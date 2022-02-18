Weekend Box Office

Weekend Box Office Results: Uncharted Scores Biggest Opening of the Year

Ruben Fleischer's video game adaptation topped the President's Day weekend with a healthy $51 million debut (including Monday), indicating audiences may be ready to return to theaters again.

by | February 21, 2022 | Comments

For all the talks of sequels and expanded universes leading the box office through the pandemic, there is still some positivity to be found in a film starting from scratch, at least cinematically. The name recognition that a video game adaptation brings notwithstanding, fans still showed up to deliver the best opening of the year and one of the best of the last two. The overall numbers over this holiday weekend actually do show some promise that the tide may be shifting towards people coming back to the movies.

King of the Crop: Uncharted Scores Biggest Opening of the Year

Tom Holland in Uncharted

(Photo by Clay Enos/©Sony Pictures)

Fans of the video game Uncharted have had to wait through all the fits and starts of bringing it to the big screen; Sony even had a date charted out for it in 2016 before any of it was filmed. While critics are not exactly supporting the good-things-come-to-those-who-wait feeling of it all with a 39% on the Tomatometer, they have certainly been less kind to others in the genre. The studio, meanwhile, can boast that Ruben Fleischer’s film had one of the best game-to-screen openings behind Sonic the Hedgehog ($58 million), Pokemon Detective Pikachu ($54.3 million) and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider ($47.7 million). Uncharted’s $44 million three-day haul also bested Scream’s four-day holiday weekend haul of $33.8 million, and its Fri-to-Sun haul made it just the 12th film to open to at least $40 million since the pandemic began. In 2019 alone there were 22 films that reached that opening.

Last year’s Halloween Kills was just the fourth film since 2010 to open to over $40 million and not gross $100 million. (Paranormal Activity 2, Insidious: Chapter 2, and 2017’s Power Rangers were the others.) So that would already be a good sign that Uncharted is on the right path. With $51 million in four days, it is a certainty. Sonic the Hedgehog remains the highest-grossing domestic video game adaptation with $148.9 million, and it was cut short by the start of the pandemic in 2020. However, thanks to a robust international haul, Warcraft still remains the worldwide champ with over $439 million. Uncharted’s start suggests a first estimate of between $115-125 million, but given the continued exodus of titles between now and the summer, it should remain in the top three at the box office until the end of March and probably will not drop out of the top five until the weekend of April 8 when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opens.

Fresh Surprise: Dog Fetches $18 Million over Holiday Weekend

Channing Tatum in Dog

(Photo by United Artists Releasing)

In another sign that a speck of life is coming back to theaters we have a new member of the pandemic’s non-sequel/universe/reboot/prequel/reimagining club. UA Releasing’s Dog, starring and co-directed by Channing Tatum, just joined Free Guy, Encanto, Old, and House of Gucci in the club of original films that opened to over $12 million. It’s a select, very specific club that the industry would love to see doubled by the end of June, with Tatum having a pretty good shot to make it two in a row with The Lost City at the end of March. $15 million over a weekend normally would be a number dismissed as an average start for a film advertised toward families (even if its subject matter is darker), but in this theatrical economy it is a big deal. Estimated at $18 million through the holiday, even if it drops off sharply and levels out in the mid-40s, it is still a solid number for UAR who are currently the only studio with two films in this exclusive group.

Rotten Returns: Moonfall Plummets out of the Top 10

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson in Moonfall

(Photo by Reiner Bajo/©Lionsgate)

Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall lost 1,478 theaters and, in just its third weekend, fell right out of the top 10. It grossed just $1 million through Sunday, falling another 65% from its second week, which itself saw a 70% drop from its first. The $140+ million budgeted film has grossed less than $18 million to date and over $32 million worldwide. That currently makes Moonfall the lowest-grossing film ever with a budget of $140 million or higher.

The Top 10 and Beyond: Death on the Nile Holds On, Spider-Man Passes Avatar

Kenneth Branagh in Deah on the Nile

(Photo by Rob Youngson/©20th Century Studios)

Last week’s #1 film, Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, fell back to 4th place this weekend with $7.1 million estimated over the holiday to bring its 11-day total to just under $26 million. It appears on pace to finish its journey somewhere between $40-45 million, or less than half of Murder on the Orient Express’ total, making for another sub-$50 million film for 20th Century Studios. The previous week’s #1, Jackass Forever, will be headed north of $50 million with a $6.2 million total estimated through Monday. Given it’s on a path similar to last year’s Candyman, the fourth Jackass film may have enough left to get over $60 million. Paramount’s current leader of 2022, the fifth Scream film, made another $2.2 million over the weekend and is going to try to push itself over $80 million. It has already doubled the final gross of Scream 4.

Tom Holland’s other little movie in the top ten, Spider-Man: Ho Way Home, is also not going anyway anytime soon. The film already passed Avatar and its re-releases earlier this week to become the third highest-grossing domestic title ever. Another $8.8 million through the holiday brings its total to nearly $772 million. The holidays’ other big holdover, Sing 2, pulled in another $3.8 million and should pass $150 million by next weekend. Universal’s Valentine’s Day title, Marry Me, with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, dropped 54% and now has an 11-day total of over $17 million. “The Queen of Romantic Comedies” will see her latest likely not reach $25 million in a period when rom-coms have not really been tested in the marketplace. Finally, LD Entertainment’s release of Sean Ellis’ The Cursed (formerly known as Eight For Silver when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021) made it into the top ten with $1.9 million in 1,687 for a per-theater-average of just over $1,000.

On the Vine: Cyrano and Studio 666 Hope to Win a Light Week

Peter Dinklage in Cyrano (2022)

(Photo by United Artists Releasing)

After numerous delays from awards season, Joe Wright’s Cyrano with Peter Dinklage is finally coming out and still in musical form, despite what the commercials are selling. Also opening is the Foo Fighters’ horror film Studio 666 and a 50th Anniversary re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. It may only take a cool million to make it into the top 10 next weekend; can all three of them manage as much?

Full List of Box Office Results: February 18-21, 2022

40% Uncharted (2022)

  • $51 million ($51 million total)

76% Dog (2022)

  • $18 million ($18 million total)

93% Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

  • $8.8 million ($771.7 million total)

64% Death on the Nile (2022)

  • $7.19 million ($25.9 million total)

85% Jackass Forever (2022)

  • $6.2 million ($47.7 million total)

59% Marry Me (2022)

  • $4.27 million ($17.4 million total)

71% Sing 2 (2021)

  • $3.8 million ($148.3 million total)

77% Scream (2022)

  • $2.25 ($77.3 million total)

8% Blacklight (2022)

  • $2.1 million ($7.36 million total)

75% The Cursed (2021)

  • $1.95 million ($1.95 million total)

Erik Childress can be heard each week evaluating box office on Business First AM with Angela Miles and his Movie Madness Podcast.

[box office figures via Box Office Mojo]

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

war San Diego Comic-Con Brie Larson Binge Guide wonder woman latino comedies casting psycho Trophy Talk Film Festival feel good dc TCA Awards New York Comic Con leaderboard Marvel 72 Emmy Awards universal monsters Prime Video FX kong spanish language Avengers chucky mutant Starz new star wars movies series spider-man trophy Musicals blaxploitation TruTV Mary poppins comic book movies Character Guide cancelled TV series RT21 slashers batman cooking richard e. Grant archives Fox News Hallmark 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Comic-Con@Home 2021 Year in Review fresh Walt Disney Pictures Comics on TV NBA Freeform YouTube superman PaleyFest Trailer robots heist movie Fox Searchlight sports natural history Disney streaming service FX on Hulu Best Picture Horror Thanksgiving YouTube Red WGN Best Director Schedule vampires ratings royal family See It Skip It VICE lord of the rings Cannes Countdown Christmas supernatural Toys TNT Star Wars superhero composers kaiju razzies IFC Films Marvel Television adventure crossover Martial Arts Creative Arts Emmys Watching Series travel justice league E3 LGBT Superheroes die hard MTV 2016 boxing Esquire Alien WarnerMedia CBS Disney Plus Mary Tyler Moore all-time toy story YA CW Seed Certified Fresh slasher comic books 20th Century Fox The Witch basketball Peacock Best and Worst Photos stand-up comedy Spring TV 2019 mob zero dark thirty harry potter young adult 45 hispanic rt labs sitcom game show animated AMC Sci-Fi NYCC Tomatazos video rt archives TCM Spike true crime Ovation christmas movies Disney new york Universal Pictures SXSW 2022 SXSW Fall TV X-Men Pop Nominations Funimation franchise critics romance Netflix Apple TV Plus Nat Geo BBC America diversity festivals Marathons spinoff monster movies Comedy Central SDCC saw rotten movies we love Exclusive Video Awards Tour Anna Paquin streaming movies french Opinion A&E Country Discovery Channel Super Bowl American Society of Cinematographers period drama Hallmark Christmas movies Legendary finale suspense Elton John Hollywood Foreign Press Association Holidays debate Television Academy Musical Chernobyl live action psychological thriller elevated horror SundanceTV blockbuster Wes Anderson rt labs critics edition Apple TV+ Interview cinemax Sundance Fargo dramedy documentary indie screen actors guild Women's History Month IFC Hulu trailers aapi DC Comics Endgame HBO Max Captain marvel werewolf cancelled LGBTQ TV Land cancelled television remakes Vudu posters Western Syfy Dark Horse Comics versus nature Holiday The Academy mockumentary TCA Winter 2020 comic book movie Lucasfilm Lifetime award winner foreign Rocketman 2015 ABC Family dreamworks halloween NBC Academy Awards twilight ABC screenings golden globes Comedy Extras crime DGA HBO action-comedy miniseries BET japan spy thriller TV renewals Britbox Calendar IMDb TV The CW witnail movie green book nbcuniversal Comic Book Tags: Comedy Instagram Live Star Trek revenge Warner Bros. HBO Go The Walt Disney Company Mudbound target Set visit Turner Emmy Nominations venice rom-coms OWN pirates of the caribbean sequels Amazon Prime The Arrangement facebook jurassic park Marvel Studios Infographic PlayStation TCA 2017 Trivia USA ESPN comiccon ITV GoT Grammys Lionsgate doctor who adenture dogs Summer emmy awards 90s joker singing competition popular italian 2017 Box Office best canceled name the review Adult Swim RT History james bond Awards australia Song of Ice and Fire 2018 cancelled TV shows disaster Pop TV directors Broadway reboot Crunchyroll hispanic heritage month Tarantino video on demand ID Bravo Superheroe History fast and furious Writers Guild of America worst comic Turner Classic Movies Best Actress Tubi USA Network First Look halloween tv crime drama stop motion Masterpiece First Reviews FOX book adaptation marvel comics a nightmare on elm street space The Purge based on movie tv talk Rom-Com Lifetime Christmas movies Neflix MCU gangster Crackle international spain obituary Amazon scary Paramount Network Cosplay Animation DC Universe dexter TIFF book technology binge Best Actor Epix biography Travel Channel 71st Emmy Awards El Rey ViacomCBS Pixar streaming satire concert social media Ellie Kemper Oscars kids Pride Month Shondaland Pirates political drama ABC Signature Arrowverse Action E! golden globe awards President Quiz news 79th Golden Globes Awards olympics marvel cinematic universe theme song HFPA hist Logo boxoffice Rock TV movies thriller zombie Red Carpet National Geographic talk show genre live event BBC critic resources Nickelodeon Pacific Islander breaking bad renewed TV shows Valentine's Day dragons Shudder Hear Us Out quibi ghosts MSNBC docudrama CMT Winter TV aliens television Heroines movies football scorecard Drama Image Comics mission: impossible Film black cars 2021 Paramount nfl king arthur Podcast CBS All Access free movies BBC One Universal DC streaming service comics what to watch Reality south america adaptation documentaries biopic TLC Biopics 93rd Oscars DirecTV Amazon Studios rotten Television Critics Association 2020 hollywood hidden camera 73rd Emmy Awards 24 frames Kids & Family women children's TV Polls and Games South by Southwest Film Festival Mary Poppins Returns anime godzilla Classic Film GLAAD transformers sag awards vs. 007 BAFTA festival Video Games AMC Plus criterion APB independent Disney+ Disney Plus Black Mirror crime thriller Columbia Pictures BET Awards toronto serial killer historical drama japanese Sneak Peek VH1 scary movies strong female leads YouTube Premium Rocky medical drama Ghostbusters black comedy OneApp dark child's play parents teaser docuseries spanish Disney Channel Tumblr prank dceu zombies jamie lee curtis science fiction Apple classics deadpool VOD Mystery TV discovery Teen telelvision art house politics Paramount Plus sequel Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 99% Premiere Dates worst movies Mindy Kaling high school anthology TV One Pet Sematary 4/20 Acorn TV police drama king kong A24 1990s know your critic Netflix Christmas movies spider-verse Fantasy Winners asian-american reviews Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Stephen King Black History Month new zealand canceled TV shows TCA Spectrum Originals Emmys Election Amazon Prime Video Tokyo Olympics CNN scene in color Reality Competition Music laika TBS Food Network Showtime PBS GIFs 21st Century Fox unscripted FXX cats Family indiana jones films Baby Yoda Sundance TV Sony Pictures game of thrones cults blockbusters romantic comedy legend The Walking Dead Cartoon Network mcc stoner cartoon Sundance Now sopranos cops
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy