Everyone knows about an early Brad Pitt appearance as the stoner roommate in True Romance, and you might think he spent his formative Hollywood years building a resume of such goofy, secondary parts. But that movie came out in 1993. By 1991 (the same year he played the hitchhiker in Thelma & Louise), he was already the title lead in Johnny Suede. Guess you just couldn’t keep those looks off-camera; True Romance just showed Pitt could deliver laughs to go with them.
The year after, it was truly off the races, with the 1994 double-whammy of Interview with the Vampire and Legends of the Fall. And 1995 saw him in classics of their respective genre: 12 Monkeys and Seven. Then Pitt closed out the decade by re-teaming with Seven director David Fincher for Fight Club, and all of a sudden a lot more dudes were putting posters of him up on their walls.
Obviously, Pitt knows a good friendship when he sees one, as some of his best work since has been in the hands of people’s he’s worked with before. He gotten together with Fincher another time for Curious Case of Benjamin Button; with Steven Soderbergh, he’s made three Ocean’s movies.
Recently, he’s drawn high critical marks for Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His latest: Bullet Train (which you can see placed on our list of best assassin movies). Until then, we’re ranking all Brad Pitt movies by Tomatometer!
Critics Consensus:The Big Short approaches a serious, complicated subject with an impressive attention to detail -- and manages to deliver a well-acted, scathingly funny indictment of its real-life villains in the bargain.
Synopsis: In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry realizes that a number of subprime home loans are in danger of defaulting.... [More]
Critics Consensus: It regurgitates plot points from earlier animated efforts, and isn't quite as funny as it should be, but a top-shelf voice cast and strong visuals help make Megamind a pleasant, if unspectacular, diversion.
Synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... [More]
Critics Consensus: In Babel, there are no villains, only victims of fate and circumstance. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu weaves four of their woeful stories into this mature and multidimensional film.
Synopsis: An accident connects four groups of people on three different continents: two young Moroccan goatherds, a vacationing American couple (Brad... [More]
Critics Consensus: Despite lacking some of the book's subtler shadings, and suffering from some clumsy casting, Interview with a Vampire benefits from Neil Jordan's atmospheric direction and a surfeit of gothic thrills.
Synopsis: Born as an 18th-century lord, Louis is now a bicentennial vampire, telling his story to an eager biographer. Suicidal after... [More]
Critics Consensus: Although this action-romance suffers from weak writing and one too many explosions, the chemistry generated by onscreen couple Pitt and Jolie is palpable enough to make this a thoroughly enjoyable summer action flick.
Synopsis: John (Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie), a couple in a stagnating marriage, live a deceptively mundane existence. However,... [More]
Critics Consensus: Featuring a swoon-worthy star turn by Brad Pitt, Legends of the Fall's painterly photography and epic sweep often compensate for its lack of narrative momentum and glut of melodramatic twists.
Synopsis: In early 20th-century Montana, Col. William Ludlow (Anthony Hopkins) lives in the wilderness with his sons, Tristan (Brad Pitt), Alfred... [More]
Critics Consensus: Though The Mexican makes a good attempt at originality, its ponderous length makes it wear out its welcome. Also, those looking forward to seeing Roberts and Pitt paired up may end up disappointed, as they are kept apart for most of the movie.
Synopsis: Brad Pitt stars as Jerry Welbach, a reluctant bagman, who has been given two ultimatums: The first is from his... [More]
Critics Consensus:The Counselor raises expectations with its talented cast and creative crew -- then subverts them with a wordy and clumsy suspense thriller that's mercilessly short on suspense or thrills.
Synopsis: A Bentley-driving Texas lawyer (Michael Fassbender) appears to have it all, including a beautiful fiancee named Laura (Penélope Cruz) --... [More]