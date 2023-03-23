What to Watch This Week: John Wick: Chapter 4, Succession, and More

Put away the gun and the gold coins, because we’re going to tell you what to watch this week. Along with John Wick: Chapter 4, we got new seasons for two of the most anticipated shows of the year, one new series that has great expectations going in, and the first of many special anniversary recs all tied to a special someone’s 25th birthday. Don’t worry, we know you remembered.

95% John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

If you thought the John Wick franchise was running out of bullets, it may just have brought out its biggest guns yet.

Critic response has been outstanding so far; with 100 reviews, John Wick: Chapter 4 is Certified Fresh at 94% on the Tomatometer, which is rare for action films and even rarer for fourth outings. But the praise doesn’t stop there – many critics don’t just think it’s the best John Wick of them all, but that it makes a case for action aficionados to place it on their “Best of All Time” lists.

According to critics, not only does the action continue to astonish and dazzle, but this time around it manages to weave in a thoughtful story for its incredible new set of characters, which includes action legends Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Scott Adkins, with additional praise to Japanese/British music star Rina Sawayama making her film debut.

Lastly, this will mark one of the final films of late actor Lance Reddick, who played every hitman’s favorite class-act concierge Charon. From of all of us at Rotten Tomatoes, thank you for all the joy you brought. Rrest in peace.

Where to Watch: In theaters

100% Succession: Season 4 (2023)

Arriving in the boardroom for its final season is the hit HBO show Succession , and speaking of strong Succession, with every single season Certified Fresh, including season 4 currently at 100%, and 2 Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, and 3 for Outstanding Writing, it’s no surprise series creator Jesse Armstrong reserved marking season 4 as the grand finale until recently.

Stating in an interview with The New Yorker, Armstrong said, “We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons… Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

Succession fans will already know the biggest reason to tune in, but if it isn’t obvious, the big question still looms: “Who will succeed in running Waystar RoyCo?” Will it be one of the children in the dysfunctional Roy family? One of the dysfunctional Roy board members? Or perhaps another dysfunctional entity entirely?

Whatever the case, we expect to be surprised, and we’re here for it.

Where to Watch: HBO, HBO Max

100% Yellowjackets: Season 2 (2023)

(Photo by ©Showtime)

Getting the team back together for a second season is the series Yellowjackets — aka the main reason all your friends have Showtime.

Season 2 is currently Certified Fresh at 100% with 22 reviews, matching season 1’s score and making the series an absolute critical darling thus far. Yellowjackets was also nominated for six Emmys for its first season, with stars like Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci stealing the show.

And now season two promises a few new faces, including Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell as adult versions of Van and Lottie, plus more shocking survival-ry as winter arrives in the woods.

Where to Watch: Showtime

38% Great Expectations: Season 1 (2023)

And coming to FX on Hulu is the series Great Expectations , based of course on the classic Charles Dickens novel of the same name.

Among the reasons to check out this famous story, which is a timeless critique of the class system, is that it will be told with the help of Fionn Whitehead, best known for his lead role in Dunkirk, and Olivia Colman, who has an Emmy and an Oscar in her trophy case.

Plus this period drama was developed by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders.

Where to Watch: Hulu

63% Wild Things (1998)

(Photo by ©Columbia Pictures courtesy Everett Collection)

Okay, hold the singing and send your gifts in the mail, for we have a special rec this week courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes’ 25th Anniversary! That’s right, we’re celebrating 25 incredible years of serving you the freshest picks that movies and TV have to offer. Expect to see a special anniversary pick every once in a while on What to Watch highlighting other anniversaries of classic entertainment on the big and small screen.

And we’re starting right now with the 25th anniversary of Wild Things, the 1998 neo-noir crime thriller starring Denise Richards, Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon, and, if you missed her being absent in Scream VI, the scream queen legend Neve Campbell.

Aside from being well-known for its “wild,” steamy scenes, setting ablaze the imaginations of countless young millennials, the movie was critically praised for also being a smartly written thriller with a twisted plot. The legendary Roger Ebert gave the film 3 out of 4 stars and had this to say about it:

“It’s like a three-way collision between a softcore sex film, a soap opera and a B-grade noir. I liked it.”

It was even nominated for an award! The MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, of course, though it strangely lost to Shakespeare In Love. That’s a loss we’ll never get over.

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Hulu

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.