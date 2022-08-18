All Robert Redford Movies Ranked

Adjusted Score: 87452%

Critics Consensus: Barefoot in the Park may strike some modern viewers as dated, but what it lacks in timeliness, it more than makes up with the effervescent chemistry between its stars.

Synopsis: In this film based on a Neil Simon play, newlyweds Corie (Jane Fonda), a free spirit, and Paul Bratter (Robert... In this film based on a Neil Simon play, newlyweds Corie (Jane Fonda), a free spirit, and Paul Bratter (Robert... [More]