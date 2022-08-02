(Photo by Lionsgate/ courtesy Everett Collection)
92 Best Assassin Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
From sneaking in the shadows undetected to all-out ballets of bullets and blood, the movies have long been drawn to the seductive cinematic flair of assassins and contract killers. It’s about getting down and dirty in an underworld of amorality, cruelty, and violence…yet upheld by its own sacrosanct code of ethics and principles. They probably gave John Wick a rulebook the size of a Chilton manual when he joined the club.
In our guide to the best assassin movies, we’ll witness its smoky origins in film noir, like This Gun for Hire or Murder by Contract, the latter of which Martin Scorsese cites as an early influence. The 1960s saw the assassin naturally go international with some stone-cold classics like Jean-Pierre Melville‘s Le Samourai and Seijun Suzuki‘s Branded to Kill. The paranoid cinema of the ’70s brought out the likes of The Day of the Jackal, while John Woo in the ’80s delivered the blistering The Killer, jumpstarting a Hong Kong tradition of action storytelling carried into today with the likes of director Johnnie To (Vengeance, Election).
Of course, ever since Quentin Tarantino wrought forth the modern hitman template Jules and Vince in Pulp Fiction, we’ve seen plenty more of banter-driven, pop culture-heavy films: Smokin’ Aces, The Boondock Saints, Lucky Number Slevin, and most recently Bullet Train. And, sure, you can make a killing doing the opposite: Keanu Reeves, Jean Reno, Angelina Jolie, and Matt Damon are earning their checks with less words per kill.
To rank the list, we listed Certified Fresh films first. Then we added Fresh movies, like the The Long Kiss Goodnight, Hanna, and the Jason Statham Cranks. After that, we included Rotten movies with positive Audience Scores. The Equalizer, Shooter, The Accountant, Colombiana: Critics weren’t necessarily in love with them but audiences were.
Read on for the best assassin movies ever ranked by Tomatometer!
#1
Adjusted Score: 99751%
Critics Consensus: The Killer is another hard-boiled action flick from John Woo featuring eye-popping balletic violence and philosophical underpinnings.
Synopsis:
Mob assassin Jeffrey (Chow Yun-Fat) is no ordinary hired gun; the best in his business, he views his chosen profession... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 101423%
Critics Consensus: A classic blend of satire and political thriller that was uncomfortably prescient in its own time, The Manchurian Candidate remains distressingly relevant today.
Synopsis:
Near the end of the Korean War, a platoon of U.S. soldiers is captured by communists and brainwashed. Following the... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 100003%
Critics Consensus: Takashi Miike's electric remake of Eiichi Kudo's 1963 period action film is a wild spectacle executed with killer, dizzying panache.
Synopsis:
In this remake of a 1963 film based on historical events, Shinzaemon Shimada leads a team of assassins in 19th-century... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 106317%
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by powerful lead performances from Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Tommy Lee Jones, No Country for Old Men finds the Coen brothers spinning cinematic gold out of Cormac McCarthy's grim, darkly funny novel.
Synopsis:
While out hunting, Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) finds the grisly aftermath of a drug deal. Though he knows better, he... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 105299%
Critics Consensus: As thought-provoking as it is thrilling, Looper delivers an uncommonly smart, bravely original blend of futuristic sci-fi and good old-fashioned action.
Synopsis:
In a future society, time-travel exists, but it's only available to those with the means to pay for it on... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 102856%
Critics Consensus: Led by outstanding work from Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro, Sicario is a taut, tightly wound thriller with much more on its mind than attention-getting set pieces.
Synopsis:
After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) receives a top assignment.... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 103322%
Critics Consensus: The Bourne Ultimatum is an intelligent, finely tuned non-stop thrill ride. Another strong performance from Matt Damon and sharp camerawork from Paul Greengrass make this the finest installment of the Bourne trilogy.
Synopsis:
Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) continues his international quest to uncover his true identity. From Russia to Europe to northern Africa... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 98195%
Critics Consensus: One of the most influential films of the 1990s, Pulp Fiction is a delirious post-modern mix of neo-noir thrills, pitch-black humor, and pop-culture touchstones.
Synopsis:
Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are hitmen with a penchant for philosophical discussions. In this... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 110510%
Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum reloads for another hard-hitting round of the brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action that fans of the franchise demand.
Synopsis:
After gunning down a member of the High Table -- the shadowy international assassin's guild -- legendary hit man John... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 109336%
Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 2 does what a sequel should -- which in this case means doubling down on the non-stop, thrillingly choreographed action that made its predecessor so much fun.
Synopsis:
Retired super-assassin John Wick's plans to resume a quiet civilian life are cut short when Italian gangster Santino D'Antonio shows... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 90862%
Critics Consensus: A zany out-of-control thriller that gives lead Anne Parillaud a big character arc and plenty of emotional room to work within.
Synopsis:
Convicted felon Nikita (Anne Parillaud), instead of going to jail, is given a new identity and trained to be a... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 95886%
Critics Consensus: Driven by director Michael Mann's trademark visuals and a lean, villainous performance from Tom Cruise, Collateral is a stylish and compelling noir thriller.
Synopsis:
A cab driver realizes his current fare is a hit man that has been having him drive around from mark... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 95552%
Critics Consensus: Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves -- and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise.
Synopsis:
Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 92985%
Critics Consensus: Kill Bill is admittedly little more than a stylish revenge thriller -- albeit one that benefits from a wildly inventive surfeit of style.
Synopsis:
A former assassin, known simply as The Bride (Uma Thurman), wakes from a coma four years after her jealous ex-lover... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 90989%
Critics Consensus: The Villainess offers enough pure kinetic thrills to satisfy genre enthusiasts -- and carve out a bloody niche for itself in modern Korean action cinema.
Synopsis:
Honed from childhood to be an elite assassin, Sook-hee embarks on a rampage of violence and revenge to finally earn... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 87618%
Critics Consensus: Disturbing and sardonic, Prizzi's Honor excels at black comedy because director John Huston and his game ensemble take the farce deadly seriously.
Synopsis:
For Charley Partanna (Jack Nicholson), life in the Prizzi family is good as long as he honors the wishes of... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 93204%
Critics Consensus: Kill Bill: Volume 2 adds extra plot and dialogue to the action-heavy exploits of its predecessor, while still managing to deliver a suitably hard-hitting sequel.
Synopsis:
The Bride (Uma Thurman) picks up where she left off in volume one with her quest to finish the hit... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 91510%
Critics Consensus: Featuring witty dialogue and deft performances, In Bruges is an effective mix of dark comedy and crime thriller elements.
Synopsis:
After a particularly difficult job, hit men Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson) head to Belgium to hide out... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 89633%
Critics Consensus: Expertly blending genre formula with bursts of unexpected wit, The Bourne Identity is an action thriller that delivers -- and then some.
Synopsis:
The story of a man (Matt Damon), salvaged, near death, from the ocean by an Italian fishing boat. When he... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 87064%
Critics Consensus: An innovative blend of samurai and gangster lifestyles.
Synopsis:
Ghost Dog (Forest Whitaker) is a contract killer, a master of his trade who can whirl a gun at warp... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 89046%
Critics Consensus: A well-made sequel that delivers the thrills.
Synopsis:
Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) is living in India when he is framed by Russian agent Kirill (Karl Urban) for the... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 86148%
Critics Consensus: A high-concept high school reunion movie with an adroitly cast John Cusack and armed with a script of incisive wit.
Synopsis:
After assassin Martin Blank (John Cusack) has trouble focusing on his work, resulting in a failed assignment, he returns to... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 88502%
Critics Consensus: Somber, stately, and beautifully mounted, Sam Mendes' Road to Perdition is a well-crafted mob movie that explores the ties between fathers and sons.
Synopsis:
Mike Sullivan (Tom Hanks) is an enforcer for powerful Depression-era Midwestern mobster John Rooney (Paul Newman). Rooney's son, Connor (Daniel... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 87688%
Critics Consensus: While not the classic its predecessor is, this update is well-acted and conjures a chilling resonance.
Synopsis:
Years after his squad was ambushed during the Gulf War, Major Ben Marco (Denzel Washington) finds himself having terrible nightmares.... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 87678%
Critics Consensus: The Assassin's thrilling visuals mark a fresh highlight for director Hsiao-hsien Hou, even if its glacial pace may keep some viewers at arm's length.
Synopsis:
In ninth-century China, an exiled assassin (Shu Qi) must choose between love or duty when she receives orders to kill... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 82231%
Critics Consensus: Exiled has non-stop action, tension and style -- making it an excellent summer action movie. Johnnie To brings beautiful scenery and camerawork to the film, enhancing the action even more.
Synopsis:
Two hit men from Hong Kong go to Macau to kill a renegade member of their gang, who is trying... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 102888%
Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.
Synopsis:
Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 106407%
Critics Consensus: Atomic Blonde gets enough mileage out of its stylish action sequences -- and ever-magnetic star -- to make up for a narrative that's somewhat less hard-hitting than its protagonist.
Synopsis:
Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who's willing to use all of... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 84445%
Critics Consensus: Rockwell is spot-on as Barris, and Clooney directs with entertaining style and flair.
Synopsis:
Game show television producer Chuck Barris (Sam Rockwell) is at the height of his career. His creation, "The Dating Game,"... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 86106%
Critics Consensus: Munich can't quite achieve its lofty goals, but this thrilling, politically even-handed look at the fallout from an intractable political conflict is still well worth watching.
Synopsis:
After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 82717%
Critics Consensus: Featuring wonderful performances from Ben Kingsley and Tea Leoni, You Kill Me is a charming, funny take on the familiar inner-lives-of-hit-men premise.
Synopsis:
An alcoholic mob hit man, Frank Falenczyk (Ben Kingsley), is forced into rehab by his boss (Philip Baker Hall). To... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 80645%
Critics Consensus: Kill List is an expertly executed slow-burn crime thriller that thrives on tension before morphing into visceral horror.
Synopsis:
Events take a darker turn as a contract killer (Neil Maskell) and his business partner (Michael Smiley) carry out a... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 80579%
Critics Consensus: This humorously amoral, oddball comic thriller features strong performances by Pierce Brosnan and Greg Kinnear as a flamboyant, aging hit-man and an out of work suburban businessman, respectively.
Synopsis:
Salesman Danny Wright (Greg Kinnear) is working through his shaky marriage and the untimely death of his child when he... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 83441%
Critics Consensus: Killing Them Softly is a darkly comic, visceral thriller that doubles as a cautionary tale on capitalism, whose message is delivered with sledgehammer force.
Synopsis:
When rival crook Johnny Amato (Vincent Curatola) hatches a plan to rob a card game run by mob lackey Markie... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 76769%
Critics Consensus: Pivoting on the unusual relationship between seasoned hitman and his 12-year-old apprentice -- a breakout turn by young Natalie Portman -- Luc Besson's Léon is a stylish and oddly affecting thriller.
Synopsis:
Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 79602%
Critics Consensus: It may not be the killer thrill ride you'd expect from an action movie with a cast of this caliber, but Red still thoroughly outshines most of its big-budget counterparts with its wit and style.
Synopsis:
After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 79840%
Critics Consensus: Wanted is stylish, energetic popcorn fare with witty performances from Angelina Jolie (playing an expert assassin), James McAvoy, and Morgan Freeman that help to distract from its absurdly over-the-top plot.
Synopsis:
Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 102705%
Critics Consensus: Le Samouraï makes the most of its spare aesthetic, using stylish -- and influential -- direction, solid performances, and thick atmosphere to weave an absorbing story.
Synopsis:
Hit man Jef Costello (Alain Delon) goes through an elaborate set of rituals before carrying out a hit on a... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 100153%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After botching his latest assignment, a third-ranked Japanese hit man becomes the target of another assassin.... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 100655%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a hit man fails to carry through with the execution of a star witness, he finds himself marked for... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 72830%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A gangster (Lee Byung-hun) starts a violent feud after he refuses to kill his boss's (Kim Yeong-cheol) cheating girlfriend.... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 95694%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An assassin (Leon Lai Ming), his boss, an entrepreneur (Takeshi Kaneshiro) and two women cross paths in Hong Kong after... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 81139%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Politicians secretly hire convicts to conduct hits, then quickly return to prison.... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 95260%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sadistic killer-for-hire Raven (Alan Ladd) becomes enraged when his latest job is paid off in marked bills. Vowing to track... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 85700%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After a little girl is kidnapped, a government-agent-turned-mercenary is forced to re-emerge when he learns the incident is closely connected... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 64577%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After yakuza boss Kurata (Ryuji Kita) dissolves his own criminal empire, a rival kingpin offers a position to Kurata's top... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 91052%
Critics Consensus: The American Friend is a slow burning existential thriller that does justice to the Patricia Highsmith source novel.
Synopsis:
American expatriate Tom (Dennis Hopper) treats Hamburg, Germany, like it's the Wild West and makes a living by hawking art... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 91032%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A French chef hires three hit men to help him avenge the murders of his daughter's family.... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 90151%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Japanese gangster Muraki (Ryô Ikebe) is released from jail after a few years and finds both organized crime and the... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 92132%
Critics Consensus: The Day of the Jackal is a meticulously constructed thriller with surprising irreverence and taut direction.
