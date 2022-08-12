(Photo by DreamWorks/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Jamie Foxx Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

A recording career and starring roles on In Living Color and his very own sitcom sound like they would have been enough to keep Jamie Foxx out of the movie game during the ’90s. But indeed, Foxx the multi-hyphenate found time to debut as a comedy movie lead for The Truth About Cats & Dogs in 1996 and then delivered his first dramatic performance in Oliver Stone’s Any Given Sunday three years later. But that was all a prelude to his big 2004, when Foxx was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award with the Michael Mann/Tom Cruise thriller Collateral and took home Oscar gold that night for Best Actor, thanks to the musical biopic Ray.

He teamed up with Mann again for Miami Vice in 2006, the same year of musical sensation Dreamgirls‘ arrival. Due Date, Valentine’s Day, Rio, and Horrible Bosses were four $100 million-grossing box office hits in a row, so with his reputation as a guy who can get awards and put butts in seats cemented, there was only one place to go left: Casa de QT. Working with Quentin Tarantino produced the brassy Western Django Unchained, which would go on to become the director’s biggest B.O. draw.

Django would be Foxx’s last Certified Fresh movie for a while, through a stretch of years that has included The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Robin Hood, and White House Down. 2017’s Baby Driver brought back some of that critical acclaim, and so did Just Mercy. More recently, he reprised his Electro role for Spider-Man: No Way Home and put out two Netflix movies: Project Power and vampire action-comedy Day Shift. Now, we rank all Jamie Foxx movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#5 Collateral (2004) 86% #5 Adjusted Score: 95845% Critics Consensus: Driven by director Michael Mann's trademark visuals and a lean, villainous performance from Tom Cruise, Collateral is a stylish and compelling noir thriller. Synopsis: A cab driver realizes his current fare is a hit man that has been having him drive around from mark... A cab driver realizes his current fare is a hit man that has been having him drive around from mark... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo Directed By: Michael Mann

#9 Ray (2004) 79% #9 Adjusted Score: 87423% Critics Consensus: An engrossing and energetic portrait of a great musician's achievements and foibles, Ray is anchored by Jamie Foxx's stunning performance as Ray Charles. Synopsis: Legendary soul musician Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. Young Ray watches his 7-year-old brother... Legendary soul musician Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. Young Ray watches his 7-year-old brother... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King, Clifton Powell Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#10 Rio (2011) 72% #10 Adjusted Score: 77867% Critics Consensus: This straightforward movie reaches great heights thanks to its colorful visual palette, catchy music, and funny vocal performances. Synopsis: Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and... Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and... [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Leslie Mann Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#12 Ali (2001) 68% #12 Adjusted Score: 74120% Critics Consensus: Though perhaps no film could fully do justice to the fascinating life and personality of Muhammad Ali, Mann's direction and Smith's performance combine to pack a solid punch. Synopsis: With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all... With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Jon Voight, Mario Van Peebles Directed By: Michael Mann

#14 Jarhead (2005) 61% #14 Adjusted Score: 68666% Critics Consensus: This first person account of the first Gulf War scores with its performances and cinematography but lacks an emotional thrust. Synopsis: In the late 1980s, Anthony Swofford (Jake Gyllenhaal) enlists as a Marine, training in boot camp under a sadistic drill... In the late 1980s, Anthony Swofford (Jake Gyllenhaal) enlists as a Marine, training in boot camp under a sadistic drill... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper Directed By: Sam Mendes

#22 Rio 2 (2014) 48% #22 Adjusted Score: 52568% Critics Consensus: Like most sequels, Rio 2 takes its predecessor's basic template and tries to make it bigger -- which means it's even busier, more colorful, and ultimately more exhausting for viewers outside the youthful target demographic. Synopsis: Blue macaws Blu (Jesse Eisenberg), Jewel (Anne Hathaway) and their three children are comfortably settled in the city -- perhaps... Blue macaws Blu (Jesse Eisenberg), Jewel (Anne Hathaway) and their three children are comfortably settled in the city -- perhaps... [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Kristin Chenoweth Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#23 Miami Vice (2006) 47% #23 Adjusted Score: 55938% Critics Consensus: Miami Vice is beautifully shot but the lead characters lack the charisma of their TV series counterparts, and the underdeveloped story is well below the standards of Michael Mann's better films. Synopsis: A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida takes a personal turn for undercover detectives Sonny Crockett (Colin... A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida takes a personal turn for undercover detectives Sonny Crockett (Colin... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Naomie Harris Directed By: Michael Mann

#24 Robin Hood (2010) 43% #24 Adjusted Score: 53264% Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's revisionist take on this oft-told tale offers some fine acting and a few gripping action sequences, but it's missing the thrill of adventure that made Robin Hood a legend in the first place. Synopsis: After the death of Richard the Lion-Hearted, a skilled archer named Robin Longstride (Russell Crowe) travels to Nottingham, where villagers... After the death of Richard the Lion-Hearted, a skilled archer named Robin Longstride (Russell Crowe) travels to Nottingham, where villagers... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, William Hurt, Matthew MacFadyen Directed By: Ridley Scott

#31 Annie (2014) 28% #31 Adjusted Score: 33777% Critics Consensus: The new-look Annie hints at a progressive take on a well-worn story, but smothers its likable cast under clichés, cloying cuteness, and a distasteful materialism. Synopsis: Ever since her parents left her as a baby, little Annie (Quvenzhané Wallis) has led a hard-knock life with her... Ever since her parents left her as a baby, little Annie (Quvenzhané Wallis) has led a hard-knock life with her... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Quvenzhané Wallis, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale Directed By: Will Gluck

#33 Bait (2000) 26% #33 Adjusted Score: 27514% Critics Consensus: Even though Jamie Foxx shines in Bait, the movie suffers from music video roots and a formulaic script that strains credibility. Synopsis: Landing in jail for a petty theft crime, Alvin finds himself sharing a cell with John Jaster, the incarcerated half... Landing in jail for a petty theft crime, Alvin finds himself sharing a cell with John Jaster, the incarcerated half... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, David Morse, Doug Hutchison, Robert Pastorelli Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#34 Sleepless (2017) 25% #34 Adjusted Score: 27902% Critics Consensus: Sleepless wastes a talented cast -- and solid source material -- on a tired crime drama whose clichés rapidly outnumber its thrills. Synopsis: Undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs (Jamie Foxx) finds himself caught in a high-stakes web of corrupt cops, internal... Undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs (Jamie Foxx) finds himself caught in a high-stakes web of corrupt cops, internal... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, T.I., Dermot Mulroney Directed By: Baran bo Odar

Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.

Featured image: Parrish Lewis / © Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection