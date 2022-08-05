TAGGED AS:

All Brad Pitt Movies Ranked

Everyone knows about an early Brad Pitt appearance as the stoner roommate in True Romance, and you might think he spent his formative Hollywood years building a resume of such goofy, secondary parts. But that movie came out in 1993. By 1991 (the same year he played the hitchhiker in Thelma & Louise), he was already the title lead in Johnny Suede. Guess you just couldn’t keep those looks off-camera; True Romance just showed Pitt could deliver laughs to go with them.

The year after, it was truly off the races, with the 1994 double-whammy of Interview with the Vampire and Legends of the Fall. And 1995 saw him in classics of their respective genre: 12 Monkeys and Seven. Then Pitt closed out the decade by re-teaming with Seven director David Fincher for Fight Club, and all of a sudden a lot more dudes were putting posters of him up on their walls.

Obviously, Pitt knows a good friendship when he sees one, as some of his best work since has been in the hands of people’s he’s worked with before. He gotten together with Fincher another time for Curious Case of Benjamin Button; with Steven Soderbergh, he’s made three Ocean’s movies.

Recently, he’s drawn high critical marks for Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His latest: Bullet Train (which you can see placed on our list of best assassin movies). Until then, we’re ranking all Brad Pitt movies by Tomatometer!

#1

12 Years a Slave (2013)
95%

#1
Adjusted Score: 111090%
Critics Consensus: It's far from comfortable viewing, but 12 Years a Slave's unflinchingly brutal look at American slavery is also brilliant -- and quite possibly essential -- cinema.
Synopsis: In the years before the Civil War, Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free black man from upstate New York, is... [More]
Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Dano
Directed By: Steve McQueen

#2

Moneyball (2011)
94%

#2
Adjusted Score: 105280%
Critics Consensus: Director Bennett Miller, along with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, take a niche subject and turn it into a sharp, funny, and touching portrait worthy of baseball lore.
Synopsis: Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), general manager of the Oakland A's, one day has an epiphany: Baseball's conventional wisdom is all... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright
Directed By: Bennett Miller

#3

True Romance (1993)
93%

#3
Adjusted Score: 97576%
Critics Consensus: Fueled by Quentin Tarantino's savvy screenplay and a gallery of oddball performances, Tony Scott's True Romance is a funny and violent action jaunt in the best sense.
Synopsis: A comic-book nerd and Elvis fanatic Clarence (Christian Slater) and a prostitute named Alabama (Patricia Arquette) fall in love. Clarence... [More]
Starring: Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer
Directed By: Tony Scott

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 102745%
Critics Consensus: A classic Tarantino genre-blending thrill ride, Inglourious Basterds is violent, unrestrained, and thoroughly entertaining.
Synopsis: It is the first year of Germany's occupation of France. Allied officer Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) assembles a team... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth
Directed By: Quentin Tarantino

#5

The Big Short (2015)
89%

#5
Adjusted Score: 102134%
Critics Consensus: The Big Short approaches a serious, complicated subject with an impressive attention to detail -- and manages to deliver a well-acted, scathingly funny indictment of its real-life villains in the bargain.
Synopsis: In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry realizes that a number of subprime home loans are in danger of defaulting.... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, Brad Pitt
Directed By: Adam McKay

#6

12 Monkeys (1995)
88%

#6
Adjusted Score: 91697%
Critics Consensus: The plot's a bit of a jumble, but excellent performances and mind-blowing plot twists make 12 Monkeys a kooky, effective experience.
Synopsis: Traveling back in time isn't simple, as James Cole (Bruce Willis) learns the hard way. Imprisoned in the 2030s, James... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, Brad Pitt, Christopher Plummer
Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#7

Thelma & Louise (1991)
86%

#7
Adjusted Score: 90523%
Critics Consensus: Simultaneously funny, heartbreaking, and peppered with action, Ridley Scott's Thelma & Louise is a potent, well-acted road movie that transcends the feminist message at its core.
Synopsis: Meek housewife Thelma (Geena Davis) joins her friend Louise (Susan Sarandon), an independent waitress, on a short fishing trip. However,... [More]
Starring: Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 122156%
Critics Consensus: Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino's provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker's vision.
Synopsis: Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television Western, but is now struggling to find... [More]
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell
Directed By: Quentin Tarantino

#9

The Tree of Life (2011)
84%

#9
Adjusted Score: 96234%
Critics Consensus: Terrence Malick's singularly deliberate style may prove unrewarding for some, but for patient viewers, Tree of Life is an emotional as well as visual treat.
Synopsis: In this highly philosophical film by acclaimed director Terrence Malick, young Jack (Hunter McCracken) is one of three brothers growing... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, Jessica Chastain, Fiona Shaw
Directed By: Terrence Malick

#10

Ad Astra (2019)
83%

#10
Adjusted Score: 107107%
Critics Consensus: Ad Astra takes a visually thrilling journey through the vast reaches of space while charting an ambitious course for the heart of the bond between parent and child.
Synopsis: Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into deep space, but the ship and crew were never heard from... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland
Directed By: James Gray

#11

Ocean's Eleven (2001)
83%

#11
Adjusted Score: 89354%
Critics Consensus: As fast-paced, witty, and entertaining as it is star-studded and coolly stylish, Ocean's Eleven offers a well-seasoned serving of popcorn entertainment.
Synopsis: Dapper Danny Ocean (George Clooney) is a man of action. Less than 24 hours into his parole from a New... [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#12

Seven (1995)
82%

#12
Adjusted Score: 86388%
Critics Consensus: A brutal, relentlessly grimy shocker with taut performances, slick gore effects, and a haunting finale.
Synopsis: When retiring police Detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) tackles a final case with the aid of newly transferred David Mills... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, R. Lee Ermey
Directed By: David Fincher

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 83372%
Critics Consensus: Tasteful to a fault, this period drama combines a talented cast (including a young Brad Pitt) with some stately, beautifully filmed work from director Robert Redford.
Synopsis: The Maclean brothers, Paul (Brad Pitt) and Norman (Craig Sheffer), live a relatively idyllic life in rural Montana, spending much... [More]
Starring: Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt, Tom Skerritt, Brenda Blethyn
Directed By: Robert Redford

#14

Fight Club (1999)
79%

#14
Adjusted Score: 87075%
Critics Consensus: Solid acting, amazing direction, and elaborate production design make Fight Club a wild ride.
Synopsis: A depressed man (Edward Norton) suffering from insomnia meets a strange soap salesman named Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and soon... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf
Directed By: David Fincher

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 87723%
Critics Consensus: With Burn After Reading, the Coen Brothers have crafted another clever comedy/thriller with an outlandish plot and memorable characters.
Synopsis: When a disc containing memoirs of a former CIA analyst (John Malkovich) falls into the hands of Linda Litzke (Frances... [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Frances McDormand, John Malkovich, Tilda Swinton
Directed By: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

#16

Fury (2014)
76%

#16
Adjusted Score: 86567%
Critics Consensus: Overall, Fury is a well-acted, suitably raw depiction of the horrors of war that offers visceral battle scenes but doesn't quite live up to its larger ambitions.
Synopsis: In April 1945, the Allies are making their final push in the European theater. A battle-hardened Army sergeant named Don... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña
Directed By: David Ayer

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 83333%
Critics Consensus: On the strength of its two lead performances Assassination is an expertly crafted period piece, and an insightful look at one of the enduring figures of American lore.
Synopsis: Infamous and unpredictable, Jesse James (Brad Pitt), nicknamed the fastest gun in the west, plans his next big heist while... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck, Sam Shepard, Mary-Louise Parker
Directed By: Andrew Dominik

