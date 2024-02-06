(Photo by Warner Bros.)
The 100 Best Movies of 2014, Ranked by Tomatometer
Enter the best movies of 2014, where we list every movie that went Certified Fresh. 2014 was the year we began peak-Marvel Cinematic Universe with the transformative paranoid thriller Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Guardians of the Galaxy, transforming comic book C-listers into pop culture icons.
Science-fiction had a good spread with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt‘s Edge of Tomorrow, Bong Joon-Ho’s Snowpiercer, the start of Legendary’s take on Godzilla, and Christopher Nolan’s epic Interstellar. Elevated horror continue turning the screws on the genre with The Babadook and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.
2014 was also the end of Studio Ghibli as we once knew it, with Isao Takahata releasing his final film, the elegiac fable The Tale of Princess Kaguya, and Hayao Miyazaki with his melancholic The Wind Rises, also the director’s last until coming out of retirement for The Boy and the Heron.
Keanu Reeves found his way back with John Wick. Jake Gyllenhaal reinvented himself for the grimy, unsettling Nightcrawler. Wes Anderson hit the mainstream with The Grand Budapest Hotel. And Richard Linklater turned in his report on Boyhood, 12 years after starting. Boyhood would go on to win our 2014 Golden Tomato Award for Best Movie, and would additionally be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. One-take wonder Birdman would ultimately take home the Academy Award, over other nominees American Sniper, Budapest Hotel, The Imitation Game, Selma, The Theory of Everything, and Whiplash.
The worldwide highest-grossing movie of the 2014 is not on this list: Transformers: Age of Extinction, with over $1.1 billion. The rest of the top ten box office are: The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Guardians of the Galaxy, Maleficent, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Interstellar.
#1
Adjusted Score: 105442%
Critics Consensus: Marvelously directed by Sebastian Lelio and beautifully led by a powerful performance from Paulina Garcia, Gloria takes an honest, sweetly poignant look at a type of character that's all too often neglected in Hollywood.
Synopsis:
An aging divorcee (Paulina García) embarks on an intense affair with a man (Sergio Hernández) she picked up at a... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 103894%
Critics Consensus: Boasting narrative depth, frank honesty, and exquisite visual beauty, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya is a modern animated treasure with timeless appeal.
Synopsis:
A tiny nymph found inside a bamboo stalk grows into a beautiful and desirable young woman, who orders her suitors... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 114107%
Critics Consensus: Fueled by a gripping performance from David Oyelowo, Selma draws inspiration and dramatic power from the life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. -- but doesn't ignore how far we remain from the ideals his work embodied.
Synopsis:
Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 103842%
Critics Consensus: Smart, hard-hitting, and queasily realistic, Starred Up is an instant classic of U.K. prison cinema.
Synopsis:
An explosive teenager runs into his equally violent father after being switched to an adult prison from a facility for... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 109630%
Critics Consensus: The Babadook relies on real horror rather than cheap jump scares -- and boasts a heartfelt, genuinely moving story to boot.
Synopsis:
A troubled widow (Essie Davis) discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 113181%
Critics Consensus: Epic in technical scale but breathlessly intimate in narrative scope, Boyhood is a sprawling investigation of the human condition.
Synopsis:
The joys and pitfalls of growing up are seen through the eyes of a child named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), his... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 106021%
Critics Consensus: Led by a masterful performance from Timothy Spall and brilliantly directed by Mike Leigh, Mr. Turner is a superior Hollywood biopic.
Synopsis:
Eccentric British painter J.M.W. Turner (Timothy Spall) lives his last 25 years with gusto and secretly becomes involved with a... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 105510%
Critics Consensus: Another profoundly affecting work from the Dardenne brothers, Two Days, One Night delivers its timely message with honesty and clear-eyed compassion.
Synopsis:
A factory worker (Marion Cotillard) has just one weekend to convince her colleagues to give up their bonuses so that... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 103670%
Critics Consensus: Leviathan lives up to its title, offering trenchant, well-crafted social satire on a suitably grand scale.
Synopsis:
A Russian fisherman (Alexey Serebryakov) fights back when a corrupt mayor tries to seize possession of his ancestral home.... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 102142%
Critics Consensus: Warm, affectionate, and sweet but not cloying, The Lunchbox is a clever crowd-pleaser from first-time director Ritesh Batra.
Synopsis:
Lonely housewife Ila (Nimrat Kaur) decides to try adding some spice to her stale marriage by preparing a special lunch... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 108132%
Critics Consensus: Boasting beautiful animation, a charming voice cast, laugh-a-minute gags, and a surprisingly thoughtful story, The Lego Movie is colorful fun for all ages.
Synopsis:
Emmet (Chris Pratt), an ordinary LEGO figurine who always follows the rules, is mistakenly identified as the Special -- an... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 103289%
Critics Consensus: Empathetically written, splendidly acted, and beautifully photographed, Ida finds director Pawel Pawlikowski revisiting his roots to powerful effect.
Synopsis:
In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 102141%
Critics Consensus: Smart, stripped-down, and thrillingly grim, Blue Ruin proves that a well-told revenge story can still leave its audience on the edge of their seat.
Synopsis:
An ominous piece of news sends a drifter (Macon Blair) back to his hometown to exact brutal -- and inept... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 101841%
Critics Consensus: Sweet, empathetic, and shot through with a palpable joy, We Are the Best! offers a tender tribute to the bittersweet tumult of adolescence.
Synopsis:
Three rebellious teenagers (Mira Barkhammar, Mira Grosin, Liv LeMoyne) form an all-girl punk band in 1980s Stockholm.... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 101903%
Critics Consensus: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night blends conventional elements into something brilliantly original -- and serves as a striking calling card for writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour.
Synopsis:
Residents of a worn-down Iranian city encounter a skateboarding vampire (Sheila Vand) who preys on men who disrespect women.... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 97352%
Critics Consensus: Alternately hilarious, gross, and simply diverting, Housebound is the rare horror-comedy that delivers on both fronts.
Synopsis:
A would-be thief (Morgana O'Reilly) is remanded to the custody of her estranged mother (Rima Te Wiata), who turns out... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 108266%
Critics Consensus: Restless, visually sleek, and powered by a lithe star performance from Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler offers dark, thought-provoking thrills.
Synopsis:
Los Angeles denizen Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) survives by scavenging and petty theft. He stumbles into a new career as... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 97172%
Critics Consensus: A feel-good success crafted with care, Kim Mordaunt's story of two young kids in Laos is a heartfelt audience pleaser while remaining sensitive toward its subjects.
Synopsis:
Ahlo's family moves after his village is cleared to make way for a new dam. They come across a rocket... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 108665%
Critics Consensus: Intense, inspiring, and well-acted, Whiplash is a brilliant sophomore effort from director Damien Chazelle and a riveting vehicle for stars J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller.
Synopsis:
Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 107680%
Critics Consensus: Sweet, soulful, and smart, Spike Jonze's Her uses its just-barely-sci-fi scenario to impart wryly funny wisdom about the state of modern human relationships.
Synopsis:
A sensitive and soulful man earns a living by writing personal letters for other people. Left heartbroken after his marriage... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 106385%
Critics Consensus: Snowpiercer offers an audaciously ambitious action spectacular for filmgoers numb to effects-driven blockbusters.
Synopsis:
A post-apocalyptic ice age forces humanity's last survivors aboard a globe-spanning supertrain. One man (Chris Evans) will risk everything to... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 100948%
Critics Consensus: Held aloft by remarkable performances from John Lithgow and Alfred Molina, Love Is Strange serves as a graceful tribute to the beauty of commitment in the face of adversity.
Synopsis:
A recently married gay couple (John Lithgow, Alfred Molina) are forced to move into separate households after they lose their... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 100488%
Critics Consensus: Gleefully uncomfortable, Force Majeure is a relationship drama that's hard to watch -- and just as difficult to ignore.
Synopsis:
A man's selfish reaction to the danger posed by an avalanche causes cracks in his marriage and relationships with his... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 99914%
Critics Consensus: Earnest without being didactic and uplifting without stooping to sentimentality, Pride is a joyous crowd-pleaser that genuinely works.
Synopsis:
Realizing that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 94199%
Critics Consensus: Compassionate, emotionally detailed, and populated with resonant characters, The Way He Looks leaves a warmth that lingers.
Synopsis:
A blind teenager's life and world is changed with the arrival of Gabriel.... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 94047%
Critics Consensus: Its four-hour length is undeniably imposing, but Norte, the End of History rewards patient viewers with an absorbing, visually expansive viewing experience.
Synopsis:
An innocent man (Archie Alemania) goes to prison for murder while the real killer (Sid Lucero) goes free.... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 108384%
Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy is just as irreverent as fans of the frequently zany Marvel comic would expect -- as well as funny, thrilling, full of heart, and packed with visual splendor.
Synopsis:
Brash space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the quarry of relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 107260%
Critics Consensus: Typically stylish but deceptively thoughtful, The Grand Budapest Hotel finds Wes Anderson once again using ornate visual environments to explore deeply emotional ideas.
Synopsis:
In the 1930s, the Grand Budapest Hotel is a popular European ski resort, presided over by concierge Gustave H. (Ralph... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 100613%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, emotionally resonant, and beautifully animated, How to Train Your Dragon 2 builds on its predecessor's successes just the way a sequel should.
Synopsis:
Five years have passed since Hiccup and Toothless united the dragons and Vikings of Berk. Now, they spend their time... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 99539%
Critics Consensus: Funny, clever, and endearingly unusual, Frank transcends its quirky trappings with a heartfelt -- and surprisingly thought-provoking -- story.
Synopsis:
An aspiring musician (Domhnall Gleeson) finds himself way out of his element after he joins a pop group led by... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 97289%
Critics Consensus: Boasting enough intelligence to bolster its darkly violent thrills, The Guest offers another treat for genre fans from director Adam Wingard.
Synopsis:
A string of mysterious deaths leads a teenager to become suspicious of a soldier (Dan Stevens) who showed up on... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 94246%
Critics Consensus: This long-overdue return from Alejandro Jodorowsky finds him just as overflowing with imagination -- and heart -- as fans have come to expect.
Synopsis:
Cult filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky presents a fanciful interpretation of his childhood, set against Chile's turbulent social and political environment.... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 107231%
Critics Consensus: Gripping, well-acted, funny, and clever, Edge of Tomorrow offers entertaining proof that Tom Cruise is still more than capable of shouldering the weight of a blockbuster action thriller.
Synopsis:
When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj.... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 106317%
Critics Consensus: With intelligence and emotional resonance to match its stunning special effects, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes expands on its predecessor with an exciting and ambitious burst of sci-fi achievement.
Synopsis:
Ten years after simian flu wiped out much of the world's homosapiens, genetically enhanced chimpanzee Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 108509%
Critics Consensus: A thrilling leap forward for director Alejandro González Iñárritu, Birdman is an ambitious technical showcase powered by a layered story and outstanding performances from Michael Keaton and Edward Norton.
Synopsis:
Former cinema superhero Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton) is mounting an ambitious Broadway production that he hopes will breathe new life... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 100985%
Critics Consensus: A one-man show set in a single confined location, Locke demands a powerful performance -- and gets it from a never-more-compelling Tom Hardy.
Synopsis:
A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 96902%
Critics Consensus: Dear White People adds a welcome new voice to cinema's oft-neglected discussion of race, tackling its timely themes with intelligence, honesty, and gratifyingly sharp wit.
Synopsis:
A campus culture war between blacks and whites at a predominantly white school comes to a head when the staff... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 92896%
Critics Consensus: While certainly not for the faint of heart, Wetlands transcends its shock value with sweetness, heart, and subversive wit.
Synopsis:
After an unfortunate shaving accident lands her in the hospital, a rebellious teen (Carla Juri) bonds with a male nurse... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 92148%
Critics Consensus: Urgent, mesmerizing, and infuriating, The Kill Team looks at American foreign policy from a rarely considered perspective.
Synopsis:
Working from the viewpoint of the accused, filmmaker Dan Krauss examines reports of terrible war crimes committed by a U.S.... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 106077%
Critics Consensus: X-Men: Days of Future Past combines the best elements of the series to produce a satisfyingly fast-paced outing that ranks among the franchise's finest installments.
Synopsis:
Convinced that mutants pose a threat to humanity, Dr. Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage) develops the Sentinels, enormous robotic weapons that... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 104953%
Critics Consensus: Suspenseful and politically astute, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a superior entry in the Avengers canon and is sure to thrill Marvel diehards.
Synopsis:
After the cataclysmic events in New York with his fellow Avengers, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), lives in... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 103675%
Critics Consensus: With an outstanding starring performance from Benedict Cumberbatch illuminating its fact-based story, The Imitation Game serves as an eminently well-made entry in the "prestige biopic" genre.
Synopsis:
In 1939, newly created British intelligence agency MI6 recruits Cambridge mathematics alumnus Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) to crack Nazi codes,... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 100965%
Critics Consensus: Gritty, gripping, and weighted with thought-provoking heft, A Most Violent Year represents another strong entry in writer-director J.C. Chandor's impressive filmography.
Synopsis:
In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier (Oscar Isaac) tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 100775%
Critics Consensus: Agreeably entertaining and brilliantly animated, Big Hero 6 is briskly-paced, action-packed, and often touching.
Synopsis:
Robotics prodigy Hiro (Ryan Potter) lives in the city of San Fransokyo. Next to his older brother, Tadashi, Hiro's closest... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 97539%
Critics Consensus: Tackling a sensitive subject with maturity, honesty, and wit, Obvious Child serves as a deeply promising debut for writer-director Gillian Robespierre.
Synopsis:
An immature, newly unemployed comic (Jenny Slate) must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 93427%
Critics Consensus: Twisty and riveting, Omar is a well-directed crime drama with uncommon depth.
Synopsis:
Arrested after the death of an Israeli soldier, a Palestinian baker (Adam Bakri) agrees to work as an informant, but... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 91547%
Critics Consensus: A coming-of-age drama entwined with a political statement, In Bloom underscores its well-worn themes with strong performances and palpable real-world tension.
Synopsis:
Eka and Natia leave their childhood behind and ignore societal customs to escape from their turbulent family lives.... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 91147%
Critics Consensus: She's Beautiful When She's Angry takes an entertaining, informative look at the dawn of the American women's movement -- and the oft-overlooked activists who fought for it.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Mary Dore chronicles the events, the movers and the shakers of the feminist movement from 1966 to 1971.... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 98393%
Critics Consensus: There's no shortage of similarly themed crime dramas, but The Drop rises above the pack with a smartly written script and strong cast.
Synopsis:
Bob Saginowski (Tom Hardy) tends bar in his cousin's pub and looks the other way when local mobsters use the... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 96795%
Critics Consensus: Led by a brilliant performance from Brendan Gleeson, Calvary tackles weighty issues with humor, intelligence, and sensitivity.
Synopsis:
An honest and good-hearted priest (Brendan Gleeson) wrestles with a cynical, spiteful community after he receives a death threat from... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 95740%
Critics Consensus: Topped with bittersweet humor but possessing surprisingly thorny depths, Le Week-End offers a sophisticated, well-acted portrait of late-life struggles and long-term marriage.
Synopsis:
A British couple return to Paris many years after their honeymoon to rejuvenate their marriage.... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 92091%
Critics Consensus: The Blue Room proves a sobering study of the dark side of human nature, as well as a coolly assured directorial effort from star and co-writer Mathieu Amalric.
Synopsis:
Following an adulterous tryst, a man (Léa Drucker) finds himself under investigation for an unknown crime.... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 106225%
Critics Consensus: Dark, intelligent, and stylish to a fault, Gone Girl plays to director David Fincher's sick strengths while bringing the best out of stars Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.
Synopsis:
In Carthage, Mo., former New York-based writer Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) and his glamorous wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) present a... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 101368%
Critics Consensus: Powerfully moving and emotionally resonant, Wild finds director Jean-Marc Vallée and star Reese Witherspoon working at the peak of their respective powers.
Synopsis:
Driven to the edge by the loss of her beloved mother (Laura Dern), the dissolution of her marriage and a... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 96088%
Critics Consensus: The Wind Rises is a fittingly bittersweet swan song for director Hayao Miyazaki.
Synopsis:
A lifelong love of flight inspires Japanese aviation engineer Jiro Horikoshi, whose storied career includes the creation of the A-6M... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 93852%
Critics Consensus: While perhaps not quite as fresh as Coogan and Brydon's original voyage in The Trip, The Trip to Italy still proves a thoroughly agreeable sequel.
Synopsis:
During a tour of Italy, two friends (Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon) enjoy sumptuous meals and lively conversations about such eclectic... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 92892%
Critics Consensus: Provocative, funny, and brilliantly acted, Venus in Fur finds Roman Polanski in top late-period form.
Synopsis:
An enigmatic actress (Emmanuelle Seigner) may have a hidden agenda when she auditions for a part in a misogynistic writer's... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 91943%
Critics Consensus: Gleefully nasty and darkly hilarious, Cheap Thrills lives down to its title in the best possible way.
Synopsis:
A series of escalating bets pits recently reunited friends against each other.... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 89098%
Critics Consensus: Impassioned and infuriating, Code Black awakens viewers to an endemic problem with no clear solution.
Synopsis:
Resident physician Ryan McGarry provides a close-up look at the inner workings of the treatment of trauma patients at one... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 98937%
Critics Consensus: A chilling true crime drama, Foxcatcher offers Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, and Channing Tatum a chance to shine -- and all three of them rise to the challenge.
Synopsis:
When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 95715%
Critics Consensus: Chef's charming cast and sharp, funny script add enough spice to make this feel-good comedy a flavorful -- if familiar -- treat.
Synopsis:
After a controlling owner (Dustin Hoffman) pushes him too far, chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) quits his position at a... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 91443%
Critics Consensus: The Alan Partridge movie ditches the TV series' nuanced humor for something broader, and succeeds in presenting the character on a global scale.
Synopsis:
Radio host Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) gets a chance to boost his sagging career by serving as a liaison between... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 90295%
Critics Consensus: Epic in length, thrilling to behold, and utterly absorbing, Winter Sleep demands -- and rewards -- viewers' patient attention.
Synopsis:
Aydin, his wife and his recently divorced sister spend the winter in their hotel.... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 89096%
Critics Consensus: Borgman's unpredictability may confound as many viewers as it enthralls, but either way, it's a refreshingly original experiment in off-kilter terror.
Synopsis:
A vagrant turns the lives of arrogant upper-class people to a psychological nightmare.... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 96503%
Critics Consensus: Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves -- and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise.
Synopsis:
Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 95436%
Critics Consensus: Worth watching for Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton's performances alone, Only Lovers Left Alive finds writer-director Jim Jarmusch adding a typically offbeat entry to the vampire genre.
Synopsis:
Artistic, sophisticated and centuries old, two vampire lovers (Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston) ponder their ultimate place in modern society.... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 93618%
Critics Consensus: Led by powerful performances from Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader, The Skeleton Twins effectively mines laughs and tears from family drama.
Synopsis:
Following many years of estrangement, twins Milo (Bill Hader) and Maggie (Kristen Wiig) have an unexpected reunion after a set... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 92740%
Critics Consensus: A uniquely character-driven thriller with a finely composed cast and some outstanding direction from Kelly Reichardt, Night Moves bolsters its thought-provoking themes with compelling drama.
Synopsis:
Two Oregon environmentalists (Jesse Eisenberg, Dakota Fanning) and a former Marine (Peter Sarsgaard) hatch a plan to blow up a... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 91841%
Critics Consensus: Rich in atmosphere and anchored by a powerful performance from Nicolas Cage, Joe is a satisfying return to form for its star -- as well as director David Gordon Green.
Synopsis:
The rough-hewn boss (Nicolas Cage) of a lumber crew courts trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 90143%
Critics Consensus: Sensitively written, smartly directed, and powerfully performed, Like Father, Like Son uses familiar-seeming elements to tell a thought-provoking story.
Synopsis:
Ryota learns that his biological son was switched at birth with the boy he has raised, and he must make... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 88645%
Critics Consensus: Recklessly assembled and occasionally compelling in spite of itself, A Field in England showcases a singularly brilliant voice in British cinema.
Synopsis:
Two men capture a small group of deserters during England's civil war. After the captives ingest some wild mushrooms, they... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 94125%
Critics Consensus: Smart, subtle, and steadily absorbing, A Most Wanted Man proves once again that John le Carre books make for sharp, thoughtful thrillers.
Synopsis:
An escaped militant's (Grigoriy Dobrygin) attempt to claim an inheritance gives a German agent (Philip Seymour Hoffman) the chance to... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 93511%
Critics Consensus: As smart, funny, and trenchant as writer-director-star Chris Rock's best standup work, Top Five is a career highlight for its creator -- and one of the comedy standouts of 2014.
Synopsis:
Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 89693%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful visuals, James Gray's confident direction, and a powerful performance from Marion Cotillard combine to make The Immigrant a richly rewarding period drama.
Synopsis:
After her sister is quarantined at Ellis Island, a Polish nurse (Marion Cotillard) is forced into prostitution by a theater... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 88653%
Critics Consensus: The Good Lie sacrifices real-life nuance in order to turn its true story into a Hollywood production, but the results still add up to a compelling, well-acted, and deeply moving drama.
Synopsis:
After their village is destroyed and their parents killed by Northern militia, Sudanese orphans Theo, his siblings and other survivors... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 86397%
Critics Consensus: Its meditative pace and low-key approach may prove too ponderous for some, but Hide Your Smiling Faces will cast a potent spell on viewers patient enough to let it unfold.
Synopsis:
Tommy (Ryan Jones) and Eric (Nathan Varnson) spend their summer days having fun until death enters their lives.... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 96033%
Critics Consensus: Its message may prove elusive for some, but with absorbing imagery and a mesmerizing performance from Scarlett Johansson, Under the Skin is a haunting viewing experience.
Synopsis:
Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial (Scarlett Johansson) drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 94402%
Critics Consensus: Boasting even more of the bromantic chemistry between its stars -- and even more of the goofy, good-natured humor that made its predecessor so much fun -- 22 Jump Street is the rare sequel that improves upon the original.
Synopsis:
Although they made their way through high school successfully, an investigation at a local college brings big changes for undercover... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 90690%
Critics Consensus: It boasts all the surface beauty that fans of period pictures have come to expect, but Belle also benefits from its stirring performances and subtle social consciousness.
Synopsis:
The illegitimate, mixed-race daughter (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) of a British admiral plays an important role in the campaign to abolish slavery... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 88991%
Critics Consensus: Boasting plenty of twists, a suitably seedy tone, and a memorable supporting turn from Don Johnson, Cold in July proves an uncommonly rewarding thriller.
Synopsis:
The killing of a home intruder puts a Texas man (Michael C. Hall) and his family on the radar of... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 87704%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to smart direction and a powerhouse performance from Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Beyond the Lights transcends its formulaic storyline to deliver thoroughly entertaining drama.
Synopsis:
Though she's been groomed for stardom all her life by an overbearing mother (Minnie Driver), singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 85608%
Critics Consensus: As compassionate as it is infuriating, Rich Hill offers a sobering glimpse of American poverty.
Synopsis:
The turbulent lives of three boys living in a poor Midwestern town, and the fragile bonds that sustain them.... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 90439%
Critics Consensus: Writer-director John Carney's return to musical drama isn't quite as potent as it was with Once, but thanks to charming work from its well-matched leads, Begin Again is difficult to resist.
Synopsis:
Gretta (Keira Knightley) and her songwriting partner/lover Dave (Adam Levine) head for New York when he lands a record deal... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 88641%
Critics Consensus: Hauntingly bleak and thrillingly ambitious, The Double offers Jesse Eisenberg a pair of compelling roles while reaffirming writer-director Richard Ayoade's remarkable talent.
Synopsis:
An awkward office drone (Jesse Eisenberg) becomes increasingly unhinged after a charismatic and confident look-alike takes a job at his... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 88545%
Critics Consensus: The Book of Life's gorgeous animation is a treat, but it's a pity that its story lacks the same level of craft and detail that its thrilling visuals provide.
Synopsis:
In the Mexican town of San Angel, Manolo (Diego Luna), Maria (Zoë Saldana) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) have been friends... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 86704%
Critics Consensus: Gently amusing and agreeably modest in scale, Land Ho! uses its stars' warm chemistry to impart its poignant, quietly effective message.
Synopsis:
A retired surgeon (Earl Lynn Nelson) and his reserved former brother-in-law (Paul Eenhoorn) try to recapture their youth during a... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 84659%
Critics Consensus: Although Ivory Tower makes it clear that there isn't enough room in a 90-minute film to tackle spiraling student loan debt, it also serves as a compelling call for deeper investigation.
Synopsis:
As tuition spirals upward and student debt passes a trillion dollars, students and parents begin to wonder if college is... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 89948%
Critics Consensus: Although its high-energy plot and over-the-top violence may play better with genre aficionados, The Raid 2 definitely delivers more of everything audiences loved about its predecessor.
Synopsis:
After surviving a bloody fight with powerful gangsters, rookie Jakarta cop Rama (Iko Uwais) thinks he can resume a normal... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 87491%
Critics Consensus: What Tracks lacks in excitement, it more than makes up with gorgeous cinematography and Mia Wasikowska's outstanding performance.
Synopsis:
Accompanied only by her faithful dog and four camels, an Australian (Mia Wasikowska) satisfies her craving for solitude by embarking... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 85858%
Critics Consensus: The One I Love doesn't take its intriguing premise quite as far as it could, but it still adds up to an ambitious, well-acted look at love and marriage.
Synopsis:
A couple (Mark Duplass, Elisabeth Moss) whose marriage is crumbling have a surreal experience during a weekend getaway at a... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 83915%
Critics Consensus: Skillfully weaving multiple delicate tonal strands into a quietly affecting whole, Lilting serves as a thoroughly compelling calling card for writer-director Hong Khaou.
Synopsis:
In London, a Cambodian mother mourns her son as she struggles to connect with someone.... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 91607%
Critics Consensus: Wise, funny, and heartbreaking without resorting to exploitation, The Fault In Our Stars does right by its bestselling source material.
Synopsis:
Hazel Grace Lancaster (Shailene Woodley), a 16-year-old cancer patient, meets and falls in love with Gus Waters (Ansel Elgort), a... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 88795%
Critics Consensus: With an unforgettable Chadwick Boseman in the starring role, Get On Up offers the Godfather of Soul a fittingly dynamic homage.
Synopsis:
James Brown (Chadwick Boseman) was born in extreme poverty in 1933 South Carolina and survived abandonment, abuse and jail to... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 87926%
Critics Consensus: A squarely traditional yet somewhat progressive Western, The Homesman adds another absorbing entry to Tommy Lee Jones' directorial résumé.
Synopsis:
A frontier farm woman (Hilary Swank) saves the life of a claim-jumper (Tommy Lee Jones) and persuades him to help... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 87056%
Critics Consensus: Mr. Peabody & Sherman offers a surprisingly entertaining burst of colorful all-ages fun, despite its dated source material and rather convoluted plot.
Synopsis:
Mr. Peabody (Ty Burrell), the most accomplished canine in the world, and his boy, Sherman (Max Charles), use a time... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 86884%
Critics Consensus: As thought-provoking as it is uncompromising, Listen Up Philip finds writer-director Alex Ross Perry taking a creative step forward while hearkening back to classic neurotic comedies of '70s cinema.
Synopsis:
After refusing to promote his eagerly awaited second novel, a self-absorbed writer (Jason Schwartzman) takes up residence at the home... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 82896%
Critics Consensus: Compact and effective, In Fear offers discerning horror fans a smart and disturbing plunge into the depths of cinematic anxiety.
Synopsis:
A young couple gets lost in a maze of country roads and becomes the target of a mysterious tormentor.... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 82147%
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a pair of likable leads and suffused in a warmly nostalgic glow, Rob the Mob is an uneven crime caper that mostly works.
Synopsis:
While robbing a mob-owned hangout, two lovers (Michael Pitt, Nina Arianda) stumble upon a secret that could help the FBI... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 92960%
Critics Consensus: Part biopic, part love story, The Theory of Everything rises on James Marsh's polished direction and the strength of its two leads.
Synopsis:
In the 1960s, Cambridge University student and future physicist Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmayne) falls in love with fellow collegian Jane... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 89431%
Critics Consensus: While it may not reach the delirious heights of The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted still packs in enough clever gags, catchy songs, and celebrity cameos to satisfy fans of all ages.
Synopsis:
Dominic Badguy (Ricky Gervais), the Muppets' new manager, convinces the gang to embark on a world tour. Kermit the Frog... [More]
#101
Adjusted Score: 86056%
Critics Consensus: It might be a more entertaining watch for diehard fans of the show, but Veronica Mars offers enough sharp writing and solid performances to entertain viewers in the mood for a character-driven thriller.
Synopsis:
With her graduation from law school imminent, Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) is interviewing with prestigious New York law firms when... [More]
#102
Adjusted Score: 84442%
Critics Consensus: With striking visuals, complex characters, and Hitchcockian plot twists, The Two Faces of January offers a pleasantly pungent treat for fans of romantic thrillers.
Synopsis:
After he kills a detective, a con artist (Viggo Mortensen) and his wife (Kirsten Dunst) must trust a potentially dangerous... [More]
#103
Adjusted Score: 82945%
Critics Consensus: Its unabashedly positive tone may strike some viewers as disingenuous, but even if Supermensch doesn't tell the whole story, it's an undeniably entertaining one.
Synopsis:
Actor Michael Douglas, rocker Alice Cooper, chef Emeril Lagasse and others pay tribute to Shep Gordon, the Hollywood insider who... [More]
#104
Adjusted Score: 82695%
Critics Consensus: Grand Piano is so tense in its best moments -- and appealingly strange overall -- that it remains rewarding in spite of its flaws.
Synopsis:
A concert pianist who has stage fright finds a threatening note written on his sheet music just moments before a... [More]
#105
Adjusted Score: 81247%
Critics Consensus: G.B.F. explores high school relationship dynamics and teen stereotypes with a refreshingly humorous touch - and surprisingly subtle smarts.
Synopsis:
A closeted gay teen (Paul Iacono) wants to join the popular gals' clique, but his scheme backfires when his best... [More]
#106
Adjusted Score: 81047%
Critics Consensus: Deliriously manic and gleefully tasteless, Why Don't You Play in Hell? delivers infectious genre fun.
Synopsis:
In Japan, gonzo filmmakers hatch a three-pronged plan to save an actress's career, end a yakuza war and make a... [More]
#107
Adjusted Score: 81047%
Critics Consensus: It wears its influences on its sleeve, but Bad Turn Worse still boasts more than enough pulpy thrills to justify its place at the table.
Synopsis:
Three teens from Texas move out of their small town and get sucked into organized crime when one of them... [More]
#108
Adjusted Score: 80997%
Critics Consensus: While the script may not always be worthy of her gifts, Catherine Deneuve's performance ultimately offers more than enough reason to watch On My Way.
Synopsis:
A woman leaves on a road trip with her grandson after her relationship and her restaurant fail.... [More]
#109
Adjusted Score: 81346%
Critics Consensus: Pleasantly easygoing and consistently funny, Chinese Puzzle offers a suitably endearing conclusion to Cédric Klapisch's Trilogy of Xavier.
Synopsis:
A 40-year-old divorced father of two cannot cope with his children moving to New York with their mother, so he... [More]
#110
Adjusted Score: 80347%
Critics Consensus: Balancing complex Middle Eastern politics against a universal human drama, director Yuval Adler fashions Bethlehem into a thought-provoking, well-acted character study.
Synopsis:
A complex relationship develops between an Israeli secret service officer (Tsahi Halevi) and his teenage Palestinian informant (Shadi Mar'i).... [More]
#111
Adjusted Score: 85999%
Critics Consensus: While it's far from Laika's best offering, The Boxtrolls is still packed with enough offbeat wit and visual splendor to offer a healthy dose of all-ages entertainment.
Synopsis:
Eggs (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), an orphan, lives with the Boxtrolls -- a community of quirky, mischievous creatures who inhabit a cavern... [More]
#112
Adjusted Score: 79043%
Critics Consensus: Lucky Them may not quite live up to Toni Collette's bravura starring performance, but it's certainly elevated by it.
Synopsis:
A wealthy aspiring filmmaker (Thomas Haden Church) accompanies a rock journalist (Toni Collette) as she searches for her former lover,... [More]
#113
Adjusted Score: 85971%
Critics Consensus: St. Vincent offers the considerable pleasure of seeing Bill Murray back in funny form, but drifts into dangerously sentimental territory along the way.
Synopsis:
Maggie (Melissa McCarthy), a struggling single woman, moves to Brooklyn with her 12-year-old son, Oliver (Jaeden Lieberher). Having to work... [More]
#114
Adjusted Score: 83874%
Critics Consensus: Timely, solidly acted, and unabashedly earnest, Rosewater serves as an impressive calling card for first-time director Jon Stewart.
Synopsis:
In June 2009, BBC journalist Maziar Bahari, an Iranian-born Canadian citizen, returned to his native country to interview Mir-Hossein Moussavi,... [More]
#115
Adjusted Score: 82749%
Critics Consensus: Kill the Messenger's potent fury over the tale of its real-life subject overrides its factual inaccuracies and occasional narrative stumbles.
Synopsis:
Journalist Gary Webb (Jeremy Renner) happens upon a story that not only leads to the origins of America's crack epidemic... [More]
#116
Adjusted Score: 78717%
Critics Consensus: Amiably slight, A Coffee in Berlin compensates for its lack of narrative drive with a sure-handed screenplay and echoes of early Woody Allen.
Synopsis:
A fateful day pushes an aimless college dropout (Tom Schilling) to stop wasting his time and finally engage with life.... [More]
#117
Adjusted Score: 78659%
Critics Consensus: The Green Prince doesn't answer all the questions it raises, but it's still timely, gripping -- and ultimately uplifting -- viewing.
Synopsis:
After his arrest, Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a founder of Hamas, becomes an informant for the Israeli secret... [More]
#118
Adjusted Score: 91895%
Critics Consensus: With just enough human drama to anchor the sweeping spectacle of giant monsters smashing everything in sight, Gareth Edwards' Godzilla satisfyingly restores the franchise's fire-breathing glory.
Synopsis:
Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a Navy bomb expert, has just reunited with his family in San Francisco when he is... [More]
#119
Adjusted Score: 88396%
Critics Consensus: Overall, Fury is a well-acted, suitably raw depiction of the horrors of war that offers visceral battle scenes but doesn't quite live up to its larger ambitions.
Synopsis:
In April 1945, the Allies are making their final push in the European theater. A battle-hardened Army sergeant named Don... [More]
#120
Adjusted Score: 85186%
Critics Consensus: Darkly funny, fearlessly bold, and thoroughly indulgent, Nymphomaniac finds Lars von Trier provoking viewers with customary abandon.
Synopsis:
Joe, a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac who is discovered badly beaten in an alley by an older bachelor, Seligman, who takes her... [More]
#121
Adjusted Score: 79039%
Critics Consensus: Intelligent, well-acted, and satisfyingly low-key, Happy Christmas marks another step in prolific filmmaker Joe Swanberg's creative evolution.
Synopsis:
An immature party girl (Anna Kendrick) moves in with her brother's family to get over a breakup and throws their... [More]
#122
Adjusted Score: 78495%
Critics Consensus: With just enough black humor to lighten the disturbing subject matter, Big Bad Wolves is as rewarding as it is challenging.
Synopsis:
A cop (Lior Ashkenazi) and a vengeful father (Tzahi Grad) torture a teacher (Rotem Keinan) whom they believe was involved... [More]
#123
Adjusted Score: 78017%
Critics Consensus: Smart, stylish, and nail-bitingly tense, Honeymoon packs more slow-building horror than many bigger-budget productions.
Synopsis:
A honeymooning bride (Rose Leslie) goes sleepwalking into the woods surrounding a secluded cabin. When she returns she looks the... [More]
#124
Adjusted Score: 87397%
Critics Consensus: With sweeping visuals grounded by strong performances in service of a timeless tale told on a human scale, Darren Aronofsky's Noah brings the Bible epic into the 21st century.
Synopsis:
When God decides that mankind has become too sinful and must be wiped off the Earth, he chooses Noah (Russell... [More]
#125
Adjusted Score: 85335%
Critics Consensus: A true account of military courage and survival, Lone Survivor wields enough visceral power to mitigate its heavy-handed jingoism.
Synopsis:
In 2005 Afghanistan, Navy SEALs Marcus Luttrell (Mark Wahlberg), Michael Murphy (Taylor Kitsch), Danny Dietz (Emile Hirsch) and Matthew "Axe"... [More]
#126
Adjusted Score: 81890%
Critics Consensus: With an emphasis on dread over gore and an ending that leaves the door wide open for sequels, Oculus could be just the first spine-tingling chapter in a new franchise for discerning horror fans.
Synopsis:
Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites)... [More]
#127
Adjusted Score: 75966%
Critics Consensus: Camp X-Ray's treatment of its subject verges on the shallow, but benefits greatly from a pair of impressive performances from Kristen Stewart and Peyman Moaadi.
Synopsis:
A female guard (Kristen Stewart) at Guantanamo Bay forms an unlikely friendship with one of the facility's longtime detainees.... [More]
#128
Adjusted Score: 91378%
Critics Consensus: Interstellar represents more of the thrilling, thought-provoking, and visually resplendent filmmaking moviegoers have come to expect from writer-director Christopher Nolan, even if its intellectual reach somewhat exceeds its grasp.
Synopsis:
In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... [More]
#129
Adjusted Score: 83505%
Critics Consensus: With plenty of bawdy humor evenly spread between its well-matched stars, Neighbors earns its R rating -- and filmgoers' laughs.
Synopsis:
New parents Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly (Rose Byrne) move to the suburbs when they welcome an infant daughter into... [More]
#130
Adjusted Score: 77443%
Critics Consensus: The Congress rises on the strength of Robin Wright's powerful performance, with enough ambitious storytelling and technical thrills to overcome its somewhat messy structure.
Synopsis:
An aging actress agrees to preserve her digital likeness for a studio to use in any future films it likes.... [More]
#131
Adjusted Score: 76145%
Critics Consensus: Ozon may not explore his themes as fully as he should, but Young & Beautiful poses enough intriguing questions -- and features a strong enough performance from Marine Vacth -- to compensate for its frustrations.
Synopsis:
Isabelle (Marine Vacth), a 17-year-old student, loses her virginity during a quick holiday romance. When she returns home, she begins... [More]
#132
Adjusted Score: 86493%
Critics Consensus: Powered by Clint Eastwood's sure-handed direction and a gripping central performance from Bradley Cooper, American Sniper delivers a tense, vivid tribute to its real-life subject.
Synopsis:
U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper) takes his sole mission -- protect his comrades -- to heart and becomes... [More]
#133
Adjusted Score: 76092%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a strong performance from Jake Gyllenhaal and smart direction from Denis Villeneuve, Enemy hits the mark as a tense, uncommonly adventurous thriller.
Synopsis:
A mild-mannered college professor (Jake Gyllenhaal) discovers a look-alike actor and delves into the other man's private affairs.... [More]