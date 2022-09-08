(Photo by Netflix)

FALL 2022 TV SURVEY: 20 MOST ANTICIPATED TV & STREAMING MOVIES

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

We’re back to highlighting only 20 film titles on our this year since the streaming film segment isn’t flooded with would-be theatrical releases like last year’s Dune-fest.

Is there a more anticipated 2022 movie — streaming or not — than Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s follow up to his hit 2019 film Knives Out? Audiences can’t wait for more whodunit fun with Daniel Craig and our survey takers were no different. What we didn’t know when we distributed our survey was that the new film won’t be released until December 23, making Glass Onion more of a holiday film than fall — still we’ll leave it at its No. 1 spot on this list out of deference to your enthusiasm for it.

The Halloween fun of Hocus Pocus 2 coming soon to Disney+ and Daniel Radcliffe’s take on Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku also appeared in the top 5. Disney+ rounds out the list with a live-action version of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks — not to be confused with stop-motion film Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, whose December 9 release date was announced, along with those of a number of other Netflix films, after this survey was conducted — and Disenchanted, which brings back Enchanted stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

The top five picks for women also included the second installment of Enola Holmes on Netflix, and Hocus Pocus 2 took the top spot, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery bumped to third and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at seventh. Among men, the Weird Al film moved into second place, with Hocus Pocus at fifth and Enola Holmes at sixth for the group.

Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ most anticipated movies on TV and streaming.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.

#19 V/H/S/99 (2022) #19 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the... V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the... [More] Starring: Directed By: Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre