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 83440%
Critics Consensus: Killing Them Softly is a darkly comic, visceral thriller that doubles as a cautionary tale on capitalism, whose message is delivered with sledgehammer force.
Synopsis: When rival crook Johnny Amato (Vincent Curatola) hatches a plan to rob a card game run by mob lackey Markie... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Scoot McNairy, Ben Mendelsohn, Richard Jenkins
Directed By: Andrew Dominik

#19

Sleepers (1996)
73%

#19
Adjusted Score: 75973%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Four teenage friends from Hell's Kitchen end up being sent to reform school after almost killing a man. There they... [More]
Starring: Kevin Bacon, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Patric
Directed By: Barry Levinson

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 82099%
Critics Consensus: Curious Case of Benjamin Button is an epic fantasy tale with rich storytelling backed by fantastic performances.
Synopsis: Born under unusual circumstances, Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt) springs into being as an elderly man in a New Orleans nursing... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Taraji P. Henson, Julia Ormond
Directed By: David Fincher

#21

Snatch (2000)
74%

#21
Adjusted Score: 78085%
Critics Consensus: Though perhaps a case of style over substance, Guy Ritchie's second crime caper is full of snappy dialogue, dark comedy, and interesting characters.
Synopsis: Illegal boxing promoter Turkish (Jason Statham) convinces gangster Brick Top (Alan Ford) to offer bets on bare-knuckle boxer Mickey (Brad... [More]
Starring: Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina, Brad Pitt, Vinnie Jones
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#22

Megamind (2010)
72%

#22
Adjusted Score: 78166%
Critics Consensus: It regurgitates plot points from earlier animated efforts, and isn't quite as funny as it should be, but a top-shelf voice cast and strong visuals help make Megamind a pleasant, if unspectacular, diversion.
Synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... [More]
Starring: Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill
Directed By: Tom McGrath

#23

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)
70%

#23
Adjusted Score: 77942%
Critics Consensus: Ocean's Thirteen reverts to the formula of the first installment, and the result is another slick and entertaining heist film.
Synopsis: Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his gang hatch an ambitious plot for revenge after ruthless casino owner Willy Bank (Al... [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#24

Babel (2006)
69%

#24
Adjusted Score: 78010%
Critics Consensus: In Babel, there are no villains, only victims of fate and circumstance. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu weaves four of their woeful stories into this mature and multidimensional film.
Synopsis: An accident connects four groups of people on three different continents: two young Moroccan goatherds, a vacationing American couple (Brad... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Gael García Bernal, Kôji Yakusho
Directed By: Alejandro González Iñárritu

#25

World War Z (2013)
67%

#25
Adjusted Score: 78029%
Critics Consensus: It's uneven and diverges from the source book, but World War Z still brings smart, fast-moving thrills and a solid performance from Brad Pitt to the zombie genre.
Synopsis: When former U.N. investigator Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) and his family get stuck in urban gridlock, he senses that it's... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, James Badge Dale, Daniella Kertesz
Directed By: Marc Forster

#26

Spy Game (2001)
66%

#26
Adjusted Score: 70151%
Critics Consensus: The outcome of the kinetic Spy Game is never in doubt, but it is fun watching Robert Redford and Brad Pitt work.
Synopsis: Redford stars as CIA operative Nathan Muir, who is on the brink of retirement from the field, when he learns... [More]
Starring: Robert Redford, Brad Pitt, Catherine McCormack, Stephen Dillane
Directed By: Tony Scott

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 66321%
Critics Consensus: Despite lacking some of the book's subtler shadings, and suffering from some clumsy casting, Interview with a Vampire benefits from Neil Jordan's atmospheric direction and a surfeit of gothic thrills.
Synopsis: Born as an 18th-century lord, Louis is now a bicentennial vampire, telling his story to an eager biographer. Suicidal after... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Stephen Rea
Directed By: Neil Jordan

#28

Allied (2016)
60%

#28
Adjusted Score: 76699%
Critics Consensus: Allied has its moments, but doesn't quite achieve epic wartime romance status -- a disappointment made more profound by the dazzling talent assembled on either side of the camera.
Synopsis: Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) and Marianne Beauséjour (Marion Cotillard) are World War II operatives who never reveal their true identities.... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Jared Harris, Simon McBurney
Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#29

