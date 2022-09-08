(Photo by FX)

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

We asked Rotten Tomatoes users which returning shows they are most looking forward to this post-pandemic (crossing fingers) fall TV season. Readers were allowed more than one vote, since really, who can pick just one?

American Horror Story, which returns for its 11th season on FX and will bring back some stars from previous seasons — including Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, and Patti LuPone — came in at No. 1. Little has been revealed about the plot (and no art from the new season), but there’s been speculation that this iteration of the anthology takes place in the 1970s.

Netflix hits Cobra Kai and The Crown — both returning for their fifth seasons — also made the top five, with fans excited about The Crown heading into the 1990s with an all-new cast led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and featuring portrayals of young princes William and Harry. Abbott Elementary’s second season on ABC and Yellowstone’s fifth season on Paramount Network rounded out the top five.

Women voted The Crown’s new season to the No. 1 slot (a 10 percent difference on the title compared to men who responded), Abbott Elementary at No. 2, followed by Fox procedural 9-1-1 and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Men ranked animated shows higher, including Disney+ Star Wars series The Bad Batch in the first position, Rick and Morty season 6 at No. 3 (after Cobra Kai at No. 2 and followed by American Horror Story and Yellowstone), and Bob’s Burgers just outside of the top 5 at No. 6.

It’s worth noting that Ted Lasso (season 3) the top write-in vote in this category, but there’s still no word on whether it’s being released in fall 2022, which is why it was excluded in the survey. The second-highest write-in vote was Survivor (season 43), though we didn’t include reality shows in the survey.

Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ most anticipated returning series.

