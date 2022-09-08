TAGGED AS: , , ,

FALL 2022 TV SURVEY: 30 MOST ANTICIPATED NEW SHOWS

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

Next up in the survey is the top new fall shows that readers can’t wait to watch. While some of these titles are no surprise (see: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), others, like Starz’s The Serpent Queen, are flying a little under the radar, and we are watching along with you to see how they do — and if they get that second season renewal.

Our survey takers were allowed more than one vote, and since many of these shows are new, there’s a good chance familiar names perhaps eked out a higher score than unknown titles, but short descriptions were provided for each. One show, Family Law, has even had its entire first season air in Canada and is hitting U.S. television for the first time this fall courtesy of The CW.

After Lord of the Rings, She-Hulk came in at No. 2 with Rotten Tomatoes users overall, followed by Star Wars tale Andor, Game of Thrones prequel House of Dragon (already amassing legions of fans on HBO), and ’80s movie-turned-Disney+ series Willow. Among men, the top 5 mirrored the total result, while women shook things up a bit, adding Netflix’s Addams Family series Wednesday at No. 4 and moving Andor to 5. Just outside of the top 5, Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin, which stars Michelle Yeoh and has no official release date yet (it is expected in December), appeared at No. 7 for men and No. 6 for women.

Read on to find out more about which shows the survey predicts will be hits this fall TV season.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.

Family Law: Season 1 (2021)
%

#30
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Brett Kelly, Zach Smadu
Directed By: Susin Nielsen, Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Erin Haskett

Bad Sisters: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#29
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Dark secrets are a family affair in Bad Sisters, a riotously funny murder mystery that makes fine use of its gifted ensemble while exemplifying creator and star Sharon Horgan's penchant for salty warmth.
Starring: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Claes Bang, Eva Birthistle
Directed By: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Brett Baer

The Serpent Queen: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#27
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Charles Dance, Amrita Acharia, Colm Meaney, Barry Atsma

A Friend of the Family: Limited Series (2022)
%

#26
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton
Directed By: Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Eliza Hittman, Eliza Hittman

Fire Country: Season 1 (2022)
%

#25
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr
Directed By: Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Max Thieriot

Tulsa King: Season 1 (2022)
%

#24
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Andrea Savage, Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Max Casella
Directed By: Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari

Reginald the Vampire: Season 1 (2022)
%

#23
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Jacob Batalon, Mandela Van Peebles, Em Haine
Directed By: Jeremiah Chechik

Vampire Academy: Season 1 (2022)
%

#22
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim
Directed By: Julie Plec, Marguerite MacIntyre, Emily Cummins, Don Murphy

Professionals: Season 1 (2020)
%

#20
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Elena Anaya, Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser, Stevel Marc
Directed By: Elena Anaya, Bharat Nalluri, Michael Auret, Howard Cohen

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: Season 1 (2022)
%

#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Aoi Yuki, Kenn, Kazuhiko Inoue, Kenjirou Tsuda

The Rookie: Feds: Season 1 (2022)
%

#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie Faison, Felix Solis
Directed By: Alexi Hawley, Terence Paul Winter, Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts

The Winchesters: Season 1 (2022)
%

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Jensen Ackles, Drake Rodger, Meg Donnelly, Nida Khurshid
Directed By: Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles, David H. Goodman

Alaska Daily: Season 1 (2022)
%

#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Hilary Swank, Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, Meredith Holzman
Directed By: Tom McCarthy, Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke

Reboot: Season 1 (2022)
%

#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Keegan-Michael Key, Calum Worthy, Krista Marie Yu
Directed By: Steven Levitan, Jeff Morton, Danielle Stokdyk, John Enbom

The Patient: Limited Series (2022)
86%

#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While The Patient might test viewers' patience by overextending its killer conceit, the arguably career-best work by Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell make this therapy session worth eavesdropping on.
Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Steve Carell, Andrew Leeds, David Alan Grier
Directed By: Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Caroline Moore, Chris Long

The Midnight Club: Season 1 (2022)
%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa
Directed By: Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Leah Fong, Christopher Pike

Interview With the Vampire: Season 1 (2022)
%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, Eric Bogosian

Wednesday (2022)

#7
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Jenny Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci

The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022)

#6
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown

Willow: Season 1 (2022)
%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Warwick Davis, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori
Directed By: Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy

Andor: Season 1 (2022)
%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O'Reilly, Forest Whitaker
Directed By: Toby Haynes, Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Diego Luna

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022)
88%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong
Directed By: Kat Coiro, Anu Valia, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao

