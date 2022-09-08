(Photo by Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

FALL 2022 TV SURVEY: 30 MOST ANTICIPATED NEW SHOWS

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

Next up in the survey is the top new fall shows that readers can’t wait to watch. While some of these titles are no surprise (see: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), others, like Starz’s The Serpent Queen, are flying a little under the radar, and we are watching along with you to see how they do — and if they get that second season renewal.

Our survey takers were allowed more than one vote, and since many of these shows are new, there’s a good chance familiar names perhaps eked out a higher score than unknown titles, but short descriptions were provided for each. One show, Family Law, has even had its entire first season air in Canada and is hitting U.S. television for the first time this fall courtesy of The CW.

After Lord of the Rings, She-Hulk came in at No. 2 with Rotten Tomatoes users overall, followed by Star Wars tale Andor, Game of Thrones prequel House of Dragon (already amassing legions of fans on HBO), and ’80s movie-turned-Disney+ series Willow. Among men, the top 5 mirrored the total result, while women shook things up a bit, adding Netflix’s Addams Family series Wednesday at No. 4 and moving Andor to 5. Just outside of the top 5, Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin, which stars Michelle Yeoh and has no official release date yet (it is expected in December), appeared at No. 7 for men and No. 6 for women.

Read on to find out more about which shows the survey predicts will be hits this fall TV season.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.



Wednesday (2022) #7 Critics Consensus: Starring: Jenny Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci

The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022) #6 Critics Consensus: Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown

Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.