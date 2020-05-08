 Share on Facebook
2022 San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Gallery

Avengers, aliens, DC heroes, villains, and more! Here's a look at some of the cosplay style that returned for Comic-Con International: San Diego this year.

by | July 24, 2022 | Comments

Comic-Con International: San Diego has returned to form with a live event for 2022, and with it, the cosplayers have also returned in force — some with The Force. Have a look at some of the costumes this year’s convention had to offer.

