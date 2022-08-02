(Photo by Lionsgate/ courtesy Everett Collection)

92 Best Assassin Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

From sneaking in the shadows undetected to all-out ballets of bullets and blood, the movies have long been drawn to the seductive cinematic flair of assassins and contract killers. It’s about getting down and dirty in an underworld of amorality, cruelty, and violence…yet upheld by its own sacrosanct code of ethics and principles. They probably gave John Wick a rulebook the size of a Chilton manual when he joined the club.

In our guide to the best assassin movies, we’ll witness its smoky origins in film noir, like This Gun for Hire or Murder by Contract, the latter of which Martin Scorsese cites as an early influence. The 1960s saw the assassin naturally go international with some stone-cold classics like Jean-Pierre Melville‘s Le Samourai and Seijun Suzuki‘s Branded to Kill. The paranoid cinema of the ’70s brought out the likes of The Day of the Jackal, while John Woo in the ’80s delivered the blistering The Killer, jumpstarting a Hong Kong tradition of action storytelling carried into today with the likes of director Johnnie To (Vengeance, Election).

Of course, ever since Quentin Tarantino wrought forth the modern hitman template Jules and Vince in Pulp Fiction, we’ve seen plenty more of banter-driven, pop culture-heavy films: Smokin’ Aces, The Boondock Saints, Lucky Number Slevin, and most recently Bullet Train. And, sure, you can make a killing doing the opposite: Keanu Reeves, Jean Reno, Angelina Jolie, and Matt Damon are earning their checks with less words per kill.

To rank the list, we listed Certified Fresh films first. Then we added Fresh movies, like the The Long Kiss Goodnight, Hanna, and the Jason Statham Cranks. After that, we included Rotten movies with positive Audience Scores. The Equalizer, Shooter, The Accountant, Colombiana: Critics weren’t necessarily in love with them but audiences were.

Read on for the best assassin movies ever ranked by Tomatometer!

#12 Collateral (2004) 86% #12 Adjusted Score: 95886% Critics Consensus: Driven by director Michael Mann's trademark visuals and a lean, villainous performance from Tom Cruise, Collateral is a stylish and compelling noir thriller. Synopsis: A cab driver realizes his current fare is a hit man that has been having him drive around from mark... A cab driver realizes his current fare is a hit man that has been having him drive around from mark... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo Directed By: Michael Mann

#13 John Wick (2014) 86% #13 Adjusted Score: 95552% Critics Consensus: Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves -- and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise. Synopsis: Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#15 The Villainess (2017) 85% #15 Adjusted Score: 90989% Critics Consensus: The Villainess offers enough pure kinetic thrills to satisfy genre enthusiasts -- and carve out a bloody niche for itself in modern Korean action cinema. Synopsis: Honed from childhood to be an elite assassin, Sook-hee embarks on a rampage of violence and revenge to finally earn... Honed from childhood to be an elite assassin, Sook-hee embarks on a rampage of violence and revenge to finally earn... [More] Starring: Kim Ok-bin, Shin Ha-kyun, Sung-joon, Kim Seo-hyung Directed By: Jeong Byeong-gil

#26 Exiled (2006) 80% #26 Adjusted Score: 82231% Critics Consensus: Exiled has non-stop action, tension and style -- making it an excellent summer action movie. Johnnie To brings beautiful scenery and camerawork to the film, enhancing the action even more. Synopsis: Two hit men from Hong Kong go to Macau to kill a renegade member of their gang, who is trying... Two hit men from Hong Kong go to Macau to kill a renegade member of their gang, who is trying... [More] Starring: Anthony Wong Chau-Sang, Francis Ng, Josie Ho, Nick Cheung Directed By: Johnny To

#27 Black Widow (2021) 79% #27 Adjusted Score: 102888% Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast. Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... [More] Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz Directed By: Cate Shortland

#30 Munich (2005) 78% #30 Adjusted Score: 86106% Critics Consensus: Munich can't quite achieve its lofty goals, but this thrilling, politically even-handed look at the fallout from an intractable political conflict is still well worth watching. Synopsis: After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner... After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner... [More] Starring: Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, Geoffrey Rush, Ciarán Hinds Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#35 The Professional (1994) 73% #35 Adjusted Score: 76769% Critics Consensus: Pivoting on the unusual relationship between seasoned hitman and his 12-year-old apprentice -- a breakout turn by young Natalie Portman -- Luc Besson's Léon is a stylish and oddly affecting thriller. Synopsis: Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... [More] Starring: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello Directed By: Luc Besson

#36 Red (2010) 71% #36 Adjusted Score: 79602% Critics Consensus: It may not be the killer thrill ride you'd expect from an action movie with a cast of this caliber, but Red still thoroughly outshines most of its big-budget counterparts with its wit and style. Synopsis: After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old... After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren Directed By: Robert Schwentke

#37 Wanted (2008) 71% #37 Adjusted Score: 79840% Critics Consensus: Wanted is stylish, energetic popcorn fare with witty performances from Angelina Jolie (playing an expert assassin), James McAvoy, and Morgan Freeman that help to distract from its absurdly over-the-top plot. Synopsis: Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he... Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman, Angelina Jolie, Terence Stamp Directed By: Timur Bekmambetov

#63 The Iceman (2012) 66% #63 Adjusted Score: 70935% Critics Consensus: While it deserved stronger direction and a more fully realized script, Michael Shannon's riveting performance in the title role is more than enough to make The Iceman recommended viewing. Synopsis: Hit man Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon) earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent... Hit man Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon) earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent... [More] Starring: Michael Shannon, Winona Ryder, James Franco, Ray Liotta Directed By: Ariel Vromen

#64 The American (2010) 65% #64 Adjusted Score: 74140% Critics Consensus: As beautifully shot as it is emotionally restrained, The American is an unusually divisive spy thriller -- and one that rests on an unusually subdued performance from George Clooney. Synopsis: When an assignment in Sweden ends badly, master assassin Jack (George Clooney) retreats to the Italian countryside with the intention... When an assignment in Sweden ends badly, master assassin Jack (George Clooney) retreats to the Italian countryside with the intention... [More] Starring: George Clooney, Violante Placido, Thekla Reuten, Paolo Bonacelli Directed By: Anton Corbijn

#67 Salt (2010) 62% #67 Adjusted Score: 71218% Critics Consensus: Angelina Jolie gives it her all in the title role, and her seasoned performance is almost enough to save Salt from its predictable and ludicrous plot. Synopsis: When Evelyn Salt (Angelina Jolie) became a CIA officer, she swore an oath to duty, honor and country. But, when... When Evelyn Salt (Angelina Jolie) became a CIA officer, she swore an oath to duty, honor and country. But, when... [More] Starring: Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daniel Olbrychski Directed By: Phillip Noyce

#79 Shooter (2007) 48% #79 Adjusted Score: 53506% Critics Consensus: With an implausible story and numerous plot holes, Shooter fails to distinguish itself from other mindless action-thrillers. Synopsis: A top Marine sniper, Bob Lee Swagger (Mark Wahlberg), leaves the military after a mission goes horribly awry and disappears... A top Marine sniper, Bob Lee Swagger (Mark Wahlberg), leaves the military after a mission goes horribly awry and disappears... [More] Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña, Danny Glover, Kate Mara Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#85 American Assassin (2017) 34% #85 Adjusted Score: 47623% Critics Consensus: American Assassin hits a few easy targets, but without enough style or wit to truly bring its characters to life -- or stand out in a crowded field of more compelling spy thrillers. Synopsis: When Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, they receive an assignment... When Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, they receive an assignment... [More] Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, David Suchet Directed By: Michael Cuesta