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
60%

#29
Adjusted Score: 68300%
Critics Consensus: Although this action-romance suffers from weak writing and one too many explosions, the chemistry generated by onscreen couple Pitt and Jolie is palpable enough to make this a thoroughly enjoyable summer action flick.
Synopsis: John (Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie), a couple in a stagnating marriage, live a deceptively mundane existence. However,... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vince Vaughn, Adam Brody
Directed By: Doug Liman

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 61464%
Critics Consensus: Seven Years in Tibet tells its fascinating true-life story with a certain stolid grace, even if it never quite comes to life the way it could.
Synopsis: An egocentric Austrian mountaineer (Brad Pitt) gradually learns selflessness from the young Dalai Lama.... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, David Thewlis, B.D. Wong, Mako
Directed By: Jean-Jacques Annaud

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 60246%
Critics Consensus: Featuring a swoon-worthy star turn by Brad Pitt, Legends of the Fall's painterly photography and epic sweep often compensate for its lack of narrative momentum and glut of melodramatic twists.
Synopsis: In early 20th-century Montana, Col. William Ludlow (Anthony Hopkins) lives in the wilderness with his sons, Tristan (Brad Pitt), Alfred... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond
Directed By: Edward Zwick

#32

Kalifornia (1993)
58%

#32
Adjusted Score: 58328%
Critics Consensus: Visually strong and featuring a potently feral performance from Brad Pitt, Kalifornia is a tonally uneven thriller marked by all-too-obvious themes.
Synopsis: Brian Kessler (David Duchovny) is a writer, and his girlfriend, Carrie Laughlin (Michelle Forbes), is a photographer. They're working on... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Juliette Lewis, David Duchovny, Michelle Forbes
Directed By: Dominic Sena

#33

Ocean's Twelve (2004)
55%

#33
Adjusted Score: 61497%
Critics Consensus: While some have found the latest star-studded heist flick to be a fun, glossy star vehicle, others declare it's lazy, self-satisfied and illogical.
Synopsis: After successfully robbing five casinos in one night, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his crew of thieves have big problems.... [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Catherine Zeta-Jones
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#34

The Mexican (2001)
54%

#34
Adjusted Score: 59105%
Critics Consensus: Though The Mexican makes a good attempt at originality, its ponderous length makes it wear out its welcome. Also, those looking forward to seeing Roberts and Pitt paired up may end up disappointed, as they are kept apart for most of the movie.
Synopsis: Brad Pitt stars as Jerry Welbach, a reluctant bagman, who has been given two ultimatums: The first is from his... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, James Gandolfini, Bob Balaban
Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#35

Troy (2004)
53%

#35
Adjusted Score: 62518%
Critics Consensus: A brawny, entertaining spectacle, but lacking emotional resonance.
Synopsis: Based on Homer's "Iliad," this epic portrays the battle between the ancient kingdoms of Troy and Sparta. While visiting Spartan... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger
Directed By: Wolfgang Petersen

#36

Bullet Train (2022)
53%

#36
Adjusted Score: 62942%
Critics Consensus: Bullet Train's colorful cast and high-speed action are almost enough to keep things going after the story runs out of track.
Synopsis: In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry
Directed By: David Leitch

#37

War Machine (2017)
47%

#37
Adjusted Score: 53794%
Critics Consensus: War Machine's uneven execution keeps its fact-based story from cleanly hitting its targets, but those flaws are frequently offset by sharp wit and solid acting.
Synopsis: A successful, charismatic four-star general, Glenn McMahon, leaps in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hayes, John Magaro, Anthony Michael Hall
Directed By: David Michôd

