All Brad Pitt Movies Ranked

Everyone knows about an early Brad Pitt appearance as the stoner roommate in True Romance, and you might think he spent his formative Hollywood years building a resume of such goofy, secondary parts. But that movie came out in 1993. By 1991 (the same year he played the hitchhiker in Thelma & Louise), he was already the title lead in Johnny Suede. Guess you just couldn’t keep those looks off-camera; True Romance just showed Pitt could deliver laughs to go with them.

The year after, it was truly off the races, with the 1994 double-whammy of Interview with the Vampire and Legends of the Fall. And 1995 saw him in classics of their respective genre: 12 Monkeys and Seven. Then Pitt closed out the decade by re-teaming with Seven director David Fincher for Fight Club, and all of a sudden a lot more dudes were putting posters of him up on their walls.

Obviously, Pitt knows a good friendship when he sees one, as some of his best work since has been in the hands of people’s he’s worked with before. He gotten together with Fincher another time for Curious Case of Benjamin Button; with Steven Soderbergh, he’s made three Ocean’s movies.

Recently, he’s drawn high critical marks for Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His latest: Bullet Train (which you can see placed on our list of best assassin movies). Until then, we’re ranking all Brad Pitt movies by Tomatometer!

#2 Moneyball (2011) 94% #2 Adjusted Score: 105280% Critics Consensus: Director Bennett Miller, along with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, take a niche subject and turn it into a sharp, funny, and touching portrait worthy of baseball lore. Synopsis: Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), general manager of the Oakland A's, one day has an epiphany: Baseball's conventional wisdom is all... Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), general manager of the Oakland A's, one day has an epiphany: Baseball's conventional wisdom is all... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright Directed By: Bennett Miller

#3 True Romance (1993) 93% #3 Adjusted Score: 97576% Critics Consensus: Fueled by Quentin Tarantino's savvy screenplay and a gallery of oddball performances, Tony Scott's True Romance is a funny and violent action jaunt in the best sense. Synopsis: A comic-book nerd and Elvis fanatic Clarence (Christian Slater) and a prostitute named Alabama (Patricia Arquette) fall in love. Clarence... A comic-book nerd and Elvis fanatic Clarence (Christian Slater) and a prostitute named Alabama (Patricia Arquette) fall in love. Clarence... [More] Starring: Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer Directed By: Tony Scott

#5 The Big Short (2015) 89% #5 Adjusted Score: 102134% Critics Consensus: The Big Short approaches a serious, complicated subject with an impressive attention to detail -- and manages to deliver a well-acted, scathingly funny indictment of its real-life villains in the bargain. Synopsis: In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry realizes that a number of subprime home loans are in danger of defaulting.... In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry realizes that a number of subprime home loans are in danger of defaulting.... [More] Starring: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, Brad Pitt Directed By: Adam McKay

#10 Ad Astra (2019) 83% #10 Adjusted Score: 107107% Critics Consensus: Ad Astra takes a visually thrilling journey through the vast reaches of space while charting an ambitious course for the heart of the bond between parent and child. Synopsis: Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into deep space, but the ship and crew were never heard from... Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into deep space, but the ship and crew were never heard from... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland Directed By: James Gray

#16 Fury (2014) 76% #16 Adjusted Score: 86567% Critics Consensus: Overall, Fury is a well-acted, suitably raw depiction of the horrors of war that offers visceral battle scenes but doesn't quite live up to its larger ambitions. Synopsis: In April 1945, the Allies are making their final push in the European theater. A battle-hardened Army sergeant named Don... In April 1945, the Allies are making their final push in the European theater. A battle-hardened Army sergeant named Don... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña Directed By: David Ayer

#22 Megamind (2010) 72% #22 Adjusted Score: 78166% Critics Consensus: It regurgitates plot points from earlier animated efforts, and isn't quite as funny as it should be, but a top-shelf voice cast and strong visuals help make Megamind a pleasant, if unspectacular, diversion. Synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... [More] Starring: Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill Directed By: Tom McGrath

#23 Ocean's Thirteen (2007) 70% #23 Adjusted Score: 77942% Critics Consensus: Ocean's Thirteen reverts to the formula of the first installment, and the result is another slick and entertaining heist film. Synopsis: Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his gang hatch an ambitious plot for revenge after ruthless casino owner Willy Bank (Al... Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his gang hatch an ambitious plot for revenge after ruthless casino owner Willy Bank (Al... [More] Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#24 Babel (2006) 69% #24 Adjusted Score: 78010% Critics Consensus: In Babel, there are no villains, only victims of fate and circumstance. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu weaves four of their woeful stories into this mature and multidimensional film. Synopsis: An accident connects four groups of people on three different continents: two young Moroccan goatherds, a vacationing American couple (Brad... An accident connects four groups of people on three different continents: two young Moroccan goatherds, a vacationing American couple (Brad... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Gael García Bernal, Kôji Yakusho Directed By: Alejandro González Iñárritu

#26 Spy Game (2001) 66% #26 Adjusted Score: 70151% Critics Consensus: The outcome of the kinetic Spy Game is never in doubt, but it is fun watching Robert Redford and Brad Pitt work. Synopsis: Redford stars as CIA operative Nathan Muir, who is on the brink of retirement from the field, when he learns... Redford stars as CIA operative Nathan Muir, who is on the brink of retirement from the field, when he learns... [More] Starring: Robert Redford, Brad Pitt, Catherine McCormack, Stephen Dillane Directed By: Tony Scott

#28 Allied (2016) 60% #28 Adjusted Score: 76699% Critics Consensus: Allied has its moments, but doesn't quite achieve epic wartime romance status -- a disappointment made more profound by the dazzling talent assembled on either side of the camera. Synopsis: Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) and Marianne Beauséjour (Marion Cotillard) are World War II operatives who never reveal their true identities.... Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) and Marianne Beauséjour (Marion Cotillard) are World War II operatives who never reveal their true identities.... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Jared Harris, Simon McBurney Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#34 The Mexican (2001) 54% #34 Adjusted Score: 59105% Critics Consensus: Though The Mexican makes a good attempt at originality, its ponderous length makes it wear out its welcome. Also, those looking forward to seeing Roberts and Pitt paired up may end up disappointed, as they are kept apart for most of the movie. Synopsis: Brad Pitt stars as Jerry Welbach, a reluctant bagman, who has been given two ultimatums: The first is from his... Brad Pitt stars as Jerry Welbach, a reluctant bagman, who has been given two ultimatums: The first is from his... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, James Gandolfini, Bob Balaban Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#42 The Counselor (2013) 34% #42 Adjusted Score: 42201% Critics Consensus: The Counselor raises expectations with its talented cast and creative crew -- then subverts them with a wordy and clumsy suspense thriller that's mercilessly short on suspense or thrills. Synopsis: A Bentley-driving Texas lawyer (Michael Fassbender) appears to have it all, including a beautiful fiancee named Laura (Penélope Cruz) --... A Bentley-driving Texas lawyer (Michael Fassbender) appears to have it all, including a beautiful fiancee named Laura (Penélope Cruz) --... [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender, Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Javier Bardem Directed By: Ridley Scott