak-Marvel Cinematic Universe with the transformative paranoid thriller Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Guardians of the Galaxy, transforming comic book C-listers into pop culture icons.

Science-fiction had a good spread with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt‘s Edge of Tomorrow, Bong Joon-Ho’s Snowpiercer, the start of Legendary’s take on Godzilla, and Christopher Nolan’s epic Interstellar. Elevated horror continue turning the screws on the genre with The Babadook and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.

2014 was also the end of Studio Ghibli as we once knew it, with Isao Takahata releasing his final film, the elegiac fable The Tale of Princess Kaguya, and Hayao Miyazaki with his melancholic The Wind Rises, also the director’s last until coming out of retirement for The Boy and the Heron.

Keanu Reeves found his way back with John Wick. Jake Gyllenhaal reinvented himself for the grimy, unsettling Nightcrawler. Wes Anderson hit the mainstream with The Grand Budapest Hotel. And Richard Linklater turned in his report on Boyhood, 12 years after starting. Boyhood would go on to win our 2014 Golden Tomato Award for Best Movie, and would additionally be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. One-take wonder Birdman would ultimately take home the Academy Award, over other nominees American Sniper, Budapest Hotel, The Imitation Game, Selma, The Theory of Everything, and Whiplash.

The worldwide highest-grossing movie of the 2014 is not on this list: Transformers: Age of Extinction, with over $1.1 billion. The rest of the top ten box office are: The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Guardians of the Galaxy, Maleficent, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Interstellar.

#1 Gloria (2013) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 105442% Critics Consensus: Marvelously directed by Sebastian Lelio and beautifully led by a powerful performance from Paulina Garcia, Gloria takes an honest, sweetly poignant look at a type of character that's all too often neglected in Hollywood. Synopsis: An aging divorcee (Paulina García) embarks on an intense affair with a man (Sergio Hernández) she picked up at a... An aging divorcee (Paulina García) embarks on an intense affair with a man (Sergio Hernández) she picked up at a... [More] Starring: Paulina García, Sergio Hernández, Diego Fontecilla, Coca Guazzini Directed By: Sebastián Lelio

#3 Selma (2014) 99% #3 Adjusted Score: 114107% Critics Consensus: Fueled by a gripping performance from David Oyelowo, Selma draws inspiration and dramatic power from the life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. -- but doesn't ignore how far we remain from the ideals his work embodied. Synopsis: Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... [More] Starring: David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson, Carmen Ejogo, Giovanni Ribisi Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#6 Boyhood (2014) 97% #6 Adjusted Score: 113181% Critics Consensus: Epic in technical scale but breathlessly intimate in narrative scope, Boyhood is a sprawling investigation of the human condition. Synopsis: The joys and pitfalls of growing up are seen through the eyes of a child named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), his... The joys and pitfalls of growing up are seen through the eyes of a child named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), his... [More] Starring: Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Lorelei Linklater Directed By: Richard Linklater

#12 Ida (2013) 96% #12 Adjusted Score: 103289% Critics Consensus: Empathetically written, splendidly acted, and beautifully photographed, Ida finds director Pawel Pawlikowski revisiting his roots to powerful effect. Synopsis: In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she... In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she... [More] Starring: Agata Trzebuchowska, Agata Kulesza, Joanna Kulig, Dawid Ogrodnik Directed By: Pawel Pawlikowski

#18 The Rocket (2013) 95% #18 Adjusted Score: 97172% Critics Consensus: A feel-good success crafted with care, Kim Mordaunt's story of two young kids in Laos is a heartfelt audience pleaser while remaining sensitive toward its subjects. Synopsis: Ahlo's family moves after his village is cleared to make way for a new dam. They come across a rocket... Ahlo's family moves after his village is cleared to make way for a new dam. They come across a rocket... [More] Starring: Sitthiphon Deesamoe, Luknam Kaeosainam, Alice Keohavong, Sumrit Warin Directed By: Kim Mordaunt

#19 Whiplash (2014) 94% #19 Adjusted Score: 108665% Critics Consensus: Intense, inspiring, and well-acted, Whiplash is a brilliant sophomore effort from director Damien Chazelle and a riveting vehicle for stars J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller. Synopsis: Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite... Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite... [More] Starring: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, Melissa Benoist, Paul Reiser Directed By: Damien Chazelle

#20 Her (2013) 94% #20 Adjusted Score: 107680% Critics Consensus: Sweet, soulful, and smart, Spike Jonze's Her uses its just-barely-sci-fi scenario to impart wryly funny wisdom about the state of modern human relationships. Synopsis: A sensitive and soulful man earns a living by writing personal letters for other people. Left heartbroken after his marriage... A sensitive and soulful man earns a living by writing personal letters for other people. Left heartbroken after his marriage... [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Rooney Mara Directed By: Spike Jonze

#24 Pride (2014) 93% #24 Adjusted Score: 99914% Critics Consensus: Earnest without being didactic and uplifting without stooping to sentimentality, Pride is a joyous crowd-pleaser that genuinely works. Synopsis: Realizing that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend... Realizing that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend... [More] Starring: Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Paddy Considine Directed By: Matthew Warchus

#36 Locke (2013) 91% #36 Adjusted Score: 100985% Critics Consensus: A one-man show set in a single confined location, Locke demands a powerful performance -- and gets it from a never-more-compelling Tom Hardy. Synopsis: A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... [More] Starring: Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Tom Holland Directed By: Steven Knight

#38 Wetlands (2013) 91% #38 Adjusted Score: 92896% Critics Consensus: While certainly not for the faint of heart, Wetlands transcends its shock value with sweetness, heart, and subversive wit. Synopsis: After an unfortunate shaving accident lands her in the hospital, a rebellious teen (Carla Juri) bonds with a male nurse... After an unfortunate shaving accident lands her in the hospital, a rebellious teen (Carla Juri) bonds with a male nurse... [More] Starring: Carla Juri, Christoph Letkowski, Marlen Kruse, Meret Becker Directed By: David Wnendt

#39 The Kill Team (2013) 91% #39 Adjusted Score: 92148% Critics Consensus: Urgent, mesmerizing, and infuriating, The Kill Team looks at American foreign policy from a rarely considered perspective. Synopsis: Working from the viewpoint of the accused, filmmaker Dan Krauss examines reports of terrible war crimes committed by a U.S.... Working from the viewpoint of the accused, filmmaker Dan Krauss examines reports of terrible war crimes committed by a U.S.... [More] Starring: Alex Winfield, Stephen Xenakis Directed By: Dan Krauss

#54 Wild (2014) 88% #54 Adjusted Score: 101368% Critics Consensus: Powerfully moving and emotionally resonant, Wild finds director Jean-Marc Vallée and star Reese Witherspoon working at the peak of their respective powers. Synopsis: Driven to the edge by the loss of her beloved mother (Laura Dern), the dissolution of her marriage and a... Driven to the edge by the loss of her beloved mother (Laura Dern), the dissolution of her marriage and a... [More] Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Thomas Sadoski, Michiel Huisman Directed By: Jean-Marc Vallée

#57 Venus in Fur (2013) 88% #57 Adjusted Score: 92892% Critics Consensus: Provocative, funny, and brilliantly acted, Venus in Fur finds Roman Polanski in top late-period form. Synopsis: An enigmatic actress (Emmanuelle Seigner) may have a hidden agenda when she auditions for a part in a misogynistic writer's... An enigmatic actress (Emmanuelle Seigner) may have a hidden agenda when she auditions for a part in a misogynistic writer's... [More] Starring: Emmanuelle Seigner, Mathieu Amalric Directed By: Roman Polanski

#59 Code Black (2013) 88% #59 Adjusted Score: 89098% Critics Consensus: Impassioned and infuriating, Code Black awakens viewers to an endemic problem with no clear solution. Synopsis: Resident physician Ryan McGarry provides a close-up look at the inner workings of the treatment of trauma patients at one... Resident physician Ryan McGarry provides a close-up look at the inner workings of the treatment of trauma patients at one... [More] Starring: Alison Martin, William "Billy" Mallon Directed By: Ryan McGarry

#60 Foxcatcher (2014) 87% #60 Adjusted Score: 98937% Critics Consensus: A chilling true crime drama, Foxcatcher offers Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, and Channing Tatum a chance to shine -- and all three of them rise to the challenge. Synopsis: When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and... When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and... [More] Starring: Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Vanessa Redgrave Directed By: Bennett Miller

#65 John Wick (2014) 86% #65 Adjusted Score: 96503% Critics Consensus: Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves -- and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise. Synopsis: Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#79 Belle (2013) 84% #79 Adjusted Score: 90690% Critics Consensus: It boasts all the surface beauty that fans of period pictures have come to expect, but Belle also benefits from its stirring performances and subtle social consciousness. Synopsis: The illegitimate, mixed-race daughter (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) of a British admiral plays an important role in the campaign to abolish slavery... The illegitimate, mixed-race daughter (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) of a British admiral plays an important role in the campaign to abolish slavery... [More] Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Wilkinson, Sam Reid, Sarah Gadon Directed By: Amma Asante

#87 Ivory Tower (2014) 83% #87 Adjusted Score: 84659% Critics Consensus: Although Ivory Tower makes it clear that there isn't enough room in a 90-minute film to tackle spiraling student loan debt, it also serves as a compelling call for deeper investigation. Synopsis: As tuition spirals upward and student debt passes a trillion dollars, students and parents begin to wonder if college is... As tuition spirals upward and student debt passes a trillion dollars, students and parents begin to wonder if college is... [More] Starring: Jerry Brown, Clayton Christensen, Michael Crow, Andrew Delbanco Directed By: Andrew Rossi

#89 Tracks (2013) 82% #89 Adjusted Score: 87491% Critics Consensus: What Tracks lacks in excitement, it more than makes up with gorgeous cinematography and Mia Wasikowska's outstanding performance. Synopsis: Accompanied only by her faithful dog and four camels, an Australian (Mia Wasikowska) satisfies her craving for solitude by embarking... Accompanied only by her faithful dog and four camels, an Australian (Mia Wasikowska) satisfies her craving for solitude by embarking... [More] Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Adam Driver, Rainer Bock, Rolley Mintuma Directed By: John Curran

#101 Veronica Mars (2014) 80% #101 Adjusted Score: 86056% Critics Consensus: It might be a more entertaining watch for diehard fans of the show, but Veronica Mars offers enough sharp writing and solid performances to entertain viewers in the mood for a character-driven thriller. Synopsis: With her graduation from law school imminent, Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) is interviewing with prestigious New York law firms when... With her graduation from law school imminent, Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) is interviewing with prestigious New York law firms when... [More] Starring: Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Krysten Ritter, Ryan Hansen Directed By: Rob Thomas

#104 Grand Piano (2013) 80% #104 Adjusted Score: 82695% Critics Consensus: Grand Piano is so tense in its best moments -- and appealingly strange overall -- that it remains rewarding in spite of its flaws. Synopsis: A concert pianist who has stage fright finds a threatening note written on his sheet music just moments before a... A concert pianist who has stage fright finds a threatening note written on his sheet music just moments before a... [More] Starring: Elijah Wood, John Cusack, Tamsin Egerton, Kerry Bishé Directed By: Eugenio Mira

#118 Godzilla (2014) 76% #118 Adjusted Score: 91895% Critics Consensus: With just enough human drama to anchor the sweeping spectacle of giant monsters smashing everything in sight, Gareth Edwards' Godzilla satisfyingly restores the franchise's fire-breathing glory. Synopsis: Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a Navy bomb expert, has just reunited with his family in San Francisco when he is... Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a Navy bomb expert, has just reunited with his family in San Francisco when he is... [More] Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche Directed By: Gareth Edwards

#119 Fury (2014) 76% #119 Adjusted Score: 88396% Critics Consensus: Overall, Fury is a well-acted, suitably raw depiction of the horrors of war that offers visceral battle scenes but doesn't quite live up to its larger ambitions. Synopsis: In April 1945, the Allies are making their final push in the European theater. A battle-hardened Army sergeant named Don... In April 1945, the Allies are making their final push in the European theater. A battle-hardened Army sergeant named Don... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña Directed By: David Ayer

#124 Noah (2014) 75% #124 Adjusted Score: 87397% Critics Consensus: With sweeping visuals grounded by strong performances in service of a timeless tale told on a human scale, Darren Aronofsky's Noah brings the Bible epic into the 21st century. Synopsis: When God decides that mankind has become too sinful and must be wiped off the Earth, he chooses Noah (Russell... When God decides that mankind has become too sinful and must be wiped off the Earth, he chooses Noah (Russell... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson, Anthony Hopkins Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

#126 Oculus (2013) 75% #126 Adjusted Score: 81890% Critics Consensus: With an emphasis on dread over gore and an ending that leaves the door wide open for sequels, Oculus could be just the first spine-tingling chapter in a new franchise for discerning horror fans. Synopsis: Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites)... Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites)... [More] Starring: Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites, Katee Sackhoff, Rory Cochrane Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#128 Interstellar (2014) 73% #128 Adjusted Score: 91378% Critics Consensus: Interstellar represents more of the thrilling, thought-provoking, and visually resplendent filmmaking moviegoers have come to expect from writer-director Christopher Nolan, even if its intellectual reach somewhat exceeds its grasp. Synopsis: In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine Directed By: Christopher Nolan