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 48380%
Critics Consensus: Competent, but not magical.
Synopsis: The adventurous sailor (Brad Pitt) and a beautiful stowaway (Catherine Zeta-Jones) have 10 days to save a prince from execution.... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michelle Pfeiffer, Joseph Fiennes
Directed By: Patrick Gilmore, Tim Johnson

#39

Happy Feet Two (2011)
45%

#39
Adjusted Score: 49503%
Critics Consensus: The animation is as eye-popping as ever, but Happy Feet Two's narrative is too noisily incoherent to recapture the Oscar-winning charm of its predecessor.
Synopsis: Mumble (Elijah Wood) the penguin, now called the Master of Tap, has an unusual problem: Erik, his son, is reluctant... [More]
Starring: Elijah Wood, Robin Williams, Hank Azaria, Alecia Moore (P!nk)
Directed By: George Miller

#40

Meet Joe Black (1998)
44%

#40
Adjusted Score: 44928%
Critics Consensus: Meet Joe Black is pretty to look at and benefits from an agreeable cast, but that isn't enough to offset this dawdling drama's punishing three-hour runtime.
Synopsis: Bill Parrish (Anthony Hopkins), businessman and devoted family man, is about to celebrate his 65th birthday. However, before he reaches... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Claire Forlani, Jake Weber
Directed By: Martin Brest

#41

The Devil's Own (1997)
35%

#41
Adjusted Score: 36816%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: As a favor to a friend, policeman Tom O'Meara (Harrison Ford) lets visiting Irishman Rory Devaney (Brad Pitt) stay with... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Margaret Colin, Ruben Blades
Directed By: Alan J. Pakula

#42

The Counselor (2013)
34%

#42
Adjusted Score: 42201%
Critics Consensus: The Counselor raises expectations with its talented cast and creative crew -- then subverts them with a wordy and clumsy suspense thriller that's mercilessly short on suspense or thrills.
Synopsis: A Bentley-driving Texas lawyer (Michael Fassbender) appears to have it all, including a beautiful fiancee named Laura (Penélope Cruz) --... [More]
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Javier Bardem
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#43

By the Sea (2015)
34%

#43
Adjusted Score: 40183%
Critics Consensus: By the Sea may intrigue celebrity voyeurs or fans of a certain type of arthouse cinema, but for most viewers, its beauty won't be enough to offset its narrative inertia.
Synopsis: A troubled American couple (Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Pitt) befriend young newlyweds and local villagers while staying at French seaside... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Melvil Poupaud
Directed By: Angelina Jolie Pitt

#44

The Favor (1994)
27%

#44
Adjusted Score: 13633%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Best friends Kathy (Harley Jane Kozak) and Emily (Elizabeth McGovern) are having disparate relationship troubles. Kathy is growing bored with... [More]
Starring: Harley Jane Kozak, Elizabeth McGovern, Bill Pullman, Brad Pitt
Directed By: Donald Petrie

#45

Johnny Suede (1991)
27%

#45
Adjusted Score: 13983%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Johnny Suede (Brad Pitt) wants to be in a rock band, and when a pair of suede shoes literally lands... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Calvin Levels, Alison Moir, Catherine Keener
Directed By: Tom DiCillo

#46

Cutting Class (1989)
25%

#46
Adjusted Score: 9766%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After spending time at a mental institution, troubled student Brian Woods (Donovan Leitch) returns to class following his father's death,... [More]
Starring: Donovan Leitch, Jill Schoelen, Brad Pitt, Roddy McDowall
Directed By: Rospo Pallenberg

#47

Cool World (1992)
4%

#47
Adjusted Score: 7761%
Critics Consensus: Cool World throws a small handful of visual sparks, but they aren't enough to distract from the screenplay's thin characters and scattered plot.
Synopsis: After a bizarre incident, Frank Harris (Brad Pitt) is transported into the cartoon realm of Cool World, where he remains... [More]
Starring: Kim Basinger, Gabriel Byrne, Brad Pitt, Michele Abrams
Directed By: Ralph Bakshi

Movie & TV News

Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Info Accessibility