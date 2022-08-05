All Brad Pitt Movies Ranked

Everyone knows about an early Brad Pitt appearance as the stoner roommate in True Romance, and you might think he spent his formative Hollywood years building a resume of such goofy, secondary parts. But that movie came out in 1993. By 1991 (the same year he played the hitchhiker in Thelma & Louise), he was already the title lead in Johnny Suede. Guess you just couldn’t keep those looks off-camera; True Romance just showed Pitt could deliver laughs to go with them.

The year after, it was truly off the races, with the 1994 double-whammy of Interview with the Vampire and Legends of the Fall. And 1995 saw him in classics of their respective genre: 12 Monkeys and Seven. Then Pitt closed out the decade by re-teaming with Seven director David Fincher for Fight Club, and all of a sudden a lot more dudes were putting posters of him up on their walls.

Obviously, Pitt knows a good friendship when he sees one, as some of his best work since has been in the hands of people’s he’s worked with before. He gotten together with Fincher another time for Curious Case of Benjamin Button; with Steven Soderbergh, he’s made three Ocean’s movies.

Recently, he’s drawn high critical marks for Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His latest: Bullet Train (which you can see placed on our list of best assassin movies). Until then, we’re ranking all Brad Pitt movies by Tomatometer!

#16 Fury (2014) 76% #16 Adjusted Score: 86567% Critics Consensus: Overall, Fury is a well-acted, suitably raw depiction of the horrors of war that offers visceral battle scenes but doesn't quite live up to its larger ambitions. Synopsis: In April 1945, the Allies are making their final push in the European theater. A battle-hardened Army sergeant named Don... In April 1945, the Allies are making their final push in the European theater. A battle-hardened Army sergeant named Don... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña Directed By: David Ayer

#22 Megamind (2010) 72% #22 Adjusted Score: 78166% Critics Consensus: It regurgitates plot points from earlier animated efforts, and isn't quite as funny as it should be, but a top-shelf voice cast and strong visuals help make Megamind a pleasant, if unspectacular, diversion. Synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... [More] Starring: Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill Directed By: Tom McGrath

#28 Allied (2016) 60% #28 Adjusted Score: 76699% Critics Consensus: Allied has its moments, but doesn't quite achieve epic wartime romance status -- a disappointment made more profound by the dazzling talent assembled on either side of the camera. Synopsis: Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) and Marianne Beauséjour (Marion Cotillard) are World War II operatives who never reveal their true identities.... Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) and Marianne Beauséjour (Marion Cotillard) are World War II operatives who never reveal their true identities.... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Jared Harris, Simon McBurney Directed By: Robert Zemeckis