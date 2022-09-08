(Photo by Netflix)
FALL 2022 TV SURVEY: 20 MOST ANTICIPATED TV & STREAMING MOVIES
For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.
We’re back to highlighting only 20 film titles on our this year since the streaming film segment isn’t flooded with would-be theatrical releases like last year’s Dune-fest.
Is there a more anticipated 2022 movie — streaming or not — than Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s follow up to his hit 2019 film Knives Out? Audiences can’t wait for more whodunit fun with Daniel Craig and our survey takers were no different. What we didn’t know when we distributed our survey was that the new film won’t be released until December 23, making Glass Onion more of a holiday film than fall — still we’ll leave it at its No. 1 spot on this list out of deference to your enthusiasm for it.
The Halloween fun of Hocus Pocus 2 coming soon to Disney+ and Daniel Radcliffe’s take on Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku also appeared in the top 5. Disney+ rounds out the list with a live-action version of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks — not to be confused with stop-motion film Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, whose December 9 release date was announced, along with those of a number of other Netflix films, after this survey was conducted — and Disenchanted, which brings back Enchanted stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.
The top five picks for women also included the second installment of Enola Holmes on Netflix, and Hocus Pocus 2 took the top spot, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery bumped to third and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at seventh. Among men, the Weird Al film moved into second place, with Hocus Pocus at fifth and Enola Holmes at sixth for the group.
#20
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this holiday romantic comedy, a woman's life is upended when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her...
#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the...
Starring:
#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
"Rosaline" is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare's classic love story "Romeo & Juliet," told from the perspective of...
#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Autumn, 1830. West Point military Cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New...
#16
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The year? 1290. In the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine (known as Birdy) is the youngest child of...
#15
Adjusted Score: 79046%
Critics Consensus: Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. has some broad targets but refuses to take cheap shots at them, instead offering a pointed, well-acted satire of organized religion.
Synopsis:
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs -- the proud first...
#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous:...
#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people -- policeman Tom...
#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Thinking she'd put her dangerous past behind her, Lou (Allison Janney) finds her quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother...
#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
"Raymond & Ray" follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they...
#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Drea (Camila Mendes) is at the peak of her high school powers as the Alpha it-girl on campus when her...
#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The film follows struggling American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding...
#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the...
#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her...
#6
Adjusted Score: 84131%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring...
#5
Adjusted Score: 33882%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet...
#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Daniel Radcliffe is "Weird" Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a...
#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Giselle upsets the balance of Andalasia and the real world....
#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking...
#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the follow up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers...
