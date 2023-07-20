Comic-Con 2023: All the Movie and TV Trailers

San Diego Comic-Con isn’t the bustling hotbed of anticipatory fervor it once was, and with Hollywood writers and actors both currently on strike, this year’s event is shaping up to be a rather tame one. That said, there are still plenty of movie and TV trailers scheduled for release over the weekend, and we are here to bring you all of them. Check back here every day between July 20-23 for the latest movie and TV trailers released at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Paramount offers up a new preview clip that expands on the “You ratted us out” moment we glimpsed in the first full trailer for the film, showcasing the chemistry between the turtles and their relationship to Jackie Chan’s Splinter.

Coming Aug. 2, 2023 to theaters.

Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for their upcoming MCU movie The Marvels, giving us a look at the film’s villain Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) and showing us more of the shenanigans that ensue when Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) switch places every time they use their powers.

Coming Nov. 10, 2023 to theaters.

Twisted Metal Season 1

Twisted Metal showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith and stars Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz face off against each other as they play the series’ namesake video game together and chat about their relationship to the project.

Coming July 27, 2023 to Peacock.

Krapopolis Season 1

Fox’s new animated comedy from Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon debuts a new trailer ahead of the show’s special two-episode Comic-Con screening on Thursday night. The show centers on a dysfunctional mixed family of humans and mythological creatures in ancient Greece as they try to work out the kinks in their fledgling city.

Coming Sept. 24, 2023 to Fox.

Harley Quinn Season 4

Max’s adult animated DC antihero comedy gets a season 4 trailer with all the wit, sex, and blood fans have come to expect of the series, which follows Harley after her break-up with Joker as she tries to figure out her place in Gotham City.

Returning July 27, 2023 to Max.

Adventure Time: Fiona & Cake Season 1

Fans of the beloved Cartoon Network series Adventure Time have something new to look forward to, as Max offers a first look at its spin-off Adventure Time: Fiona & Cake. As the title implies, the series follows the characters Fiona the Human and Cake the Cat, who represent alternate versions of the original series’ Finn the Human and Jake the Dog.

Coming Aug. 31 to Max.

Young Love Season 1

Issa Rae and Kid Cudi lend their voices to this animated series based on the Oscar-winning 2019 short film Hair Love. Like the film, the comedy series focuses on the relationship between a Black father and his daughter who bond when he does her hair for the first time.

Coming this fall to Max.

