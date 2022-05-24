News

This Is Us Series Finale: Remembering the Show's Biggest Twists and Tearjerker Moments

Say goodbye to the Pearson family with a look back on the NBC drama's most unexpected twists and sob-worthy scenes, including, yes, "Memphis," "Super Bowl Sunday," and "The Train."

by | May 24, 2022 | Comments

Since its very first episode, This Is Us has been known for its mind-blowing twists, a phenomenon this writer (and her group chat pals) have dubbed “Fogelmans” (after creator Dan Fogelman). The pilot for the series, which was initially described to reporters as a drama about a group of people who share the same birthday, revealed that the people were, in fact, all related — siblings Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown), and their father, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) — and the storylines were actually taking place in different decades.

After six seasons of being the biggest show on broadcast television — three of those seasons are Certified Fresh — Fogelman tells Rotten Tomatoes that the pilot reveal is actually his favorite “Fogelman” of all.

“The reaction to the turn at the end of the pilot was one of the more rewarding moments of the show for all of us, I think,” he says, explaining that “people weren’t waiting for them at that point and not trying to [guess] them.”

Of course, the series, which followed the Pearson family throughout the generations — from the birth of the Big Three siblings to the death of their parents, flashing back to dad Jack and mom Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) childhoods along the way, and even forward to the birth of the siblings’ own grandchildren — became known for its tear-jerking moments as well. If you weren’t being shocked by a This Is Us twist, you were likely crying at a particularly emotional monologue. Below, Rotten Tomatoes rounds up our eight favorite This Is Us moments as the series says its final goodbye.

THIS IS US -- Season: 3

(Photo by NBC)

1. Season 1, Episode 1: Jack and Rebecca Are the Big Three’s Parents

90% Pilot

The first episode of This Is Us featured scenes of a very pregnant couple celebrating the father’s birthday intercut between the three Pearson siblings celebrating their own 36th birthdays. But as the mom goes into labor, we realize that the children to whom she is about to give birth are those now grown-up siblings. The very first Fogelman, and Fogelman’s own favorite.

2. Season 1, Episode 2: Rebecca and Miguel Are Married

100% The Big Three

Not to be outdone by the premiere, in the second week, Fogelman dropped another bomb on the audience: In the present day, Rebecca was happily married — not to Jack, but to his best friend, Miguel (Jon Huertas).

3. Season 1, Episode 15: Randall’s Anxiety Attack

100% Jack Pearson's Son

This was not the first tear-jerker moment on This Is Us, but it’s one that resonated for seasons to come. Randall, stressed about his biological father’s cancer, spending time with his family, being a high performer at work, and everything else he’s juggling, notices the signs of an anxiety attack and cancels on his plans to see Kevin’s play. Through flashbacks, we learn that Randall has struggled with anxiety and panic attacks his entire life, which makes it even sweeter when Kevin comes to his brother’s rescue — something he didn’t always do throughout their childhood and young adulthood.

4. Season 1, Episode 16: William Dies

100% Memphis

“Memphis,” which follows Randall and birth father William (Ron Cephas Jones) on a road trip to his birth father’s hometown, is the first of this type of episode that the series would come to perfect: a close-up look at a singular story or person. Sometimes the subject would be unknown to the Pearsons, like the person who invented video chatting, and others would be intimate glimpses into the lives of important Pearson figures, like Randall’s birth father. We learned about his life just as the man took his final breaths.

5. Season 2, Episode 14: Jack’s Death

87% Super Bowl Sunday

We’ve known since the beginning that Jack was dead in the present day, but the actual circumstances of his death were unknown to all until the show’s big post–Super Bowl episode. It began with faulty wiring on a Crock-Pot, but it ended with a heart attack in the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

6. Season 3, Episode 9: Nicky’s Alive

91% The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning

This whopper of a Fogelman was actually three major moments in one: Kevin and then-girlfriend Zoe (Melanie Liburd) realizing that Kevin’s Uncle Nicky did not actually die in Vietnam despite what Jack had told everyone; Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) learn they’re expecting a baby boy; and a flash-forward to the future sees what Beth, Randall, and their daughter Tess are doing in the future.

7. Season 5, Episode 16: Kate Marries Phillip — and Kevin Doesn’t Marry Madison

- - The Adirondacks

You might’ve thought as you started watching that the fifth season finale was about Kevin’s wedding to Madison, the mother of his twins; in fact, that’s what they wanted you to think — until the Fogelman came. That wasn’t Kevin’s wedding, it was Kate’s second wedding. She was actually marrying her curmudgeonly new boss, Phillip (Chris Geere), and Kevin didn’t marry Madison (Caitlin Thompson) because she backed out at the eleventh hour (she knew he wasn’t in love with her).

8. Season 6, Episode 17: Rebecca’s Farewell

- - The Train

A metaphor came to life in the penultimate episode of the series, as a young Rebecca boarded a train headed to the afterlife while future Rebecca lay in her hospice bed. She was met by many of the show’s most important figures, including Dr. K (Gerald McRaney), who delivered Kevin and Kate and who gave the show its most enduring metaphor about never meeting a lemon so sour you couldn’t turn it into lemonade. It was a culmination of all six seasons, bringing the Pearson family story to a close as Rebecca passed on — but not without all three of her children present.

94% This Is Us is available to stream on Hulu.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Biopics 79th Golden Globes Awards Horror Thanksgiving Star Wars indie Heroines cartoon Fargo TruTV travel Wes Anderson telelvision based on movie james bond Tokyo Olympics BET MSNBC Holiday SXSW dramedy international aliens animated 99% Lucasfilm classics best australia spinoff pirates of the caribbean vampires mockumentary 73rd Emmy Awards child's play award winner basketball name the review CMT WGN art house The Witch Walt Disney Pictures comic books christmas movies Sundance TV Emmys Winter TV Pacific Islander A24 The Academy Disney streaming service New York Comic Con reboot godzilla cops Women's History Month supernatural Avengers BBC One The Walking Dead witnail new star wars movies Video Games women FXX DC Comics Apple TV Plus singing competition Teen cinemax USA legend mission: impossible San Diego Comic-Con E! Comic-Con@Home 2021 4/20 Legendary game of thrones Song of Ice and Fire IMDb TV theme song streaming movies ID Best Actor boxoffice movies President dceu ABC Amazon Prime nfl monster movies Sony Pictures adaptation PlayStation MTV biography ESPN Mudbound dc TIFF Watching Series biopic free movies dark Pop TV VOD superhero Discovery Channel kaiju diversity Best and Worst halloween tv Calendar know your critic discovery TCA Awards Amazon Studios SundanceTV action-comedy X-Men saw summer preview deadpool Hear Us Out young adult rotten Captain marvel Chilling Adventures of Sabrina italian docudrama FX Paramount Pictures LGBTQ YouTube APB rt labs critics edition Spring TV spy thriller Polls and Games Summer Superheroes 2019 japanese a nightmare on elm street Holidays harry potter ITV south america anime Pride Month comic book movies psychological thriller Crackle Britbox Pet Sematary fresh sag awards Ghostbusters canceled TV shows Cartoon Network Fall TV Valentine's Day festivals Drama asian-american Mary poppins Rocky olympics 2016 docuseries mutant nbcuniversal Grammys Amazon Prime Video Apple TV+ comics streaming Exclusive Video heist movie RT21 72 Emmy Awards Brie Larson genre Schedule green book MCU BET Awards History Fox Searchlight Food Network DirecTV king kong canceled Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt golden globe awards Instagram Live Epix GoT cancelled TV series Shudder GIFs razzies Emmy Nominations YA CW Seed Musical Apple Freeform children's TV ABC Family justice league DC Universe documentaries Countdown disaster trophy Lionsgate hispanic Sundance Now worst movies sports live action binge doctor who See It Skip It PBS die hard IFC comic book movie 94th Oscars cooking Dark Horse Comics The Purge Oscar Mindy Kaling marvel cinematic universe news rom-coms BBC elevated horror versus 21st Century Fox composers Marvel Classic Film police drama Extras Election ratings Oscars book Mary Poppins Returns latino WarnerMedia Cosplay Arrowverse spider-man IFC Films Super Bowl The Walt Disney Company Trophy Talk anthology Toys Interview Disney cars NBA leaderboard crime teaser Ellie Kemper PaleyFest American Society of Cinematographers stand-up comedy Paramount crime thriller slasher Tomatazos Chernobyl Marvel Studios 90s DC streaming service South by Southwest Film Festival medical drama scene in color joker television prank ghosts what to watch politics black comedy stop motion Creative Arts Emmys Broadway Winners emmy awards Trailer cancelled miniseries Country 71st Emmy Awards critics true crime TCA Bravo Awards Tour summer TV preview Stephen King Tags: Comedy cults zero dark thirty Rock rt labs spain AMC Plus The Arrangement renewed TV shows Star Trek Film Festival hollywood ViacomCBS BBC America FX on Hulu Warner Bros. crime drama zombies 2021 dexter historical drama political drama NYCC stoner scorecard Universal Pictures social media new zealand franchise Trivia Netflix Christmas movies vs. Premiere Dates jurassic park talk show HBO Max royal family romance SDCC laika 2018 Quiz Tubi Lifetime Sundance foreign HBO Endgame 93rd Oscars blockbuster cancelled TV shows Pop Podcast Hulu black Columbia Pictures Esquire french cancelled television golden globes Fox News mob BAFTA adenture Acorn TV book adaptation directors romantic comedy target spanish language USA Network natural history E3 2015 24 frames Sneak Peek lord of the rings Crunchyroll Adult Swim Superheroe dragons CNN serial killer tv talk Pixar hist marvel comics rotten movies we love Peacock TV movies twilight TV Land movie screen actors guild Disney Channel Marvel Television batman Turner Alien DGA Red Carpet Tarantino dreamworks toronto boxing strong female leads GLAAD Prime Video Vudu fast and furious blaxploitation TCM Set visit spanish TCA 2017 El Rey blockbusters Comics on TV archives Funimation The CW all-time scary halloween worst facebook game show Nickelodeon video on demand football robots Reality Competition nature king arthur CBS All Access trailers broadcast jamie lee curtis quibi Disney Plus HFPA psycho series Reality comic TV One Binge Guide Spike TCA Winter 2020 concert Hallmark Black History Month reviews Martial Arts 007 Rocketman Academy Awards sitcom satire chucky Hallmark Christmas movies high school 2017 obi wan debate Comedy Central 2020 Lifetime Christmas movies VICE CBS Amazon scary movies thriller transformers adventure Marathons slashers streamig feel good war Awards Mary Tyler Moore Infographic Certified Fresh Cannes werewolf YouTube Red Musicals Disney+ Disney Plus OneApp unscripted First Look kids Television Academy Ovation indiana jones First Reviews rt archives Box Office Television Critics Association Travel Channel comedies Universal dogs TBS Image Comics space Action spider-verse japan Nat Geo breaking bad 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Kids & Family screenings Rom-Com Spectrum Originals 45 independent films Comedy Tumblr kong crossover Year in Review Sci-Fi National Geographic venice Turner Classic Movies MGM Mystery Paramount Network revenge Nominations Photos HBO Go Paramount Plus Comic Book Writers Guild of America Neflix summer TV Music festival Focus Features NBC popular remakes period drama AMC live event Netflix wonder woman Character Guide casting science fiction Black Mirror Baby Yoda 20th Century Fox SXSW 2022 richard e. Grant LGBT Best Director Family Fantasy TV Best Actress Masterpiece Anna Paquin parents Pirates TV renewals Starz technology Showtime Elton John Christmas Shondaland mcc hidden camera sequel zombie Syfy Animation finale cats hispanic heritage month YouTube Premium Film OWN TLC superman Opinion RT History toy story TNT suspense VH1 Best Picture documentary video Western A&E Logo FOX ABC Signature posters Hollywood Foreign Press Association aapi new york critic resources gangster criterion 1990s universal monsters obituary sopranos comiccon sequels
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy