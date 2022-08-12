House of the Dragon Cast on Dragon Riding, Family Conflict, and Contending with the Legacy of Game of Thrones

In creating a prequel to one of the most popular TV series of all time, House of the Dragon producers faced an ambitious task. Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy novel series, wowed audiences worldwide during its run, ending in 2019 after eight seasons. The prequel series tells another story of the fight for the Iron Throne: that of Targaryen vs. Targaryen and dragon vs. dragon 200 years before the events of the Emmy-winning original series. Cast members Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Fabien Frankel, Milly Alcock, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Graham McTavish join co-showrunners and executive producers Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik to talk about their epic undertaking with Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Nikki Novak.

- - House of the Dragon: Season 1 (2022) premieres at 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 on HBO.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.