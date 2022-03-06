Weekend Box Office

Weekend Box Office Results: The Batman Soars to Killer Opening Weekend

Bruce Wayne's latest big screen outing surprised no one by dominating its debut weekend, earning the second-highest opening total of the pandemic on the weekend of March 4-6, 2022.

by | March 6, 2022 | Comments

Heading into this weekend, everyone was confident that The Batman was going to put up huge numbers. Would its three-hour running time be a factor in limiting showtimes? Hardly, when the marketplace has room for a single film in multiple houses. However, as the numbers began to come in this weekend, it appeared as if analysts were starting to sell Matt Reeves’ film short, as if to create the appearance of an overperformance. Don’t be fooled. The Batman did just fine. In fact, it did great.

King of the Crop: The Batman Soars to $128 Million Opening

Robert Pattinson in The Batman

(Photo by Jonathan Olley/©Warner Bros.)

Let’s look more closely at those Batman numbers. Sorry, THE Batman. Thursday night previews made $17.9 million, the second-highest during the pandemic behind Spider-Man: No Way Home’s massive $50 million. Add in another $3.7 million in Tues & Weds fan previews, and it all amounted to a $57 million haul by the end of Friday night. This led to headlines that The Batman was headed for a $110 million weekend, maybe $120 million by some reports. Both lowballs, unless the assumption was that word-of-mouth was going to somehow diminish its earnings on Saturday and Sunday, even if there was nothing to indicate that. Only one film with more than $50 million through opening Friday finished the weekend with less than $120 million (Spider-Man: Homecoming with $117 million.) That was the floor that The Batman should have been given the benefit of the doubt on.

Follow the money, as they say, and best guesstimates (even before this weekend) would have put The Batman over $120 million through Sunday. Lo and behold the estimate is at $128.5 million, making it the 62nd film to open to over $100 million and just the second in the past two years. (It is over $248 million worldwide.) Now we’ll see if we have reached a point in the pandemic when numbers of this magnitude continue with the remarkable consistency that they have in the past. The low total for a $100 million opener is Joker’s $335 million. (After last year’s streaming experiment with HBO Max, The Batman is WB’s highest-grossing film since Todd Phillips’ Oscar-winner.) The final gross of films opening between $120-130 million have ranged from The Passion of the Christ’s $370 million to Frozen’s $400 million. The Batman isn’t facing any competition for the next two weeks, and it will take The Lost City to potentially dethrone it in weekend four. If not, then Morbius will do the honors in week five. But as stated last week, expect to see The Batman mentioned in this column up until at least just before Memorial Day weekend.

The Top 10 and Beyond: Uncharted and Dog Hold On in the Shadow of The Batman

Tom Holland in Uncharted

(Photo by Clay Enos/©Sony Pictures)

After two weeks atop the box office, Sony’s Uncharted fell back to second place, and by the looks of things, it won’t be dropping much further anytime soon. Even with The Batman in play, the film dropped to a still robust $11 million in its third weekend, bringing its total to over $100 million. The Batman was able to take the crown as the first movie this year to reach nine digits on Saturday, but big deal. Uncharted is just the 11th film from March 2020 on to hit that first big milestone in 17 days or less. The film is now right on pace with Ghostbusters: Afterlife and could be headed to over $130 million. (It is over $271 million worldwide right now.) This is another good sign that we are inching towards a degree of normality when it comes to moviegoing again. Maybe not as much as the numbers for Dog but every dollar counts.

Speaking of which, UA Releasing’s Dog with Channing Tatum (in front of and behind the camera) lapped up another $6 million this weekend for just a 36% drop from last week. Only three original films have made as much as $40 million in their first 17 days – Free Guy, Encanto, and now, Dog. It is a couple million ahead of where Old and House of Gucci were at this point (and both of those grossed $4.1 million in their third weekend). $55 million is now definitely in the cards, with an outside shot it gets up over $60 million. This is a great story that could also spiral into some further success for Tatum when The Lost City with Sandra Bullock opens at the end of the month. UA’s other current release, Cyrano, stuck around in the top ten this week with $683,000 bringing its total to $2.6 million.

Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile is now mounting a run at $40 million for its final total. Another $2.7 million this weekend brought it up to over $37 million. A 54% drop for Jackass Forever after losing over 900 theaters is going to stall its chances to make it to $60 million, but will get over $55 million this week. Scream ’22 lost nearly half its theaters this week, but with another $570,000 it managed to fall over the $80 million line. Sing 2 is still playing in over 2,000 theaters and managed another $1.5 million and will finish its run between $155-160 million. Spider-Man: No Way Home still sees no end in sight. It still took in $4.4 million despite falling below 3,000 theaters for the first time, and Sony will likely not give up on it until it reaches $800 million, which is still in the cards.

On the Vine: Pixar’s Turning Red Skips Theaters for Disney+

Poster for Turning Red

(Photo by ©Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures)

Pixar’s Turning Red will be skipping theaters next weekend (including in Russia) and instead be headed straight to Disney+ where it will be available to subscribers. Disney will return to theaters for the first time this year to kick off the summer with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This should allow just about every film in the top 10 this week to stay put with even more minimal drops. How far will The Batman fall? We shall see, but by next weekend it will become just the fourth film in the last two years to reach $200 million, and after 10 days it may be the second highest-grossing domestic film during that period.

Full List of Box Office Results: February 18-21, 2022

85% The Batman (2022)

  • $128.5 million ($128.5 million total)

41% Uncharted (2022)

  • $11 million ($100.3 million total)

75% Dog (2022)

  • $6 million ($40 million total)

93% Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

  • $4.4 million ($786.5 million total)

64% Death on the Nile (2022)

  • $2.73 million ($37.1 million total)

71% Sing 2 (2021)

  • $1.5 million ($153.6 million total)

86% Jackass Forever (2022)

  • $1.36 million ($54.5 million total)

85% Cyrano (2021)

  • $683,607 ($2.58 million total)

90% Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

  • $592,000 ($592,000 total)

76% Scream (2022)

  • $570,000 ($80.2 million total)

Erik Childress can be heard each week evaluating box office on Business First AM with Angela Miles and his Movie Madness Podcast.

[box office figures via Box Office Mojo]

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

anthology cops quibi feel good worst movies LGBTQ fresh 99% Hulu indie Rocketman Pacific Islander Alien discovery game of thrones Crackle golden globe awards NYCC asian-american period drama Disney Plus Disney Channel FOX Amazon Prime comic suspense TruTV 24 frames franchise SundanceTV Musicals adventure talk show 93rd Oscars remakes Turner The Purge Image Comics AMC Plus transformers canceled Nat Geo Holiday Tomatazos WarnerMedia Pop TCA Sundance TV Sony Pictures Esquire Sneak Peek video spanish language ghosts Fall TV godzilla rotten movies we love MSNBC E! witnail cancelled television Countdown National Geographic YA trailers 2020 emmy awards werewolf PlayStation TV Land Best Picture Cartoon Network movies pirates of the caribbean mob VOD YouTube South by Southwest Film Festival Sundance Now Amazon Studios reviews dexter australia Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Food Network 2017 Star Trek rotten composers technology YouTube Red live event Britbox USA Shudder slasher San Diego Comic-Con free movies DC streaming service Anna Paquin animated APB Lifetime Christmas movies green book child's play Exclusive Video Masterpiece jurassic park Crunchyroll series DC Comics parents Universal zombies Mindy Kaling IFC Films anime TCA 2017 unscripted christmas movies twilight CMT 90s true crime reboot Ellie Kemper Bravo First Reviews TV One GLAAD blockbusters Winter TV Hear Us Out Grammys dark Podcast TLC Mystery royal family films Biopics romance HBO Go deadpool nbcuniversal Premiere Dates Freeform CBS All Access art house Fox News Discovery Channel Holidays Trophy Talk documentary social media genre Classic Film Best Actor Universal Pictures Legendary docuseries teaser Showtime james bond book cinemax rt labs ID Netflix venice Animation TCA Awards independent television superhero nature Photos satire Super Bowl ratings Endgame king kong WGN high school fast and furious Trailer spy thriller tv talk strong female leads Television Academy cancelled Creative Arts Emmys Television Critics Association mutant game show toy story 4/20 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina TBS festival romantic comedy spider-verse trophy archives award winner festivals FX boxoffice live action scary Captain marvel Heroines Dark Horse Comics diversity Film ABC Family war RT History Quiz History cartoon Star Wars Trivia Family foreign Mary poppins ABC TV renewals stop motion Action Superheroes Pride Month Nickelodeon kids Spring TV legend new star wars movies BBC One revenge police drama SXSW 2022 laika dceu Awards Tour The Academy mission: impossible Tubi X-Men breaking bad Comedy Cannes streaming movies Western Avengers crime Netflix Christmas movies serial killer A&E Paramount Plus Fox Searchlight political drama Oscars Red Carpet comic book movies The Witch Disney streaming service Country Tags: Comedy Starz kong sports die hard Extras Tokyo Olympics blaxploitation AMC Spectrum Originals batman Superheroe sequels japan OWN 20th Century Fox sitcom comic book movie New York Comic Con E3 black comedy Kids & Family Arrowverse adenture screen actors guild TIFF Lucasfilm Reality Competition casting toronto Marathons DC Universe basketball mockumentary DGA ESPN comics italian Interview Warner Bros. Women's History Month Lifetime USA Network richard e. Grant SDCC Funimation See It Skip It children's TV DirecTV critic resources ITV 21st Century Fox BET historical drama medical drama BAFTA IMDb TV aapi Horror Sundance Shondaland jamie lee curtis stoner vs. politics rt archives TV The Arrangement aliens natural history TCM Hallmark Christmas movies thriller south america rom-coms travel Comic Book Epix Hollywood Foreign Press Association what to watch Film Festival dogs 71st Emmy Awards biopic halloween tv Syfy stand-up comedy GIFs scene in color popular crime thriller Music IFC space comedies Wes Anderson Year in Review Valentine's Day Turner Classic Movies singing competition Election Tarantino monster movies rt labs critics edition 2019 Writers Guild of America Summer vampires 2021 Best Actress VH1 BBC PBS Best and Worst streaming theme song concert Schedule Tumblr Rom-Com adaptation TCA Winter 2020 ABC Signature CW Seed President justice league Walt Disney Pictures telelvision Broadway Hallmark Ghostbusters criterion scary movies Marvel Television dc OneApp chucky spanish universal monsters Opinion crossover Neflix Polls and Games directors Calendar Cosplay Ovation NBA Fantasy king arthur VICE cancelled TV shows heist movie Brie Larson critics Teen Amazon Prime Video GoT leaderboard Character Guide 007 new zealand olympics ViacomCBS name the review science fiction hidden camera Paramount Network video on demand versus boxing FX on Hulu sequel mcc YouTube Premium Pixar dramedy Peacock lord of the rings best golden globes nfl Travel Channel international Pirates sopranos Chernobyl Mary Poppins Returns posters 73rd Emmy Awards Christmas gangster based on movie prank Awards Emmys psychological thriller classics TV movies Watching Series 1990s Black History Month 2016 Lionsgate BBC America 2015 robots finale Amazon A24 Certified Fresh Drama Adult Swim LGBT HBO Max Acorn TV hollywood 72 Emmy Awards HBO Spike Marvel Studios Comics on TV Academy Awards superman Song of Ice and Fire doctor who marvel cinematic universe facebook hist SXSW NBC worst MCU Stephen King The CW Best Director dreamworks supernatural football a nightmare on elm street indiana jones HFPA Comedy Central First Look cars Emmy Nominations FXX Paramount Video Games Disney BET Awards razzies 79th Golden Globes Awards Apple TV+ Rocky cults Marvel Apple TV Plus Logo docudrama Rock Elton John psycho cooking Vudu news The Walking Dead RT21 Thanksgiving new york halloween Nominations CNN Winners Pet Sematary comiccon all-time young adult slashers biography Instagram Live saw screenings Columbia Pictures dragons blockbuster french marvel comics disaster zero dark thirty Apple Infographic miniseries Disney+ Disney Plus Prime Video comic books Pop TV Musical spider-man japanese sag awards Baby Yoda 2018 cancelled TV series know your critic Toys movie Binge Guide wonder woman book adaptation The Walt Disney Company obituary Reality Comic-Con@Home 2021 Sci-Fi 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Box Office El Rey kaiju renewed TV shows Set visit action-comedy binge elevated horror CBS women zombie PaleyFest debate Black Mirror canceled TV shows American Society of Cinematographers harry potter black Mary Tyler Moore MTV spain hispanic 45 latino joker TNT crime drama spinoff scorecard target Mudbound Martial Arts cats Fargo documentaries hispanic heritage month
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy