2022 Fall TV Survey

The season’s most anticipated TV and streaming shows and movies — according to Rotten Tomatoes users.

The fall TV season is shaping up to be a hot one, as shows returning for a new season build their fan bases and new shows based on familiar stories take center stage. We may be spending more time outside our homes than we were this time last year, but if the pandemic taught us anything, it’s how to make time for binge-watching our favorites.

We surveyed over 1,000 Rotten Tomatoes users to find out what you’re most looking forward to watching this fall. In the responses to our survey, a wide range of shows made our most-anticipated list; from highly-anticipated titles that launched in summer but whose episodes sprawl into fall like The House of the Dragon, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and new seasons of creepy horror and dystopian shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, Chucky, and American Horror Story to returning family favorites like Young Sheldon and animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch and brand-new series like Wednesday, fantasy film spin-off Willow, and live-action Star Wars series Andor.

In the pages that follow, we also give you a glimpse at how responses from men stacked up against responses from women – with predictable results and that we will henceforth refer to as “The Bridgerton Divide.” Unlike the main lists, the men/women results noted ahead are based on total responses to our survey, not just those who self-identify as Rotten Tomatoes users. The survey was conducted by our in-house research group, which ensures that our surveys reach a sample of people across race, ethnicity, gender, and economic status to reflect the U.S. population based on census data and similar measures. Respondents were asked to self-identify in a gender question that included an option for non-binary; however, the number of responses from those identifying as non-binary was too small to adequately represent the segment here.

And, finally, this survey was conducted in August, so while we tried to account for shows and movies that were expected in the fall, there were some titles that simply didn’t have enough information available about their release to include them; for instance, a number of Netflix movies whose dates were announced after our survey wrapped — including Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (December 9), Luckiest Girl Alive (October 7), The Good Nurse (October 26), and All Quiet on the Western Front (October 28) — and “top returning shows” write-in favorite Ted Lasso, though we still don’t know if season 3 of the sports comedy is in play for this fall.

Read on to find out more about which returning fall 2022 TV shows and new series our readers are most looking forward to.

Disagree with our survey results? Tell us about your TV habits in the comments.

Survey Results

