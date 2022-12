(Photo by Open Road/courtesy Everett Collection)

Jake Gyllenhaal Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of Jake Gyllenhaal! We start with his Certified Fresh films, dating back to his starring debut with October Sky, and his cult classic two years later, Donnie Darko. Gyllenhaal has been a critics and audience favorite throughout his career, with more Certified Fresh-awarded projects like Brokeback Mountain, David Fincher‘s Zodiac, Denis Villeneuve‘s Prisoners, the transformative Nightcrawler, and even a superhero blockbuster stint as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.



#1 Nightcrawler (2014) 95% 86% #1 Adjusted Score: 105452% Critics Consensus: Restless, visually sleek, and powered by a lithe star performance from Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler offers dark, thought-provoking thrills. Synopsis: Los Angeles denizen Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) survives by scavenging and petty theft. He stumbles into a new career as... Los Angeles denizen Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) survives by scavenging and petty theft. He stumbles into a new career as... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Bill Paxton, Riz Ahmed Directed By: Dan Gilroy

#2 Wildlife (2018) 94% 71% #2 Adjusted Score: 105269% Critics Consensus: Wildlife's portrait of a family in crisis is beautifully composed by director Paul Dano -- and brought brilliantly to life by a career-best performance from Carey Mulligan. Synopsis: Fourteen-year-old Joe is the only child of Jeanette and Jerry -- a housewife and a golf pro -- in a... Fourteen-year-old Joe is the only child of Jeanette and Jerry -- a housewife and a golf pro -- in a... [More] Starring: Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ed Oxenbould, Bill Camp Directed By: Paul Dano

#4 October Sky (1999) 91% 88% #4 Adjusted Score: 93294% Critics Consensus: Rich in sweet sincerity, intelligence, and good old-fashioned inspirational drama, October Sky is a coming-of-age story with a heart to match its Hollywood craftsmanship. Synopsis: John Hickam (Chris Cooper) is a West Virginia coal miner who loves his job and expects his sons, Jim (Scott... John Hickam (Chris Cooper) is a West Virginia coal miner who loves his job and expects his sons, Jim (Scott... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper, Laura Dern, Chris Owen Directed By: Joe Johnston

#6 Zodiac (2007) 90% 77% #6 Adjusted Score: 100461% Critics Consensus: A quiet, dialogue-driven thriller that delivers with scene after scene of gut-wrenching anxiety. David Fincher also spends more time illustrating nuances of his characters and recreating the mood of the '70s than he does on gory details of murder. Synopsis: In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards Directed By: David Fincher

#7 Stronger (2017) 90% 80% #7 Adjusted Score: 103331% Critics Consensus: Stronger rises on the power of its well-chosen ensemble to offer an emotionally resonant fact-based story that transcends inspirational drama clichés. Synopsis: Jeff Bauman loses both of his legs when two bombs explode during the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. After... Jeff Bauman loses both of his legs when two bombs explode during the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. After... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Miranda Richardson, Clancy Brown Directed By: David Gordon Green

#10 Donnie Darko (2001) 87% 80% #10 Adjusted Score: 90860% Critics Consensus: Richard Kelly's debut feature Donnie Darko is a daring, original vision, packed with jarring ideas and intelligence and featuring a remarkable performance from Jake Gyllenhaal as the troubled title character. Synopsis: In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take... In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval Directed By: Richard Kelly

#11 Okja (2017) 86% 81% #11 Adjusted Score: 102444% Critics Consensus: Okja sees Bong Joon-ho continuing to create defiantly eclectic entertainment -- and still hitting more than enough of his narrative targets in the midst of a tricky tonal juggling act. Synopsis: For 10 idyllic years, young Mija has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja - a massive animal and an... For 10 idyllic years, young Mija has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja - a massive animal and an... [More] Starring: Ahn Seo-hyun, Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Giancarlo Esposito Directed By: Bong Joon-ho

#17 Enemy (2013) 71% 64% #17 Adjusted Score: 74990% Critics Consensus: Thanks to a strong performance from Jake Gyllenhaal and smart direction from Denis Villeneuve, Enemy hits the mark as a tense, uncommonly adventurous thriller. Synopsis: A mild-mannered college professor (Jake Gyllenhaal) discovers a look-alike actor and delves into the other man's private affairs.... A mild-mannered college professor (Jake Gyllenhaal) discovers a look-alike actor and delves into the other man's private affairs.... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Isabella Rossellini, Sarah Gadon Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#18 The Guilty (2021) 74% 48% #18 Adjusted Score: 81693% Critics Consensus: The Guilty is another Americanized remake overshadowed by the original, but its premise is still sturdy enough to support a tense, well-acted thriller. Synopsis: The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe... The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#19 Everest (2015) 73% 68% #19 Adjusted Score: 81070% Critics Consensus: Everest boasts all the dizzying cinematography a person could hope to get out a movie about mountain climbers, even if it's content to tread less challenging narrative terrain. Synopsis: On the morning of May 10, 1996, climbers (Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin) from two expeditions start their final ascent toward... On the morning of May 10, 1996, climbers (Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin) from two expeditions start their final ascent toward... [More] Starring: Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright Directed By: Baltasar Kormákur

#21 Ambulance (2022) 69% 88% #21 Adjusted Score: 77925% Critics Consensus: At top speed and with sirens wailing, Ambulance comes riding to the rescue for audiences facing an emergency shortage of Michael Bay action thrills. Synopsis: Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael... Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, Moses Ingram Directed By: Michael Bay

#22 Life (2017) 67% 54% #22 Adjusted Score: 84966% Critics Consensus: Life is just thrilling, well-acted, and capably filmed enough to overcome an overall inability to add new wrinkles to the trapped-in-space genre. Synopsis: Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada Directed By: Daniel Espinosa

#23 Brothers (2009) 64% 62% #23 Adjusted Score: 69893% Critics Consensus: It plays more like a traditional melodrama than the Susanne Bier film that inspired it, but Jim Sheridan's Brothers benefits from rock-solid performances by its three leads. Synopsis: Siblings Sam (Tobey Maguire) and Tommy Cahill (Jake Gyllenhaal) are as far apart as brothers can be; while Sam serves... Siblings Sam (Tobey Maguire) and Tommy Cahill (Jake Gyllenhaal) are as far apart as brothers can be; while Sam serves... [More] Starring: Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, Sam Shepard Directed By: Jim Sheridan

#25 Proof (2005) 62% 59% #25 Adjusted Score: 67288% Critics Consensus: Gwyneth Paltrow and Anthony Hopkins give exceptional performances in a film that intelligently tackles the territory between madness and genius. Synopsis: Catherine (Gwyneth Paltrow) is a 27-year-old grieving after the loss of her father (Anthony Hopkins), a genius mathematician whose mind... Catherine (Gwyneth Paltrow) is a 27-year-old grieving after the loss of her father (Anthony Hopkins), a genius mathematician whose mind... [More] Starring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hope Davis Directed By: John Madden

#26 Jarhead (2005) 61% 68% #26 Adjusted Score: 68733% Critics Consensus: This first person account of the first Gulf War scores with its performances and cinematography but lacks an emotional thrust. Synopsis: In the late 1980s, Anthony Swofford (Jake Gyllenhaal) enlists as a Marine, training in boot camp under a sadistic drill... In the late 1980s, Anthony Swofford (Jake Gyllenhaal) enlists as a Marine, training in boot camp under a sadistic drill... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper Directed By: Sam Mendes

#27 Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) 61% 36% #27 Adjusted Score: 71037% Critics Consensus: If you only watch one art-world satire with horror overtones this year -- or most others -- it should probably be Velvet Buzzsaw. Synopsis: After paintings by an unknown artist are discovered, a supernatural force enacts revenge on those who have allowed their greed... After paintings by an unknown artist are discovered, a supernatural force enacts revenge on those who have allowed their greed... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Toni Collette, John Malkovich Directed By: Dan Gilroy

#29 Demolition (2015) 54% 54% #29 Adjusted Score: 65772% Critics Consensus: Demolition benefits from a stellar cast, even if their solid work isn't always enough to prop up a confused story that aims for profundity but too often settles for clichés. Synopsis: Grieving investment banker Davis Mitchell (Jake Gyllenhaal) returns to work after losing his beloved wife in a tragic car accident.... Grieving investment banker Davis Mitchell (Jake Gyllenhaal) returns to work after losing his beloved wife in a tragic car accident.... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Naomi Watts, Chris Cooper, Judah Lewis Directed By: Jean-Marc Vallée

#31 Spirit Untamed (2021) 49% 95% #31 Adjusted Score: 53262% Critics Consensus: While it might be a passable diversion for younger viewers, Spirit Untamed is a middling sequel that lacks the essential energy suggested by its title. Synopsis: An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her... An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her... [More] Starring: Isabela Merced, Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin Directed By: Elaine Bogan

#32 Rendition (2007) 47% 62% #32 Adjusted Score: 53014% Critics Consensus: The impressive cast cannot rescue Rendition, which explores complex issues in woefully simplified terms. Synopsis: Isabella El-Ibrahimi (Reese Witherspoon), the wife of an Egyptian engineer, tries desperately to track down her husband after he disappears... Isabella El-Ibrahimi (Reese Witherspoon), the wife of an Egyptian engineer, tries desperately to track down her husband after he disappears... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Reese Witherspoon, Alan Arkin, Peter Sarsgaard Directed By: Gavin Hood