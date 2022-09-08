(Photo by Netflix)
FALL 2022 TV SURVEY: 30 FAVORITE NETFLIX SHOWS
For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.
What are our readers looking to stream when it’s time to Netflix and chill? We’ve asked readers about their favorite Netflix shows since 2018 and Stranger Things, which launched its most recent season earlier this summer, has held the top Netflix binge spot ever since. It’s followed closely by The Queen’s Gambit and Ozark, which wrapped its intense run this year. But fans also love favorites The Witcher (coming back for season 3 — at some point), and The Crown, which returns this fall for its fifth and penultimate season this fall. Newcomer Squid Game rounds out the top five.
It should shock exactly no one that women ranked Bridgerton their second-favorite Netflix binge behind Stranger Things, and Lucifer makes it into the top 10 for women, as well; meanwhile Arrested Development and Mindhunter enter the top 10 and The Witcher moves into second place when looking at the survey responses of men.
Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ favorite Netflix series.
Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.
Synopsis:
Exonerated after spending nearly two decades in prison for a crime he did not commit, Steven Avery filed suit against... [More]
Synopsis:
The adventures of famous Vikings as they blaze new paths in an ever-changing Europe.... [More]
Synopsis:
He may be in his twilight years, but aging acting coach Sandy Kominsky isn't ready to ride off into the... [More]
Synopsis:
This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the... [More]
Synopsis:
Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world.... [More]
Synopsis:
More than 300 years in the future, society has been transformed by new technology, leading to human bodies being interchangeable... [More]
Synopsis:
Following their father's murder, three siblings move into a house filled with reality-bending keys; from the comics by Joe Hill... [More]
Synopsis:
An exploration of big cat breeding and its bizarre underworld, populated by eccentric characters.... [More]
Synopsis:
Alison Brie stars as Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actress living in Los Angeles in the '80s. Wilder finds an unexpected... [More]
Synopsis:
For as long as they can recall, Grace and Frankie have been rivals. Their one-upmanship comes crashing to a halt,... [More]
Synopsis:
Britain is a mixture of despair and hedonism in 1919 in the aftermath of the Great War. Returning soldiers, newly... [More]
Synopsis:
U.S. Rep. Francis Underwood of South Carolina starts out as a ruthless politician seeking revenge in this Netflix original production.... [More]
Synopsis:
The arrival of a charismatic priest brings miracles, mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town.... [More]
Synopsis:
Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne stars in this comedy-drama series as Nadia, a young woman who is on a journey to... [More]
Synopsis:
Rescued after 15 years in a cult, Kimmy Schmidt decides to reclaim her life by venturing to New York, where... [More]
Synopsis:
Jen's husband recently died in a hit-and-run, and the sardonic widow is determined to solve the crime. Optimistic free spirit... [More]
Synopsis:
Piper Chapman is a public relations executive with a career and a fiance when her past suddenly catches up to... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, this series follows Lucifer, the original fallen angel,... [More]
Synopsis:
Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto... [More]
Synopsis:
Michael Bluth finds himself forced to stay in Orange County and run the family real estate business after his father,... [More]
Synopsis:
Catching a criminal often requires the authorities to get inside the villain's mind to figure out how he thinks. That's... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on an award-winning play ("The Audience") by showrunner Peter Morgan, this lavish, Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen... [More]
Synopsis:
This modern reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel follows siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on... [More]
Synopsis:
Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia -- "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The... [More]
Synopsis:
On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy... [More]
Synopsis:
Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are... [More]
Synopsis:
The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove... [More]
Synopsis:
Created by Bill Dubuque ("The Accountant," "The Judge"), this drama series stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner... [More]
Synopsis:
Set during the Cold War era, orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon struggles with addiction in a quest to become the... [More]
Synopsis:
Mysteries unravel in a small Midwestern town in the 1980s, involving supernatural forces, secret experiments and one strange girl.... [More]