Synopsis:
An underground French paramilitary group is intent on eliminating President Charles de Gaulle (Adrien Cayla-Legrand), but when numerous attempts on... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 66018%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Hit men (John Hurt, Tim Roth) catch a stool pigeon (Terence Stamp) in Spain and take him on a wild... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 61016%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A hit man (Allen Baron) comes to New York to kill a gangster and gets the gun from a big... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 80049%
Critics Consensus: Though it can't best Robert Siodmak's classic 1946 version, Don Siegel's take on the Ernest Hemingway story stakes out its own violent territory, and offers a terrifically tough turn from Lee Marvin.
Synopsis:
A hit man (Lee Marvin) and his partner (Clu Gulager) try to find out why their latest victim, a former... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 67804%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A suicidal man (Leon Cain) hires a demented killer (Steve Mouzakis) to help him end it all, but he miraculously... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 67403%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An assassin (Makiko Esumi) fends off numerous attacks from her comrades, who are trying to move up in rank by... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 76416%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A soldier returns home from Vietnam and is hired by crooked cops to kill a few crooks but things get... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 75098%
Critics Consensus: Stylish and inventive, Salvo parcels out the thrills that genre fans seek while anchoring its story with satisfying, slow-building tension.
Synopsis:
A mafia assassin give his latest victim's sister her sight back.... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 43295%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Police detective and successful author Dennis Meechum (Brian Dennehy) has not been able to write since his wife's death and... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 80688%
Critics Consensus: Fantastic acting and crisply choreographed action sequences propel this unique, cool take on the revenge thriller.
Synopsis:
Raised by her father (Eric Bana) in the Finnish wilderness, teenage Hanna (Saoirse Ronan) has trained all her life to... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 48609%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A detective spends three months in a coma and sees everything upside down after he is shot in the head.... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 68476%
Critics Consensus: Smart, sharp-witted, and fueled by enjoyably over-the-top action, The Long Kiss Goodnight makes up in impact what it lacks in consistent aim.
Synopsis:
Schoolteacher and single mother Samantha Caine (Geena Davis) lives an average suburban life -- until she begins having strange memories... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 54300%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Former government assassin Jonathan Hemlock (Clint Eastwood) now devotes his time to teaching and collecting paintings, but his quiet life... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 70935%
Critics Consensus: While it deserved stronger direction and a more fully realized script, Michael Shannon's riveting performance in the title role is more than enough to make The Iceman recommended viewing.
Synopsis:
Hit man Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon) earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 74140%
Critics Consensus: As beautifully shot as it is emotionally restrained, The American is an unusually divisive spy thriller -- and one that rests on an unusually subdued performance from George Clooney.
Synopsis:
When an assignment in Sweden ends badly, master assassin Jack (George Clooney) retreats to the Italian countryside with the intention... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 66320%
Critics Consensus: Crank: High Voltage delivers on its promises: a fast-paced, exciting thrill ride that doesn't take itself too seriously.
Synopsis:
After surviving an incredible plunge to near-certain death, Chev Chelios (Jason Statham) is abducted by Chinese mobsters. Waking up three... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 79920%
Critics Consensus: Though less subversive than its predecessor, Sicario: Day of the Soldado succeeds as a stylish, dynamic thriller -- even if its amoral machismo makes for grim viewing.
Synopsis:
FBI agent Matt Graver calls on mysterious operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 71218%
Critics Consensus: Angelina Jolie gives it her all in the title role, and her seasoned performance is almost enough to save Salt from its predictable and ludicrous plot.
Synopsis:
When Evelyn Salt (Angelina Jolie) became a CIA officer, she swore an oath to duty, honor and country. But, when... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 66393%
Critics Consensus: Maggie Q's still waiting for the action movie that really deserves her -- but until then, The Protégé hits just hard enough to satisfy.
Synopsis:
Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 64787%
Critics Consensus: Crank's assaultive style and gleeful depravity may turn off casual action fans, but audiences seeking a strong dose of adrenaline will be thrilled by Jason Statham's raucous race against mortality.
Synopsis:
Chev Chelios (Jason Statham), a hit man wanting to go straight, lets his latest target slip away, then he awakes... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 68300%
Critics Consensus: Although this action-romance suffers from weak writing and one too many explosions, the chemistry generated by onscreen couple Pitt and Jolie is palpable enough to make this a thoroughly enjoyable summer action flick.
Synopsis:
John (Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie), a couple in a stagnating marriage, live a deceptively mundane existence. However,... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 15033%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Boss Lung (Ko Hung) knows that someone in the Hong Kong Triad wants him dead. After a botched assassination nearly... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 67785%
Critics Consensus: The Equalizer is more stylishly violent than meaningful, but with Antoine Fuqua behind the cameras and Denzel Washington dispensing justice, it delivers.
Synopsis:
Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a man of mysterious origin who believes he has put the past behind him, dedicates himself... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 58427%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau re-teams with directors Johnnie To ("The Mission") and Wa Ka Fai for a spectacular no... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 69610%
Critics Consensus: The Accountant writes off a committed performance from Ben Affleck, leaving viewers with a scattershot action thriller beset by an array of ill-advised deductions.
Synopsis:
Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 63458%
Critics Consensus: The Equalizer 2 delivers the visceral charge of a standard vigilante thriller, but this reunion of trusted talents ultimately proves a disappointing case study in diminishing returns.
Synopsis:
If you have a problem and there is nowhere else to turn, the mysterious and elusive Robert McCall will deliver... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 57521%
Critics Consensus: Trying too hard to be clever in a Pulp Fiction kind of way, this film succumbs to a convoluted plot, overly stylized characters, and dizzying set design.
Synopsis:
A case of mistaken identity puts a man named Slevin (Josh Hartnett) in the middle of a war between two... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 51699%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Kong (Pawalit Mongkolpisit), a deaf-mute assassin, lives a life of quiet desperation working for Bangkok mobsters. Despite his disability, Kong's... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 23049%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Joe Doyle (Daniel Zovatto) is a young hitman, like his father before him, who lives with his mother Gloria (Academy... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 53506%
Critics Consensus: With an implausible story and numerous plot holes, Shooter fails to distinguish itself from other mindless action-thrillers.
Synopsis:
A top Marine sniper, Bob Lee Swagger (Mark Wahlberg), leaves the military after a mission goes horribly awry and disappears... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 49187%
Critics Consensus: While it's still hard to argue with its impeccable cast or the fun they often seem to be having, Red 2 replaces much of the goofy fun of its predecessor with empty, over-the-top bombast.
Synopsis:
Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) and his old partner, Marvin Boggs (John Malkovich), are caught in the... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 60319%
Critics Consensus: The Hitman's Bodyguard coasts on Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds' banter -- but doesn't get enough mileage to power past an overabundance of action-comedy clichés.
Synopsis:
The world's top protection agent is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world's... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 46452%
Critics Consensus: Despite a charming cast, The Whole Nine Yards can't tickle funny bones consistently enough to distract from its sitcom-like story.
Synopsis:
Jimmy "The Tulip" Tudeski (Bruce Willis), a mob hitman-turned-informant, ratted on the mob and put his life in jeopardy. Now... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 42598%
Critics Consensus: Equilibrium is a reheated mishmash of other sci-fi movies.
Synopsis:
In a futuristic world, a regime has eliminated war by suppressing emotions: books, art and music are strictly forbidden and... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 23884%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A waitress (Ann-Margret) helps a French hit man (Jean-Louis Trintignant) on the run from another hit man in Los Angeles.... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 47623%
Critics Consensus: American Assassin hits a few easy targets, but without enough style or wit to truly bring its characters to life -- or stand out in a crowded field of more compelling spy thrillers.
Synopsis:
When Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, they receive an assignment... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 36770%
Critics Consensus: Anna finds writer-director Luc Besson squarely in his wheelhouse, but fans of this variety of stylized action have seen it all done before -- and better.
Synopsis:
Beneath a woman's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 33075%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Arthur Bishop (Charles Bronson) is a veteran hit man who, owing to his penchant for making his targets' deaths seem... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 36855%
Critics Consensus: A violent mess of a movie, Smokin' Aces has some Quentin Tarantino's style but not much of his wit or humor.
Synopsis:
Sleazy entertainer Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) incurs the wrath of crime boss Primo Sparazza when he agrees to testify... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 30685%
Critics Consensus: Zoe Saldana has the chops but she's taken out by erratic and sloppy filmmaking.
Synopsis:
In 1992 Bogota, a little girl (Amandla Stenberg) watches crime lord Don Luis (Beto Benites) and his henchman Marco (Jordi... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 26504%
Critics Consensus: A juvenile, ugly movie that represents the worst tendencies of directors channeling Tarantino.
Synopsis:
Tired of the crime overrunning the streets of Boston, Irish Catholic twin brothers Conner (Sean Patrick Flanery) and Murphy (Norman... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 35955%
Critics Consensus: Despite the charms of its ensemble, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard fails to protect the audience from repetitive and tired genre tropes.
Synopsis:
The world's most lethal odd couple -- bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) --... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 19112%
Critics Consensus: An action thriller starring Mads Mikkelsen as the world's most dangerous assassin should be terrifically entertaining, but Polar proves it's possible to ruin anything if you try.
Synopsis:
The world's top assassin, Duncan Vizla, aka The Black Kaiser, is settling into retirement when his former employer marks him... [More]