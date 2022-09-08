TAGGED AS: , , , ,

(Photo by Netflix)

FALL 2022 TV SURVEY: 30 FAVORITE NETFLIX SHOWS

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

What are our readers looking to stream when it’s time to Netflix and chill? We’ve asked readers about their favorite Netflix shows since 2018 and Stranger Things, which launched its most recent season earlier this summer, has held the top Netflix binge spot ever since. It’s followed closely by The Queen’s Gambit and Ozark, which wrapped its intense run this year. But fans also love favorites The Witcher (coming back for season 3 — at some point), and The Crown, which returns this fall for its fifth and penultimate season this fall. Newcomer Squid Game rounds out the top five.

It should shock exactly no one that women ranked Bridgerton their second-favorite Netflix binge behind Stranger Things, and Lucifer makes it into the top 10 for women, as well; meanwhile Arrested Development and Mindhunter enter the top 10 and The Witcher moves into second place when looking at the survey responses of men.

Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ favorite Netflix series.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.

Making a Murderer (2015)
80%

#30
Synopsis: Exonerated after spending nearly two decades in prison for a crime he did not commit, Steven Avery filed suit against... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Laura Ricciardi, Moira Demos

Vikings: Valhalla (2022)
90%

#29
Synopsis: The adventures of famous Vikings as they blaze new paths in an ever-changing Europe.... [More]
Starring: Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson
Directed By: Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart, Morgan O'Sullivan, Sherry Marsh

The Kominsky Method (2018)
93%

#28
Synopsis: He may be in his twilight years, but aging acting coach Sandy Kominsky isn't ready to ride off into the... [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis, Kathleen Turner
Directed By: Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, Michael Douglas

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)
81%

#27
Synopsis: This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the... [More]
Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo
Directed By: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater

Shadow and Bone (2021)
88%

#26
Synopsis: Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world.... [More]
Starring: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman
Directed By: Eric Heisserer, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Josh Barry

Altered Carbon (2018)
75%

#25
Synopsis: More than 300 years in the future, society has been transformed by new technology, leading to human bodies being interchangeable... [More]
Starring: Anthony Mackie, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick
Directed By: Laeta Kalogridis

Locke & Key (2020)
62%

#24
Synopsis: Following their father's murder, three siblings move into a house filled with reality-bending keys; from the comics by Joe Hill... [More]
Starring: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott
Directed By: Joe Hill, Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, David Ozer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (2020)
40%

#23
Synopsis: An exploration of big cat breeding and its bizarre underworld, populated by eccentric characters.... [More]
Starring: Joe Exotic, Jeff Lowe, James Garretson, Tim Stark
Directed By: Chris Smith, Fisher Stevens, Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin

GLOW (2017)
92%

#22
Synopsis: Alison Brie stars as Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actress living in Los Angeles in the '80s. Wilder finds an unexpected... [More]
Starring: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel
Directed By: Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch

Grace and Frankie (2016)
90%

#21
Synopsis: For as long as they can recall, Grace and Frankie have been rivals. Their one-upmanship comes crashing to a halt,... [More]
Starring: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston
Directed By: Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris, Paula Weinstein, Jane Fonda

Peaky Blinders (2013)
94%

#20
Synopsis: Britain is a mixture of despair and hedonism in 1919 in the aftermath of the Great War. Returning soldiers, newly... [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Natasha O'Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle
Directed By: Otto Bathurst, Anthony Byrne

House of Cards (2013)
77%

#19
Synopsis: U.S. Rep. Francis Underwood of South Carolina starts out as a ruthless politician seeking revenge in this Netflix original production.... [More]
Starring: Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson
Directed By: Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, David Fincher, Joshua Donen

Midnight Mass (2021)
86%

#18
Synopsis: The arrival of a charismatic priest brings miracles, mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town.... [More]
Starring: Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish
Directed By: Mike Flanagan

Russian Doll (2019)
97%

#17
Synopsis: Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne stars in this comedy-drama series as Nadia, a young woman who is on a journey to... [More]
Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee, Annie Murphy
Directed By: Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015)
96%

#16
Synopsis: Rescued after 15 years in a cult, Kimmy Schmidt decides to reclaim her life by venturing to New York, where... [More]
Starring: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane
Directed By: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner

Dead to Me (2019)
90%

#15
Synopsis: Jen's husband recently died in a hit-and-run, and the sardonic widow is determined to solve the crime. Optimistic free spirit... [More]
Starring: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins
Directed By: Liz Feldman, Jessica Elbaum, Christie Smith, Christina Applegate

Orange Is the New Black (2013)
90%

#14
Synopsis: Piper Chapman is a public relations executive with a career and a fiance when her past suddenly catches up to... [More]
Starring: Taylor Schilling, Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks
Directed By: Andrew McCarthy, Phil Abraham, Tara Herrmann, Jenji Kohan

Lucifer (2016)
88%

#13
Synopsis: Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, this series follows Lucifer, the original fallen angel,... [More]
Starring: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Kevin Alejandro
Directed By: Nathan Hope

Bridgerton (2020)
82%

#12
Synopsis: Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto... [More]
Starring: Julie Andrews, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Harriet Cains
Directed By: Chris Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Julie Anne Robinson

Arrested Development (2003)
74%

#11
Synopsis: Michael Bluth finds himself forced to stay in Orange County and run the family real estate business after his father,... [More]
Starring: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera
Directed By: Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, David Nevins, Mitchell Hurwitz

Mindhunter (2017)
97%

#10
Synopsis: Catching a criminal often requires the authorities to get inside the villain's mind to figure out how he thinks. That's... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle
Directed By: David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron, Ceán Chaffin

The Crown (2016)
90%

#9
Synopsis: Based on an award-winning play ("The Audience") by showrunner Peter Morgan, this lavish, Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen... [More]
Starring: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor
Directed By: Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Philip Martin, Andy Harries

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)
93%

#8
Synopsis: This modern reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel follows siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on... [More]
Starring: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser
Directed By: Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Meredith Averill, Justin Falvey

Black Mirror (2011)
84%

#7
Synopsis: Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia -- "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker

The Umbrella Academy (2019)
86%

#6
Synopsis: On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy... [More]
Starring: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman
Directed By: Steve Blackman, Jeff King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson

Squid Game (2021)
95%

#5
Synopsis: Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are... [More]
Starring: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon
Directed By: Hwang Dong-hyuk

The Witcher (2019)
81%

#4
Synopsis: The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove... [More]
Starring: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey
Directed By: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Tomek Baginski, Jarek Sawko, Jason F. Brown

Ozark (2017)
82%

#3
Synopsis: Created by Bill Dubuque ("The Accountant," "The Judge"), this drama series stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner... [More]
Starring: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner
Directed By: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams

The Queen's Gambit (2020)
96%

#2
Synopsis: Set during the Cold War era, orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon struggles with addiction in a quest to become the... [More]
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram
Directed By: Scott Frank, Allan Scott, Bill Horberg

Stranger Things (2016)
91%

#1
Synopsis: Mysteries unravel in a small Midwestern town in the 1980s, involving supernatural forces, secret experiments and one strange girl.... [More]
Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard
Directed By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen

Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.

Movie & TV News

Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Info Accessibility