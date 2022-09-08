TAGGED AS: , , ,

American Horror Story s10

(Photo by FX)

FALL 2022 TV SURVEY: 30 MOST ANTICIPATED RETURNING SHOWS

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

We asked Rotten Tomatoes users which returning shows they are most looking forward to this post-pandemic (crossing fingers) fall TV season. Readers were allowed more than one vote, since really, who can pick just one?

American Horror Story, which returns for its 11th season on FX and will bring back some stars from previous seasons — including Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, and Patti LuPone — came in at No. 1. Little has been revealed about the plot (and no art from the new season), but there’s been speculation that this iteration of the anthology takes place in the 1970s.

Netflix hits Cobra Kai and The Crown — both returning for their fifth seasons — also made the top five, with fans excited about The Crown heading into the 1990s with an all-new cast led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and featuring portrayals of young princes William and Harry. Abbott Elementary’s second season on ABC and Yellowstone’s fifth season on Paramount Network rounded out the top five.

Women voted The Crown’s new season to the No. 1 slot (a 10 percent difference on the title compared to men who responded), Abbott Elementary at No. 2, followed by Fox procedural 9-1-1 and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Men ranked animated shows higher, including Disney+ Star Wars series The Bad Batch in the first position, Rick and Morty season 6 at No. 3 (after Cobra Kai at No. 2 and followed by American Horror Story and Yellowstone), and Bob’s Burgers just outside of the top 5 at No. 6.

It’s worth noting that Ted Lasso (season 3) the top write-in vote in this category, but there’s still no word on whether it’s being released in fall 2022, which is why it was excluded in the survey. The second-highest write-in vote was Survivor (season 43), though we didn’t include reality shows in the survey.

Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ most anticipated returning series.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 3 (2022)
%

#30
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth

Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022)
%

#29
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso
Directed By: Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski

Chucky: Season 2 (2022)
%

#28
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa
Directed By: Nick Antosca, David Kirschner, Don Mancini, Harley Peyton

FBI: Season 5 (2022)
%

#27
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, John Boyd
Directed By: Craig Turk, Dick Wolf, Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski

Grey's Anatomy: Season 19 (2022)
%

#26
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd
Directed By: Shonda Rhimes, Mark Gordon, Betsy Beers, Krista Vernoff

The Equalizer: Season 3 (2022)
%

#24
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira
Directed By: Liz Friedlander, Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens

Big Sky: Season 3 (2022)
%

#23
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer
Directed By: David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan

Family Guy: Season 20 (2021)
%

#22
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis
Directed By: Seth MacFarlane, Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, Steve Callaghan

The Simpsons: Season 34 (2022)
%

#21
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith
Directed By: James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean

Atlanta: Season 4 (2022)
%

#20
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz
Directed By: Dianne McGunigle, Donald Glover, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai

NCIS: Season 20 (2022)
%

#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen
Directed By: Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon, Frank Cardea

9-1-1: Season 6 (2022)
%

#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall

The Good Doctor: Season 6 (2022)
%

#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang
Directed By: David Shore, Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim, Sebastian Lee

The Rookie: Season 5 (2022)
%

#16
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones
Directed By: Alexi Hawley, Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman

Blue Bloods: Season 13 (2022)
%

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Marisa Ramirez
Directed By: Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne O'Connor

Law & Order: Season 22 (2022)
%

#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Odelya Halevi, Camryn Manheim
Directed By: Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski

The Walking Dead: Season 11 (2021)
83%

#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt
Directed By: Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert

Rick and Morty: Season 6 (2022)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, Chris Parnell
Directed By: Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland

Bob's Burgers: Season 13 (2022)
%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts
Directed By: Loren Bouchard, Jim Dauterive, Nora Smith, Rich Rinaldi

Young Sheldon: Season 6 (2022)
%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts
Directed By: Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021)
86%

#7
Synopsis: Members of a unique squad of clones find their way in a changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone... [More]
Starring: Dee Bradley Baker, Ming-Na Wen, Stephen Stanton, Andrew Kishino
Directed By: Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Jennifer Corbett, Brad Rau

Ghosts: Season 2 (2022)
%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty
Directed By: Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick

Yellowstone: Season 5 (2022)
%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser
Directed By: John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner

The Crown (2016)
90%

#4
Synopsis: Based on an award-winning play ("The Audience") by showrunner Peter Morgan, this lavish, Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen... [More]
Starring: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor
Directed By: Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Philip Martin, Andy Harries

Cobra Kai: Season 5 (2022)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Deftly managing an expanded roster of punchy personalities, Cobra Kai graduates to a black belt proficiency in heartfelt melodrama and sly humor.
Starring: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña
Directed By: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, James Lassiter

American Horror Story (2011)
77%

#1
Synopsis: "American Horror Story" was created by the co-creators of "Glee," but the shows have little in common besides that. The... [More]
Starring: Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Taissa Farmiga, Jessica Lange
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto

Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.

Movie & TV News

Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Info Accessibility