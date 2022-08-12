Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie to Collaborate on Three Films, Including Les Grossman Spin-off, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Kung Fu Panda 4, a live-action Pac-Man, and David Leitch’s The Fall Guy.

This WEEK’S TOP STORY

TOM CRUISE’S FUTURE INCLUDES A MUSICAL AND LES GROSSMAN

(Photo by ©DreamWorks)

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick (Certified Ferrsh at 96%) has now soared over $1.3 billion globally, even as the star has recently filmed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (7/14/2023), and is now filming that franchise’s eighth film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two (6/28/2024). Both of the latter films are being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who is also working with Cruise on three more projects, all of which McQuarrie is also writing. Tom Cruise will likely be dancing in two of them, as one is a “song and dance” musical with Cruise as the lead, and another is a Les Grossman solo spin-off project. Cruise originated his sleazy studio executive Les Grossman character in 2008’s Tropic Thunder (Certified Fresh at 82%), in which he also showed off his fat suit dance moves. The third upcoming collaboration between McQuarrie and Cruise is described as an action movie with the potential for branching into its own franchise. Also looming in Cruise’s future is the untitled project he will actually film in outer space, in collaboration with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. None of these four films have release dates, but they’re all likely for 2025 or later.

Other Top Headlines

1. DC COMICS UPDATES: BLACK CANARY, BLUE BEETLE STILL A GO

(Photo by DC)

In the aftermath of Warner Bros. Discovery shelving the already filmed $90 million Batgirl movie, many fans have been left wondering about the the fates of several other DC Comics adaptations. The answer is that it’s “confusing” and varies from film to film. In one category, there are the filmed projects like Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (not so fast, The Flash), which are all still scheduled to open in theaters. The only new DC Comics picture recently greenlit is Joker: Folie a Deux (10/4/2024) starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, and the recently announced Zazie Beetz from the first film. Development of many DC Comics projects like Zatanna, Static Shock, and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman reboot have slowed down. Two projects that are still expected to progress are the Latino-focused Blue Beetle (8/18/2023) and a solo spin-off for Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary character from Birds of Prey (Certified Fresh at 79%). There may also be other unannounced film projects as part of the larger 10-year plan for DC Comics movies (such as the sequel to The Batman).

2. SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 RACING YOUR WAY IN 2024

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

The SEGA video game character Sonic the Hedgehog (Fresh at 63%) has come a long way since his digital design in the first trailer was so mocked by fans that he was totally redesigned (to be closer to the video games). That was followed by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Fresh at 69%), which was one of the first box office hits of 2022. Paramount Pictures is apparently sticking to a two year plan, as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now scheduled to arrive in theaters as soon as December 20. 2024. It’s unclear which actors will return for the third movie (especially since Jim Carrey has talked about retiring from acting).

3. PAC-MAN TO GOBBLE HIS WAY INTO LIVE ACTION

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/Getty Images)

The success of movies like Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog continues to inspire a new wave of video game adaptations. The latest project announced is a live-action adaptation of the hugely popular 1980s Namco arcade hit, Pac-Man. It’s unclear what exactly a live action Pac-Man movie would look like, whether it be a human actor running through a maze or more of a CGI hybrid (which is probably more likely).

4. EMILY BLUNT HAS JOINED RYAN GOSLING IN DAVID LEITCH’S THE FALL GUY