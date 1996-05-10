(Photo by Open Road/courtesy Everett Collection)

Jake Gyllenhaal Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of Jake Gyllenhaal! We start with his Certified Fresh films, dating back to his starring debut with October Sky, and his cult classic two years later, Donnie Darko. Gyllenhaal has been a critics and audience favorite throughout his career, with more Certified Fresh-awarded projects like Brokeback Mountain, David Fincher‘s Zodiac, Denis Villeneuve‘s Prisoners, the transformative Nightcrawler, and even a superhero blockbuster stint as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.



#2 Wildlife (2018) 94% 71% #2 Adjusted Score: 105269% Critics Consensus: Wildlife's portrait of a family in crisis is beautifully composed by director Paul Dano -- and brought brilliantly to life by a career-best performance from Carey Mulligan. Synopsis: Fourteen-year-old Joe is the only child of Jeanette and Jerry -- a housewife and a golf pro -- in a... Fourteen-year-old Joe is the only child of Jeanette and Jerry -- a housewife and a golf pro -- in a... [More] Starring: Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ed Oxenbould, Bill Camp Directed By: Paul Dano

#6 Zodiac (2007) 90% 77% #6 Adjusted Score: 100461% Critics Consensus: A quiet, dialogue-driven thriller that delivers with scene after scene of gut-wrenching anxiety. David Fincher also spends more time illustrating nuances of his characters and recreating the mood of the '70s than he does on gory details of murder. Synopsis: In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards Directed By: David Fincher

#10 Donnie Darko (2001) 87% 80% #10 Adjusted Score: 90860% Critics Consensus: Richard Kelly's debut feature Donnie Darko is a daring, original vision, packed with jarring ideas and intelligence and featuring a remarkable performance from Jake Gyllenhaal as the troubled title character. Synopsis: In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take... In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval Directed By: Richard Kelly

#11 Okja (2017) 86% 81% #11 Adjusted Score: 102444% Critics Consensus: Okja sees Bong Joon-ho continuing to create defiantly eclectic entertainment -- and still hitting more than enough of his narrative targets in the midst of a tricky tonal juggling act. Synopsis: For 10 idyllic years, young Mija has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja - a massive animal and an... For 10 idyllic years, young Mija has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja - a massive animal and an... [More] Starring: Ahn Seo-hyun, Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Giancarlo Esposito Directed By: Bong Joon-ho

#19 Everest (2015) 73% 68% #19 Adjusted Score: 81070% Critics Consensus: Everest boasts all the dizzying cinematography a person could hope to get out a movie about mountain climbers, even if it's content to tread less challenging narrative terrain. Synopsis: On the morning of May 10, 1996, climbers (Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin) from two expeditions start their final ascent toward... On the morning of May 10, 1996, climbers (Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin) from two expeditions start their final ascent toward... [More] Starring: Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright Directed By: Baltasar Kormákur

#22 Life (2017) 67% 54% #22 Adjusted Score: 84966% Critics Consensus: Life is just thrilling, well-acted, and capably filmed enough to overcome an overall inability to add new wrinkles to the trapped-in-space genre. Synopsis: Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada Directed By: Daniel Espinosa

#23 Brothers (2009) 64% 62% #23 Adjusted Score: 69893% Critics Consensus: It plays more like a traditional melodrama than the Susanne Bier film that inspired it, but Jim Sheridan's Brothers benefits from rock-solid performances by its three leads. Synopsis: Siblings Sam (Tobey Maguire) and Tommy Cahill (Jake Gyllenhaal) are as far apart as brothers can be; while Sam serves... Siblings Sam (Tobey Maguire) and Tommy Cahill (Jake Gyllenhaal) are as far apart as brothers can be; while Sam serves... [More] Starring: Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, Sam Shepard Directed By: Jim Sheridan

#25 Proof (2005) 62% 59% #25 Adjusted Score: 67288% Critics Consensus: Gwyneth Paltrow and Anthony Hopkins give exceptional performances in a film that intelligently tackles the territory between madness and genius. Synopsis: Catherine (Gwyneth Paltrow) is a 27-year-old grieving after the loss of her father (Anthony Hopkins), a genius mathematician whose mind... Catherine (Gwyneth Paltrow) is a 27-year-old grieving after the loss of her father (Anthony Hopkins), a genius mathematician whose mind... [More] Starring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hope Davis Directed By: John Madden

#26 Jarhead (2005) 61% 68% #26 Adjusted Score: 68733% Critics Consensus: This first person account of the first Gulf War scores with its performances and cinematography but lacks an emotional thrust. Synopsis: In the late 1980s, Anthony Swofford (Jake Gyllenhaal) enlists as a Marine, training in boot camp under a sadistic drill... In the late 1980s, Anthony Swofford (Jake Gyllenhaal) enlists as a Marine, training in boot camp under a sadistic drill... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper Directed By: Sam Mendes

#29 Demolition (2015) 54% 54% #29 Adjusted Score: 65772% Critics Consensus: Demolition benefits from a stellar cast, even if their solid work isn't always enough to prop up a confused story that aims for profundity but too often settles for clichés. Synopsis: Grieving investment banker Davis Mitchell (Jake Gyllenhaal) returns to work after losing his beloved wife in a tragic car accident.... Grieving investment banker Davis Mitchell (Jake Gyllenhaal) returns to work after losing his beloved wife in a tragic car accident.... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Naomi Watts, Chris Cooper, Judah Lewis Directed By: Jean-Marc Vallée

#31 Spirit Untamed (2021) 49% 95% #31 Adjusted Score: 53262% Critics Consensus: While it might be a passable diversion for younger viewers, Spirit Untamed is a middling sequel that lacks the essential energy suggested by its title. Synopsis: An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her... An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her... [More] Starring: Isabela Merced, Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin Directed By: Elaine Bogan