FALL 2022 TV SURVEY: 30 FAVORITE NETFLIX SHOWS

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

What are our readers looking to stream when it’s time to Netflix and chill? We’ve asked readers about their favorite Netflix shows since 2018 and Stranger Things, which launched its most recent season earlier this summer, has held the top Netflix binge spot ever since. It’s followed closely by The Queen’s Gambit and Ozark, which wrapped its intense run this year. But fans also love favorites The Witcher (coming back for season 3 — at some point), and The Crown, which returns this fall for its fifth and penultimate season this fall. Newcomer Squid Game rounds out the top five.

It should shock exactly no one that women ranked Bridgerton their second-favorite Netflix binge behind Stranger Things, and Lucifer makes it into the top 10 for women, as well; meanwhile Arrested Development and Mindhunter enter the top 10 and The Witcher moves into second place when looking at the survey responses of men.

Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ favorite Netflix series.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.

Making a Murderer (2015) 80% #30 Synopsis: Exonerated after spending nearly two decades in prison for a crime he did not commit, Steven Avery filed suit against... Exonerated after spending nearly two decades in prison for a crime he did not commit, Steven Avery filed suit against... [More] Starring: Directed By: Laura Ricciardi, Moira Demos

Black Mirror (2011) 84% #7 Synopsis: Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia -- "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The... Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia -- "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The... [More] Starring: Directed By: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker

